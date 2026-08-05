UPSC Mains Answer Practice — GS 2: Environmental governance and India–US relations (Week 166)

UPSC Essentials brings to you its initiative for the practice of Mains answer writing. It covers essential topics of static and dynamic parts of the UPSC Civil Services syllabus covered under various GS papers. This answer-writing practice is designed to help you as a value addition to your UPSC CSE Mains. Attempt today’s answer writing on questions related to topics of GS-2 to check your progress.

🚨 Click Here to read the UPSC Essentials magazine for July 2026. Share your views and suggestions in the comment box or at manas.srivastava@indianexpress.com🚨

Discuss the significance of the Supreme Court’s ruling in the Vanashakti case for strengthening the rule of law in environmental governance. How does the judgment seek to balance environmental protection with developmental needs?

QUESTION 2

India–US relations are increasingly shaped by the interplay of strategic convergence and economic divergence. Discuss in the context of recent trade tensions and tariff measures.

QUESTION 1: Discuss the significance of the Supreme Court’s ruling in the Vanashakti case for strengthening the rule of law in environmental governance. How does the judgment seek to balance environmental protection with developmental needs?

Relevance: The issue is highly relevant to GS Paper 2 as it covers environmental governance, judicial review, executive accountability, delegated legislation, rule of law, and the role of the Supreme Court in ensuring constitutional governance. It also has an interlinkage with GS Paper 3 through environmental conservation, sustainable development, and the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) framework.

Note: This is not a model UPSC answer. It only provides you with a thought process which you may incorporate into the answers.

Introduction:

Story continues below this ad

— The Supreme Court’s decision in the Vanashakti case is a significant breakthrough in Indian environmental law since it clarifies the legal position on ex-post facto environmental clearances (ECs).

— While maintaining that previous environmental scrutiny is the norm, the Court acknowledged that limited post-facto regularisation may be acceptable only under a legitimate statutory framework and in exceptional situations where the public interest so requires.

Body:

You may incorporate some of the following points in your answer:

Significance for strengthening the rule of law in environmental governance

Story continues below this ad

— The decision reiterates that environmental assessment before a project begins remains the foundation of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) framework, preventing irreparable ecological damage.

— The Court overturned the 2021 Office Memorandum, ruling that presidential directives cannot weaken substantive environmental safeguards and must be accompanied by statutory notification. This strengthens both constitutional government and delegated legislation.

— It reconciles previous rulings by distinguishing between the validity of retrospective clearances and the remedy that courts can offer in extraordinary circumstances, so minimising confusion in environmental law.

— Project proponents cannot treat environmental violations as a routine compliance issue to be addressed later, discouraging deliberate noncompliance.

Story continues below this ad

— The decision restores the importance of the statutory EIA procedure, which includes screening, appraisal, public participation, and environmental safeguards before project approval.

Balancing environmental protection with developmental needs — The Court refused to support a blanket policy of post-facto clearances, preserving the precautionary principle while avoiding an absolute prohibition. — The decision empowers courts to consider post-facto regularisation only where the public interest justifies it, rather than treating it as a routine administrative tool. — Any relaxation must be subject to regulatory procedures, environmental assessment, mitigating measures, and judicial review in order to strike a balance between environmental concerns and development needs.

Conclusion:

Story continues below this ad

— The Vanashakti decision supports the environmental rule of law by stating that previous environmental clearance is the norm and that executive authorities cannot undermine statutory safeguards by administrative decisions. At the same time, by allowing narrowly circumscribed judicial remedy based on compelling public interest, the Court seeks to balance environmental preservation with India’s development goals rather than seeing them as mutually exclusive.

(Source: No blanket amnesty or bar: How SC set ‘public interest’ test for ex-post facto environment clearances, Knowledge Nugget | Why is Environmental Impact Assessment back in the spotlight?, Supreme Court balances ecology and public interest. Centre must pay heed)

Points to Ponder

What institutional reforms are required to strengthen the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) regime and ensure effective compliance?

