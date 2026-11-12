UPSC Mains Answer Practice — GS 1: Geomorphological processes of the Himalayas and temperature inversion (Week 180)

UPSC Essentials brings to you its initiative for the practice of Mains answer writing. It covers essential topics from both the static and dynamic portions of the UPSC Civil Services syllabus across various GS papers. The questions are carefully selected on the basis of their relevance to the UPSC examination and current developments, helping aspirants focus on themes that matter most for Mains. This answer-writing practice is designed as a value addition to your UPSC CSE Mains preparation. Attempt today’s GS-1 questions and check your progress.

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QUESTION 1

Discuss the role of glacial lakes and moraine-dammed lakes in shaping the hydrological and geomorphological processes of the Himalayan region.

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QUESTION 2

What is temperature inversion? Explain how this atmospheric phenomenon contributes to the accumulation of pollutants over the Indo-Gangetic Plain during winter.

QUESTION 1: Discuss the role of glacial lakes and moraine-dammed lakes in shaping the hydrological and geomorphological processes of the Himalayan region.

Relevance: The question links with the physical geography of the Himalayas, particularly glacial processes and landform development. It is relevant to understanding the evolving geomorphology and drainage systems of the Himalayan region.

Note: This is not a model UPSC answer. It only provides you with a thought process which you may incorporate into the answers.

Introduction:

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— Glacial lakes are bodies of water formed in front of, above, or beneath melting glaciers. They form when meltwater pools in glacier-eroded depressions or behind natural barriers. Moraine-dammed lakes arise when unconsolidated glacier debris, such as rocks, sand, silt, and boulders, serves as a natural barrier to water buildup.

— These lakes help shape the Himalayan landscape by affecting river hydrology, sediment movement, and mountain geomorphology.

Body:

You may incorporate some of the following points in your answer:

Role in shaping hydrological processes

— Glacial lakes serve as natural reservoirs, retaining meltwater from glaciers and seasonal snow, adding to the freshwater resources of Himalayan river systems.

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— Water held in glacial lakes adds to downstream river discharge, which influences seasonal water availability.

— The creation and extension of glacial lakes can disrupt local drainage networks by altering the channels through which meltwater moves.

— Breaching of natural glacial or moraine dams can result in Glacial Lake Outburst Floods (GLOFs), which release massive amounts of water into downstream rivers.

— Glacial lake outbursts in upstream Himalayan regions can disrupt river systems and populations across national borders. For example, the 2026 GLOF in Bhutan’s Shintaphu Lake generated flood warnings in Assam and West Bengal along the Sankosh River.

Role in shaping geomorphological processes

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— Glacier erosion causes depressions in the mountain landscape, which then fill with meltwater to form glacier lakes.

— Glaciers carry and deposit unconsolidated materials, resulting in lateral and terminal moraines. These deposits can serve as natural dams, influencing the formation of mountain landscapes.

— Retreating glaciers reveal loose sediments and unstable slopes. Temperature, rainfall, and ice conditions can all influence the slopes’ susceptibility to landslides and erosion.

— Sudden outbursts convey significant amounts of glacial debris downstream, resulting in sediment deposition, channel change, and the formation of new landforms.

Conclusion:

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— Glacial and moraine-dammed lakes are critical components of the Himalayan hydrological and geomorphological systems. While they help to store freshwater, regulate river flows, and shape the landscape, glacial retreat and natural dam instability raise the risk of dangerous changes. Understanding these processes is critical for analysing the Himalayas’ developing physical geography.

(Sources: Bhutan GLOF explained: What are glacial lake outburst floods, and why are such events recurring in Himalayas?, How glacial lake expansion adds to the growing concerns about GLOFs, Flash floods in Nepal again: Warning bells for Himalaya, lessons for India, Why Nepal flash floods resemble 2021 Chamoli disaster, with greater impact)

Points to Ponder

How do moraine-dammed lakes contribute to landscape evolution and changes in mountain drainage patterns?

