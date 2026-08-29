UPSC Mains Answer Practice — GS 1: Himalayan vulnerability and the Radcliffe Line (Week 169)

UPSC Essentials brings to you its initiative for the practice of Mains answer writing. It covers essential topics from both the static and dynamic portions of the UPSC Civil Services syllabus across various GS papers. The questions are carefully selected on the basis of their relevance to the UPSC examination and current developments, helping aspirants focus on themes that matter most for Mains. This answer-writing practice is designed as a value addition to your UPSC CSE Mains preparation. Attempt today’s GS-1 questions and check your progress.

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QUESTION 1

The Himalayan region is increasingly witnessing high-intensity flash floods triggered by multiple interacting natural processes. Discuss the geomorphological factors that make the Himalayas particularly vulnerable to such events.

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QUESTION 2

The Partition of India transformed not only political boundaries but also the social and geographical landscape of the subcontinent. Discuss the major consequences of the Radcliffe Line for people, settlements and regional connectivity.

QUESTION 1: The Himalayan region is increasingly witnessing high-intensity flash floods triggered by multiple interacting natural processes. Discuss the geomorphological factors that make the Himalayas particularly vulnerable to such events.

Relevance: The topic links Physical Geography, geomorphology, climatology and disaster vulnerability within the GS-1 syllabus. The Himalayan region is also important for understanding the interaction between natural processes and human vulnerability.

Note: This is not a model UPSC answer. It only provides you with a thought process which you may incorporate into the answers.

Introduction:

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— The Himalayas are one of the most disaster-prone mountain systems in the world, with steep relief, active geomorphological processes, and a fragile cryosphere combining to produce high-intensity flash floods.

— The recent Nepal incident, which is thought to have been caused by the collapse of a hanging glacier, demonstrates how a relatively limited geomorphological disturbance can quickly turn into a disastrous flood.

Body:

You may incorporate some of the following points in your answer:

Geomorphological factors behind Himalayan vulnerability

— The Himalayas’ steep slopes and high relief allow water to travel quickly downslope rather than being gradually absorbed or stored. The considerable elevation difference over short distances accelerates the velocity and erosive power of floodwaters.

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— The Himalayas are geologically young and tectonically active, resulting in unstable slopes and continuous erosion. Earthquakes and accompanying slope failures can send massive amounts of rock and debris into river channels, potentially causing temporary obstructions and eventual flash floods.

— Himalayan rivers frequently pass through narrow valleys and steep gorges. This restricts the flow, concentrating water and debris and amplifying its destructive effect during a sudden rush.

— Landslides and erosion can quickly deposit rocks, soil, and other debris into river channels. As a result, Himalayan flash floods are frequently debris-laden surges that can destroy bridges, roads, buildings, and other infrastructure.

— Glaciers, glacial lakes, and hanging glaciers provide additional sources of abrupt water and ice mobilisation. Scientists believe that during the latest Nepal catastrophe, a hanging glacier mass plummeted vertically by 1.5-2 km into a deglaciated valley. The steep fall, along with debris and water in the valley, could have generated enormous energy, resulting in the deluge.

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— A single occurrence can set off a chain reaction that includes glacier/rock collapse, debris mobilisation, river blockage or surge, flash flood, downstream erosion, and infrastructure devastation. Such cascading mechanisms make it especially challenging to foresee and handle disasters in the Himalaya.

— Intense rains can significantly increase runoff and undermine already vulnerable slopes. When such rainfall combines with glacial, landslip, and river processes, the resulting hazard can be significantly greater than that of any individual process.

Conclusion:

— The Himalayas’ vulnerability stems from a combination of steep relief, unstable geology, limited valleys, severe erosion, and a dynamic cryosphere.

— The Nepal disaster highlights how understanding these interrelated geomorphological processes is critical for transitioning from reactive disaster response to effective risk reduction and resilience development.

