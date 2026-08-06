UPSC Mains Answer Practice — GS 1: Floods in Brahmaputra basin and youth-led protests for Indian society (Week 166)

UPSC Essentials brings to you its initiative for the practice of Mains answer writing. It covers essential topics from both the static and dynamic portions of the UPSC Civil Services syllabus across various GS papers. The questions are carefully selected on the basis of their relevance to the UPSC examination and current developments, helping aspirants focus on themes that matter most for Mains. This answer-writing practice is designed as a value addition to your UPSC CSE Mains preparation. Attempt today’s GS-1 questions and check your progress.

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QUESTION 1

Floods in the Brahmaputra basin have become increasingly complex due to changing climatic and anthropogenic factors. Discuss the geographical causes and suggest suitable mitigation measures.

QUESTION 2

Youth-led protests in contemporary India reflect deeper socio-economic and psychological transformations rather than isolated grievances. Discuss the factors driving such movements and examine their implications for Indian society.

QUESTION 1: Floods in the Brahmaputra basin have become increasingly complex due to changing climatic and anthropogenic factors. Discuss the geographical causes and suggest suitable mitigation measures.

Relevance: The Brahmaputra basin exemplifies the interplay between physical geography, climate change, and human interventions in shaping disaster vulnerability. The topic integrates geomorphology, river systems, floods, and disaster mitigation, making it highly relevant for GS Paper 1.

Note: This is not a model UPSC answer. It only provides you with a thought process which you may incorporate into the answers.

Introduction:

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— The Brahmaputra basin is one of the world’s most active river systems, with a dense sediment load, braided channels, and a vast floodplain.

— While seasonal flooding is a normal hydrological process, recent floods in Assam have become more frequent and violent as a result of climate change and human-caused changes to the river basin, posing dangers to lives, livelihoods, and ecosystems.

Body:

You may incorporate some of the following points in your answer:

What are the geographical causes of increasing flood complexity?

— The river descends quickly from the Himalayas into the Assam lowlands, resulting in a severe drop in gradient and considerable sedimentation. The basin’s braided channels, numerous tributaries, and periodic channel movement make it inherently prone to flooding.

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— River discharge has grown as monsoon rainfall intensifies and extreme precipitation events become more common. Floods are becoming more unpredictable and longer-lasting as rainfall patterns change.

— Heavy silt deposition elevates the riverbed, limits the river’s carrying capacity, and causes channels to shift often, exacerbating flooding.

— Deforestation in upper catchments reduces plant cover, resulting in increased surface runoff and erosion.

— The expansion of communities, infrastructure, and farmland into natural floodplains has limited the river’s ability to spread at high flows.

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— Sand and stone mining, unplanned embankments, and poorly managed development all have an impact on river dynamics.

Mitigation Measures — Adoption of Integrated River Basin Management (IRBM) by all riparian nations and bordering countries that share the basin. — Restore wetlands and floodplains to improve natural water retention and lessen flood peaks. — Using scientific river morphology research, we may shift from embankment-centric techniques to basin-wide flood management. Story continues below this ad — Improving flood forecasting and early warning systems through satellite surveillance, real-time hydrological data collection, and community-based distribution.

Conclusion:

— Floods in the Brahmaputra basin are no longer seasonal natural occurrences, but rather the result of complex interactions between geography, climate change, and unsustainable human initiatives. A transition to integrated, ecosystem-based, and climate-resilient river basin management is required to reduce disaster risks while protecting the ecological integrity of one of India’s most important river systems.

(Sources: Why Assam is experiencing unprecedented flooding this year, Behind Assam’s annual flood woes, a history of unintended consequences, Why Assam is prone to floods, and what the solution is)

Points to Ponder

Physiographic characteristics of the Brahmaputra basin and its flood-prone nature.

Integrated river basin management and nature-based solutions.

Related Previous Year Questions

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Discuss the distribution and density of population in the Ganga River Basin with special reference to land, soil and water resources. (2025)

The interlinking of rivers can provide viable solutions to the multi-dimensional inter-related problems of droughts, floods, and interrupted navigation. Critically examine. (2020)

QUESTION 2: Youth-led protests in contemporary India reflect deeper socio-economic and psychological transformations rather than isolated grievances. Discuss the factors driving such movements and examine their implications for Indian society.

Relevance: Youth movements highlight the evolving aspirations, anxieties, and socio-economic realities of India’s demographic dividend. The topic provides an opportunity to analyse changing social values, education, employment, digital mobilisation, and democratic participation within the framework of Indian society.

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Note: This is not a model UPSC answer. It only provides you with a thought process which you may incorporate into the answers.

Introduction:

— Youth-led protests in India are increasingly highlighting systemic concerns about education, jobs, institutional trust, and social mobility.

— Movements such as the current mobilisation in response to the NEET controversy are shifting from issue-specific agitations to larger expressions of generational aspirations and worries.

Body:

You may incorporate some of the following points in your answer:

Factors Driving Youth-led Protests

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— Rising educational achievement has raised expectations of stable work and upward mobility. Perceived impediments to merit-based opportunities cause frustration among youth.

— Examination irregularities, recruiting delays, and worries about transparency undermine trust in public organisations. Youth are increasingly seeking accountability through collective action, rather than depending primarily on institutional systems.

— Persistent concerns about work, underemployment, and the mismatch between education and labour market prospects exacerbate unhappiness.

— Young people are stressed because of fierce competition, uncertainty about the future, and the dread of missing out on possibilities.

— Social media offers rapid information dissemination, cross-regional networking, and leaderless organisational structures.

— Today’s youth increasingly see protests as valid democratic tactics for demanding transparency, accountability, and responsive governance.

What are the implications for Indian society? — Improving democratic accountability by fostering greater responsiveness from public institutions. — Increased civic and political activity among young people, which reinforces democratic engagement. — Pressure for institutional reform, particularly in education, tests, recruitment, and public administration. — If concerns are not handled or digital channels are used to spread disinformation, there is a risk of societal division and misinformation.

Conclusion:

— Youth-led protests in modern India are symptoms of broader socioeconomic upheaval, shifting ambitions, and calls for institutional credibility. Engaging constructively with these concerns has the potential to transform youth mobilisation into a force for democratic renewal, inclusive development, and stronger public institutions.

(Sources: As NEET protests grow beyond the exam, an IIT professor explains what drives young people to take to the streets, CJP protest over NEET paper leak enters Day 26: What happened, key demands, Centre’s response, It’s not just about a retest, it’s about the India story)

Points to Ponder

Measures to strengthen institutional responsiveness, dialogue, and youth engagement in policymaking.

Related Previous Year Question

‘Women’s movement in India has not addressed the issues of women of lower social strata.’ Substantiate your view. (2018)

Previous Mains Answer Practice

UPSC Essentials: Mains answer practice — GS 3 (Week 166)

UPSC Essentials: Mains answer practice — GS 3 (Week 165)

UPSC Essentials: Mains answer practice — GS 2 (Week 166)

UPSC Essentials: Mains answer practice — GS 2 (Week 165)

UPSC Essentials: Mains answer practice — GS 1 (Week 165)

UPSC Essentials: Mains answer practice — GS 1 (Week 164)

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