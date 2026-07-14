UPSC Mains Answer Practice — GS 3: Hydrogen fuel-cell technology and Project 17A frigates (Week 163)

UPSC Essentials brings to you its initiative for the practice of Mains answer writing. It covers essential topics of static and dynamic parts of the UPSC Civil Services syllabus covered under various GS papers. This answer-writing practice is designed to help you as a value addition to your UPSC CSE Mains. Attempt today’s answer writing on questions related to topics of GS-3 to check your progress.

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Hydrogen fuel-cell technology is emerging as a promising alternative for decarbonising the transport sector. Explain the working principle of hydrogen fuel-cell trains and discuss their potential advantages and limitations in the Indian context.

QUESTION 2

Modern warship construction involves the integration of advanced technologies such as stealth design, automation, and network-centric warfare. Discuss the technological innovations incorporated in India’s Project 17A frigates and assess their implications for future naval warfare.

QUESTION 1: Hydrogen fuel-cell technology is emerging as a promising alternative for decarbonising the transport sector. Explain the working principle of hydrogen fuel-cell trains and discuss their potential advantages and limitations in the Indian context.

Relevance: This topic is highly relevant for GS Paper 3 as it integrates green hydrogen, clean energy, railway modernisation, sustainable infrastructure, climate commitments, and emerging technologies. It can also be linked with the National Green Hydrogen Mission, India’s Net Zero target (2070), energy security, and decarbonisation of the transport sector.

Note: This is not a model UPSC answer. It only provides you with a thought process which you may incorporate into the answers.

Introduction:

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— India plans to launch its first hydrogen fuel-cell train as part of its efforts to promote renewable transportation and decarbonise the railway sector.

— Hydrogen fuel-cell technology provides a zero-emission alternative to diesel propulsion, particularly on non-electrified railway tracks, while also contributing to India’s overall shift to green energy.

Body:

You may incorporate some of the following points in your answer:

Working principle of hydrogen fuel-cell trains Hydrogen storage: Compressed hydrogen is kept in high-pressure tanks installed aboard the train. Story continues below this ad Electricity generation: Hydrogen combines with oxygen from the atmosphere inside the fuel cell, generating energy through an electrochemical process. Powering the train: The electricity generated powers electric traction motors, which drive the train. By-products: The only direct byproducts of the reaction are water and heat, which eliminates carbon emissions at the point of consumption. Battery integration: Batteries store excess electricity created during operation and recover energy via regenerative braking, so increasing overall efficiency.

Potential advantages

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— It provides a clean alternative to diesel locomotives, which reduces greenhouse gas emissions.

— It can replace diesel trains in areas where railway electrification is not economically or technically possible, decreasing reliance on imported fossil fuels and promoting India’s sustainable energy transition.

— It enhances environmental quality, especially in ecologically fragile and urban settings.

— It promotes investments in hydrogen production, storage, and refuelling infrastructure.

Limitations

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— High capital expenses for fuel cells, hydrogen storage systems, and specialised rolling stock. Green hydrogen availability is limited and expensive when compared to traditional fuels. Storage and transportation are difficult due to hydrogen’s low volumetric energy density and safety constraints.

Conclusion:

— Hydrogen fuel-cell trains can help India shift to low-carbon transportation, especially on routes where electrification is problematic. However, widespread implementation will require affordable green hydrogen, strong infrastructure, technological innovation, and ongoing regulatory backing.

(Source: PM to flag off India’s first hydrogen train: How they work, and why they haven’t picked pace globally, Knowledge Nugget | India’s first hydrogen train: How does hydrogen fuel cell technology work?, Union Cabinet approves Green Hydrogen Mission: A look at India’s push for the fuel)

Points to Ponder

How can the National Green Hydrogen Mission facilitate the deployment of hydrogen-powered railways?

