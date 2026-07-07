UPSC Mains Answer Practice — GS 3: sustainable agronomic practices in improving cotton productivity and Eighth Pay Commission (Week 162)

UPSC Essentials brings to you its initiative for the practice of Mains answer writing. It covers essential topics of static and dynamic parts of the UPSC Civil Services syllabus covered under various GS papers. This answer-writing practice is designed to help you as a value addition to your UPSC CSE Mains. Attempt today’s answer writing on questions related to topics of GS-3 to check your progress.

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India’s stagnating cotton productivity cannot be addressed by genetically modified (GM) seeds alone. Discuss the importance of soil health and sustainable agronomic practices in improving cotton productivity.

QUESTION 2

The implementation of the Eighth Pay Commission presents both opportunities and challenges for the Indian economy. Discuss its likely impact on fiscal deficit, inflation, consumption, and economic growth.

QUESTION 1: India’s stagnating cotton productivity cannot be addressed by genetically modified (GM) seeds alone. Discuss the importance of soil health and sustainable agronomic practices in improving cotton productivity.

Relevance: Cotton is India’s most important commercial fibre crop, making issues of productivity, biotechnology, and sustainable agriculture highly relevant to GS 3. The question integrates topics such as GM crops, soil degradation, climate-resilient agriculture, and regenerative farming, which are recurring UPSC themes.

Note: This is not a model UPSC answer. It only provides you with a thought process which you may incorporate into the answers.

Introduction:

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— India is the world’s largest cotton farmer by area, yet its production has remained much lower than the global average.

— The argument over introducing new genetically modified (GM) cotton varieties is ongoing; technological interventions alone cannot overcome structural limits inherent in damaged soils and unsustainable farming methods.

Body:

You may incorporate some of the following points in your answer:

Role of soil health and sustainable agronomic practices

— Soil rich in organic carbon increases food availability, water retention, microbial activity, and root development, resulting in healthier cotton plants and higher yields.

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— Soils with more organic matter retain moisture better, allowing cotton to resist droughts and unpredictable rainfall, which are becoming more common due to climate change.

— Balanced fertiliser application based on soil testing, combined with integrated nutrient management employing organic manures and bio-fertilizers, increases input efficiency while lowering production costs.

— Pest resistance, particularly pink bollworm, has resulted from overuse of insecticides. IPM, biological control, and crop variety all contribute to a reduction in chemical dependence and an improved ecological balance.

— Micro-irrigation and improved soil moisture management alleviate water stress in rain-fed cotton-growing regions, which account for the majority of Indian cotton production.

Conclusion:

Why is there a need for an integrated approach? Story continues below this ad — GM technology may increase productivity and offer protection against certain pests, but its advantages decline in degraded soils with insufficient moisture and nutrients. Thus, the interplay between high-quality seeds, healthy soils, suitable agronomic techniques, extension services, and farmer awareness determines cotton productivity. — In addition to technological innovation, recent initiatives like the Cotton Productivity Mission should give priority to soil regeneration, climate-resilient farming, and scientific crop management.

— India’s cotton sector has to change from a seed-centric to a systems-based strategy. Restoring soil health, encouraging sustainable agronomy, and supplementing these with suitable biotechnology will be critical for increasing productivity, farmer incomes, and long-term sustainability.

(Source: India’s cotton farms need better soil, not just new GM seeds, In cotton fields, policy is undoing what science built. That’s the challenge for the Cotton Productivity Mission)

Points to Ponder

Challenges of India’s cotton sector

Government initiatives such as the Cotton Productivity Mission, Soil Health Card Scheme, and National Mission for Sustainable Agriculture

Related Previous Year Questions

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Explain the changes in cropping pattern in India in the context of changes in consumption pattern and marketing conditions. (2023)

What is Integrated Farming System? How is it helpful to small and marginal farmers in India? (2024)

QUESTION 2: The implementation of the Eighth Pay Commission presents both opportunities and challenges for the Indian economy. Discuss.

Relevance: The Eighth Pay Commission is a contemporary issue with significant implications for public finance, fiscal management, and macroeconomic stability. The topic links core GS 3 concepts such as fiscal deficit, inflation, aggregate demand, government expenditure, and economic growth.

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Note: This is not a model UPSC answer. It only provides you with a thought process which you may incorporate into the answers.

Introduction:

— The Union government’s decision to form the Eighth Pay Commission has reignited the debate over how to balance employee welfare and fiscal sustainability. While periodic pay adjustments increase the purchasing power of government employees and retirees, they also have important macroeconomic consequences for state finances and economic stability.

Body:

You may incorporate some of the following points in your answer:

Opportunities for the Indian economy

— Higher salaries and pensions raise disposable incomes, resulting in increased household spending, particularly on homes, autos, consumer durables, healthcare, and education.

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— Increased demand encourages production, investment, and employment, resulting in a temporary boost to GDP growth.

— Competitive compensation can increase motivation, attract qualified workers, and improve public service delivery.

— Government personnel are a large consumer base in Tier II and Tier III cities, and greater spending can boost local economic activity.

What are the challenges?

— Salary and pension adjustments raise the government’s committed revenue spending, putting pressure on fiscal consolidation and debt management.

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— A rise in aggregate demand without a corresponding increase in supply could contribute to demand-pull inflation, particularly in housing and services.

— Increased spending on salaries and pensions may limit capital investment in infrastructure, health, education, and other growth-enhancing areas.

— Rising committed expenditure diminishes fiscal flexibility, restricting the government’s ability to deal with future economic shocks.

Conclusion:

— The implementation of the Eighth Pay Commission should be complemented by expenditure rationalisation, increased tax revenue, and maintained capital expenditure. Linking wage increases to productivity gains, increasing budgetary discipline, and implementing evidence-based workforce planning can all help to balance employee well-being with macroeconomic stability.

(Source: Ahead of 8th Pay Commission, experts explain why India’s public sector compensation is higher than reported, 8th Pay Commission: Implications for fiscal health and social equity)

Points to Ponder

Impact on government revenue expenditure and fiscal deficit

Implications for capital expenditure and fiscal consolidation

Related Previous Year Question

Explain how the Fiscal Health Index (FHI) can be used as a tool for assessing the fiscal performance of states in India. In what way would it encourage the states to adopt prudent and sustainable fiscal policies? (2025)

Previous Mains Answer Practice

UPSC Essentials: Mains answer practice — GS 3 (Week 160)

UPSC Essentials: Mains answer practice — GS 3 (Week 161)

UPSC Essentials: Mains answer practice — GS 2 (Week 160)

UPSC Essentials: Mains answer practice — GS 2 (Week 161)

UPSC Essentials: Mains answer practice — GS 1 (Week 161)

UPSC Essentials: Mains answer practice — GS 1 (Week 160)

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