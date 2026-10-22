UPSC Mains Answer Practice — GS 1: Chola dynasty and influence of demographic changes on society (Week 177)

UPSC Essentials brings to you its initiative for the practice of Mains answer writing. It covers essential topics from both the static and dynamic portions of the UPSC Civil Services syllabus across various GS papers. The questions are carefully selected on the basis of their relevance to the UPSC examination and current developments, helping aspirants focus on themes that matter most for Mains. This answer-writing practice is designed as a value addition to your UPSC CSE Mains preparation. Attempt today’s GS-1 questions and check your progress.

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QUESTION 1

Discuss the role of the Chola dynasty in developing India’s maritime trade networks across Asia.

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QUESTION 2

How can demographic changes influence social relations and the nature of diversity in Indian society?

QUESTION 1: Discuss the role of the Chola dynasty in developing India’s maritime trade networks across Asia.

Relevance: This question is relevant to the syllabus area of Indian culture and history, from ancient to modern times. It examines the Chola dynasty’s contribution to South Indian history, maritime trade, overseas contacts and India’s historical links with Southeast Asia.

Note: This is not a model UPSC answer. It only provides you with a thought process which you may incorporate into the answers.

Introduction:

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— Between the ninth and thirteenth centuries, the Chola dynasty established itself as a powerful maritime force in South India.

— The Cholas strengthened India’s ties to Southeast Asia, China, and the larger Indian Ocean trading world through naval expansion, merchant guilds, port construction, and overseas economic links.

Body:

You may incorporate some of the following points in your answer:

Role of the Cholas in developing maritime trade networks

— Rajaraja I and Rajendra I enhanced Chola naval capability and led international voyages. Rajendra I’s 11th-century invasion against the Srivijaya kingdom highlighted the Cholas’ capacity to project dominance via Southeast Asian marine routes. Naval might aided commercial interests and increased the dynasty’s control over important ports and maritime routes.

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— Ports such as Nagapattinam and Kaviripoompattinam linked South India to Southeast Asian and Chinese markets. Nagaram, or commercial towns, encouraged trade, crafts, and urban growth. Recent archeological discoveries at Poompuhar, including West Asian pottery, show that the Tamil coast had wider marine ties.

— Merchant associations such as the Ainurruvar, Manigramam, Nanadesi, and Anjuvannam contributed significantly to commercial growth. Chola rulers offered traders safety and favorable business circumstances. Merchant communities in turn funded temples, local administration, and the kingdom’s political economy.

— The Cholas maintained trade ties with the Srivijaya kingdom and other Southeast Asian trading hubs. Trade missions to China, notably one conducted by Rajaraja I in 1015 CE, demonstrated the increasing importance of East Asian markets. These connections facilitated the integration of South Indian ports into the larger Indian Ocean and East Asian economic networks.

Rajendra Chola’s Empire (Wikimedia Commons) Rajendra Chola’s Empire (Wikimedia Commons)

— The development of intermediary trading ports facilitated emporia trade, in which products were redistributed and re-exported rather than being transported solely from their point of origin to their destination. South Indian ports became significant hubs connecting various regional markets.

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— Merchant networks promoted the spread of religious concepts, artistic traditions, languages, and architectural styles throughout Southeast Asia. Tamil inscriptions, depictions of Hindu deities, and Chola-influenced creative traditions all provide proof of these cultural linkages.

— Temples were key buyers of traded commodities and supported artisans, craftspeople, and other economic activity. The link between kings, temples, and merchant communities contributed to the Chola commercial system’s sustainability.

Conclusion:

— The Cholas strengthened India’s marine trade by combining naval power, commercial networks, port cities, and abroad diplomacy. Their legacy exemplifies how commercial contact may promote economic success while also strengthening cultural ties across Asia.

— However, their maritime influence was not limited to peaceful commerce; military expeditions and competition over key routes played a vital role in their expansion.

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(Sources: How the Cholas built a powerful maritime trade network across Asia, What India can learn from the maritime prowess of the Cholas, How successful were the Cholas as empire builders, Rajaraja I and Rajendra Chola: The 2 emperors who made the Cholas one of the greatest South Indian powers)

Points to Ponder

What role did Chola naval power play in protecting trade routes and extending overseas influence?

Related Previous Year Questions

Though the great Cholas are no more yet their name is still remembered with great pride because of their highest achievements in the domain of art and architecture. Comment. (2024)

Discuss the main contributions of Gupta period and Chola period to Indian heritage and culture. (2022)

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QUESTION 2: How can demographic changes influence social relations and the nature of diversity in Indian society?

Relevance: This question relates to the syllabus areas of population and associated issues, diversity of India, and the salient features of Indian society. It examines how changes in population composition, migration and fertility patterns can influence social relationships, cultural interactions and social cohesion.

Note: This is not a model UPSC answer. It only provides you with a thought process which you may incorporate into the answers.

Introduction:

— Demographic change encompasses fluctuations in population size, age structure, fertility, mortality, migration, and social mix.

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— In India, these changes have an impact on social connections, community dynamics, and the character of diversity.

Body:

You may incorporate some of the following points in your answer:

Influence of demographic changes on Indian society

— Variations in fertility, mortality, and migration alter the demographic composition of various regions. Understanding these developments necessitates accurate demographic data rather than assumptions based on identification.

— Rural-to-urban and interstate migration brings together people with various languages, habits, and traditions. This can encourage cultural interaction and economic cooperation, but it may also lead to problems over work, housing, and local identity.

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— Declining fertility, higher life expectancy, and population ageing all have an impact on family size, intergenerational relationships, care obligations, and social support systems.

— Demographic changes differ between northern and southern states, influencing age patterns, workforce availability, development priorities, and political representation conflicts.

— Demographic changes can have an impact on how people perceive their community’s identity. However, evaluating population trends using religious stereotypes or unconfirmed statements can exacerbate mistrust and societal divisiveness.

— Growing cities bring varied people closer together, allowing for social integration while also boosting competition for housing, infrastructure, and public services.

— Accurate demographic statistics can assist in identifying the needs of marginalised communities and informing policy related to education, healthcare, employment, and welfare.

Conclusion:

— Demographic change is a natural and ongoing aspect of Indian society. Its consequences are determined not only by changes in population composition, but also by the responses of institutions, policies, and communities.

— A scientific, inclusive, and evidence-based knowledge of demography is critical for maintaining India’s plurality and fostering social cohesion.

(Sources: Redefining we the people — that’s the task of a new Demography Committee without demographers, Population spectres do harm. Managing demographic change is the challenge, India’s Census delay and the problem of unequal representation, After 16 years, Census could tell several new stories)

Points to Ponder

In what ways can changes in age structure and urbanisation transform family structures and social institutions?

How do regional differences in demographic trends affect social diversity and development needs?

Related Previous Year Question

Critically examine the challenges of demographic transition in contemporary India (2026)

Previous Mains Answer Practice

UPSC Essentials: Mains answer practice — GS 3 (Week 176)

UPSC Essentials: Mains answer practice — GS 3 (Week 177)

UPSC Essentials: Mains answer practice — GS 2 (Week 176)

UPSC Essentials: Mains answer practice — GS 2 (Week 177)

UPSC Essentials: Mains answer practice — GS 1 (Week 176)

UPSC Essentials: Mains answer practice — GS 1 (Week 175)

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