UPSC Mains Answer Practice — GS 2: India’s role in BRICS for engagement in West Asia and Constitutional Safeguards (Week 173)

UPSC Essentials brings to you its initiative for the practice of Mains answer writing. It covers essential topics of static and dynamic parts of the UPSC Civil Services syllabus covered under various GS papers. This answer-writing practice is designed to help you as a value addition to your UPSC CSE Mains. Attempt today’s answer writing on questions related to topics of GS-2 to check your progress.

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QUESTION 1

How can India’s role as a convenor within BRICS contribute to its broader diplomatic engagement in West Asia? Discuss.

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QUESTION 2

The communication of grounds of arrest is not merely a procedural requirement but a substantive constitutional safeguard. Discuss.

QUESTION 1: How can India’s role as a convenor within BRICS contribute to its broader diplomatic engagement in West Asia? Discuss.

Relevance: The topic is relevant to GS Paper II – International Relations: India’s role in BRICS and its engagement with West Asia. It links BRICS with India’s strategic, economic and geopolitical interests in West Asia. It is also useful for understanding India’s evolving role in emerging multilateral groupings.

Note: This is not a model UPSC answer. It only provides you with a thought process which you may incorporate into the answers.

Introduction:

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— India’s role as the 2026 BRICS chair and convenor provided it with a platform to engage simultaneously with Iran, Saudi Arabia, the UAE and other stakeholders amid deep divisions over the West Asian conflict.

— Reaching a consensus on the New Delhi Declaration despite differing viewpoints showed India’s skill in encouraging constructive dialogue and maintaining a shared path forward among rival countries.

Body:

You may incorporate some of the following points in your answer:

How can BRICS strengthen India’s wider engagement with West Asia?

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— BRICS brings together Iran, Saudi Arabia and the UAE, allowing India to facilitate communication among states with competing regional interests. The Iran-UAE engagement on the sidelines of the summit demonstrated the value of such a platform.

— Despite the disagreements visible during the May Foreign Ministers’ conference, India was able to reach a consensus-based New Delhi Declaration following protracted discussions. This reinforces India’s reputation as a convenor capable of embracing diverse viewpoints.

— Rather of assigning blame, the Declaration highlighted prudence, discourse, diplomacy, sovereignty, and international law, laying the groundwork for India’s broader regional diplomatic efforts.

— West Asian instability has a direct impact on India due to its reliance on the region for energy supply. The BRICS debates on uninterrupted energy flows, vital infrastructure protection, and resilient supply chains give an opportunity for India to promote its energy security concerns.

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— Disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz and Bab-el-Mandeb affect India’s trade and energy supplies. India’s emphasis on secure and unhindered marine trade within the BRICS might supplement its bilateral engagement with Gulf countries.

— The Declaration reiterated the establishment of a sovereign and viable Palestinian state within the internationally accepted 1967 boundaries, allowing India to maintain its long-held position while engaging in a broader multilateral framework.

Conclusion:

— India may use its BRICS convening role to complement, rather than replace, bilateral and regional diplomacy in West Asia. By encouraging conversation, supporting energy and marine security, and fostering consensus on international law and diplomacy, BRICS can expand India’s diplomatic space in a region where it maintains interests and ties across geopolitical boundaries.

(Sources: Palestine, Iran, Yemen: What BRICS Delhi Declaration tells us about the shifting sands in West Asia, What led to Iran-UAE consensus: Ceasefire window, 100-hour talks, back-and-forth at top level, nudge from China and Russia, 6 months into war, Iran and UAE find consensus in BRICS declaration, BRICS Foreign Ministers meet: Divisions between Iran, UAE on war in West Asia thwart joint statement, BRICS Foreign Ministers meet: Divisions between Iran, UAE on war in West Asia thwart joint statement)

Points to Ponder

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How can India balance its relations with Iran, Gulf countries and Israel?

Related Previous Year Question

“BRICS acts as a powerful counterweight in global governance, actively amplifying the voice and influence of the Global South.” Explain the role of BRICS in projecting itself as an alternative to other groupings (2026)

QUESTION 2: The communication of grounds of arrest is not merely a procedural requirement but a substantive constitutional safeguard. Discuss.

Relevance: The topic is relevant to GS Paper II – Indian Constitution: Fundamental Rights, Article 21, Article 22 and protection of personal liberty. It tests understanding of constitutional safeguards against arbitrary arrest and detention.

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Note: This is not a model UPSC answer. It only provides you with a thought process which you may incorporate into the answers.

Introduction:

— The communication of grounds of arrest is a substantive constitutional guarantee because it allows an arrested individual to understand why the State has restricted his or her personal liberty and effectively dispute that conduct.

— Article 21 protects life and personal liberty; however, Article 22(1) particularly demands that an arrested person be informed of the grounds for arrest. The Supreme Court highlighted that these rules work together to prevent arbitrary deprivation of liberty.

Body:

You may incorporate some of the following points in your answer:

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— The recent Supreme Court decision reaffirmed its fundamental character by determining that the safeguards under Article 22 are more than just procedural duties. Failure to cooperate can render the arrest unconstitutional, necessitating immediate release. The Court also ruled that the need applies to all offenders, regardless of the nature of the alleged crime.

— The requirement for written communication in a language that the arrestee understands strengthens the safeguard. Earlier rulings had gradually enhanced this need, including its expansion beyond specific statutes like the PMLA and UAPA to arrests under regular criminal law.

— Its value goes beyond the individual. Knowing the grounds allows the accused to dispute the arrest, oppose remand, and pursue appropriate legal remedies. The Supreme Court’s requirement for judicial consent before re-arrest following an unlawful arrest improves judicial oversight of police authority.

— Furthermore, the Court has accepted compensation as a public-law remedy for Article 22 infractions, while directing accountability through departmental investigations in relevant situations.

Conclusion:

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— Thus, notifying the grounds of arrest is not paperwork that comes with the use of State authority; rather, it is a constitutional check that ensures that power is accountable, reviewable, and consistent with personal liberty and the rule of law.

(Sources: How the Supreme Court has strengthened safeguards around arrest — and re-arrest, SC’s message: An illegal arrest cannot be papered over, Supreme Court weighs larger bench on written arrest grounds)

Points to Ponder

How do Articles 21 and 22 collectively safeguard an arrested person’s rights?

Related Previous Year Question

Right to privacy relating to self-identity is very dear to every human being and well protected under Article 21 of the Constitution. In this context, examine the effect of the amendment in 2026, to the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Act, 2019 (2026)

Previous Mains Answer Practice

UPSC Essentials: Mains answer practice — GS 3 (Week 172)

UPSC Essentials: Mains answer practice — GS 3 (Week 173)

UPSC Essentials: Mains answer practice — GS 2 (Week 172)

UPSC Essentials: Mains answer practice — GS 2 (Week 171)

UPSC Essentials: Mains answer practice — GS 1 (Week 172)

UPSC Essentials: Mains answer practice — GS 1 (Week 171)

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