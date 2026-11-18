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How does the Quad contribute to maintaining a free, open and rules-based Indo-Pacific? Examine the challenges facing the grouping.

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QUESTION 2

Discuss how China’s military and economic engagement with India’s neighbouring countries challenges India’s traditional regional influence.

QUESTION 1: How does the Quad contribute to maintaining a free, open and rules-based Indo-Pacific? Examine the challenges facing the grouping.

Relevance: The Quad is an important minilateral grouping shaping the geopolitical and security architecture of the Indo-Pacific. Its evolving role is relevant to India’s foreign policy, maritime security and strategic engagement with major powers.

Note: This is not a model UPSC answer. It only provides you with a thought process which you may incorporate into the answers.

Introduction:

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— The Quadrilateral Security Dialog (Quad), which includes India, the United States, Japan, and Australia, has developed as a significant minilateral grouping in the Indo-Pacific. Originally founded to coordinate disaster relief following the 2004 Indian Ocean tsunami, it was reactivated in 2017 as China’s regional influence grew.

— The Quad aims to foster a free, open, inclusive, and rules-based Indo-Pacific region through strategic coordination, maritime cooperation, and economic resilience.

Body:

You may incorporate some of the following points in your answer:

How does the Quad contribute to a free, open and rules-based Indo-Pacific?

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— Encourages freedom of navigation and overflight, adherence to international law, and the peaceful resolution of maritime issues. Joint naval exercises, like as the Malabar exercises, help member countries enhance their maritime interoperability and cooperation. The proposed Indo-Pacific maritime surveillance collaboration seeks to improve maritime domain awareness and regional security.

— The Quad leaders have rejected destabilising acts that threaten regional peace and stability. It raises concerns about China’s expanding military presence and confrontational behaviour in the South and East China Seas.

— Strengthens supply chains for essential minerals, semiconductors, and new technologies. Encourages collaboration in energy security and eliminates vulnerabilities caused by excessive reliance on individual countries. The proposed Quad Business Leaders’ Forum seeks to strengthen economic involvement and private-sector cooperation.

— The projected Quad AI accelerator and greater cybersecurity collaboration aim to increase technology resilience. Such approaches can help to reduce strategic risks while also promoting trusted technological ecosystems.

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— Promotes collaboration in crisis management, humanitarian assistance, climate resilience, and health security. Increases regional capacity for responding to natural disasters and developing international concerns. Encourages practical cooperation that benefits countries beyond the four members.

— Supports ASEAN’s centrality and its Indo-Pacific outlook. The proposed Quad Plus framework has the potential to develop collaboration with nations such as South Korea, Vietnam, and New Zealand.

Challenges — India values strategic autonomy, whereas Japan sees the Quad as a crucial security mechanism. Australia must strike a balance between security concerns and major economic connections with China. — The Quad lacks a permanent secretariat, binding treaty responsibilities, and a systematic decision-making process. Its informal nature has the potential to have an impact on policy continuity and initiative implementation. Story continues below this ad — Beijing sees the Quad as an attempt to limit its rise and has condemned the creation of exclusive groups. This image exacerbates regional tensions and undermines the Quad’s attempts to promote an inclusive Indo-Pacific. — The Quad is not a formal military alliance, and it does not have a collective defence commitment like NATO.

Conclusion:

— The Quad has become a key platform for strategic coordination and regional cooperation in the Indo-Pacific.

— However, its effectiveness is dependent on overcoming internal conflicts, maintaining political commitment, and translating common goals into tangible results. For India, the Quad provides an opportunity to boost maritime security and strategic relationships while maintaining strategic autonomy.

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(Sources: Quad leaders meet in Manila: Why the grouping matters amid Indo-Pacific tensions, Quad unveils security, business, AI plans; Trump says ‘phone, office open’, Quad foreign ministers reaffirm free, open Indo-Pacific at Manila meeting, Why the Quad has never picked up momentum, Habit, not the China threat, explains why the Quad endures)

Points to Ponder

How does the Quad promote maritime security, freedom of navigation and respect for international law?

How can the Quad strengthen its institutional framework without evolving into a formal military alliance?

