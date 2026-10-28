UPSC Mains Answer Practice — GS 2: significance of India–US relations and role of United Nations in global conflicts (Week 178)

UPSC Essentials brings to you its initiative for the practice of Mains answer writing. It covers essential topics of static and dynamic parts of the UPSC Civil Services syllabus covered under various GS papers. This answer-writing practice is designed to help you as a value addition to your UPSC CSE Mains. Attempt today’s answer writing on questions related to topics of GS-2 to check your progress.

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Discuss the significance of India–US relations for India’s foreign policy and strategic interests.

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QUESTION 2

The changing nature of global conflicts calls for a more proactive role for the United Nations in conflict prevention and resolution. Discuss.

QUESTION 1: Discuss the significance of India–US relations for India’s foreign policy and strategic interests.

Relevance: The topic is relevant to India’s bilateral relations and the role of major powers in shaping India’s foreign policy. It helps in understanding the challenges of maintaining strategic autonomy while deepening ties with the United States.

Note: This is not a model UPSC answer. It only provides you with a thought process which you may incorporate into the answers.

Introduction:

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— India-US ties have developed from Cold War hostility to a comprehensive relationship that includes defence, economics, technology, and regional security.

— However, current tensions over trade, energy security, and geopolitical priorities highlight the importance of pragmatic, interest-based cooperation. The collaboration does not have to be free of conflicts to be strategically valuable.

Body:

You may incorporate some of the following points in your answer:

Significance of India–US relations

— Cooperation with the United States boosts India’s ability to counter China’s expanding influence in the Indo-Pacific. Engagement with the Quad promotes regional stability, maritime security, and a rules-based regional order. The partnership broadens India’s diplomatic choices in an increasingly multipolar world.

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— Joint military exercises, defence agreements, and technological collaboration have improved interoperability across the armed forces. Cooperation in defence innovation can boost domestic production and close technological gaps.

— The United States is a key market for Indian goods and services, as well as a significant source of investment. Stronger economic links can boost manufacturing, employment, exports, and integration into global value networks.

— Cooperation in artificial intelligence, semiconductors, essential minerals, and sophisticated manufacturing can help India improve its technological capabilities. Diversifying important mineral supply chains can lessen reliance on concentrated global sources. Technology collaborations can help India achieve its goals in innovation, digital infrastructure, and critical industries.

— Diplomatic coordination can help solve issues such as maritime security, terrorism, and regional instability. However, tensions over India’s energy connections with Russia highlight the significance of safeguarding national interests.

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— Educational exchanges, research partnerships, and professional mobility foster long-term relationships between the two countries. The Indian diaspora contributes to economic development, creativity, and social relationships. These partnerships can maintain bilateral interaction even during times of political conflict.

Conclusion:

— India-US ties are critical to India’s economic modernisation, defence readiness, technical advancement, and Indo-Pacific policy. Nonetheless, their long-term value is based on mutual respect, reasonable expectations, and acceptance of each country’s distinct interests. India should pursue a robust collaboration with Washington while maintaining its strategic autonomy.

(Sources: Six steps to strengthen the India-US relationship, The fault line in India, US ties: America doesn’t understand ‘equal’, The US-India special relationship is now cold-eyed transactionalism, There is a new logic to India-US ties. Delhi must adapt quickly, India and US broaden cooperation on critical minerals supply chain. Will it catalyse investments?)

Points to Ponder

How does the partnership contribute to India’s defence preparedness and economic growth?

Related Previous Year Questions

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“With the waning of globalization, post-Cold War world is becoming a site of sovereign nationalism.” Elucidate. (2025)

What is the significance of Indo-US defence deals over Indo-Russian defence deals? Discuss with reference to stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (2020)

QUESTION 2: The changing nature of global conflicts calls for a more proactive role for the United Nations in conflict prevention and resolution. Discuss.

Relevance: The question is relevant to the mandate, functioning and effectiveness of the United Nations in maintaining international peace and security. It examines the role of multilateral institutions in addressing contemporary conflicts through preventive diplomacy and peaceful dispute resolution.

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Note: This is not a model UPSC answer. It only provides you with a thought process which you may incorporate into the answers.

Introduction:

— The United Nations (UN), founded in 1945, was tasked with ensuring international peace and security.

— However, the increasing complexity of conflicts, geopolitical rivalries, and technology disruptions necessitates a shift in the organization’s focus from crisis response to crisis prevention. The need to reinvigorate autonomous diplomatic leadership, as shown by former UN Secretary-General Dag Hammarskjöld.

Body:

You may incorporate some of the following points in your answer:

Changing nature of global conflicts

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— Competition among large powers hampers collective action and undermines unanimity on the UN Security Council.

— Local conflicts can quickly evolve into regional crises due to outsider interference and competing strategic goals.

— Cyberattacks, disinformation, autonomous weapons, and artificial intelligence are all posing new security risks.

— Armed conflicts are increasingly causing civilian displacement, disrupting key services, and restricting humanitarian access.

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— Climate-related insecurity, resource competition, and political instability can exacerbate pre-existing conflicts.

Why does the UN need a more proactive role? — Identifying warning indicators and addressing underlying grievances can help keep small disputes from growing into larger confrontations. — Mediation, conversation, and confidence-building tactics can help hostile parties maintain communication. — The Secretary-General might use diplomatic credibility to bring new dangers to the attention of member nations. — Early diplomatic participation can help with humanitarian access, ceasefire discussions, and civilian protection. — International cooperation is required to protect against cyber warfare, AI-powered threats, and other cross-border security issues.

Conclusion:

— The United Nations cannot resolve all conflicts, but it can lessen the possibility of escalation by early action, credible mediation, and ongoing diplomatic engagement.

— The organisation must reclaim Dag Hammarskjöld’s sense of purpose by addressing the root causes of global disorder rather than simply managing the effects.

(Sources: The UN must recover Dag Hammarskjöld’s sense of purpose, Can the next UN secretary-general revive global peace?, India is rising as the UN loses authority. But that is a poor bargain for New Delhi)

Points to Ponder

What reforms are needed to strengthen the UN’s capacity for conflict prevention and resolution?

Related Previous Year Question

‘Terrorism has become a significant threat to global peace and security.’ Evaluate the effectiveness of the United Nations Security Council’s Counter-Terrorism Committee (CTC) and its associated bodies in addressing and mitigating this threat at the international level. (2024)

Previous Mains Answer Practice

UPSC Essentials: Mains answer practice — GS 3 (Week 178)

UPSC Essentials: Mains answer practice — GS 3 (Week 177)

UPSC Essentials: Mains answer practice — GS 2 (Week 176)

UPSC Essentials: Mains answer practice — GS 2 (Week 177)

UPSC Essentials: Mains answer practice — GS 1 (Week 176)

UPSC Essentials: Mains answer practice — GS 1 (Week 177)

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