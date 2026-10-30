UPSC Mains Answer Practice — GS 1: El Niño’s influence on tropical cyclones and the Chandela dynasty (Week 178)

UPSC Essentials brings to you its initiative for the practice of Mains answer writing. It covers essential topics from both the static and dynamic portions of the UPSC Civil Services syllabus across various GS papers. The questions are carefully selected on the basis of their relevance to the UPSC examination and current developments, helping aspirants focus on themes that matter most for Mains. This answer-writing practice is designed as a value addition to your UPSC CSE Mains preparation. Attempt today’s GS-1 questions and check your progress.

🚨 Click Here to read the UPSC Essentials magazine for October 2026. Share your views and suggestions in the comment box or at manas.srivastava@indianexpress.com🚨

QUESTION 1

Explain the role of El Niño in influencing the formation, intensity and track of tropical cyclones in the North Indian Ocean.

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QUESTION 2

Discuss the contribution of the Chandela dynasty to the development of temple architecture in medieval India.

QUESTION 1: Explain the role of El Niño in influencing the formation, intensity and track of tropical cyclones in the North Indian Ocean.

Relevance: The topic links to Geography of the World and Important Geophysical Phenomena, particularly El Niño, tropical cyclones and ocean–atmosphere interactions. It tests understanding of the influence of global climatic phenomena on regional weather patterns.

Note: This is not a model UPSC answer. It only provides you with a thought process which you may incorporate into the answers.

Introduction:

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— El Niño is a climatic phenomenon characterised by extraordinary warming of surface waters in the equatorial Pacific Ocean, along with changes in air circulation.

— It affects global wind patterns, ocean temperatures, and pressure systems, influencing the formation, intensification, and movement of tropical cyclones over the North Indian Ocean, which includes the Bay of Bengal and the Arabian Sea.

Body:

You may incorporate some of the following points in your answer:

Influence of El Niño on tropical cyclones

— El Niño changes air circulation and wind patterns in tropical waters, impacting cyclone development. During El Niño years, tropical cyclones in the North Indian Ocean typically originate at lower latitudes near the equator.

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— Warm sea surface temperatures provide heat and moisture, which serve as energy sources for tropical cyclones. Warm water below the surface can support intensification. Changes in ocean-atmosphere interactions, convection, and wind shear all have an impact on cyclone intensity. Cyclone Arnab, which quickly intensified over the Bay of Bengal in October 2026, exemplifies the significance of suitable oceanic and meteorological conditions.

— El Niño variations in atmospheric circulation can impact the movement of tropical cyclones. During El Niño years, cyclones tend to migrate toward the shores of Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu, rather than Odisha and West Bengal.

— Changes in cyclone paths affect which coastal areas experience greater winds, heavy rainfall, and storm surges. The Bay of Bengal continues to be an important cyclone formation zone, and altering water temperatures and oceanic conditions can have an impact on cyclone activity in the Arabian water.

Conclusion:

— El Niño affects tropical cyclones by altering ocean temperatures, atmospheric circulation, and regional wind patterns.

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— However, cyclone formation, strength, and trajectories are influenced by a variety of elements, including wind shear, upper-ocean heat content, and air-sea interactions. Understanding these relationships is critical to enhancing cyclone forecasting and disaster preparedness along India’s vulnerable coastlines.

(Sources: How El Niño made Cyclone Arnab stronger and faster, What is El Nino and how it impacts the monsoon, What makes India increasingly vulnerable to tropical cyclones)

Points to Ponder

What role do oceanic and atmospheric conditions play in the formation, intensification and movement of tropical cyclones?

Related Previous Year Questions

What is the Fujiwhara effect? Explain its impact on the movement and intensity of tropical cyclones (2026)

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What is sea surface temperature rise? How does it affect the formation of tropical cyclones? (2024)

QUESTION 2: Discuss the contribution of the Chandela dynasty to the development of temple architecture in medieval India.

Relevance: The question links to Indian Culture — salient aspects of Art Forms, Literature and Architecture from ancient to modern times. It examines the evolution of temple architecture, regional artistic traditions and royal patronage during the medieval period.

Note: This is not a model UPSC answer. It only provides you with a thought process which you may incorporate into the answers.

Introduction:

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— The Chandela dynasty, which rose to prominence in central India between the 10th and 12th centuries, made an important addition to mediaeval Indian temple architecture by building the Khajuraho temples in modern-day Madhya Pradesh.

— These monuments highlight the Nagara style’s artistic quality as well as the strong relationship between royal patronage, religion, and political authority.

Body:

You may incorporate some of the following points in your answer:

Contribution of the Chandela dynasty

— The Khajuraho temples are among the best remaining examples of northern Indian temple building in the Nagara style. Their elevated platforms, towering shikharas, sanctums (garbhagrihas), and pillared halls all exhibit architectural mastery and structural harmony.

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— Elaborate carvings of deities, celestial beings, dancers, and scenes from everyday life adorned the temples’ architectural design. The merging of sculpture and temple architecture established Khajuraho as a pinnacle of Indian artistic traditions.

The headless Vishnu idol in Khajuraho’s Javari Temple. (Wikimedia Commons) The headless Vishnu idol in Khajuraho’s Javari Temple. (Wikimedia Commons)

— The temple complex contains monuments related to both Hinduism and Jainism. This diversity indicates the presence of numerous religious traditions in the mediaeval central Indian cultural scene.

— The Khajuraho temples show how the larger Nagara architectural style developed specific regional features through its dimensions, sculptural programs, and decorative elements. They demonstrate the diversity and regional adaptations of Indian temple architecture in the early mediaeval period.

Conclusion:

— Beyond temple construction, the Chandela dynasty made significant contributions to architecture, sculpture, and religious art.

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— The Khajuraho monuments are a lasting reminder of mediaeval India’s cultural triumphs and the role of royal patronage in developing its architectural heritage. Their designation as a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 1986 emphasises their historical and artistic value.

(Sources: The rise and rediscovery of Khajuraho’s iconic medieval temples, What is the Nagara style, in which Ayodhya’s Ram temple is being built, How Indian temple architecture is rooted in art, religion, and politics)

Points to Ponder

What are the distinctive architectural and sculptural features of the Khajuraho temples?

Related Previous Year Question

How will you explain that Medieval Indian temple sculptures represent the social life of those days? (2022)

Previous Mains Answer Practice

UPSC Essentials: Mains answer practice — GS 3 (Week 178)

UPSC Essentials: Mains answer practice — GS 3 (Week 177)

UPSC Essentials: Mains answer practice — GS 2 (Week 178)

UPSC Essentials: Mains answer practice — GS 2 (Week 177)

UPSC Essentials: Mains answer practice — GS 1 (Week 176)

UPSC Essentials: Mains answer practice — GS 1 (Week 177)

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