UPSC Mains Answer Practice — GS 2: India’s engagement with Arctic and e-Marketplace (Week 167)

UPSC Essentials brings to you its initiative for the practice of Mains answer writing. It covers essential topics of static and dynamic parts of the UPSC Civil Services syllabus covered under various GS papers. This answer-writing practice is designed to help you as a value addition to your UPSC CSE Mains. Attempt today’s answer writing on questions related to topics of GS-2 to check your progress.

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India’s engagement with the Arctic is driven by a combination of scientific, environmental, economic and strategic interests. Discuss the significance of the Arctic region for India’s foreign policy and national interests.

QUESTION 2

The Government e-Marketplace (GeM) represents a shift from conventional government procurement towards technology-enabled and transparent governance. What is its significance, and what challenges remain?

QUESTION 1: India’s engagement with the Arctic is driven by a combination of scientific, environmental, economic and strategic interests. Discuss the significance of the Arctic region for India’s foreign policy and national interests.

Relevance: The question is relevant to GS Paper 2 as it examines India’s evolving engagement with the Arctic in the context of foreign policy and emerging geopolitics. It also tests India’s ability to balance its national interests with multilateral cooperation and environmental concerns in a rapidly changing Arctic region.

Note: This is not a model UPSC answer. It only provides you with a thought process which you may incorporate into the answers.

Introduction:

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— The Arctic is no longer a remote arctic region, but rather a rising hotspot for climate change, scientific study, resource competition, maritime connectivity, and great-power rivalry.

— As a result, Arctic involvement has grown in importance beyond polar science and is now an integral part of India’s foreign policy and national interests.

Body:

You may incorporate some of the following points in your answer:

Significance of the Arctic for India

— Climate change in the Arctic has far-reaching consequences. Changes in Arctic sea ice are associated with Indian monsoon variability and extreme precipitation events, making the Arctic important for India’s food and water security. Arctic warming and changes in the marine environment can have an impact on global atmospheric and oceanic circulation, hence polar research is critical for enhancing India’s climate models and forecasting skills.

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— Since 2008, India has established a permanent Arctic research presence thru Himadri in Svalbard, expanding from summer missions to year-round study. Enhanced polar research can help India better understand climate systems, cryosphere-ocean interactions, and extreme weather, hence improving scientific diplomacy.

— India is an Observer in the Arctic Council, which provides a platform for participation in talks about scientific research, environmental protection, and the sustainable use of Arctic resources, despite the fact that observers do not make decisions. The recent request by India to designate a Polar Ambassador and pursue a larger position in the Arctic Council underscores the growing realisation that India’s Arctic engagement necessitates stronger diplomatic representation.

— The Arctic is witnessing increased strategic competition between Russia, the United States, and China. The war between Russia and Ukraine has damaged the Arctic Council’s conventional cooperative structure, whilst Russia-China collaboration has grown in strategic relevance.

— Melting sea ice creates opportunities for new marine routes and access to natural resources, enhancing the Arctic’s geoeconomic significance. Developments in Arctic shipping and resource extraction may have an impact on global trade patterns, energy markets, and India’s long-term economic interests.

Conclusion:

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— India should increase polar research infrastructure and financing, operationalise its Polar Research Vehicle, expand year-round scientific observations, deepen cooperation with Arctic countries, and make better use of its Arctic Council observer status. The planned appointment of a Polar Ambassador could improve diplomatic consistency in India’s Arctic strategy.

(Sources: Expert Explains | Why India needs a clear ‘Arctic narrative’, Appoint Polar Ambassador, become full member of Arctic Council, suggests panel, Knowledge Nugget | Arctic Council: Why India wants a bigger role?)

Points to Ponder

What is the significance of India’s status as an Observer in the Arctic Council?

How can India balance its economic and strategic interests with environmental sustainability?

