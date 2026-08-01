UPSC Mains Answer Practice — GS 1: contribution of Buddhist heritage sites and India’s geographical identity (Week 165)

UPSC Essentials brings to you its initiative for the practice of Mains answer writing. It covers essential topics from both the static and dynamic portions of the UPSC Civil Services syllabus across various GS papers. The questions are carefully selected on the basis of their relevance to the UPSC examination and current developments, helping aspirants focus on themes that matter most for Mains. This answer-writing practice is designed as a value addition to your UPSC CSE Mains preparation. Attempt today’s GS-1 questions and check your progress.

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QUESTION 1

Discuss the contribution of Buddhist heritage sites in shaping India’s cultural identity and enhancing its global cultural footprint.

QUESTION 2

“India’s geographical identity has historically shaped its strategic outlook, but its civilisational legacy has enabled it to transcend geographical limitations.” Discuss in the context of the evolution of post-Independence India.

QUESTION 1: Discuss the contribution of Buddhist heritage sites in shaping India’s cultural identity and enhancing its global cultural footprint.

Relevance: The topic directly falls under the Art and Culture syllabus, covering Indian architecture, sculpture, painting, religion and cultural heritage. It is also relevant for questions on UNESCO World Heritage Sites, Buddhist art, heritage conservation, and India’s civilisational legacy, all of which are recurring themes in UPSC Mains and Prelims.

Note: This is not a model UPSC answer. It only provides you with a thought process which you may incorporate into the answers.

Introduction:

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— Buddhist heritage sites like Sarnath, Bodh Gaya, Sanchi, Ajanta, and Nalanda represent India’s rich civilisational legacy as well as the evolution of Buddhism from its origins to a global religion.

— The inscription of Sarnath as India’s 45th UNESCO World Heritage Site has refocused attention on the importance of these monuments in conserving India’s cultural identity and strengthening its global cultural footprint.

Body:

You may incorporate some of the following points in your answer:

Contribution to India’s Cultural Identity

— Buddhist sites retain Gautama Buddha’s life and teachings, connecting modern India to one of the world’s oldest philosophical traditions. They embody India’s long-standing legacy of peace, compassion, tolerance, and nonviolence.

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— Sarnath, where Buddha gave his first sermon (Dharmachakra Pravartana), was the birthplace of the Buddhist Sangha. Nalanda and other monastic sites promoted learning, discussion, and intellectual interaction throughout Asia.

— Ajanta, for example, is home to world-renowned murals that tell Jataka stories. The Sanchi Stupa, Ashokan pillars, and Buddhist temples represent the evolution of Indian architecture, sculpture, and symbolism. The Lion Capital of Ashoka at Sarnath, selected as India’s National Emblem, and the Ashoka Chakra on the National Flag represent the incorporation of Buddhist tradition into Indian national identity.

— Buddhist pilgrimage routes connect many regions of India while preserving centuries-old religious practices. They symbolise the coexistence of various faiths in India’s heterogeneous cultural landscape.

How has the contribution of Buddhist heritage sites enhanced its global cultural footprint? Story continues below this ad Buddhist history strengthens India’s reputation as the birthplace of Buddhism and a source of universal values. It strengthens India’s cultural diplomacy with Buddhist-majority countries such as Sri Lanka, Thailand, Japan, Myanmar, Vietnam, and Mongolia. Shared Buddhist legacy provides a civilisational framework for India’s participation in projects such as the Buddhist Circuit and larger cultural exchanges. The UNESCO inscription of sites such as Ajanta, Sanchi, and now Sarnath raises international awareness of India’s heritage. It attracts scholars, pilgrims, and tourists while promoting international conservation cooperation. Buddhist heritage tourism creates jobs and develops infrastructure in heritage regions. Story continues below this ad Buddhist heritage emphasises India’s historical significance in spreading ideas rather than territorial growth. It depicts India as a civilisation linked by knowledge, spirituality, and cultural exchange.

Conclusion:

— Buddhist heritage sites are more than archaeological monuments; they are living symbols of India’s civilisational continuity and its enduring contribution to global thought. In addition to strengthening India’s cultural identity, their conservation, sustainable management, and international promotion can increase the country’s standing as a major hub for cultural diplomacy and global heritage.

