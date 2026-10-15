UPSC Mains Answer Practice — GS 1: impact of moraines on glacial floods and Indian revolutionaries in Europe (Week 176)

UPSC Essentials brings to you its initiative for the practice of Mains answer writing. It covers essential topics from both the static and dynamic portions of the UPSC Civil Services syllabus across various GS papers. The questions are carefully selected on the basis of their relevance to the UPSC examination and current developments, helping aspirants focus on themes that matter most for Mains. This answer-writing practice is designed as a value addition to your UPSC CSE Mains preparation. Attempt today’s GS-1 questions and check your progress.

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QUESTION 1

What are moraines, and how can their instability contribute to floods in glaciated mountain regions?

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QUESTION 2

“The Indian freedom struggle was not confined to the geographical boundaries of India.” Discuss with reference to Indian revolutionary activities in Europe.

QUESTION 1: What are moraines, and how can their instability contribute to floods in glaciated mountain regions?

Relevance: The topic links to the physical geography of glaciated regions and the formation of glacial landforms. It is relevant to understanding Himalayan geomorphology and the impact of climate change on mountain hazards.

Note: This is not a model UPSC answer. It only provides you with a thought process which you may incorporate into the answers.

Introduction:

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— Moraines are accumulations of unconsolidated materials such as rocks, sand, gravel and silt transported and deposited by glaciers.

— In mountain ranges, they can act as natural dams that trap meltwater, though their structural fragility makes them prone to causing devastating outburst floods.

Body:

You may incorporate some of the following points in your answer:

How does moraine instability contribute to floods?

— As glaciers recede, meltwater pools in depressions behind moraine ridges, resulting in moraine-dammed glacial lakes.

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— Moraines, unlike solid bedrock, are made up of loose, unconsolidated material, making them susceptible to erosion and failure.

— Heavy rainfall, avalanches, landslides, ice falling into lakes, or water overtopping the moraine can all undermine the barrier and unleash a considerable amount of water.

— The quick release of stored water causes rapid downstream flooding, which frequently carries rocks, mud, and other debris.

— Rising temperatures hasten glacier retreat and meltwater buildup, potentially increasing the number and size of glacial lakes and their related hazards.

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— The Himalayan region is especially vulnerable because to its steep slopes, delicate geology, and receding glaciers. The Indian Express has reported on how unstable mountain slopes, loose silt, and abrupt water releases can combine to cause devastating flash floods in Nepal, with similar threats extending across the Indian Himalayas.

Conclusion:

— Moraines are significant glacial landforms, but their breakdown as natural dams can result in devastating floods. Monitoring glacier lakes, identifying unstable moraine barriers, and improving early warning systems are critical for reducing dangers to Himalayan settlements.

(Sources: Flash floods in Nepal again: Warning bells for Himalaya, lessons for India, How glacial lake expansion adds to the growing concerns about GLOFs, How to reduce risks from glacial lake bursts and carry out effective rescue operations)

Points to Ponder

How do glacier retreat and rising temperatures increase flood risks in the Himalayas?

Related Previous Year Questions

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What is the Fujiwhara effect? Explain its impact on the movement and intensity of tropical cyclones (2026)

What are Tsunamis? How and where are they formed? What are their consequences? Explain with examples. (2025)

What is a twister? Why are the majority of twisters observed in areas around the Gulf of Mexico? (2024)

QUESTION 2: “The Indian freedom struggle was not confined to the geographical boundaries of India.” Discuss with reference to Indian revolutionary activities in Europe.

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Relevance: It covers the role of Indian revolutionaries operating abroad in the freedom struggle. It also highlights the contribution of overseas networks and international anti-imperialist movements to Indian nationalism.

Note: This is not a model UPSC answer. It only provides you with a thought process which you may incorporate into the answers.

Introduction:

— India’s freedom struggle was a worldwide movement that went beyond the subcontinent. Indian revolutionaries in Europe rallied expatriate groups, formed political networks, and sought worldwide assistance to oppose British colonial rule.

— During the early twentieth century, Berlin became an important centre for these efforts.

Body:

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You may incorporate some of the following points in your answer:

Role of Indian revolutionaries in Europe

— The Indian Independence Committee, also known as the Berlin Committee, was formed in 1914 with German backing to promote anti-colonial propaganda and organise resistance to British rule. Revolutionaries hoped to use Britain’s wartime woes to push India’s independence. This cooperation also reflected Germany’s strategic desire to weaken Britain.

— Virendranath Chattopadhyaya, also known as Chatto, brought together Indian revolutionaries, students, and foreign anti-imperialist militants. In 1921, he helped establish the Indian News Service and Information Bureau in Berlin, which benefited Indians living abroad and disseminated information about India. The Hindusthan Association of Central Europe provided a forum for Indian students and revolutionaries to discuss ideas and conduct political activities.

— The 1927 Brussels Congress resulted in the foundation of the League Against Imperialism, which had its headquarters in Berlin and Chatto as international secretary. Jawaharlal Nehru, Muhammad Barkatullah, and other Indian officials took part in international conferences that linked India’s freedom struggle to anti-colonial movements overseas.

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— Indian revolutionaries disseminated nationalist ideas through publications, newspapers, public assemblies, and student associations. They also spoke out against colonialism and racial injustice, bringing India’s political problems to European audiences.

Conclusion:

— Indian revolutionary efforts in Europe broadened the independence struggle through international solidarity, political communication, and overseas mobilisation.

— Despite ideological differences and geographical limits, these efforts contributed to internationalise India’s call for independence and highlighted that the anti-colonial fight transcended national lines.

(Sources: How Berlin became the centre of the Indian freedom struggle abroad, Bose, Berlin and the call for Indian independence in Nazi Germany)

Points to Ponder

What factors led Indian revolutionaries to organise activities in Europe?

How did revolutionary networks abroad support India’s struggle for independence?

Related Previous Year Question

Several foreigners made India their homeland and participated in various movements. Analyze their role in the Indian struggle for freedom. (2013)

Previous Mains Answer Practice

UPSC Essentials: Mains answer practice — GS 3 (Week 176)

UPSC Essentials: Mains answer practice — GS 3 (Week 175)

UPSC Essentials: Mains answer practice — GS 2 (Week 176)

UPSC Essentials: Mains answer practice — GS 2 (Week 175)

UPSC Essentials: Mains answer practice — GS 1 (Week 174)

UPSC Essentials: Mains answer practice — GS 1 (Week 175)

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