Related Previous Year Question

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“Energy security constitutes the dominant kingpin of India’s foreign policy, and is linked with India’s overarching influence in Middle Eastern countries.” How would you integrate energy security with India’s foreign policy trajectories in the coming years? (2025)

QUESTION 2: The Government e-Marketplace (GeM) represents a shift from conventional government procurement towards technology-enabled and transparent governance. What is its significance, and what challenges remain?

Relevance: The question is relevant to GS Paper 2, particularly the themes of e-governance, transparency, accountability and governance reforms. It examines how digital platforms can transform public procurement by improving efficiency, competition, transparency and inclusiveness.

Note: This is not a model UPSC answer. It only provides you with a thought process which you may incorporate into the answers.

Introduction:

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— The Government e-Marketplace (GeM) marks a substantial transition from fragmented and traditional government purchasing to a digital, transparent, and competitive public procurement ecosystem.

— It was launched in 2016 and allows government organisations to purchase goods and services thru an online platform, with the overall goal of promoting transparency, competition, and efficiency.

Body:

You may incorporate some of the following points in your answer:

Significance of GeM

— Digitising procurement eliminates opaque, paper-based processes and creates a more visible trail of transactions, limiting potential for arbitrary decision-making and corruption. The platform was designed primarily to increase transparency and competition in procurement.

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— GeM can increase competition by bringing buyers and sellers together on a common platform, allowing for greater price discovery and value for public money.

— It gives suppliers, including MSMEs and startups, access to government buyers beyond their usual geographical and institutional networks. The Indian Express observed a significant increase in startup registrations on GeM.

— GeM can assist government programs that benefit MSMEs, women businesses, and local suppliers. For example, procurement norms give local suppliers preferential treatment, whereas public-sector buying from MSEs has grown over time.

— The rise of GeM indicates how digital platforms may play a major role in e-governance and administrative change, rather than simply functioning as online replacements for old procedures.

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— Measures such as penal interest for late payments aim to enhance payment discipline and solve liquidity problems, particularly among MSME suppliers.

Challenges

— Despite GeM’s expansion, procurement is not always done thru the platform. For example, 38% of CPSE buying occurred outside of GeM in FY23, demonstrating the continuation of parallel procurement channels.

— Registration and administrative constraints may discourage smaller businesses. To attract more MSMEs and vendors, procedures must be simplified and registration time reduced.

— Although methods have been implemented to minimise payment delays, prompt payment is still critical for the survival and liquidity of smaller suppliers.

— Smaller firms with limited technology capabilities, awareness, or digital infrastructure may struggle to compete effectively on an online platform.

— Digitisation can minimise discretion, but it cannot eliminate collusion, manipulation, or other procurement problems. Thus, technology must be supported by effective supervision and accountability.

Conclusion:

— GeM highlights how digitalisation may revolutionise the governing process, but transparency is only significant when combined with competition, accountability, and inclusiveness. Its eventual success should be assessed not just by transaction quantities, but also by whether it provides greater value for taxpayers while expanding opportunities for varied providers.

(Sources: For transparent, inclusive public procurement, Government e Marketplace, Procurement through centre’s GeM portal crosses Rs 4 trillion mark in FY24, ‘Inflated bills, missing files’: Former health services chief, ex-CPA official arrested in medical procurement scam, Audit flags transparency, accountability concerns in uniform purchases by Chandigarh welfare dept)

Points to Ponder

How can GeM balance efficiency, competition, inclusiveness and quality in government procurement?

Related Previous Year Question

e-governance projects have a built-in bias towards technology and back-end integration than user-centric designs. Examine. (2025)

Previous Mains Answer Practice

UPSC Essentials: Mains answer practice — GS 3 (Week 166)

UPSC Essentials: Mains answer practice — GS 3 (Week 165)

UPSC Essentials: Mains answer practice — GS 2 (Week 166)

UPSC Essentials: Mains answer practice — GS 2 (Week 165)

UPSC Essentials: Mains answer practice — GS 1 (Week 165)

UPSC Essentials: Mains answer practice — GS 1 (Week 166)

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