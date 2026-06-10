UPSC Mains Answer Practice — GS 2 : Questions on India’s CPEC concerns and India-Bhutan relations (Week 158)

UPSC Essentials brings to you its initiative for the practice of Mains answer writing. It covers essential topics of static and dynamic parts of the UPSC Civil Services syllabus covered under various GS papers. This answer-writing practice is designed to help you as a value addition to your UPSC CSE Mains. Attempt today’s answer writing on questions related to topics of GS-2 to check your progress.

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Examine the strategic implications of CPEC for India and discuss India’s response to safeguard its interests.

QUESTION 2

India-Bhutan relations are often regarded as the most successful example of India’s ‘Neighbourhood First’ policy. Discuss the factors responsible for this success.

QUESTION 1: Examine the strategic implications of CPEC for India and discuss India’s response to safeguard its interests.

Relevance: The issue links India’s neighbourhood policy, China-Pakistan relations, sovereignty concerns in PoK, and Indo-Pacific geopolitics. It also highlights connectivity, diplomacy and strategic competition in South Asia. Such themes might appear in GS-2 under International Relations and India’s interests abroad.

Note: This is not a model UPSC answer. It only provides you with a thought process which you may incorporate into the answers.

Introduction:

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— The China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), the flagship project of China’s Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), connects China’s Xinjiang region to Pakistan’s Gwadar Port by a network of roads, trains, and pipelines. While promoted as an economic corridor, its strategic ramifications are vital for India’s security and regional interests.

— The MEA also criticised “the so-called China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects,” claiming that some of them were on Indian sovereign territory and opposing “moves by other countries to reinforce or legitimise Pakistan’s illegal and forcible occupation.”

Body:

You may incorporate some of the following points in your answer:

What is the CPEC issue? Focusing on infrastructure development, CPEC was launched in 2015 and connects China’s Xinjiang region with Pakistan’s Gwadar Port on the Arabian Sea. Story continues below this ad The recent joint statement confirmed plans to further develop the Gwadar Port and Karakoram Highway under the CPEC to expand trade. Another potential aim for China is to bypass the Strait of Malacca, a maritime chokepoint in Southeast Asia, to receive imports from West Asia. It can provide an alternative in case of a blockade or disruption, like the one unfolding in the Strait of Hormuz today. The biggest concern for India is the clear violation of sovereignty due to Pakistan’s illegal occupation of Kashmir, which is rightfully ours.

India’s concern regarding CPEC

— India has consistently rejected it on the basis of sovereignty. For example, the Karakoram Highway runs through Gilgit-Baltistan in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), a territory claimed by India.

— The new offer from China and Pakistan to third parties to participate in CPEC has the potential to attract foreign investment. Such cooperation may strengthen Pakistan’s administrative authority over PoK.

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— Gwadar Port is seen as part of China’s “String of Pearls” plan, which aims to construct a network of important ports throughout the Indian Ocean. The chain extends from Djibouti in the Horn of Africa to Gwadar in Pakistan, Hambantota and Colombo in Sri Lanka, Chittagong in Bangladesh, Sittwe in Myanmar, and the Ream Naval Base in Cambodia.

Conclusion:

— India’s most direct response has been supporting the development of the Chabahar port in Iran, which is located just 72 km from Gwadar. It gives India an anchor in the Arabian Sea and also direct access to Afghanistan and Central Asia, bypassing Pakistan completely.

— Further north in the Arabian Sea is the port of Duqm in Oman. India secured access to it for military use and logistical support in 2018 and then renewed it in 2021, placing Indian naval assets directly opposite Gwadar.

— In Sri Lanka, China sought to maintain a presence through the port of Hambantota, which was built with Chinese loans and leased to a Chinese company for 99 years in 2017. However, in 2025, India and Sri Lanka signed a five-year defence cooperation MoU, reaffirming that Sri Lanka’s territory won’t be used in ways that threaten India’s security interests.

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(Source: With its latest statement on CPEC, recalling how India has sought to counter China in South Asia)

UPSC Essentials’ Edge Try this in your answer: Evaluate the effectiveness of India’s responses by examining their achievements and limitations. For instance, while Chabahar Port has enhanced connectivity, sanctions-related constraints persist; access to Duqm Port has expanded India’s maritime reach, but it cannot fully counter Gwadar’s strategic value; and although India’s regional diplomacy has strengthened partnerships, China’s economic influence in the neighbourhood remains substantial.

