UPSC Mains Answer Practice — GS 1: Rice-wheat belt and Vande Mataram in Swadeshi Movement (Week 170)

UPSC Essentials brings to you its initiative for the practice of Mains answer writing. It covers essential topics from both the static and dynamic portions of the UPSC Civil Services syllabus across various GS papers. The questions are carefully selected on the basis of their relevance to the UPSC examination and current developments, helping aspirants focus on themes that matter most for Mains. This answer-writing practice is designed as a value addition to your UPSC CSE Mains preparation. Attempt today’s GS-1 questions and check your progress.

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QUESTION 1

Why has the rice-wheat belt of north-western India emerged as a distinct agricultural region? Discuss its geographical characteristics.

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QUESTION 2

The Swadeshi Movement transformed cultural symbols into instruments of political mobilisation against colonial rule. Discuss with reference to Vande Mataram.

QUESTION 1: Why has the rice-wheat belt of north-western India emerged as a distinct agricultural region? Discuss its geographical characteristics.

Relevance: The topic is directly linked to GS 1 – Indian Geography, particularly agricultural regions, cropping patterns and regional geography. The question would help in understanding the interaction of physiography, climate, irrigation and human interventions in shaping agricultural landscapes. It is also useful for other questions on the spatial diversity and evolution of India’s agricultural geography.

Note: This is not a model UPSC answer. It only provides you with a thought process which you may incorporate into the answers.

Introduction:

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— The rice-wheat belt of northwestern India, mainly Punjab and Haryana, developed into a separate agricultural region as a result of the interaction of good agro-climatic conditions, irrigation, Green Revolution technologies, and institutional support.

— However, the current geography of the region reveals the environmental repercussions of this intense agricultural system.

Body:

You may incorporate some of the following points in your answer:

Geographical characteristics of the rice-wheat belt

— The region is mostly located within the lush alluvial plains of the northwestern Indo-Gangetic region, which provides good agricultural land. The availability of irrigation allows crops to be cultivated with far less reliance on unpredictable rainfall. According to Indian Express, rice and wheat have a lower yield risk when irrigation is used to supplement natural rainfall.

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— The spread of irrigation by canals and tubewells altered the agricultural topography of Punjab and Haryana. Despite the fact that the region is not a native rice-growing zone, irrigation allowed the water-intensive paddy crop to be sustained.

— Following the introduction of high-yielding cultivars, irrigation, fertilisers, and mechanisation, the region emerged as the country’s primary wheat-paddy production belt. Rice and wheat gradually took over the planting pattern, resulting in a relatively specialist agricultural landscape.

— Rice is grown during the kharif season, followed by wheat during the rabi season, resulting in an intensive annual agricultural cycle. The tight succession of the two harvests has resulted in extremely high cropping intensity. Punjab’s cropping intensity has reached approximately 190%, mirroring the intensity of the rice-wheat system.

— The region’s agricultural geography cannot be described solely by physical causes. Guarantyd procurement, MSP, irrigation support, electricity, and established mandi networks have all contributed to farmers’ preference for rice and wheat. As a result, economic institutions have perpetuated an agricultural environment that was originally shaped by ecological and technological forces.

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— The same regional specialisation has resulted in groundwater depletion, deteriorating soil quality, and decreased biodiversity. Intensive wheat-paddy production has also been linked to decreased soil organic matter and an increased reliance on chemical fertilisers. The concentration of rice cultivation has also contributed to the recurring paddy residue/stubble problem, as wheat must be seeded shortly following the rice harvest.

Conclusion:

— Thus, the rice-wheat belt is a man-made agricultural region rather than a naturally rice- or wheat-suited zone. Fertile plains, irrigation, and ideal agricultural circumstances served as the geographical foundation, while Green Revolution technology and institutional backing strengthened the rice-wheat system.

— However, its current ecological pressures show how heavy human intervention can transform a region’s physical and agricultural geography. The objective is to maintain the region’s food production while increasing agro-ecological diversity and resource sustainability.