Related Previous Year Questions

What is the phenomenon of ‘Cloudbursts’? Explain. (2024)

How will the melting of Himalayan glaciers have a far-reaching impact on the water resources of India? (2020)

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QUESTION 2: What is temperature inversion? Explain how this atmospheric phenomenon contributes to the accumulation of pollutants over the Indo-Gangetic Plain during winter.

Relevance: The question links with climatology, particularly atmospheric temperature distribution and vertical air circulation. It is relevant to the study of seasonal climatic variations and their influence on the geographical distribution of air pollution.

Note: This is not a model UPSC answer. It only provides you with a thought process which you may incorporate into the answers.

Introduction:

— Temperature inversion is a meteorological phenomenon in which the typical vertical temperature profile of the atmosphere is reversed, resulting in warmer air above cooler air near the Earth’s surface.

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— Under normal conditions, temperature drops with altitude, allowing warmer air near the surface to rise and promote vertical mixing. During inversion, vertical movement is hindered, causing contaminants to accumulate closer to the ground.

Body:

You may incorporate some of the following points in your answer:

Temperature inversion and winter air pollution

— During winter, the Earth’s surface loses heat quickly, especially on clear nights. The air near the ground grows colder and denser, while relatively warmer air remains above it, resulting in an inversion layer.

— The warmer air above prevents the colder air near the surface from rising freely. Consequently, pollutants released by vehicles, industries, construction activities and biomass burning remain trapped in the lower atmosphere.

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— During the winter, the planetary boundary layer thins. This lowers the vertical area available for contaminants to disperse, resulting in higher concentrations near the surface.

— Weak winter winds limit horizontal dispersion and ventilation. Pollutants might remain concentrated in the location for long periods of time.

— The Indo-Gangetic Plain is primarily landlocked and surrounded by the Himalayas. Its geographical location, combined with adjacent topographical factors, limits the flow and dispersal of contaminated air.

— The collection of particulate matter (PM2.5 and PM10), along with fog and other atmospheric pollutants, causes dense winter haze that limits visibility.

Why is the Indo-Gangetic Plain particularly vulnerable? — Falling temperatures, weak winds, and atmospheric stability during the winter all contribute to the persistence of inversion conditions. — The wide landlocked plains and the Himalayan barrier prevent pollutant dispersion. — High population density, urbanisation, industrial activity, and agricultural burning all contribute to area pollution levels.

Conclusion:

— Temperature inversion is a natural atmospheric phenomena, but its combination with significant anthropogenic emissions and adverse geographical conditions exacerbates winter air pollution over the Indo-Gangetic Plain. To address the issue, pollution must be controlled at its source while also comprehending seasonal climatic and regional geographical characteristics.

(Sources: What is smog and why does it blanket Delhi every winter?, Explained: Why Delhi air quality deteriorates in October, How local topography contributes to air pollution, UPSC Issue at a Glance | Delhi’s toxic air and beyond: Understanding air pollution for UPSC Exam)

Points to Ponder

How do wind speed, planetary boundary layer height and atmospheric stability influence pollutant dispersion?

Why does the Indo-Gangetic Plain experience persistent winter pollution compared to regions with stronger atmospheric mixing?

Related Previous Year Questions

Discuss the distribution and density of population in the Ganga River Basin with special reference to land, soil and water resources. (2025)

What is the concept of a ‘demographic winter’? Is the world moving towards such a situation? Elaborate. (2024)

Previous Mains Answer Practice

UPSC Essentials: Mains answer practice — GS 3 (Week 180)

UPSC Essentials: Mains answer practice — GS 3 (Week 179)

UPSC Essentials: Mains answer practice — GS 2 (Week 180)

UPSC Essentials: Mains answer practice — GS 2 (Week 179)

UPSC Essentials: Mains answer practice — GS 1 (Week 178)

UPSC Essentials: Mains answer practice — GS 1 (Week 179)

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