UPSC Mains Answer Practice — GS 2: India–Australia defence cooperation and foreign contribution amendments (Week 162)

UPSC Essentials brings to you its initiative for the practice of Mains answer writing. It covers essential topics of static and dynamic parts of the UPSC Civil Services syllabus covered under various GS papers. This answer-writing practice is designed to help you as a value addition to your UPSC CSE Mains. Attempt today’s answer writing on questions related to topics of GS-2 to check your progress.

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China’s expanding strategic footprint has accelerated security convergence among like-minded democracies in the Indo-Pacific. Discuss the factors driving deeper India–Australia defence cooperation.

QUESTION 2

Discuss the implications of expanding executive powers under the proposed FCRA amendments on the autonomy and functioning of civil society organisations in India.

QUESTION 1: China’s expanding strategic footprint has accelerated security convergence among like-minded democracies in the Indo-Pacific. Discuss the factors driving deeper India–Australia defence cooperation.

Relevance: India–Australia ties are a rapidly evolving dimension of India’s Indo-Pacific strategy and feature prominently in contemporary IR. The topic integrates bilateral relations, maritime security, the Quad, and balancing China’s influence, making it highly relevant for GS Paper 2.

Note: This is not a model UPSC answer. It only provides you with a thought process which you may incorporate into the answers.

Introduction:

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— The India-Australia relationship has evolved into a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership (CSP), owing to shared strategic interests in the Indo-Pacific.

— China’s growing military presence, assertive maritime activity, and expanding influence in the region have enhanced defence cooperation between the two democracies while maintaining a rules-based regional order.

Body:

You may incorporate some of the following points in your answer:

Factors driving deeper India–Australia defence cooperation

— China’s rising naval presence in the Indian Ocean, increased military activity in the South China Sea, and growing influence in the Pacific have all raised security concerns. India and Australia see stronger defence cooperation as critical to preserving a free, open, inclusive, and rules-based Indo-Pacific.

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— Both countries believe in freedom of navigation, respect for international law, peaceful dispute resolution, and ASEAN centrality. The shared commitment to maintaining the regional balance of power has improved strategic alignment.

— India and Australia are important members of the Quad, which has strengthened collaboration in maritime security, essential technologies, cyber security, supply chains, disaster assistance, and marine domain awareness.

— Bilateral initiatives like Exercise AUSINDEX, participation in the Malabar naval exercise, and the Mutual Logistics Support Arrangement (MLSA) have improved interoperability, logistical cooperation, and maritime operations coordination.

— Both countries understand the Indian Ocean’s strategic role in Defence industrial cooperation, Defence science and technology collaboration, Reciprocal logistics and interoperability, Quad cooperation in maritime security and critical technologies, Growing ministerial, naval, and military engagements.

Challenge Story continues below this ad Australia’s strong economic reliance on China limits strategic options, while India’s policy of strategic autonomy restricts involvement in alliance-based security arrangements.

Conclusion:

— India-Australia defence cooperation is increasingly driven by shared security concerns about China’s growing regional reach. However, the collaboration goes beyond strategic balance to include maritime security, resilient supply chains, essential technologies, and regional capacity development. Sustained collaboration based on shared democratic ideals and strategic convergence is essential for preserving a stable, safe, and rules-based Indo-Pacific.

(Source: Why India and Australia are deepening Indo-Pacific security ties: China’s expanding footprint, Australian Army Chief to visit India this month amid deepening Indo-Pacific military ties)

Points to Ponder

Challenges such as economic dependence on China, ASEAN centrality, strategic autonomy, and regional stability.

Related Previous Year Questions

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India-Africa digital partnership is achieving mutual respect, co-development and long-term institutional partnerships. Elaborate. (2025)

Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (Quad) is transforming itself into a trade bloc from a military alliance, in present times Discuss. (2020)

QUESTION 2: Discuss the implications of expanding executive powers under the proposed FCRA amendments on the autonomy and functioning of civil society organisations in India.

Relevance: Questions on civil society, constitutional rights, and regulatory governance are recurring themes in GS Paper 2. The proposed FCRA amendments provide a contemporary context to examine the relationship between executive power, democratic accountability, and constitutional freedoms.

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Note: This is not a model UPSC answer. It only provides you with a thought process which you may incorporate into the answers.

Introduction:

— The Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act (FCRA) aims to control the receipt and use of foreign contributions in order to protect national interests.

— The proposed FCRA (Amendment) Bill, 2026, broadens the executive’s regulatory authority over civil society organisations (CSOs), reigniting the debate over how to balance national security, constitutional liberties, and democratic engagement.

Body:

You may incorporate some of the following points in your answer:

Implications of expanding executive powers

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— The amendments increase the Central government’s ability to cancel registrations, freeze cash, and impose compliance requirements. This pushes the regulatory framework away from monitoring and toward direct administrative control, diminishing CSO operational independence.

— Greater executive discretion may deter NGOs from advocating for human rights, debating public policy, or holding governments to account. Fear of regulatory action can lead to self-censorship, which undermines democratic discourse.

— The amendments raise concerns about Article 19(1)(c) (freedom of association), procedural fairness, and the proportionality principle. Critics contend that extensive executive powers without proper safeguards may violate the constitutional requirement that limits on basic rights be reasonable and balanced.

— Increased executive authority, combined with little independent supervision, may undermine openness in regulatory decisions. The lack of clearly defined standards for executive action may increase arbitrariness.

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— Many non-governmental organisations (NGOs) support state initiatives in education, healthcare, disaster relief, environmental conservation, and livelihood generation. Delays in permissions or budget limitations may impair service delivery, especially in distant and vulnerable areas.

Why is there a need for a balanced regulatory framework? Regulation should prevent the exploitation of foreign donations while also ensuring that genuine civil society activities are not unfairly curtailed. Transparent and predictable regulations allow genuine CSOs to contribute to service delivery, policy advocacy, and community development without incurring unnecessary administrative burdens. Recognising civil society organisations as development partners promotes citizen participation, accountability, and better policy outcomes while retaining transparency in foreign funding.

Conclusion:

— The state has a legitimate interest in avoiding the misuse of foreign contributions for activities that jeopardise national security. However, a constitutional democracy necessitates an autonomous and vigorous civil society.

(Source: The FCRA has become a tool to control civil society, Democracy needs civic action. New FCRA rules shrink it)

Points to Ponder

Objectives of the FCRA

Balancing national security and transparency with institutional autonomy, accountability, and participatory governance.

Related Previous Year Question

Civil Society Organizations are often perceived as being anti-State actors than non-State actors. Do you agree? Justify. (2025)

Previous Mains Answer Practice

UPSC Essentials: Mains answer practice — GS 3 (Week 162)

UPSC Essentials: Mains answer practice — GS 3 (Week 161)

UPSC Essentials: Mains answer practice — GS 2 (Week 160)

UPSC Essentials: Mains answer practice — GS 2 (Week 161)

UPSC Essentials: Mains answer practice — GS 1 (Week 161)

UPSC Essentials: Mains answer practice — GS 1 (Week 160)

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