(Source: From Ajanta to Sarnath: The story of India’s Unesco World Heritage Sites, 28 years on tentative list, Sarnath now a UNESCO World Heritage Site, Knowledge Nugget | Sarnath joins UNESCO World Heritage List: How it was ‘rediscovered’ and other facts)

Points to Ponder

What role can Buddhist heritage play in India’s cultural diplomacy and soft power initiatives?

Related Previous Year Question

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Early Buddhist Stupa-art, while depicting folk motifs and narratives successfully expounds Buddhist ideals. Elucidate. (2016)

QUESTION 2: “India’s geographical identity has historically shaped its strategic outlook, but its civilisational legacy has enabled it to transcend geographical limitations.” Discuss in the context of the evolution of post-Independence India.

Relevance: This theme links physical geography with historical evolution and civilisational interactions, helping candidates analyse how India’s location has influenced its strategic identity from ancient maritime trade to the contemporary Indo-Pacific. It also enriches answers on the interaction between geography, history and society in shaping India’s place in the world.

Note: This is not a model UPSC answer. It only provides you with a thought process which you may incorporate into the answers.

Introduction:

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— India’s strategic vision after independence was heavily affected by its topography, including the Himalayan boundaries, the Indian Ocean, and its placement at the crossroads of South Asia.

— Over time, however, India’s foreign policy has developed beyond geographical compulsions to embrace a larger “geometry of interests” in which civilisational links, shared ideals, economic relationships, and issue-based coalitions increasingly drive its global engagement. This evolution illustrates the incorporation of geography into India’s cultural identity.

Body:

You may incorporate some of the following points in your answer:

How has geography shaped India’s strategic outlook?

— India’s post-Independence strategy prioritised territorial integrity and border control due to its shared borders with Pakistan, China, Nepal, Bhutan, Bangladesh, and Myanmar. The Himalayan boundary and maritime security in the Indian Ocean have been long-term strategic goals.

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— India’s peninsular topography puts it in the middle of main sea lines of communication. Maritime security, trade route protection, and regional stability have all played vital roles in India’s strategic outlook.

— Geographic proximity prompted initiatives focused on South Asia and the Indian Ocean region, acknowledging that India’s security and prosperity are inextricably linked to those of its neighbours.

— During the Cold War, India’s position between rival power blocs fuelled its quest for strategic autonomy and an independent foreign policy.

How has civilisational legacy helped India transcend geography?

— India’s engagement today increasingly extends beyond immediate neighbours to partnerships based on shared interests rather than physical proximity. Cooperation through frameworks such as the Quad, I2U2 and BRICS displays flexible, issue-based alignments instead of inflexible geographical blocs.

— Shared cultural, religious, and historical ties to Southeast Asia, Central Asia, and the Indian Ocean region have bolstered India’s international presence.

— India has used Yoga, Ayurveda, Buddhism, the Indian diaspora, and democratic values to position itself as a civilisational state of global significance. These cultural riches have pushed India’s influence far beyond its physical borders.

— India’s Indo-Pacific strategy indicates a shift from territorial thinking to a more comprehensive marine and strategic framework built on openness, connectivity, and collaboration.

— India is rapidly collaborating with countries across continents on economic resilience, technology, energy security, and vital minerals.

Conclusion:

— India’s post-Independence strategic history illustrates that geography remains the foundation of national security, but it is no longer the only factor influencing foreign policy. By combining its geographical advantages with its rich civilisational past, India has altered its external engagement from one confined by geography to one driven by shared interests, values, and global collaborations. This shift from the “geography of identity” to the “geometry of interests” shows India’s development as a rising global power.

(Source: From geography to geometry of interests: The evolution of India’s strategic outlook, Expert Explains | Why the Quad has never picked up momentum)

Points to Ponder

How have globalisation, technology and changing geopolitical realities reduced the constraints imposed by geography?

Related Previous Year Question

Critically analyse the proposition that there is a high correlation between India’s cultural diversities and socio-economic marginalities. (2024)

Previous Mains Answer Practice

UPSC Essentials: Mains answer practice — GS 3 (Week 164)

UPSC Essentials: Mains answer practice — GS 3 (Week 165)

UPSC Essentials: Mains answer practice — GS 2 (Week 164)

UPSC Essentials: Mains answer practice — GS 2 (Week 165)

UPSC Essentials: Mains answer practice — GS 1 (Week 163)

UPSC Essentials: Mains answer practice — GS 1 (Week 164)

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