Related Previous Year Questions

Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (Quad) is transforming itself into a trade bloc from a military alliance, in present times Discuss. (2020)

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How will I2U2 (India, Israel, UAE and USA) grouping transform India’s position in global politics? (2022)

QUESTION 2: Discuss how China’s military and economic engagement with India’s neighbouring countries challenges India’s traditional regional influence.

Relevance: The question is relevant for India’s neighbourhood relations; bilateral, regional and global groupings and agreements involving India and/or affecting India’s interests. The issue is important for understanding India’s neighbourhood-first policy, regional connectivity initiatives and its approach towards maintaining strategic influence.

Note: This is not a model UPSC answer. It only provides you with a thought process which you may incorporate into the answers.

Introduction:

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— China’s growing economic, diplomatic, and military engagement in India’s neighbourhood has shifted the conventional balance of power in South Asia.

— Beijing has emerged as a major regional player, threatening India’s traditional power in its immediate vicinity, thanks to the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), defence agreements, infrastructure investments, and strategic port development.

Body:

You may incorporate some of the following points in your answer:

How China’s engagement challenges India’s regional influence

— China’s military collaboration with Pakistan has expanded beyond arms sales to include joint exercises, defence co-production, intelligence sharing, and operational interoperability. The Karakoram-2026 exercise, which involves regular army formations from both countries in Xinjiang, demonstrates increased military integration and raises concerns about India’s concerted two-front security challenge.

— China has emerged as a major defence supplier to Bangladesh, with military gear accounting for a sizable portion of the country’s defence imports. The growing defence collaboration between China, Pakistan, and Bangladesh, which includes potential fighter aircraft acquisitions and military training arrangements, adds to India’s eastern security concerns. China’s desire to establish a connection to the Bay of Bengal has strategic consequences for India.

— China’s engagement in Sri Lanka’s Hambantota Port, which was leased to a Chinese business for 99 years, exemplifies how economic investments can lead to long-term strategic influence. India’s rising defence and maritime security involvement with the Maldives and Pakistan poses new strategic threats to the country’s position in the Indian Ocean region.

— Chinese finance gives India’s neighbours new sources of capital, lessening their traditional reliance on India. China’s expanding economic presence also gives it more political leverage in regional affairs.

— China’s increased engagement enables neighbouring countries to diversify their foreign relations and deal with India from a more powerful position. Political instability and strained bilateral relations have occasionally provided opportunities for Beijing to expand its regional presence.

— China’s expanding influence calls into question India’s long-held position as South Asia’s primary development and security partner. It also hampers India’s Neighbourhood First Policy and its efforts to improve regional connectivity and collaboration.

Conclusion:

— China’s growing influence in South Asia is not just an economic challenge, but also a geopolitical and security concern for India. India’s response should go beyond resisting Chinese influence and emphasise becoming a dependable, responsive, and development-oriented partner.

— Long-term regional impact will be based on India’s capacity to deliver on common interests rather than geographical proximity alone.

(Sources: Karakoram-2026: How China and Pakistan are deepening military ties — and what it means for India, With its latest statement on CPEC, recalling how India has sought to counter China in South Asia, New China-Pakistan boundary joint commission: What it is, why India has objected, As the Maldives diversifies its foreign policy, India should make red lines clear, Here’s what’s at stake for India, China and the US in the Bangladesh elections)

Points to Ponder

What challenges does China’s expanding maritime presence pose to India’s interests in the Indian Ocean Region?

Related Previous Year Questions

“China’s Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) has transformed South Asia from a regional space into a theatre of great power competition.” Analyse the strategic implications of the BRI for India’s security and regional influence in South Asia (2026)

‘China is using its economic relations and positive trade surplus as tools to develop potential military power status in Asia’. In the light of this statement, discuss its impact on India as her neighbour. (2017)

Previous Mains Answer Practice

UPSC Essentials: Mains answer practice — GS 3 (Week 180)

UPSC Essentials: Mains answer practice — GS 3 (Week 179)

UPSC Essentials: Mains answer practice — GS 2 (Week 180)

UPSC Essentials: Mains answer practice — GS 2 (Week 179)

UPSC Essentials: Mains answer practice — GS 1 (Week 180)

UPSC Essentials: Mains answer practice — GS 1 (Week 179)

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