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(Sources: Nepal flash floods: As glacial collapse emerges as likely trigger, is India prepared?, How flash floods are affecting India, Why the Nepal floods are a warning for the Himalayas, and India)

Points to Ponder

How do the young and tectonically active nature of the Himalayas influence slope stability and flood vulnerability?

How do intense rainfall events interacting with snow and glacial systems produce cascading hazards?

Related Previous Year Questions

The interlinking of rivers can provide viable solutions to the multi-dimensional inter-related problems of droughts, floods, and interrupted navigation. Critically examine. (2020)

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Flooding in urban areas is an emerging climate-induced disaster. Discuss the causes of this disaster. Mention the features of two major floods in the last two decades in India. Describe the policies and frameworks in India that aim at tackling such floods. (2024)

QUESTION 2: The Partition of India transformed not only political boundaries but also the social and geographical landscape of the subcontinent. Discuss the major consequences of the Radcliffe Line for people, settlements and regional connectivity.

Relevance: The topic directly connects Modern Indian History with Human Geography, particularly population, migration, settlement and regional connectivity. The question also tests the ability to analyse a historical event through its long-term geographical and societal consequences.

Note: This is not a model UPSC answer. It only provides you with a thought process which you may incorporate into the answers.

Introduction:

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— The Radcliffe Line, drawn in 1947 to split Punjab and Bengal between India and Pakistan, was more than just a border. It had a fundamental impact on the subcontinent’s human geography, settlement patterns, and regional linkages.

— The line was constructed hastily, with demographic concerns taking precedent over natural and socioeconomic continuity.

Body:

You may incorporate some of the following points in your answer:

Consequences for people

— The unexpected proclamation of the boundary caused huge displacement and communal violence, with millions of Hindus, Sikhs, and Muslims crossing the new border.

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— In Punjab, migration was particularly strong, although in Bengal, population migrations lasted longer. Families, communities, and livelihoods were uprooted, and refugees faced property loss, insecure camps, and long-term rehabilitation.

Impact on settlements and landscapes and disruption of regional connectivity

— The line went through villages, homes, and established settlement patterns; in some cases, the border divided individual dwellings. The new line divided Punjab’s two major urban centers, Lahore and Amritsar.

— In Bengal, the Radcliffe Line divided an already interconnected terrain, causing long-term issues with landholding, commuting, and cross-border livelihoods.

— Existing trade routes and commute networks were drastically disrupted. People who worked, studied, or supported themselves across the growing boundary could no longer move freely.

— Railroad workers, telegraph workers, and river-based workers saw their customary workplaces separated by the international border.

— In Punjab, the boundary also cut through the irrigation network, despite efforts to avoid disturbance by maintaining key canal systems under one administration.

Conclusion:

— Thus, the Radcliffe Line turned a historically related geographical territory into international boundaries. Its effects went far beyond territorial division, affecting population distribution, communities, livelihoods, infrastructure, and patterns of regional interaction. The endurance of these consequences reveals how political boundaries can fundamentally alter human geography.

(Sources: How Sir Cyril Radcliffe, who had never visited India, was asked to draw its borders, ‘We blur borders to survive’: Life along the India-Bangladesh border, Mountbatten Plan at 79: How the June 3 Declaration redrew the subcontinent)

Points to Ponder

How did the movement of people reshape the demographic composition and settlement patterns of Punjab and Bengal?

Related Previous Year Question

Trace India’s consolidation process during early phase of independence in terms of polity, economy, education and international relations. (2025)

Previous Mains Answer Practice

UPSC Essentials: Mains answer practice — GS 3 (Week 168)

UPSC Essentials: Mains answer practice — GS 3 (Week 169)

UPSC Essentials: Mains answer practice — GS 2 (Week 168)

UPSC Essentials: Mains answer practice — GS 2 (Week 169)

UPSC Essentials: Mains answer practice — GS 1 (Week 167)

UPSC Essentials: Mains answer practice — GS 1 (Week 168)

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