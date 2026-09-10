UPSC Mains Answer Practice — GS 1: Rapid urbanisation and global patterns of migration (Week 171)

UPSC Essentials brings to you its initiative for the practice of Mains answer writing. It covers essential topics from both the static and dynamic portions of the UPSC Civil Services syllabus across various GS papers. The questions are carefully selected on the basis of their relevance to the UPSC examination and current developments, helping aspirants focus on themes that matter most for Mains. This answer-writing practice is designed as a value addition to your UPSC CSE Mains preparation. Attempt today’s GS-1 questions and check your progress.

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QUESTION 1

Rapid urbanisation in India has altered the environmental geography of cities. Discuss with reference to the growing problems of air pollution, road dust and waste generation in Indian cities.

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QUESTION 2

The contrasting demographic trajectories of India and ageing economies are reshaping global patterns of migration and human-resource distribution. Discuss.

QUESTION 1: Rapid urbanisation in India has altered the environmental geography of cities. Discuss with reference to the growing problems of air pollution, road dust and waste generation in Indian cities.

Relevance: The topic links urbanisation with changing land use, human settlements and environmental geography, directly relevant to GS1. It connects contemporary urban environmental issues with the broader theme of sustainable urbanisation and human–environment interaction.

Note: This is not a model UPSC answer. It only provides you with a thought process which you may incorporate into the answers.

Introduction:

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— Rapid urbanisation has transformed Indian cities in terms of demographics, space, and the environment.

— The expansion of built-up regions, rising traffic, construction activity, and increasing garbage creation have altered the environmental geography of cities, making air quality an increasingly critical aspect of urban sustainability.

Body:

You may incorporate some of the following points in your answer:

How is rapid urbanisation altering the environmental geography of cities?

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— Rapidly expanding neighbourhoods boost construction activity, traffic, and demand on municipal infrastructure. Lucknow, for example, has seen significant urbanisation amid ongoing concerns about traffic and building dust.

— Pollution is no longer limited to conventional industrial zones. Mumbai’s current effort to map pollution across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region understands that emissions from various portions of a single urban airshed can have an impact on nearby locations.

— Urbanisation frequently increases reliance on road-based transportation, contributing to motor emissions and the resuspension of dust from highways.

— The expansion of built-up regions puts pressure on urban green cover, and cities are increasingly recognising green spaces as a vital component of environmental management. Lucknow has integrated the growth of green cover with other clean-air initiatives.

Air pollution and road dust Story continues below this ad — Road dust has developed as a major urban environmental issue, particularly because increasing road networks, construction, and poor surface management can all produce particle matter. The key pollution sources identified in Delhi’s pollution-mitigation plan for 2026 include automotive emissions, road dust, construction activities, industrial discharge, and biomass burning. — Urban air pollution is the result of the interaction of land-use change, movement patterns, development, and physical management of urban surfaces. Waste generation and urban environmental stress — Poor collection and disposal can lead to waste piling and open burning, transforming a solid-waste issue into an air-pollution concern. Lucknow’s clean-air policy centred on modernising rubbish collection to reduce open burning and manage legacy waste. — The ongoing waste management issues in Gurugram highlight how disruptions in sanitation services can swiftly result in waste accumulation and environmental harm.

Conclusion:

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— Rapid urbanisation is affecting Indian cities’ natural geography by altering land use, transportation patterns, construction activity, garbage creation, and pressure on green spaces. The way forward is to integrate urban planning with air-quality management, efficient waste systems, dust control, sustainable mobility, and the protection of urban ecological spaces, so that urban growth does not degrade environmental quality.

(Sources: Lucknow is known for traffic and dust. How did it top India’s clean-air ranking?, Lucknow’s air cleanest, Indore among top 3 in Centre’s annual survey, Mumbai monsoon enters final stretch. BMC turns focus to new problem – Pollution, Delhi’s Killer Dust: Road sweeper fleet 80% short, they barely scratch the surface, Government acts on Delhi dust: More machine sweepers to tackle air pollution)

Points to Ponder

How does rapid urbanisation alter land use?

How can cities balance growth and environmental sustainability?

Related Previous Year Questions

What are the environmental implications of the reclamation of the water bodies into urban land use? Explain with examples. (2021)

Mumbai, Delhi and Kolkata are the three mega cities of the country but the air pollution is much more serious problem in Delhi as compared to the other two. Why is this so? (2015)

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QUESTION 2: The contrasting demographic trajectories of India and ageing economies are reshaping global patterns of migration and human-resource distribution. Discuss.

Relevance: The topic directly connects with GS1 themes of population, demographic transition and migration. It also highlights how differences in age structures are reshaping the global distribution and movement of human resources.

Note: This is not a model UPSC answer. It only provides you with a thought process which you may incorporate into the answers.

Introduction:

— The world is seeing a difference in demographic trajectories: several industrialised nations are facing low fertility, ageing populations, and declining workforces, whereas India has a big working-age population.

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— This gap is having an increasingly significant impact on migration geography and global human resource distribution.

Body:

You may incorporate some of the following points in your answer:

Changing demographic geography and migration

— Ageing economies are experiencing manpower shortages in industries such as healthcare, caregiving, infrastructure, engineering, and digital services, increasing their reliance on people from younger countries.

— India has over 450 million people aged 18 to 35, representing a sizable pool of potential workers for global labour markets. The mobility of Indian labourers can thereby shift human resources from relatively labor-rich India to labour-scarce, ageing economies.

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— This tendency is also seen in India, where aged southern states and younger states show how demographic inequalities can lead to internal migration and workforce redistribution.

— Migration has thus evolved from a simply economic phenomenon to an important component of global workforce planning and international cooperation. India has prioritised safe, orderly, and legal migration and has inked Migration and Mobility Partnership Agreements with a number of countries.

What are the opportunities and challenges for India? — India’s advantage, however, is not limited to its population size. To satisfy the demands of foreign labour markets, its young workforce need technical skills, language proficiency, internationally acknowledged accreditation, and cultural preparedness. — There is also a shift away from the traditional concept of brain outflow and toward brain circulation, in which workers learn skills overseas while keeping economic and professional ties with India. Indian workers’ remittances totalled $110.47 billion in fiscal year 2025-26, significantly strengthening this link. At the same time, India must guarantee that its demographic dividend is not jeopardised by insufficient job opportunities. Rising young unemployment highlights the significance of leveraging demographic potential into effective work.

Conclusion:

— Thus, demographic divergence is establishing a new global labour geography in which youthful, competent populations like India can supplement older societies. India can leverage its population advantage into long-term economic and strategic might by combining skill development, safe mobility, worker safety, and greater foreign connections.

(Sources: India’s young can power the world’s ageing economies, India committed to safe, orderly, and legal migration: Jaishankar, India can use the legal migration route to leverage its demographic dividend, The other side of demographic dividend: Can we take care of our elderly?)

Points to Ponder

How does population ageing influence migration?

What drives international migration of skilled workers?

Related Previous Year Questions

Critically examine the challenges of demographic transition in contemporary India (2026)

Evaluate the impact of globalization on Indian youths with reference to social, political, economic and cultural spheres (2026)

Previous Mains Answer Practice

UPSC Essentials: Mains answer practice — GS 3 (Week 170)

UPSC Essentials: Mains answer practice — GS 3 (Week 171)

UPSC Essentials: Mains answer practice — GS 2 (Week 170)

UPSC Essentials: Mains answer practice — GS 2 (Week 171)

UPSC Essentials: Mains answer practice — GS 1 (Week 167)

UPSC Essentials: Mains answer practice — GS 1 (Week 168)

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