UPSC Mains Answer Practice — GS 1: Gandhian Influence on Shastri and Linguistic Diversity (Week 175)

UPSC Essentials brings to you its initiative for the practice of Mains answer writing. It covers essential topics from both the static and dynamic portions of the UPSC Civil Services syllabus across various GS papers. The questions are carefully selected on the basis of their relevance to the UPSC examination and current developments, helping aspirants focus on themes that matter most for Mains. This answer-writing practice is designed as a value addition to your UPSC CSE Mains preparation. Attempt today’s GS-1 questions and check your progress.

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QUESTION 1

How did Mahatma Gandhi’s emphasis on truth, non-violence and sacrifice shape the political outlook of Lal Bahadur Shastri?

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QUESTION 2

India’s linguistic diversity presents both a challenge for education policy and an opportunity for strengthening social and cultural pluralism. Discuss.

QUESTION 1: How did Mahatma Gandhi’s emphasis on truth, non-violence and sacrifice shape the political outlook of Lal Bahadur Shastri?

Relevance: This question is relevant to GS Paper 1 – Indian National Movement and post-Independence India. It links Gandhian philosophy with the evolution of political leadership during the freedom struggle and its influence on the values of post-Independence public life. It also helps examine how ideas of truth, non-violence, simplicity and sacrifice shaped individual leaders and the broader political culture of the period.

Note: This is not a model UPSC answer. It only provides you with a thought process which you may incorporate into the answers.

Introduction:

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— Mahatma Gandhi’s effect on Lal Bahadur Shastri went beyond his involvement in the freedom struggle; it shaped his view of politics as a moral commitment to truth, nonviolence, public service, and sacrifice.

— Shastri’s political worldview evolved as a result of two major encounters with Gandhi, as well as his subsequent actions as Prime Minister.

Body:

You may incorporate some of the following points in your answer:

Truth as the foundation of political conduct

— Gandhi’s 1916 address at Banaras Hindu University had a profound impact on the young Shastri, who was impressed by Gandhi’s courage and insistence on truth and justice. Shastri later saw politics as a sort of ethical public service rather than just a means of gaining power. This approach was reflected in his public reputation for honesty, integrity, and rectitude.

Non-violence as a political principle

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— Gandhi’s call for non-cooperation inspired Shastri, at the age of 16, to leave his government-aided school and join the nationalist movement. Shastri later emphasised the need for peace and nonviolence even when confronted with national security issues. During the 1965 conflict, he ordered military action to defend India while also pursuing diplomacy, which resulted in the Tashkent Declaration.

Sacrifice and public service

— Shastri internalised Gandhi’s philosophy that political commitment necessitated personal sacrifice. His decision to discontinue formal study and join the independence struggle was an early expression. His subsequent appeal to residents to voluntarily forego one meal each day amid the food crisis underscored his emphasis on austerity, social sacrifice, and leading by example. His own family took part in the initiative.

Peace and reconciliation

— For Shastri, nonviolence did not imply jeopardising national security. Rather, military strength could coexist with the goal of long-term peace. His decision to sign the Tashkent Declaration following the 1965 war was viewed as a respect to Gandhi and an attempt to uphold the values of peace, harmony, and nonviolence.

Conclusion:

— Gandhi affected Shastri’s political outlook by emphasising the importance of ethics in politics. Shastri integrated Gandhian values such as honesty, sacrifice, simplicity, and nonviolence with the practical obligations of leading a sovereign state.

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— His career demonstrates how ethical values from the liberation movement influenced political leadership in post-Independence India.

(Sources: From Varanasi to Tashkent, how Mahatma Gandhi influenced Lal Bahadur Shastri, When Lal Bahadur Shastri turned to austerity and self-reliance in 1962, Story of Lal Bahadur Shastri’s untimely demise — and why some refuse to believe the official version, Why Shastri matters today)

Points to Ponder

How did Shastri carry Gandhian values into the political context of independent India?

Related Previous Year Question

What was the difference between Mahatma Gandhi and Rabindranath Tagore in their approach towards education and nationalism? (2023)

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QUESTION 2: India’s linguistic diversity presents both a challenge for education policy and an opportunity for strengthening social and cultural pluralism. Discuss.

Relevance: This question is relevant to GS Paper 1 – Indian Society, particularly diversity of India, regionalism, linguistic diversity and cultural pluralism. It examines the relationship between language, education, identity and social inclusion while connecting India’s multilingual character with the challenge of ensuring equitable access to education.

Note: This is not a model UPSC answer. It only provides you with a thought process which you may incorporate into the answers.

Introduction:

— India’s language diversity is a defining element of its social and cultural plurality. The country’s linguistic environment is not only multilingual but often fluid and overlapping, with children employing numerous languages and dialects in everyday life.

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— This causes issues for education policy, but also gives a chance to make education more accessible and culturally anchored.

Body:

You may incorporate some of the following points in your answer:

Challenges for education policy

— In linguistically heterogeneous classes, establishing a single “mother tongue” might be difficult. Children may speak one language at home, another in the community and utilize yet another language in school.

— Mother-tongue education includes teachers, textbooks and learning material in several languages. The absence of sufficient language mapping and trained teachers can make implementation challenging.

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— While education in a home language can promote learning and cultural identification, English is widely seen as a language of higher education, work and socioeconomic mobility. A language policy that overlooks these ambitions may face resistance from parents and students.

— Treating children as speakers of a single language does not reflect India’s linguistic reality. Education policy needs to recognise children’s whole linguistic repertoire rather than perceiving linguistic variety as a barrier.

Opportunity for social and cultural pluralism

— Language transmits literature, traditions, knowledge, and communal memory. Strengthening Indian languages can consequently contribute to the preservation of cultural legacy and intergenerational transmission.

— The concept of a “fourth language” emphasizes that education should not only provide children with languages, but also allow them to question, analyze, and engage. A familiar language context might boost children’s confidence to express themselves.

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— A multilingual classroom can turn linguistic gaps into a learning opportunity. Recognizing children’s multiple languages allows for more diverse cultural experiences and viewpoints.

— India’s example shows that language variety can coexist with national unity. The acceptance of linguistic identities need not entail cultural fragmentation; rather, it can strengthen a sense of belonging within a multiple Indian identity.

Conclusion:

— Thus, India’s language diversity should be considered as a social and cultural treasure rather than an administrative challenge. An education system that respects children’s linguistic identities while also providing them with many languages can foster learning, inclusivity, cultural preservation, and national integration.

(Sources: In India’s education debate, the ‘fourth language’ we are leaving out, Who decides the mother tongue? CBSE circular cracks open many fault lines of language policy, Children thrive in their mother tongue — but only if no one is left out, Mother-tongue in the classroom: A welcome step, but don’t rush it, India has chosen diversity when it comes to language. We should not defeat the purpose behind that choice)

Points to Ponder

What challenges do multiple languages create for curriculum development, teacher availability and classroom instruction?

Related Previous Year Questions

Discuss the main objectives of Population Education and point out the measures to achieve them in India in detail. (2021)

How have digital initiatives in India contributed to the functioning of the education system in the country? Elaborate your answer. (2019)

Previous Mains Answer Practice

UPSC Essentials: Mains answer practice — GS 3 (Week 174)

UPSC Essentials: Mains answer practice — GS 3 (Week 175)

UPSC Essentials: Mains answer practice — GS 2 (Week 174)

UPSC Essentials: Mains answer practice — GS 2 (Week 175)

UPSC Essentials: Mains answer practice — GS 1 (Week 174)

UPSC Essentials: Mains answer practice — GS 1 (Week 173)

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