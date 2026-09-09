UPSC Mains Answer Practice — GS 2: Inter-state river water dispute and building safety in urban areas (Week 171)

UPSC Essentials brings to you its initiative for the practice of Mains answer writing. It covers essential topics of static and dynamic parts of the UPSC Civil Services syllabus covered under various GS papers. This answer-writing practice is designed to help you as a value addition to your UPSC CSE Mains. Attempt today’s answer writing on questions related to topics of GS-2 to check your progress.

🚨 Click Here to read the UPSC Essentials magazine for August 2026. Share your views and suggestions in the comment box or at manas.srivastava@indianexpress.com🚨

What are the major challenges in implementing judicial and institutional mechanisms for equitable sharing of inter-state river waters? Discuss with reference to the Cauvery dispute.

QUESTION 2

Urban governance in India suffers from a gap between regulatory provisions and their effective implementation. Examine with reference to building safety in rapidly urbanising areas.

QUESTION 1: What are the major challenges in implementing judicial and institutional mechanisms for equitable sharing of inter-state river waters? Discuss with reference to the Cauvery dispute.

Relevance: The topic directly links with GS-2: Federalism, inter-State relations, constitutional and statutory bodies, and governance. The Cauvery issue also connects with cooperative federalism, water governance and climate-induced hydrological uncertainty. It offers scope for analytical answers using constitutional mechanisms, institutional reforms and contemporary examples.

Note: This is not a model UPSC answer. It only provides you with a thought process which you may incorporate into the answers.

Introduction:

Story continues below this ad

— Inter-state river-water disputes put India’s federal structure to the test, as do the effectiveness of legal and institutional institutions.

— The Cauvery issue demonstrates that even after a legal settlement and the establishment of a management authority, execution is difficult when water availability falls below normal.

Body:

You may incorporate some of the following points in your answer:

Major challenges

— The primary flaw is that the Supreme Court’s 2018 framework did not include a specific formula for distributing water during drought years. As a result, the states dispute on how to minimise their respective contributions during periods of hydrological crisis.

Story continues below this ad

— Water-sharing programs are easier to implement during regular monsoon seasons. In a deficient year, Karnataka has lower inflows and competing demands for drinking water and agriculture, while Tamil Nadu continues to rely on upstream supplies for the Cauvery delta.

— The Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA) and Cauvery Water Regulation Committee (CWRC) were established to implement the Supreme Court framework, but their directives continue to spark debate, appeals, and political opposition during difficult times.

— Water holds significant emotional and electoral value in both states. Demands for release have often resulted in protests and political pressure, making compliance with institutional decisions more challenging.

— Karnataka’s proposed Mekedatu reservoir exemplifies the contrasting goals of an upstream state seeking drinking water storage and a downstream state worried about the dependability of future deliveries.

Story continues below this ad

— The Cauvery is increasingly being used for both agricultural and urbanisation, particularly to meet Bengaluru’s burgeoning water needs. This renders a strictly allocation-based method unsatisfactory.

Conclusion:

— The Cauvery experience demonstrates that court adjudication can resolve allocation issues, but long-term water governance necessitates collaboration over shortage. A genuine distress-sharing mechanism, improved institutions, and ongoing inter-State discussion are consequently required for transforming legal decisions into cooperative federalism.

(Sources: Cauvery needs a distress-sharing compact, What’s the Cauvery dispute and how does the Mekedatu dam feature in it?, Karnataka calls all-party meet over Cauvery water directive; bandh on August 13, Cauvery water row: Bengaluru schools, offices open amid bandh call)

Points to Ponder

What constitutional and institutional mechanisms govern the adjudication and management of inter-State river-water disputes in India?

Related Previous Year Question

Story continues below this ad

Constitutional mechanisms to resolve the inter-state water disputes have failed to address and solve the problems. Is the failure due to structural or process inadequacy or both? Discuss. (2013)

QUESTION 2: Urban governance in India suffers from a gap between regulatory provisions and their effective implementation. Examine with reference to building safety in rapidly urbanising areas.

