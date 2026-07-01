UPSC Mains Answer Practice — GS 2 : India’s vision for Indian Ocean Region and UNHRC-mandated commissions (Week 161)

UPSC Essentials brings to you its initiative for the practice of Mains answer writing. It covers essential topics of static and dynamic parts of the UPSC Civil Services syllabus covered under various GS papers. This answer-writing practice is designed to help you as a value addition to your UPSC CSE Mains. Attempt today’s answer writing on questions related to topics of GS-2 to check your progress.

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Discuss the strategic importance of Seychelles in India’s vision for the Indian Ocean Region (IOR). How does the Vision MAHASAGAR framework seek to strengthen India’s maritime partnerships?

QUESTION 2

Discuss the role and limitations of the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC)-mandated commissions of inquiry in ensuring accountability for violations of international humanitarian law.

QUESTION 1: Discuss the strategic importance of Seychelles in India’s vision for the Indian Ocean Region (IOR). How does the Vision MAHASAGAR framework seek to strengthen India’s maritime partnerships?

Relevance: The question is relevant to the syllabus topics “India and its neighbourhood- relations”, “bilateral, regional and global groupings involving India”, and “effect of policies and politics of developed and developing countries on India’s interests.” It covers contemporary themes such as maritime security, Indian Ocean geopolitics, SAGAR/MAHASAGAR doctrine, and India’s engagement with Small Island Developing States (SIDS).

Note: This is not a model UPSC answer. It only provides you with a thought process which you may incorporate into the answers.

Introduction:

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— Seychelles, an archipelagic state in the Western Indian Ocean, plays a critical role in India’s maritime policy.

— The Indian Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, has described Seychelles as a major partner in India’s Vision MAHASAGAR (Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security and Growth Across Regions), highlighting the country’s growing importance in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR).

Body:

You may incorporate some of the following points in your answer:

Strategic importance of Seychelles in India’s IOR vision

— Seychelles is located at the crossroads of Africa, the Middle East, and Asia, and it acts as a key strategic node in the Western Indian Ocean.

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— Seychelles helps India tackle piracy, seaborne terrorism, illicit fishing, and other transnational marine crimes, which contributes to regional security.

— The island nation serves as an important strategic ally for India as China’s influence in the Indian Ocean region grows. Seychelles is seen as a pillar of India’s engagement with the Global South and its island diplomacy.

— There is a substantial diaspora, cultural ties, and long-standing diplomatic contacts between the countries, which have strengthened bilateral trust and collaboration.

Vision MAHASAGAR It aims to strengthen India’s marine partnerships comprehensively and cooperatively by: Story continues below this ad (i) Increasing collaboration in marine security, surveillance, hydrography, and defence capacity creation. (ii) Enhancing connectivity, economic cooperation, and development partnerships through grants, concessional financing, and special economic packages. (iii) Promoting collaboration in new fields such as digital payments, healthcare, agriculture, education, climate solutions, and space cooperation. (iv) Improving regional institutions and collective responses to issues including illegal fishing, drug trafficking, piracy, and climate change.

Conclusion:

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— Thus, under Vision MAHASAGAR, India aims to transform the Indian Ocean into a “Ocean of Opportunity” based on mutual respect, trust, security, sustainability, and shared growth, with the Seychelles playing an important role in this marine vision.

For Your Information Add these keywords to enrich the answer: Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) Maritime Domain Awareness (MDA) Sea Lines of Communication (SLOCs) Blue Economy Indo-Pacific SAGAR → MAHASAGAR evolution Small Island Developing States (SIDS) Climate resilience Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) Rules-based maritime order

(Source: From 5 Indians to 5% of population: As PM heads to Seychelles, a look at the ties binding the two nations, PM Modi in Seychelles: India seeks Indian Ocean as ‘Ocean of Opportunity’)

Points to Ponder

What opportunities and challenges does India face in strengthening partnerships with island nations?