Related Previous Year Questions

Judicial Legislation is antithetical to the doctrine of separation of powers as envisaged in the Indian Constitution. In this context justify the filing of large number of public interest petitions praying for issuing guidelines to executive authorities. (2020)

Story continues below this ad

QUESTION 2: India–US relations are increasingly shaped by the interplay of strategic convergence and economic divergence. Discuss in the context of recent trade tensions and tariff measures.

Relevance: The issue is highly relevant to GS Paper 2 as it covers India–US bilateral relations, international trade diplomacy, strategic partnerships, India’s foreign policy, and the impact of domestic political changes in major powers on India’s external relations.

Note: This is not a model UPSC answer. It only provides you with a thought process which you may incorporate into the answers.

Introduction:

— India and the United States have considerably increased their cooperation in sectors such as defence, key technology, the Indo-Pacific region, and supply chain resilience.

Story continues below this ad

— However, recent tariff measures enacted by the United States have highlighted continuing economic disparities, illustrating that strategic alignment does not always equate to convergence on trade and commercial interests.

Body:

You may incorporate some of the following points in your answer:

Strategic convergence between India and the US

— Both countries seek a free, open, and rules-based Indo-Pacific, and they collaborate through venues like the Quad.

— Expansion of defence exercises, technology transfers, interoperability, and efforts under the India-US Defence Acceleration Ecosystem (INDUS-X).

Story continues below this ad

— The Initiative on Critical and Emerging Technology (iCET) fosters collaboration in semiconductors, artificial intelligence, quantum computing, telecommunications, and space.

— Efforts to diversify global supply chains and decrease reliance on single-country industrial hubs.

Economic divergence reflected in recent trade tensions

— Tariff reimposition demonstrates the US government’s increased use of trade policy to achieve domestic economic and political goals.

— While India seeks increased market access for labour-intensive exports, the United States pushes for greater access to India’s agriculture, digital economy, medical devices, and other industries.

— Recent developments show that strategic agreements do not free countries from trade restrictions when domestic political interests are paramount.

— Higher tariffs impair the competitiveness of Indian exports and cause uncertainty for exporters and investors.

Conclusion:

— India must separate strategic cooperation from commercial discussions while safeguarding its basic economic interests. Expanding trade partnerships with the EU, UK, Gulf countries, ASEAN, and other regions can help to lessen reliance on a single market.

— The relationship between India and the United States has matured into a complete strategic alliance, but economic differences continue to test its strength. The recent tariff measures demonstrate that geopolitical convergence and trade interests do not always align. India’s goal is to maintain strategic gains while pursuing a balanced, diverse, and resilient trade strategy that protects its long-term interests.

(Source: Are India-US trade negotiations an exercise in futility?, India-US trade talks are nearing the finish line. What’s at stake?, What US, India have agreed on: Tech and defence partnerships, initiatives on visas and education, and more, India and the US-China chips war)

Points to Ponder

Can the India–US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership sustain periodic trade conflicts?

What role can institutions such as the WTO and bilateral trade agreements play in mitigating trade disputes?

Related Previous Year Questions

“The USA is facing an existential threat in the form of China, that is much more challenging than the erstwhile Soviet Union.” Explain. (2021)

What is the significance of Indo-US defence deals over Indo-Russian defence deals? Discuss with reference to stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (2019)

Previous Mains Answer Practice

UPSC Essentials: Mains answer practice — GS 3 (Week 166)

UPSC Essentials: Mains answer practice — GS 3 (Week 165)

UPSC Essentials: Mains answer practice — GS 2 (Week 164)

UPSC Essentials: Mains answer practice — GS 2 (Week 165)

UPSC Essentials: Mains answer practice — GS 1 (Week 165)

UPSC Essentials: Mains answer practice — GS 1 (Week 164)

Subscribe to our UPSC newsletter and stay updated with the news cues from the past week.

Stay updated with the latest UPSC articles by joining our Telegram channel – IndianExpress UPSC Hub, and follow us on Instagram and X.