Relevance: The topic has strong GS-2 relevance through urban governance, local bodies, accountability and institutional capacity. It can be linked with the 74th Constitutional Amendment, municipal governance, urbanisation and good governance. The issue is especially relevant for questions on decentralisation, regulatory governance and state capacity.

Note: This is not a model UPSC answer. It only provides you with a thought process which you may incorporate into the answers.

Introduction:

Story continues below this ad

— Rapid urbanisation has put additional strain on land, housing, and civic infrastructure, frequently exposing a disconnect between legislative frameworks and enforcement capabilities.

— The recent Satya Niketan building collapse exemplifies how dangerous student housing, illegal construction, and lax management can convert urban development into a public-safety risk.

Body:

You may incorporate some of the following points in your answer:

Major challenges in implementation

— Buildings frequently undergo extensions or structural changes that exceed sanctioned designs, yet enforcement remains poor.

Story continues below this ad

— Regulatory action is usually initiated in response to incidents rather than through routine structural and safety examinations.

Rescue operations underway at the site of the incident in Satya Niketan, Sunday. (Express pphoto by Abhinav Saha) Rescue operations underway at the site of the incident in Satya Niketan, Sunday. (Express pphoto by Abhinav Saha)

— Multiple entities involved in planning, municipal approvals, fire safety, and infrastructure might result in gaps in accountability and cooperation. Rapid urbanisation places significant demands on municipal governments for inspection, monitoring, and enforcement.

— Detection measures may exist, however finding a breach does not guarantee prompt corrective action. The Delhi Master Plan 2047 debate emphasises the distinction between detection and enforcement.

— Large-scale sealing and demolition drives are common after catastrophes; recent Delhi action following building collapses exemplifies the trend toward post-disaster enforcement.

Story continues below this ad

— Increasing density without proper consideration for structural safety, emergency access, open spaces, and supporting infrastructure can exacerbate urban dangers. The growth of private PGs and student housing has posed new regulatory challenges, leading calls for licensing, registration, and structural/fire safety certification.

Conclusion:

— India must change from post-disaster enforcement to preventive urban governance through regular structural audits, GIS-based monitoring, transparent building records, time-bound inspections, and clearly defined accountability. Third-party safety assessments and insurance programs can supplement governmental control.

— Furthermore, local institutions require increased technological and enforcement capacity, and construction approvals and safety certifications should be integrated via digital platforms. Mandatory registration, structural and fire safety clearances, and public disclosure of compliance can help to promote accountability in student housing and other high-traffic areas.

(Sources: In Satya Niketan, not just a building collapse – governance is failing aspirations, Satya Niketan, Hauz Rani, Vivek Vihar – making Delhi’s buildings safe needs a regulatory reset, Delhi building collapse: New safety policy, structural audit in PG hubs on the cards, Before building higher, Delhi must strengthen the city beneath its buildings)

Points to Ponder

What reforms are required to strengthen the capacity and accountability of Urban Local Bodies in ensuring public safety?

Related Previous Year Question

Analyse the role of local bodies in providing good governance at the local level and bring out the pros and cons of merging rural local bodies with urban local bodies. (2024)

Previous Mains Answer Practice

UPSC Essentials: Mains answer practice — GS 3 (Week 170)

UPSC Essentials: Mains answer practice — GS 3 (Week 171)

UPSC Essentials: Mains answer practice — GS 2 (Week 170)

UPSC Essentials: Mains answer practice — GS 2 (Week 169)

UPSC Essentials: Mains answer practice — GS 1 (Week 167)

UPSC Essentials: Mains answer practice — GS 1 (Week 168)

Subscribe to our UPSC newsletter and stay updated with the news cues from the past week.

Stay updated with the latest UPSC articles by joining our Telegram channel – IndianExpress UPSC Hub, and follow us on Instagram and X.