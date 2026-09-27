UPSC Mains Answer Practice — GS 1: Regional social reform movements and Hyderabad’s accession to India (Week 173)

UPSC Essentials brings to you its initiative for the practice of Mains answer writing. It covers essential topics from both the static and dynamic portions of the UPSC Civil Services syllabus across various GS papers. The questions are carefully selected on the basis of their relevance to the UPSC examination and current developments, helping aspirants focus on themes that matter most for Mains. This answer-writing practice is designed as a value addition to your UPSC CSE Mains preparation. Attempt today’s GS-1 questions and check your progress.

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QUESTION 1

The regional social reform movements of colonial India were shaped by both opposition to social hierarchy and demands for greater political representation. Discuss with reference to Periyar’s ideas on rationalism and religion.

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QUESTION 2

Hyderabad’s accession to India was the outcome of prolonged negotiations as well as internal political and social developments. Discuss.

QUESTION 1: The regional social reform movements of colonial India were shaped by both opposition to social hierarchy and demands for greater political representation. Discuss with reference to Periyar’s ideas on rationalism and religion.

Relevance: The question is relevant to GS Paper 1 – Indian Society and Modern Indian History, particularly social reform movements and anti-caste movements in colonial India. The topic connects regional social reform movements with broader processes of social transformation and political mobilisation during colonial rule.

Note: This is not a model UPSC answer. It only provides you with a thought process which you may incorporate into the answers.

Introduction:

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— Regional social reform movements in colonial India frequently arose from the combination of social inequity, caste hierarchy, and unequal governmental authority.

— Periyar E.V. Ramasamy’s ideas and the Self-Respect Movement show how socioeconomic reform can be related to aspirations for dignity, representation, and regional identity.

Body:

You may incorporate some of the following points in your answer:

Opposition to social hierarchy

— Periyar criticised the caste system and Brahminical domination, claiming that social equality necessitated a fundamental restructuring of existing inequalities rather than simply increasing political involvement.

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— His Self-Respect Movement, formed in 1925, promoted self-respect, rationalism, and socialism, with equality, caste abolition, and women’s freedom as primary goals. He advocated for inter-caste weddings, caste-free and priest-free marriages, inter-dining, and the removal of caste identifiers, with the goal of changing both everyday social behaviours and institutional structures.

— His participation in the Vaikom Satyagraha demonstrated his resistance to caste-based limitations on access to public spaces.

Rationalism and critique of religion

— Periyar saw rationalism as crucial for challenging traditions and institutions that fostered social inequity. He contended that using religion or tradition to accomplish social advancement was insufficient.

— He was especially critical of religious writings and practices that, in his opinion, justified caste and gender hierarchies. His critique expanded beyond Hindu religious traditions and included other religions as well.

From social reform to political representation

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— The Justice Party, founded prior to the Self-Respect Movement, advocated for increased non-Brahmin representation in government and public life, including bureaucratic reservations. Periyar left the Congress in 1925 due to conflicts about caste discrimination and the speed and direction of social transformation.

— The Justice Party and the Self-Respect Movement finally merged, forming the Dravidar Kazhagam in 1944, which coupled social reform with calls for greater regional autonomy and, at the time, Dravida Nadu.

Conclusion:

— Thus, Periyar’s movement indicates that regional social reform in colonial India extended beyond religion and social conventions. It aimed to reform caste relations, promote rationality and gender equality, broaden political representation, and proclaim regional identity, thus tying socioeconomic emancipation to political empowerment.

(Sources: Who was Periyar? Remembering the ‘atheist who profaned the gods’, Periyar’s 146th birth anniversary: The significance of the iconoclast social reformer, How Social Justice Movement transformed Tamil Nadu in the last 100 years)

Points to Ponder

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To what extent did the Self-Respect Movement transform the nature of social mobilisation in South India?

Related Previous Year Question

What were the major political, economic and social developments in the world which motivated the anti-colonial struggle in India? (2014)

QUESTION 2: Hyderabad’s accession to India was the outcome of prolonged negotiations as well as internal political and social developments. Discuss.

Relevance: The topic is relevant to GS Paper 1 – Post-Independence Consolidation and Reorganisation within the Country. It highlights the role of internal political and social developments in shaping the process of national integration after Independence.

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Note: This is not a model UPSC answer. It only provides you with a thought process which you may incorporate into the answers.

Introduction:

— Hyderabad, the largest and one of the most strategically important princely states, posed a major challenge to India’s post-Independence territorial consolidation.

— Its integration in 1948 was shaped by the Nizam’s demand for independence, prolonged negotiations with the Indian government, and growing political and social unrest within the state.

Body:

You may incorporate some of the following points in your answer:

Background and negotiations

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— At independence, the Nizam, Mir Osman Ali Khan, preferred to maintain Hyderabad independent rather than join India or Pakistan. Its vast acreage, economic importance, and strategic location made the issue critical to India’s territorial consolidation.

— India initially sought a negotiated settlement. The Standstill Agreement of November 1947 maintained the current arrangements between India and Hyderabad while negotiations were ongoing.

— However, the negotiations failed to yield an agreement because the Nizam continued to oppose admission and tried to preserve Hyderabad’s independence.

Internal political and social developments

— The Hyderabad State Congress staged a satyagraha calling for accountable government and democracy. Simultaneously, a Communist-led peasant movement contested enormous landholdings, forced labour, and excessive taxation, adding a socioeconomic dimension to the problem.

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— The rise of the Razakars, who were affiliated with Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen under Qasim Razvi, fuelled violence and resistance to the forces pursuing political reform.

Operation Polo and accession — The deteriorating situation, Razakar operations, Hyderabad’s overtures to Pakistan, and the Nizam’s continuing pursuit of independence prompted India to interfere. Operation Polo began on September 13, 1948, with the Nizam’s army surrendering on September 18.

Conclusion:

— Thus, Hyderabad’s integration was the consequence of a combination of diplomatic discussions, public political mobilisation, agrarian unrest, and a mounting security challenge, which culminated in military intervention and the state’s accession to India.

(Sources: ‘Cancer in belly’: How Sardar Patel secured Hyderabad’s accession to India, The accession of Hyderabad: the hurdles, the violence, and the eventual success, Telangana statehood day: A history of the state’s formation, in three parts, Explained: 75th anniversary of Operation Polo and ‘Police Action’ in Hyderabad)

Points to Ponder

How did internal political and social movements influence Hyderabad’s accession?

What role did the Razakars and popular movements play in the Hyderabad crisis?

Related Previous Year Questions

The model of planned economy was adopted in India to address the regional imbalances left behind by colonial rule. (2026)

Assess the main administrative issues and socio-cultural problems in the integration process of Indian Princely States. (2021)

Previous Mains Answer Practice

UPSC Essentials: Mains answer practice — GS 3 (Week 172)

UPSC Essentials: Mains answer practice — GS 3 (Week 173)

UPSC Essentials: Mains answer practice — GS 2 (Week 172)

UPSC Essentials: Mains answer practice — GS 2 (Week 173)

UPSC Essentials: Mains answer practice — GS 1 (Week 172)

UPSC Essentials: Mains answer practice — GS 1 (Week 171)

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