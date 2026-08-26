UPSC Mains Answer Practice — GS 2: India’s engagement with Central Asia and Supreme Court’s interpretation of definition of industry (Week 169)

UPSC Essentials brings to you its initiative for the practice of Mains answer writing. It covers essential topics of static and dynamic parts of the UPSC Civil Services syllabus covered under various GS papers. This answer-writing practice is designed to help you as a value addition to your UPSC CSE Mains. Attempt today’s answer writing on questions related to topics of GS-2 to check your progress.

🚨 Click Here to read the UPSC Essentials magazine for August 2026. Share your views and suggestions in the comment box or at manas.srivastava@indianexpress.com🚨

“India’s engagement with Central Asia needs to move from historical and civilisational affinity towards a more pragmatic and interest-based approach.” Discuss.

Story continues below this ad

QUESTION 2

The Supreme Court’s interpretation of labour legislation reflects a delicate balance between workers’ rights and the changing nature of economic activity. Discuss this in the context of the recent verdict on the definition of “industry”.

QUESTION 1: “India’s engagement with Central Asia needs to move from historical and civilisational affinity towards a more pragmatic and interest-based approach.” Discuss.

Relevance: The question is relevant to GS Paper II — International Relations, particularly India’s relations with Central Asia and its extended neighbourhood. It enables analysis of strategic autonomy, China’s influence, connectivity diplomacy and India’s evolving geopolitical interests in Eurasia.

Note: This is not a model UPSC answer. It only provides you with a thought process which you may incorporate into the answers.

Introduction:

Story continues below this ad

— India’s relationship with Central Asia has strong historical and cultural roots, but shifting geopolitics necessitates a more pragmatic, interest-driven policy.

— The region is strategically significant to India’s security, connectivity, energy, and economic interests.

Body:

You may incorporate some of the following points in your answer:

Why is pragmatism necessary?

— China has increased its economic and infrastructure presence through trade and BRI initiatives, while Russia remains a significant security and economic player. India cannot replicate either model and must focus on areas where it has a competitive advantage.

Story continues below this ad

— India lacks direct overland access to Central Asia due to Pakistan’s position and the instability in Afghanistan. As a result, Chabahar Port and the INSTC continue to play vital roles in enhancing access.

— Despite political links, India’s commerce with the region has remained at approximately US$2 billion, demonstrating the disconnect between diplomatic engagement and economic outcomes.

— Instead of competing solely through major infrastructure spending, India should capitalise on its strengths in digital public infrastructure, healthcare, pharmaceuticals, information technology, education, and capacity building.

— Cooperation in uranium, oil, gas, minerals, coal, and fertilisers, as well as the search for rare-earth deposits, can result in substantial economic benefits.

Story continues below this ad

— The region is increasingly seeking multiple relationships rather than relying on a single large power. India should consequently provide flexible, mutually beneficial alliances rather than approaching the area solely through great-power competition.

Conclusion:

— India’s civilisational linkages with Central Asia continue to be a valuable diplomatic advantage, but historical affinity cannot replace economic presence and strategic competence.

— A modest, consistent, and interest-based involvement can help India establish a long-term position in a region that is increasingly seeking strategic autonomy.

(Sources: C Raja Mohan writes: India’s Central Asia strategy needs less romance, more realism, Tracing the path of China’s diplomacy in Central Asia, and where India stands, How India’s development-centric approach to Central Asia marks a shift)

Points to Ponder

Story continues below this ad

How can India pursue a more pragmatic, interest-based engagement through connectivity, trade, energy, security and regional partnerships?

Related Previous Year Questions

Critically analyse India’s evolving diplomatic, economic, and strategic relations with the Central Asian Republics (CARs), highlighting their increasing significance in regional and global geopolitics. (2024)

A number of outside powers have entrenched themselves in Central Asia, which is a zone of interest to India. Discuss the implications, in this context, of India’s joining the Ashgabat Agreement, 2018. (2018)

QUESTION 2: The Supreme Court’s interpretation of labour legislation reflects a delicate balance between workers’ rights and the changing nature of economic activity. Discuss this in the context of the recent verdict on the definition of “industry”.

Story continues below this ad

Relevance: The question is relevant to GS Paper II — Indian Constitution, Judiciary, Governance and Social Justice, particularly judicial interpretation and protection of workers’ rights. It links constitutional principles with contemporary labour-law reforms and the changing nature of economic activity.

Note: This is not a model UPSC answer. It only provides you with a thought process which you may incorporate into the answers.

Introduction:

— The Supreme Court’s recent nine-judge Constitution Bench decision on the definition of “industry” revisits a nearly five-decade-old labor-law framework.

— The case is significant because it establishes which establishments and workers are entitled to statutory protection under industrial law.

Body:

Story continues below this ad

You may incorporate some of the following points in your answer:

Balancing workers’ rights with changing economic activity

— In Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board v. A. Rajappa (1978), the Supreme Court established the threefold test: systematic activity, employer-employee cooperation, and production/distribution of commodities or services that meet human needs. The profit motivation was not deemed vital.

— The broad interpretation included hospitals, educational institutions, and certain government activities in the labour-law framework, granting workers rights over salaries, working hours, strikes, and unfair dismissal.

— The Court acknowledged that the 1978 framework arose prior to the 1991 liberalisation, privatisation, and globalisation phase. With many functions migrating from the state to private actors, an overly broad definition could have varying consequences in today’s economy.

Story continues below this ad

— The majority concluded that the essential framework of the 1978 interpretation had survived but needed to be modified. The CJI’s definition tried to establish a detectable commercial character while making the profit motivation unimportant.

— The dissenting voices warned that incorporating a commercial aspect could erode worker protection in institutions like hospitals and schools simply because their employers are non-profit organisations.

— The decision also addressed the challenging distinction between legitimate governmental functions and welfare/economic activity. The general premise is that an activity does not become sovereign simply because it is carried out by the state.

— The Industrial Relations Code of 2020 is to be interpreted independently. It maintains a systematic-activity approach while specifically excluding charitable and philanthropic institutions, domestic services, and sovereign government duties.

Conclusion:

— The decision marks an attempt to strike a balance between continuity, worker protection, and current economic realities. The wider lesson is that labour law must advance alongside the economy, but this evolution must maintain the constitutional commitment to social justice and guarantee that changes in legal classification do not create a protection vacuum.

(Sources: How to define ‘industry’ under labour law: Inside SC’s split verdict, Supreme Court to decide what counts as an ‘industry’ under Indian labour law, In 5-4 ruling, Supreme Court for tweaking definition of industry, exempts pending matters)

Points to Ponder

What are the implications of the judgment for judicial precedent, labour-law reform and the transition to the new labour-code framework?

Related Previous Year Question

“Constitutional morality is the fulcrum which acts as an essential check upon the high functionaries and citizens alike…” In view of the above observation of the Supreme Court, explain the concept of constitutional morality and its application to ensure balance between judicial independence and judicial accountability in India. (2025)

Previous Mains Answer Practice

UPSC Essentials: Mains answer practice — GS 3 (Week 168)

UPSC Essentials: Mains answer practice — GS 3 (Week 169)

UPSC Essentials: Mains answer practice — GS 2 (Week 168)

UPSC Essentials: Mains answer practice — GS 2 (Week 167)

UPSC Essentials: Mains answer practice — GS 1 (Week 167)

UPSC Essentials: Mains answer practice — GS 1 (Week 168)

Subscribe to our UPSC newsletter and stay updated with the news cues from the past week.

Stay updated with the latest UPSC articles by joining our Telegram channel – IndianExpress UPSC Hub, and follow us on Instagram and X.