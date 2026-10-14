UPSC Mains Answer Practice — GS 2: India’s approach to Russia-Ukraine war and right to peaceful assembly (Week 176)

UPSC Essentials brings to you its initiative for the practice of Mains answer writing. It covers essential topics of static and dynamic parts of the UPSC Civil Services syllabus covered under various GS papers. This answer-writing practice is designed to help you as a value addition to your UPSC CSE Mains. Attempt today’s answer writing on questions related to topics of GS-2 to check your progress.

🚨As we mark the 3rd anniversary of the UPSC Essentials magazine, we thank our readers for being part of this journey. Your trust, feedback and continued support have shaped the magazine and encouraged us to keep improving with every edition. Click Here to read the UPSC Essentials magazine for September 2026. Share your views and suggestions in the comment box or write to us at manas.srivastava@indianexpress.com.🚨

QUESTION 1

India’s approach to the Russia-Ukraine war reflects an attempt to balance strategic interests with the pursuit of peace. Discuss.

Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.

QUESTION 2

How can the State balance the right to peaceful assembly with the need to maintain public order? Examine the constitutional framework governing this balance.

QUESTION 1: India’s approach to the Russia-Ukraine war reflects an attempt to balance strategic interests with the pursuit of peace. Discuss.

Relevance: The question is relevant to India’s foreign policy, bilateral relations and strategic autonomy in a changing geopolitical environment. The topic helps to understand India’s role in promoting dialogue, diplomacy and peaceful resolution of international conflicts.

Note: This is not a model UPSC answer. It only provides you with a thought process which you may incorporate into the answers.

Introduction:

Story continues below this ad

— India’s position in the Russia-Ukraine war reflects its desire for strategic autonomy, national interests, and peaceful conflict resolution.

— While preserving long-standing relations with Russia, India has kept diplomatic lines open with Ukraine and Western countries.

Body:

You may incorporate some of the following points in your answer:

Balancing strategic interests with peace

— India has maintained communication with Moscow and Kyiv, promoting dialogue and diplomacy. Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s statement that “this is not an era of war” underlines India’s preference for a peaceful conclusion.

Story continues below this ad

— India has proposed a comprehensive peace approach, which includes a potential partial ceasefire in the Black Sea region, energy infrastructure protection, and frontline restraint.

— Imports of Russian crude oil have helped India diversify its energy supplies and meet domestic economic needs. Stopping these imports abruptly could result in increased energy and price pressures.

— Disruptions to Black Sea shipping have an impact on Ukrainian agricultural exports as well as world food supplies. Attacks on commercial vessels have generated concerns about Indian seamen and maritime commerce.

— India seeks to maintain commercial, technology, and security cooperation with the United States and Europe while avoiding external pressures that could limit its foreign policy options.

Conclusion:

Story continues below this ad

— Western sanctions, clashing geopolitical expectations, and worries about India’s diplomatic power all pose obstacles to the country’s position. Its tight relations with Russia may further undermine perceptions of its neutrality.

— India’s approach demonstrates that strategic autonomy does not require diplomatic isolation. By combining pragmatic engagement with a consistent push for peace, India can defend its national interests while also enhancing its role in international conflict resolution.

(Sources: Behind India’s Russia-Ukraine peace proposal: Grain, crude oil — and Trump, When did India begin latest round of talks with Russia, Ukraine? Jaishankar reveals, India proposal to end war most comprehensive, says Ukraine, At BRICS, India’s task is to keep the Ukraine peace process moving, Oil and beyond: With Russia, India has to balance old ties, new realities)

Points to Ponder

How does strategic autonomy shape India’s response to the Russia-Ukraine war?

Story continues below this ad

How can India strengthen its role in international peace and conflict resolution?

Related Previous Year Question

“India’s global diaspora acts as a living bridge, as a critical economic factor and knowledge network in transforming cultural heritage into geopolitical influence and strategic leverage worldwide.” Critically examine this statement (2026)

QUESTION 2: How can the State balance the right to peaceful assembly with the need to maintain public order? Examine the constitutional framework governing this balance.

Relevance: The question examines the balance between individual liberties, reasonable restrictions and the State’s responsibility to maintain public order. It is relevant to Fundamental Rights, particularly Articles 19(1)(a) and 19(1)(b), and the constitutional framework governing peaceful protests.

Story continues below this ad

Note: This is not a model UPSC answer. It only provides you with a thought process which you may incorporate into the answers.

Introduction:

— The right to peaceful assembly is a fundamental component of democracy, allowing citizens to express their views, influence public policy, and hold the government responsible.

— However, the state must defend public order, public safety, and other citizens’ rights.

Body:

You may incorporate some of the following points in your answer:

What is the constitutional framework governing this balance?

Story continues below this ad

— Article 19(1)(a): Guarantees freedom of speech and expression, including the expression of dissent.

— Article 19(1)(b): Guarantees the right to assemble peacefully and without arms.

— Articles 19(2) and 19(3): Permit reasonable restrictions on these rights on specified constitutional grounds, including public order.

— Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023: Empowers authorities to issue urgent orders to prevent potential danger or disturbance of public tranquillity. Such powers cannot be used arbitrarily to suppress legitimate protests.

Judicial safeguards

Story continues below this ad

— The Supreme Court has clarified the limits of State intervention through several judgments: Himat Lal K. Shah v. Commissioner of Police (1973): The State may regulate public meetings on streets but cannot impose a blanket prohibition on assemblies. Mazdoor Kisan Shakti Sangathan v. Union of India (2018): Emphasised balancing protesters’ rights with the interests of residents and commuters. Amit Sahni v. Commissioner of Police (2020): Held that protests cannot indefinitely occupy public roads and obstruct the rights of other citizens. Anuradha Bhasin v. Union of India (2020): Reinforced the need for proportionality in imposing preventive restrictions.

Conclusion:

— The state must manage protests while maintaining the right to dissent. To maintain a democratic balance, public order must be preserved constitutionally, but peaceful assembly remains a valid and functional Fundamental Right.

(Sources: Protest vs public order: How far can police go to prevent ‘trouble’?, Jantar Mantar de-notified as protest site: Who decides where protests can be held?, CJP protest: The right to protest, and what happens when police deny permission, Is staging a protest legal in India: What rights, restrictions the law gives)

Points to Ponder

How can the judiciary prevent arbitrary restrictions on public protests?

Related Previous Year Question

Right to privacy relating to self-identity is very dear to every human being and well protected under Article 21 of the Constitution. In this context, examine the effect of the amendment in 2026, to the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Act, 2019 (2026)

Previous Mains Answer Practice

UPSC Essentials: Mains answer practice — GS 3 (Week 176)

UPSC Essentials: Mains answer practice — GS 3 (Week 175)

UPSC Essentials: Mains answer practice — GS 2 (Week 174)

UPSC Essentials: Mains answer practice — GS 2 (Week 175)

UPSC Essentials: Mains answer practice — GS 1 (Week 174)

UPSC Essentials: Mains answer practice — GS 1 (Week 175)

Subscribe to our UPSC newsletter and stay updated with the news cues from the past week.

Stay updated with the latest UPSC articles by joining our Telegram channel – IndianExpress UPSC Hub, and follow us on Instagram and X.