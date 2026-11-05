UPSC Essentials brings to you its initiative for the practice of Mains answer writing. It covers essential topics from both the static and dynamic portions of the UPSC Civil Services syllabus across various GS papers. The questions are carefully selected on the basis of their relevance to the UPSC examination and current developments, helping aspirants focus on themes that matter most for Mains. This answer-writing practice is designed as a value addition to your UPSC CSE Mains preparation. Attempt today’s GS-1 questions and check your progress.

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QUESTION 1

Folk art traditions often serve as mirrors of contemporary society. Examine this statement with reference to Kalighat paintings.

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QUESTION 2

The French Revolution had a significant influence on political developments beyond Europe, including in India. Examine its impact on Indian political movements and regional powers.

QUESTION 1: Folk art traditions often serve as mirrors of contemporary society. Examine this statement with reference to Kalighat paintings.

Relevance: The topic examines the role of traditional art forms as sources of social history and expressions of contemporary society. It is relevant for GS 1 syllabus: Indian culture – salient aspects of Art Forms, literature and Architecture from ancient to modern times.

Note: This is not a model UPSC answer. It only provides you with a thought process which you may incorporate into the answers.

Introduction:

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— Folk art represents a society’s social realities, political developments, and evolving lifestyles in addition to religious beliefs and cultural traditions.

— This function is best illustrated by the nineteenth-century Bengali Kalighat paintings, which show religious themes in addition to colonial influence, urban culture, gender relations, and current social issues.

Body:

You may incorporate some of the following points in your answer:

Kalighat paintings as mirrors of contemporary society

— Kalighat paintings first appeared as reasonably priced pilgrims’ mementos at the Kalighat Kali shrine in Calcutta. They reflected common religious beliefs and practices by portraying Hindu deities and mythological stories. Bold contours, vibrant colors, and simplified human figures were characteristics of the works.

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— The Patua community’s ideas and artistic practices were impacted by Calcutta’s rise to prominence as a colonial metropolis. A portion of the educated Bengali community adopted British attire, mannerisms, and lifestyles, which was portrayed in paintings of Westernized Bengali gentlemen (Babus).

Patua painters of Bengal ( Wikimedia Commons/ Biswarup Ganguly) Patua painters of Bengal ( Wikimedia Commons/ Biswarup Ganguly)

— Kalighat painters made commentary on modern societal behaviors through satire, humor, and caricature. Goddesses, wives, courtesans, and urban figures were among the various roles in which women were portrayed. Contemporary concerns about sexuality, domestic relationships, and shifting gender roles were represented in paintings like Barber Cleaning a Woman’s Ear. These depictions shed light on gendered hierarchy and women’s social status in colonial Bengal. Folk art became a significant medium for societal commentary because of these depictions.

— Folk art has the capacity to capture current public discussions, as evidenced by the way artists transformed a hotly debated criminal case into visual storytelling. Additionally, this established paintings as a casual medium for social commentary and news dissemination.

— The shift from large narrative scrolls to individual, portable paintings mirrored evolving consumer desires and urban lifestyles. Artists tailored their themes to appeal to pilgrims, city dwellers, merchants, and European collectors.

Conclusion:

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— Kalighat paintings show that folk art is a living cultural expression that evolves alongside society. Aside from sustaining religious traditions, they offer important insights into colonial modernity, social hierarchy, gender relations, and popular culture.

— Preserving such art forms is thus critical not only for protecting cultural legacy, but also for understanding India’s social past.

(Sources: From goddesses to gossip: The many stories of Kalighat paintings, A new series of Kalighat pat paintings by Uttam Chitrakar celebrates gay love and transpersons, ‘The Babu and The Bazaar’ at DAG celebrates art of 19th-Century Bengal, Hooked on ‘ilish-ious’ hilsa: The fish that inspires Bengal’s art, culture, and poetry)

Points to Ponder

What are the major characteristics and themes of Kalighat paintings?

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What challenges do traditional folk art forms face in preservation and continuity?

Related Previous Year Question

Mesolithic rock cut architecture of India not only reflects the cultural life of the times but also a fine aesthetic sense comparable to modern painting. Critically evaluate this comment. (2015)

QUESTION 2: The French Revolution had a significant influence on political developments beyond Europe, including in India. Examine its impact on Indian political movements and regional powers.

Relevance: The topic is important for understanding the influence of European political developments and revolutionary ideologies on India’s eighteenth-century political landscape.

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Note: This is not a model UPSC answer. It only provides you with a thought process which you may incorporate into the answers.

Introduction:

— The French Revolution of 1789, which was founded on the ideas of liberty, equality, and fraternity, had an impact on political developments well beyond Europe.

— In India, its influence was reflected in democratic experiments in French colonies, Tipu Sultan’s diplomatic contact with Revolutionary France, and political-military cooperation between French and Indian regional rulers.

Body:

You may incorporate some of the following points in your answer:

Impact on Indian political movements and regional powers

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— In Pondicherry (1790), French residents formed a General Assembly, a representative committee, a citizen militia, and an elected municipality. Indians were also given representation in the projected Colonial Assembly, which opened up chances for political participation. Similar experiments occurred in Yanam, Mahé, and Karaikal, when local assemblies contested incumbent administrative power.

— Revolutionary principles inspired peasants, labourers, and Indian troops to seek their rights from repressive powers. Reforms included the eradication of slavery, the establishment of schools, and measures to combat agrarian exploitation.

— Tipu Sultan forged diplomatic contacts with Revolutionary France to enhance his opposition to British expansion. In 1797, French revolutionaries founded a small republic at Srirangapatna, championing republican laws, citizenship, and equality. Tipu’s administration implemented agrarian reforms, including as lowering taxes, eliminating cesses, and granting loans to farmers.

— Revolutionary France formed political and military alliances with the Marathas, who were developing as a major power in northern India. The French and Marathas considered ways to challenge British political supremacy while preserving links with other Indian powers.

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— The British saw revolutionary ideas and French ties as a danger to their colonial interests. They took Pondicherry in 1793 and conquered Tipu Sultan in 1799. As a result, the Anglo-Maratha battles undermined the Maratha Confederacy and aided the rise of British dominance in India.

Conclusion:

— The French Revolution aided the growth of new political ideas, public mobilisation, and anti-British coalitions in eighteenth-century India. Although these experiments were finally banned, they show how India’s political processes were linked to larger worldwide revolutionary currents.

(Sources: When the French Revolution reached India: The story of Tipu Sultan, the Marathas and the British, How the French Revolution inspired the Indian Constituent Assembly, When Napoleon wanted to conquer India)

Points to Ponder

How did Tipu Sultan seek to establish diplomatic and military relations with Revolutionary France?

Related Previous Year Question

The French Revolution has enduring relevance to the contemporary world. Explain. (2025)

Previous Mains Answer Practice

UPSC Essentials: Mains answer practice — GS 3 (Week 178)

UPSC Essentials: Mains answer practice — GS 3 (Week 179)

UPSC Essentials: Mains answer practice — GS 2 (Week 178)

UPSC Essentials: Mains answer practice — GS 2 (Week 179)

UPSC Essentials: Mains answer practice — GS 1 (Week 178)

UPSC Essentials: Mains answer practice — GS 1 (Week 177)

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