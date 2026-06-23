UPSC Mains Answer Practice — GS 3 : Questions on Ecologically Sensitive Area for Western Ghats and role of agriculture in strengthening India’s energy security (Week 160)

UPSC Essentials brings to you its initiative for the practice of Mains answer writing. It covers essential topics of static and dynamic parts of the UPSC Civil Services syllabus covered under various GS papers. This answer-writing practice is designed to help you as a value addition to your UPSC CSE Mains. Attempt today’s answer writing on questions related to topics of GS-3 to check your progress.

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“Conservation policies can succeed only when ecological sustainability and livelihood security are pursued together.” Discuss this statement in the context of the proposed Ecologically Sensitive Area (ESA) notification for the Western Ghats.

QUESTION 2

Discuss the role of agriculture in strengthening India’s energy security in the context of the clean energy transition.

QUESTION 1: “Conservation policies can succeed only when ecological sustainability and livelihood security are pursued together.” Discuss this statement in the context of the proposed Ecologically Sensitive Area (ESA) notification for the Western Ghats.

Relevance: The proposed ESA notification for the Western Ghats has revived the debate on balancing biodiversity conservation with the livelihoods of local communities and developmental needs. The issue highlights themes of environmental governance, cooperative federalism, sustainable development, and disaster resilience—core areas of GS Paper 3.

Note: This is not a model UPSC answer. It only provides you with a thought process which you may incorporate into the answers.

Introduction:

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— The Western Ghats are a long chain of largely unbroken mountains that fringe the western coast of India. Unlike the Himalayas, the Western Ghats are densely populated and have been an economic hub for states abutting India’s west coast, and are home to famous cash crops.

— A special regime of legal protection, conservation, and sustainable development prescribed for this fragile ecosystem has been hanging fire due to objections and concerns of the six state governments — Gujarat, Maharashtra, Goa, Karnataka, Kerala, and Tamil Nadu — where the Ghats extend.

Body:

You may incorporate some of the following points in your answer:

Why is ecological sustainability essential? — The proposed ESA spans around 60,000 square kilometres across six states, protecting the Western Ghats’ delicate ecosystem from unsustainable development. The notification aims to restrict acts like: Mining, quarrying, and sand mining, new thermal power plants, industries classified as red (extremely polluting), new townships, and significant construction projects. These limits are intended to protect biodiversity, maintain ecological equilibrium, and mitigate environmental damage.

Why does livelihood security remain a major concern?

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— States including Karnataka, Kerala, Maharashtra, and Goa have requested reductions in the proposed ESA, claiming that the limits are based on obsolete surveys and need to be rationalised. State governments are concerned that tight regulations may have a negative impact on

(i) Farmer and plantation proprietors.

(ii) Infrastructure and development projects.

(iii) Economic activity in communities located within the notified regions.

— They recommend excluding villages already zoned for industrial use or development, and limiting ESA to reserve forests and protected areas.

Conclusion:

— The expert group constituted in 2022, led by Sanjay Kumar, former Director General of Forests, Environment Ministry, has met with state governments and conducted field trips in all states except Kerala. It has also discussed formulating financial incentives for the six states to safeguard the Ghats, which could be suggested in its final report to the Centre. The Kasturirangan panel had suggested that the six states “should come together to negotiate for a grant-in-aid” from the Centre in exchange for conserving natural resources. It also advocated various financial arrangements for payments for ecological services provided by ESA and non-ESA regions to the Ghats.

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— The Ghats find their formation in a combination of factors such as tectonic movements, volcanic eruptions, and years of erosion. The continuous mountain chain, with a break at Palakkad Gap, is a treasure trove of biodiversity, harbouring hundreds of plants and animals only found in this region, and is one of the eight “hottest hotspots” of biological diversity.

(Source: Western Ghats: What is the ESA plan for conservation, why states are opposing it)

Points to Ponder

What are the major concerns of the affected states and local communities regarding the proposed ESA?

Read about Western Ghats – flora and fauna

Related Previous Year Question

Mineral resources are fundamental to the country’s economy and these are exploited by mining. Why is mining considered an environmental hazard? Explain the remedial measures required to reduce the environmental hazard due to mining. (2025)

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QUESTION 2: Discuss the role of agriculture in strengthening India’s energy security in the context of the clean energy transition.

Relevance: As India accelerates its clean energy transition, agriculture is emerging as a key source of biofuels, biomass, and decentralised renewable energy. The topic integrates energy security, sustainable agriculture, climate action, and rural development, making it highly relevant for GS Paper 3.

Note: This is not a model UPSC answer. It only provides you with a thought process which you may incorporate into the answers.

Introduction:

— India’s clean energy transition provides an opportunity to change agriculture from a food-producing sector to a major contributor to energy security.

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— Farms can become a significant source of renewable energy by utilising agricultural biomass and crop leftovers, while also increasing farmer incomes and lowering reliance on imported fossil fuels.

Body:

You may incorporate some of the following points in your answer:

— Climate change is increasingly threatening agricultural livelihoods. The forecast of a strong El Niño in 2026 does not augur well for farm incomes. The question, therefore, is not only how India secures its energy future, but also how it builds income resilience for its farmers, who comprise 43 per cent of the workforce. The answer may lie in turning India’s annadata into urjadata, from producers of food to producers of energy, too.

How can agriculture strengthen India’s energy security?

— Crop residues, which are frequently burnt, can be converted into biofuels and other clean energy sources, reducing waste while also providing an indigenous energy source.

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— Agricultural feedstock can be used to produce ethanol, compressed biogas (CBG), sustainable aviation fuel (SAF), and other biofuels, thereby reducing India’s reliance on imported petroleum products.

— The energy transition has the potential to produce additional revenue for farmers by providing a market for crop leftovers and biomass, thus transforming agriculture into an active participant in the green economy.

— Converting agricultural waste into electricity increases efficient resource utilisation, lowers pollution from stubble burning, and helps to ensure environmental sustainability.

— Developing homegrown bioenergy from farms diversifies India’s energy mix while also reducing vulnerability to uncertain global energy markets and geopolitical upheavals.

Conclusion:

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— Efficient collection, aggregation, and transportation of agricultural residues remain a major logistical challenge. Efficient collection, aggregation, and transportation of agricultural residues remain a major logistical challenge.

— Agriculture can become a strategic pillar of India’s clean energy transition by supplying sustainable bioenergy while improving rural livelihoods. By integrating farms into the renewable energy ecosystem, India can simultaneously advance energy security, environmental sustainability, and inclusive economic growth, making agriculture central to its journey towards energy self-reliance.

(Source: Road to energy security passes through our farms)

Points to Ponder

What challenges hinder the development of agriculture-based renewable energy in India?

What is Agriphotovoltaics?

Read about PM KUSUM Scheme

Related Previous Year Questions

How does e-Technology help farmers in production and marketing of agricultural produce? Explain it. (2023)

How can India achieve energy independence through clean technology by 2047? How can biotechnology can play a crucial role in this endeavour? (2025)

Previous Mains Answer Practice

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