Related Previous Year Question

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The adoption of electric vehicles is rapidly growing worldwide. How do electric vehicles contribute to reducing carbon emissions and what are the key benefits they offer compared to traditional combustion engine vehicles? (2023)

QUESTION 2: Modern warship construction involves the integration of advanced technologies such as stealth design, automation, and network-centric warfare. Discuss the technological innovations incorporated in India’s Project 17A frigates and assess their implications for future naval warfare.

Relevance: The commissioning of INS Mahendragiri, a Project 17A indigenous stealth frigate, is highly relevant for GS Paper 3 as it covers defence indigenisation, Aatmanirbhar Bharat, maritime security, indigenous technology, shipbuilding, blue-water naval capability, Indo-Pacific strategy, and defence manufacturing.

Note: This is not a model UPSC answer. It only provides you with a thought process which you may incorporate into the answers.

Introduction:

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— The commissioning of INS Mahendragiri, the sixth stealth frigate under Project 17A, is a key milestone in India’s indigenous naval shipbuilding plan.

— The Project 17A frigates, which boast innovative design characteristics and cutting-edge combat technologies, represent the Indian Navy’s move to technology-intensive and network-enabled maritime operations.

Body:

You may incorporate some of the following points in your answer:

What is Project 17A? The Indian Navy’s advanced stealth frigate initiative, Project 17A, aims to develop seven next-generation guided-missile cruisers. These frigates are intended for multi-mission operations, including anti-air, anti-surface, and anti-submarine warfare. Project 17A demonstrates India’s rising capability in self-sufficient warship design and building.

Technological innovations in Project 17A frigates

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— Advanced contouring of the hull and superstructure, combined with reduced radar, infrared, acoustic, and magnetic signals, improves survivability by making the ships harder to detect.

— Integrated Platform Management System (IPMS): Automation allows for centralised monitoring and management of propulsion, machinery, and auxiliary systems, reducing crew workload and increasing operational efficiency.

— The frigates are intended to function as part of a larger naval battle network, allowing for real-time information exchange and coordinated actions with ships, submarines, and aircraft.

— The ships are outfitted with advanced sensors, surveillance systems, electronic warfare suites, and precision-guided weaponry, allowing them to conduct multidimensional missions against aerial, surface, and subsurface threats.

— Project 17A has a substantially higher level of indigenous equipment and systems, which strengthens India’s defence industrial ecosystem.

Implications for future naval warfare

— It would improve India’s ability to conduct multi-domain and network-enabled operations while also boosting marine situational awareness via integrated sensor networks.

— It will increase deterrence and operational preparedness in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR).

— It encourages Aatmanirbhar Bharat by minimising reliance on imported defensive platforms.

Conclusion:

— Project 17A illustrates India’s increased technological maturity in naval shipbuilding. These frigates improve the Indian Navy’s combat effectiveness by combining stealth, automation, and network-centric capabilities with indigenous innovation, while also strengthening India’s long-term maritime security and strategic autonomy.

(Source: What INS Mahendragiri’s commissioning shows about India’s naval shipbuilding prowess, INS Mahendragiri joins Indian Navy: Rajnath commissions indigenous stealth frigate, Two warships from 2 shipbuilders: Features and legacy of INS Udaygiri and INS Himgiri, now commissioned into the Indian Navy, http://www.pib.gov.in)

Points to Ponder

How do stealth features enhance the survivability of modern warships?

How will these technological advancements influence the future nature of naval warfare in the Indo-Pacific?

Related Previous Year Question

“Investment in infrastructure is essential for more rapid and inclusive economic growth.” Discuss in the light of India’s experience. (2021)

Previous Mains Answer Practice

UPSC Essentials: Mains answer practice — GS 3 (Week 162)

UPSC Essentials: Mains answer practice — GS 3 (Week 161)

UPSC Essentials: Mains answer practice — GS 2 (Week 162)

UPSC Essentials: Mains answer practice — GS 2 (Week 161)

UPSC Essentials: Mains answer practice — GS 1 (Week 161)

UPSC Essentials: Mains answer practice — GS 1 (Week 162)

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