Points to Ponder

Why does India view CPEC as a challenge to its sovereignty and territorial integrity?

How effective have initiatives such as Chabahar Port, IMEC, SAGAR, and the Quad been in protecting India’s interests?

Related Previous Year Questions

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‘The West is fostering India as an alternative to reduce dependence on China’s supply chain and strategically to counter China’s political and economic dominance.’ Explain this statement with examples. (2024)

‘China is using its economic relations and positive trade surplus as tools to develop potential military power status in Asia’. In the light of this statement, discuss its impact on India as her neighbour. (2017)

QUESTION 2: India-Bhutan relations are often regarded as the most successful example of India’s ‘Neighbourhood First’ policy. Discuss the factors responsible for this success.

Relevance: India-Bhutan relations are often cited as a model of successful neighbourhood diplomacy based on trust, development partnership, and strategic cooperation. The topic covers bilateral relations, regional security, connectivity, and India’s Neighbourhood First policy. It is relevant for GS-2 questions on India’s relations with neighbouring countries.

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Note: This is not a model UPSC answer. It only provides you with a thought process which you may incorporate into the answers.

Introduction:

— India and Bhutan have an extraordinary bilateral relationship based on mutual trust, respect, and common development goals. India-Bhutan relations demonstrate the warmth and confidence that define the two countries’ relationships. This cooperation is widely recognised as the most successful implementation of India’s Neighbourhood First strategy.

— The nations’ friendship has grown stronger throughout time, defined by mutual support, understanding, and a common vision of peace, prosperity, and the well-being of our people.

Body:

You may incorporate some of the following points in your answer:

India-Bhutan relationship

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— Unlike many South Asian relationships marred by mistrust and political conflicts, India-Bhutan connections are built on trust and goodwill. Bhutan sees India as its closest and most reliable development partner.

— India has played a critical role in Bhutan’s socioeconomic transition by investing in infrastructure, education, healthcare, and capacity building.

— Bhutan regards India as a vital partner in implementing this transformative economic initiative. Energy cooperation has resulted in a mutually beneficial relationship, promoting Bhutan’s development and enhancing economic interdependence.

— Close society connections, cultural links, and regular exchanges strengthen the relationship, generating goodwill in addition to governmental engagement.

Conclusion:

— The friendship between Bhutan and India has continued to deepen, adapting to new aspirations while remaining firmly anchored in mutual trust and goodwill. India’s support has extended beyond Bhutan’s immediate development priorities to embrace our long-term national aspirations.

India-Bhutan Development Projects

— Mangdechhu Hydroelectric Power Project: It is an environmentally friendly run-of-the river scheme, located on river Mangdechhu in Trongsa Dzongkhag in Central Bhutan. The project was inaugurated by Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi in August 2019.

— Kholongchhu Hydroelectric Power Project: It is 600 MW run-of-the-river in the lower course of Kholongchhu river in Trashiyangtse district of Bhutan. It is the first HEP in Bhutan to be implemented under the Joint Venture model, by a JV-company between Druk Green Power Corporation(DGPC) of Bhutan and SJVN Ltd. of India.

— Digital Drukyul Flagship Program: India is providing support to components of the program, viz. E-Business National Single Window, Bhutan Integrated Taxation System, Integrated Citizen Services, Digital School, Enhancement of ICT sector’s Capability and Capacity and the Government Initiated Network.

(Source: PM of Bhutan writes: PM Modi, my friend, mentor, big brother, congratulations, indembthimphu.gov.in)

Points to Ponder

What role does hydropower cooperation play in strengthening the partnership?

Why is Bhutan strategically significant for India’s Himalayan security and border management?

Related Previous Year Questions

Project ‘Mausam’ is considered a unique foreign policy initiative of Indian Government to improve relationship with its neighbours. Does the project have a strategic dimension? Discuss. (2015)

‘India is an age-old friend of Sri Lanka.’ Discuss India’s role in the recent crisis in Sri Lanka in the light of the preceding statement. (2022)

Previous Mains Answer Practice

UPSC Essentials: Mains answer practice — GS 3 (Week 158)

UPSC Essentials: Mains answer practice — GS 3 (Week 157)

UPSC Essentials: Mains answer practice — GS 2 (Week 156)

UPSC Essentials: Mains answer practice — GS 2 (Week 157)

UPSC Essentials: Mains answer practice — GS 1 (Week 156)

UPSC Essentials: Mains answer practice — GS 1 (Week 157)

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