Related Previous Year Questions

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Discuss the geopolitical and geostrategic importance of the Maldives for India with a focus on global trade and energy flows. Further, discuss how this relationship affects India’s maritime security and regional stability amidst international competition. (2024)

‘India is an age-old friend of Sri Lanka.’ Discuss India’s role in the recent crisis in Sri Lanka in the light of the preceding statement. (2022)

QUESTION 2: Discuss the role and limitations of the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC)-mandated commissions of inquiry in ensuring accountability for violations of international humanitarian law.

Relevance: The question is relevant to the syllabus topics “important international institutions, agencies and fora—structure, mandate” and “India and global institutions.” It develops an analytical understanding of the strengths and constraints of the rules-based international order, an important UPSC Mains theme.

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Note: This is not a model UPSC answer. It only provides you with a thought process which you may incorporate into the answers.

Introduction:

— UNHRC-mandated Commissions of Inquiry (CoIs) are independent fact-finding mechanisms established to investigate serious violations of international human rights law and international humanitarian law. They constitute an important component of the rules-based international order by documenting violations, preserving evidence, and supporting future accountability mechanisms.

— The recent report of the United Nations Independent International Commission of Inquiry on the Occupied Palestinian Territory, including East Jerusalem, and Israel, which alleged a pattern of acts indicating genocidal intent against Palestinians in Gaza, emphasises the importance and limitations of such mechanisms.

Body:

You may incorporate some of the following points in your answer:

About UN Independent International Commission Story continues below this ad The commission was established in May 2021 through a UNHRC resolution as an independent body to follow up on the conditions in the occupied Palestinian territory. It is mandated to submit annual reports. The commission is currently chaired by S Muralidhar of India, who retired in 2023 as the Chief Justice of the Odisha High Court. Apart from Muralidhar, the commission has Florence Mumba of Zambia and Chris Sidoti of Australia as members.

Role of UNHRC-mandated Commissions of Inquiry

— By reviewing several occurrences over time, they can find systematic practices and patterns that could be considered war crimes, crimes against humanity, or genocide.

— The commission of inquiry gathers, verifies, and documents evidence of alleged violations, resulting in an authoritative factual record of conflicts and humanitarian disasters.

— The commission of inquiry reports draw more worldwide attention and political pressure on states and non-state entities accused of breaking international humanitarian law.

— They propose corrective measures, restitution, investigations, and institutional improvements to prevent future violations.

Limitations

— Lack of enforcement authority. Their effectiveness is limited when states refuse access, cooperation, or recognition of their legitimacy.

— Concerned states frequently reject findings, raising suspicions of bias and eroding their legitimacy.

— International political disagreements might inhibit effective follow-up and implementation of suggestions.

Conclusion:

— Thus, UNHRC-mandated commissions of inquiry play an important role in documenting violations, preserving evidence, and establishing international accountability narratives, but their effectiveness is ultimately dependent on nations’ political will and the functioning of international legal institutions.

(Source: ‘Genocidal intent’: What a new UN commission report means for cases against Israel)

Points to Ponder

Powers of UNHRC-mandated commissions of inquiry

How do these commissions interact with bodies such as the International Court of Justice (ICJ) and the International Criminal Court (ICC)?

Related Previous Year Questions

The reform process in the United Nations remains unresolved, because of the delicate imbalance of East and West and entanglement of the USA vs. Russo-Chinese alliance.” Examine and critically evaluate the East-West policy confrontations in this regard. (2025)

What are the main functions of the United Nations Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC)? Explain different functional commissions attached to it. (2017)

Previous Mains Answer Practice

UPSC Essentials: Mains answer practice — GS 3 (Week 160)

UPSC Essentials: Mains answer practice — GS 3 (Week 161)

UPSC Essentials: Mains answer practice — GS 2 (Week 160)

UPSC Essentials: Mains answer practice — GS 2 (Week 159)

UPSC Essentials: Mains answer practice — GS 1 (Week 158)

UPSC Essentials: Mains answer practice — GS 1 (Week 160)

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