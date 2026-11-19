UPSC Essentials brings to you its initiative for the practice of Mains answer writing. It covers essential topics from both the static and dynamic portions of the UPSC Civil Services syllabus across various GS papers. The questions are carefully selected on the basis of their relevance to the UPSC examination and current developments, helping aspirants focus on themes that matter most for Mains. This answer-writing practice is designed as a value addition to your UPSC CSE Mains preparation. Attempt today’s GS-1 questions and check your progress.

🚨 Click Here to read the UPSC Essentials magazine for November 2026. Share your views and suggestions in the comment box or at manas.srivastava@indianexpress.com🚨

QUESTION 1

Air pollution has a disproportionate impact on vulnerable sections of society. Discuss its spatial and socio-economic dimensions.

Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.

QUESTION 2

The French Revolution had repercussions far beyond Europe, influencing political resistance and democratic experiments in colonial India. Discuss.

QUESTION 1: Air pollution has a disproportionate impact on vulnerable sections of society. Discuss its spatial and socio-economic dimensions.

Relevance: The question links environmental geography with the distribution of population and regional variations in living conditions. It is also relevant to understanding the socio-economic dimensions of population vulnerability and regional inequalities.

Note: This is not a model UPSC answer. It only provides you with a thought process which you may incorporate into the answers.

Introduction:

Story continues below this ad

— Air pollution in India is more than just an environmental or public health concern; it is also a matter of social and spatial inequality. Its influence varies by region and community, based on geographic location, occupation, income, housing, and access to clean energy.

— Vulnerable groups frequently confront more vulnerability while having fewer resources to protect themselves.

Body:

You may incorporate some of the following points in your answer:

Spatial dimensions of air pollution

— Northern India, particularly the Indo-Gangetic Plain, sees severe pollution episodes as a result of various emission sources and unfavorable winter weather conditions. The Indo-Gangetic Plain is home to about 800 million people, putting a huge portion of the population at risk from pollution.

Story continues below this ad

— Urban regions are polluted by automobile emissions, industries, construction activity, and rubbish burning. The combustion of biomass and other solid fuels for cooking and heating contributes significantly to interior and outdoor pollution in rural regions. Thus, air pollution affects not only urban cities but also rural households.

— Communities near industrial operations, building sites, highways, and waste-burning plants are more exposed. Slum dwellers and others living in poorly ventilated homes frequently face minimal protection from toxic air.

— Household air pollution is a significant source of exposure for families who rely on firewood, dung cakes, and other polluting fuels. Ambient air quality monitoring frequently fails to capture individuals’ real exposure levels inside their houses.

— Because of their jobs, street sellers, construction workers, sanitation workers, and farmers are exposed for extended periods of time. Daily-wage workers are generally unable to avoid outdoor employment even during major pollution outbreaks since their livelihoods rely on daily wages.

Story continues below this ad

— Women, particularly those in rural homes, are exposed to indoor smoke for longer periods of time because they are more likely to cook with polluting fuels.

— Low-income families frequently lack access to clean cooking fuels, decent housing, air purifiers, and proper healthcare. Economic limitations also prohibit farmers from using alternatives to crop residue burning, emphasising the link between livelihood security and pollution.

— Prolonged exposure raises health hazards and puts an additional financial strain on economically disadvantaged households.

Conclusion:

— Air pollution reflects deeper geographical and socioeconomic inequities in Indian society. Addressing it demands a shift away from a uniform approach and toward equitable, people-centered solutions that take into account disparities in exposure, vulnerability, and adaptive capability.

Story continues below this ad

— Clean air must be regarded as a necessary prerequisite for social justice and equitable development.

(Sources: An expert explains why fixing India’s air pollution crisis needs more than technical solutions, Air pollution near coal power plant ageing women faster than men: IIT study, Link health risks to pollution plan, not just AQI: Ex-WHO chief scientist Swaminathan)

Points to Ponder

How do income, occupation, housing conditions and access to healthcare influence exposure to air pollution?