(Sources: Parali solution may lie closer to the farm, From cotton to paddy: Why Haryana farmers are changing course, Budget-2026-27 announcement: In big farm push, Punjab aims to irrigate 7 million acres with canal water by 2027, Punjab’s paddy dilemma: Save groundwater or preserve soil health?, Why Punjab could see record paddy cultivation despite repeated diversification drives)

Points to Ponder

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How do climate and soil conditions favour rice and wheat?

How have Green Revolution technologies transformed the region?

Related Previous Year Questions

Analyze the major drivers of human-induced land-use changes in India and their geographical consequences. (2026)

Why did the Green Revolution in India virtually by-pass the eastern region despite fertile soil and good availability of water? (2014)

QUESTION 2: The Swadeshi Movement transformed cultural symbols into instruments of political mobilisation against colonial rule. Discuss with reference to Vande Mataram.

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Relevance: The topic is directly linked to GS 1 – Modern Indian History, especially the freedom struggle and nationalist mobilisation. The topic helps examine the relationship between cultural nationalism and mass political mobilisation during the anti-colonial struggle.

Note: This is not a model UPSC answer. It only provides you with a thought process which you may incorporate into the answers.

Introduction:

— The Swadeshi Movement was a pivotal moment in the evolution of cultural nationalism into political militancy. Vande Mataram, originally a literary piece, took on a broader political significance during the anti-partition movement and became intimately identified with resistance to colonial rule.

— Simultaneously, its latter history highlights the intricacies of Indian nationalism, particularly the link between cultural emblems and a broad national identity.

Body:

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You may incorporate some of the following points in your answer:

Vande Mataram as an instrument of political mobilisation

— Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay penned Vande Mataram in 1875, which was eventually included into Anandamath. Rabindranath Tagore sang it in public at the Calcutta Congress session in 1896.

— Following the partition of Bengal in 1905, Vande Mataram became the Swadeshi Movement’s rallying cry. Crowds used it alongside a boycott of British goods to connect artistic expression with political and economic resistance.

— The song was sung at public meetings, processions and political rallies and became associated with the wider struggle against colonial control. In 1905, the British colonial administration forbade its public usage as seditious, including singing and sloganeering.

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— Its relationship with anti-imperialism enabled the song to transcend its literary roots and become a symbol of political togetherness. Its popularity spread beyond Bengali, with translations into various Indian languages.

— The slogan accompanied a boycott of British goods, demonstrating how cultural symbols may strengthen economic forms of anti-colonial struggle.

Conclusion:

— Thus, the significance of Vande Mataram during the Swadeshi Movement resided not only in the song’s popularity, but also in its translation into an anti-colonial political vocabulary. Its evolution from cultural expression to nationalist rallying cry and, eventually, to a contentious emblem exemplifies the changing and sometimes conflicting nature of Indian nationalism.

— As a result, the history of Vande Mataram reveals both the mobilising force of cultural symbols and the importance of negotiating multiple identities within a large national movement.

(Sources: Vande Mataram was once a song of Hindu-Muslim unity, How ‘Made in Germany’ became popular in colonial India, Why Congress will sing only the first two stanzas of Vande Mataram, and what the other four say, From ‘national song’ to ‘modern anthem’ – the journey of Vande Mataram)

Points to Ponder

How did Vande Mataram emerge as a nationalist symbol?

What role did public meetings, processions and political demonstrations play?

Related Previous Year Question

What was the difference between Mahatma Gandhi and Rabindranath Tagore in their approach towards education and nationalism? (2023)

Previous Mains Answer Practice

UPSC Essentials: Mains answer practice — GS 3 (Week 170)

UPSC Essentials: Mains answer practice — GS 3 (Week 169)

UPSC Essentials: Mains answer practice — GS 2 (Week 170)

UPSC Essentials: Mains answer practice — GS 2 (Week 169)

UPSC Essentials: Mains answer practice — GS 1 (Week 167)

UPSC Essentials: Mains answer practice — GS 1 (Week 168)

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