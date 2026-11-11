UPSC Essentials brings to you its initiative for the practice of Mains answer writing. It covers essential topics of static and dynamic parts of the UPSC Civil Services syllabus covered under various GS papers. This answer-writing practice is designed to help you as a value addition to your UPSC CSE Mains. Attempt today’s answer writing on questions related to topics of GS-2 to check your progress.

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The emerging global order is increasingly characterised by bi-multipolarity, with the United States and China as dominant powers and several middle powers shaping international relations. Examine its implications for India’s foreign policy.

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QUESTION 2

The Inter-State Council was envisaged as an important institutional mechanism for strengthening cooperative federalism in India. Highlight its constitutional mandate and assess the reasons for its limited effectiveness.

QUESTION 1: The emerging global order is increasingly characterised by bi-multipolarity, with the United States and China as dominant powers and several middle powers shaping international relations. Examine its implications for India’s foreign policy.

Relevance: The question examines the changing global balance of power and its implications for India’s foreign policy. It is relevant to GS2 under International Relations, particularly India’s interests in the changing global order.

Note: This is not a model UPSC answer. It only provides you with a thought process which you may incorporate into the answers.

Introduction:

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— The global balance of power is shifting from the post-Cold War unipolar order to a bi-multipolar system dominated by the United States and China, as well as numerous influential intermediate powers.

— In this changing world order, India must strike a balance between its strategic interests, economic goals, and diplomatic relationships to avoid becoming completely allied with any country.

Body:

You may incorporate some of the following points in your answer:

Implications for India’s foreign policy

— India cannot rely solely on the United States to counterbalance China, and it cannot ignore China’s strategic and territorial issues. Maintaining stable relations with both powers while safeguarding national interests is critical. India should explore issue-based relationships rather than rigid geopolitical alignments.

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— India has to strengthen ties with Russia, the European Union, the United Kingdom, Japan, Brazil, and South Africa. Such collaborations can broaden India’s diplomatic options in trade, technology, defence, and global governance.

— India’s historical character as a postcolonial democracy allows it to represent the concerns of developing countries. Advocating for reforms in global institutions and resolving developmental inequities can boost India’s diplomatic standing. Support from poor countries is especially vital for India’s ambitions to gain a permanent membership on the UN Security Council.

— Economic expansion, scientific improvement, and industrial capacities all affect a country’s potential to influence international affairs. India needs to improve manufacturing, R&D, technical innovation, and infrastructure.

— Competition between the United States and China has the potential to destabilise global trade, supply networks, technological access, and regional security. India must diversify its economic partnerships and lessen its reliance on specific countries. It must also strengthen its position in the Indo-Pacific and maintain positive relations with regional groups.

Challenges for India Story continues below this ad — India’s weaker growth rate compared to China inhibits its chance to emerge as a significant global force. — Balancing relations with Washington and Beijing while resolving border and security concerns is still difficult. — Unfulfilled global leadership goals can widen the gap between India’s aspirations and actual capabilities. — Middle powers may emphasise individual national interests over collective viewpoints, making long-term coalitions problematic.

Conclusion:

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— India’s emergence as a global power will be determined not just by its diplomatic ambitions, but also by its economic strength, technological capabilities, and international reputation.

— Rather than hastily projecting itself as a third major power, India should leverage its position as a middle power to form strategic alliances, represent the Global South, and maintain strategic autonomy in the evolving bi-multipolar system.

(Sources: India’s time will come. For now, it is a middle power in a bi-multipolar world, C Raja Mohan: The multipolar world India wants may be a distant reality, India has demonstrated strategic autonomy, but its record is not perfect, Between Trump’s US and Xi’s China, the trap India must avoid, US-China are recalibrating ties. Five things India needs to keep in mind amid the change)

Points to Ponder

How does US-China strategic competition influence India’s foreign policy choices?

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How can India strengthen strategic autonomy while deepening partnerships with major powers?

Related Previous Year Questions

“The reform process in the United Nations remains unresolved, because of the delicate imbalance of East and West and entanglement of the USA vs. Russo-Chinese alliance.” Examine and critically evaluate the East-West policy confrontations in this regard. (2025)

“The USA is facing an existential threat in the form of China, that is much more challenging than the erstwhile Soviet Union.” Explain. (2021)

QUESTION 2: The Inter-State Council was envisaged as an important institutional mechanism for strengthening cooperative federalism in India. Highlight its constitutional mandate and assess the reasons for its limited effectiveness.

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Relevance: The question examines the constitutional and institutional framework governing Centre-State relations in India. It is relevant to GS2 under Federalism, particularly constitutional provisions and institutional mechanisms for Centre-State coordination.

Note: This is not a model UPSC answer. It only provides you with a thought process which you may incorporate into the answers.

Introduction:

— India’s federal structure necessitates ongoing communication and coordination between the Union and state governments.

— The Inter-State Council (ISC), established under Article 263 of the Constitution, was envisioned as an institutional tool to promote discussion, resolve disagreements, and build cooperative federalism. Despite its constitutional significance, its functioning has been restricted.

Body:

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You may incorporate some of the following points in your answer:

Constitutional mandate of the Inter-State Council

— Article 263 empowers the President to establish an Inter-State Council when it appears that public interest would be served by doing so.

— To inquire into and advise upon disputes that may arise between States.

— To investigate and discuss subjects in which the Union and States, or two or more States, have a common interest.

— To make recommendations for better coordination of policy and action on such subjects.

— The Sarkaria Commission (1988) recommended establishing the Council as a permanent body. It was formally constituted through a Presidential Order in 1990.

Reasons for its limited effectiveness

— Despite the necessity for regular engagement, the Council has not operated consistently, reducing its importance as a forum for discourse.

— Its operating under the Union Ministry of Home Affairs has curtailed its institutional autonomy.

— Its recommendations are advisory, which limits its ability to assure effective execution.

— Differences between the Union and State governments frequently impede consensus-building.

— The Council has received insufficient attention and operational assistance, resulting in institutional atrophy.

— Important policy choices impacting states were not usually preceded by proper international engagement.

Conclusion:

— The Inter-State Council must transform from an underutilised consultative group to an effective platform for interstate interaction and consensus-building.

— Its resurrection is critical for strengthening cooperative federalism and preserving the constitutional balance between the Union and the states.

(Sources: For federalism to be truly cooperative, revive the Inter-State Council, Can M K Stalin’s committee help deepen ‘cooperative federalism’?, This is the moment for a new federal compact, What is the Inter-State Council?)

Points to Ponder

How does the Inter-State Council differ from the Zonal Councils and the GST Council?

Related Previous Year Question

Constitutional mechanisms to resolve the inter-state water disputes have failed to address and solve the problems. Is the failure due to structural or process inadequacy or both? Discuss. (2013)

Examine the evolving pattern of Centre-State financial relations in the context of planned development in India. How far have the recent reforms impacted the fiscal federalism in India? (2025)

Previous Mains Answer Practice

UPSC Essentials: Mains answer practice — GS 3 (Week 180)

UPSC Essentials: Mains answer practice — GS 3 (Week 179)

UPSC Essentials: Mains answer practice — GS 2 (Week 178)

UPSC Essentials: Mains answer practice — GS 2 (Week 179)

UPSC Essentials: Mains answer practice — GS 1 (Week 178)

UPSC Essentials: Mains answer practice — GS 1 (Week 179)

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