Related Previous Year Question

Mumbai, Delhi and Kolkata are the three mega cities of the country but the air pollution is much more serious problem in Delhi as compared to the other two. Why is this so? (2015)

Story continues below this ad

QUESTION 2: The French Revolution had repercussions far beyond Europe, influencing political resistance and democratic experiments in colonial India. Discuss.

Relevance: The question covers the global impact of the French Revolution as a significant event in eighteenth-century world history. It connects world history with the emergence of political resistance and changing social and political ideas in colonial India.

Note: This is not a model UPSC answer. It only provides you with a thought process which you may incorporate into the answers.

Introduction:

— The French Revolution of 1789, with its values of liberty, equality, and fraternity, influenced political thought well beyond Europe.

Story continues below this ad

— Its influence extended to colonial India, sparking experiments in representative governance, public engagement, and opposition to colonial authority. It also stepped up British efforts to repress revolutionary movements and consolidate imperial power.

Body:

You may incorporate some of the following points in your answer:

Influence of the French Revolution on Colonial India

— Pondicherry: French inhabitants formed a General Assembly, a Representative Committee, a Citizen Militia, and a municipality with an elected mayor. Indians were granted representation in the proposed Colonial Assembly, which included provisions for electing representatives to the French Legislative Assembly.

— In April 1790, Chandernagore residents deposed the unpopular French colonial commandant and formed a General Assembly. Indian peasants, salt workers, and other groups in Karaikal launched protests and strikes against exploitation, demanding a more equitable share of the produce.

Story continues below this ad

— Tipu Sultan formed an alliance with Revolutionary France to combat British imperial ambitions. French revolutionaries from Mauritius reportedly travelled to Mysore to support Tipu Sultan. These developments heightened British concerns about a broader anti-colonial alliance and mass uprising in India.

— French revolutionary ideas inspired discussions on slavery, racial inequality, and women’s rights. Inspired by the French Revolution, the Haitian Revolution of 1804 proved how enslaved people could oppose imperial dominance and form an independent state.

— The British ruling class saw revolutionary ideas as a threat to the monarchy, aristocracy, and colonial power. In 1793, British armies conquered Pondicherry and other French colonies, putting an end to emerging democratic experiments. The Permanent Settlement of 1793 increased the zamindar class, resulting in a landed elite with a vested interest in preserving British colonial control.

Conclusion:

— The French Revolution was part of a broader global transformation that linked Europe, the Caribbean, and colonial India.

— Although its democratic experiments in India were brief, they revealed the power of popular engagement, political representation, and anticolonial unity. These developments represent an important yet underappreciated episode in India’s history of resistance against colonial control.

(Sources: When the French Revolution reached Bengal: A forgotten history of resistance, When the French Revolution reached India: The story of Tipu Sultan, the Marathas and the British)

Points to Ponder

Through what channels did revolutionary ideas reach colonial India?

How did these ideas influence resistance against colonial authority and established social hierarchies?

Related Previous Year Questions

The French Revolution has enduring relevance to the contemporary world. Explain. (2025)

“American Revolution was an economic revolt against mercantilism.” Substantiate. (2013)

Previous Mains Answer Practice

UPSC Essentials: Mains answer practice — GS 3 (Week 180)

UPSC Essentials: Mains answer practice — GS 3 (Week 181)

UPSC Essentials: Mains answer practice — GS 2 (Week 180)

UPSC Essentials: Mains answer practice — GS 2 (Week 181)

UPSC Essentials: Mains answer practice — GS 1 (Week 180)

UPSC Essentials: Mains answer practice — GS 1 (Week 179)

Subscribe to our UPSC newsletter and stay updated with the news cues from the past week.

Stay updated with the latest UPSC articles by joining our Telegram channel – IndianExpress UPSC Hub, and follow us on Instagram and X.