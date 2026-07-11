UPSC Mains Answer Practice — GS 1: American Revolution and Heat domes (Week 162)

UPSC Essentials brings to you its initiative for the practice of Mains answer writing. It covers essential topics from both the static and dynamic portions of the UPSC Civil Services syllabus across various GS papers. The questions are carefully selected on the basis of their relevance to the UPSC examination and current developments, helping aspirants focus on themes that matter most for Mains. This answer-writing practice is designed as a value addition to your UPSC CSE Mains preparation. Attempt today’s GS-1 questions and check your progress.

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QUESTION 1

Discuss the political and economic factors that led to the American Revolution. How did colonial grievances against British rule culminate in the Declaration of Independence?

QUESTION 2

Heat domes are emerging as an important meteorological phenomenon associated with prolonged heatwaves. Explain the formation of a heat dome and discuss how climate change is influencing the frequency and intensity of such events.

QUESTION 1: Discuss the political and economic factors that led to the American Revolution. How did colonial grievances against British rule culminate in the Declaration of Independence?

Relevance: The American Revolution is an important component of the World History syllabus and has been frequently linked with the evolution of modern democracy and constitutionalism. It also provides a comparative perspective for understanding later democratic and anti-colonial struggles, including those in India.

Note: This is not a model UPSC answer. It only provides you with a thought process which you may incorporate into the answers.

Introduction:

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— The American Revolution (1775-1783) was the result of rising political and economic tensions between Great Britain and its 13 North American British colonies.

— The adoption of the Declaration of Independence on July 4, 1776, converted colonial resistance into a struggle for independent nationhood founded on the ideas of liberty, equality, and public consent.

Body:

You may incorporate some of the following points in your answer:

Factors responsible for the American Revolution

— Despite being subject to parliamentary laws and taxation, colonists were not represented in the British Parliament, giving rise to the slogan “No taxation without representation.”

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— Britain regarded the colonies as subordinate regions subject to Parliament’s supreme power, whereas colonists believed they had the same constitutional rights as British citizens.

— The First Continental Congress (1774) organised colonial resistance, while the Second Continental Congress (1775) established a Continental Army led by George Washington, indicating the rise of an alternative governmental authority.

— Britain’s increasing war debt necessitated new revenue methods to fund Imperial government. The Sugar Act (1764), Stamp Act (1765), and Townshend Acts (1767) imposed new taxes, challenging colony legislatures’ economic authority.

— The Tea Act of 1773 offered benefits to the East India Company, which colonists saw as an attempt to legitimise Parliament’s ability to tax them.

From Colonial Grievances to the Declaration of Independence Story continues below this ad — The destruction of tea in Boston Harbour became the defining act of opposition to British taxes. — Britain’s severe response brought previously split colonies together against imperial rule. — As armed conflict began in 1775, colonial sentiment moved from demanding constitutional rights to desiring ultimate independence. — It was mostly drafted by Thomas Jefferson and justified separation with a thorough list of grievances against King George III. It also proclaimed the concepts of natural rights, equality, and governance by the consent of the governed, thus establishing the ideological foundation for the new republic.

Conclusion:

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— Political exclusion and economic exploitation combined to spark the American Revolution. While initial disagreements focused on taxation and legislative authority, the Declaration of Independence elevated the battle to a global statement of liberty, constitutional government, and people sovereignty, influencing democratic and anti-colonial movements around the world.

(Source: US Independence Day: How the American Revolution led to the making of the United States, July 4 and the story of the American Declaration of Independence)

Points to Ponder

Major colonial grievances and events leading to the Declaration of Independence.

Key principles enshrined in the Declaration of Independence.

Related Previous Year Question

“American Revolution was an economic revolt against mercantilism.” Substantiate. (2013)

QUESTION 2: Heat domes are emerging as an important meteorological phenomenon associated with prolonged heatwaves. Explain the formation of a heat dome and discuss how climate change is influencing the frequency and intensity of such events.

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Relevance: Heat domes have emerged as a prominent global weather phenomenon amid record-breaking heatwaves, making them relevant under Climatology and Physical Geography. The topic links atmospheric circulation with the growing impact of climate change on extreme weather events, a recurring theme in UPSC.

Note: This is not a model UPSC answer. It only provides you with a thought process which you may incorporate into the answers.

Introduction:

— A heat dome is a meteorological phenomena in which a continuous high-pressure system traps hot air over a specific area, causing temperatures to remain unusually high for several days or weeks.

— Recent heatwaves in North America and Europe have highlighted heat domes as one of the most severe expressions of extreme weather in a warming world.

Body:

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You may incorporate some of the following points in your answer:

Formation of a Heat Dome — A strong high-pressure area forms over a region, causing air to sink (subsidence). As the air falls, it compresses and warms adiabatically, elevating the surface temperature. — The high-pressure system operates as a “dome,” preventing hot air from exiting while limiting the intake of cooler air masses. — Reduced cloud formation allows for continuous solar heating during the day, whereas reduced air circulation limits heat dispersion, allowing temperatures to rise over several days. Reduced soil moisture reduces evaporative cooling, increasing surface temperatures.

How is climate change influencing the frequency and intensity of such events?

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— Global warming raises average temperatures; thus, heat domes begin with an already warm baseline.

— Heat domes currently generate record-breaking temperatures, which are substantially higher than in the past.

— Rising temperatures and shifting air circulation contribute to extended heat waves.

— Dry soils and extended drought strengthen heat domes via a positive feedback loop, which reduces evaporative cooling.

— Concrete surfaces and sparse greenery in cities contribute to higher temperatures during heat dome incidents.

Conclusion:

— Heat domes demonstrate how human-caused climate change exacerbates natural atmospheric processes. While high-pressure systems are a natural part of the weather, a warmer environment makes them more common, persist longer, and pose a greater risk. Building resilience through climate adaptation and decreasing emissions will be critical in addressing the growing threats posed by excessive heat.

(Source: Behind ongoing heatwave in the US, a combination of heat dome and climate change, How extreme heat is affecting India, The criteria for heatwaves, how climate change is affecting it)

Points to Ponder

Influence of anthropogenic climate change on the frequency and intensity of heat extremes.

Adaptation and mitigation measures, including heat action plans and climate-resilient urban planning.

Related Previous Year Questions

How are climate change and the sea level rise affecting the very existence of many island nations ? Discuss with examples. (2025)

Bring out the causes for the formation of heat islands in the urban habitat of the world. (2013)

Previous Mains Answer Practice

UPSC Essentials: Mains answer practice — GS 3 (Week 162)

UPSC Essentials: Mains answer practice — GS 3 (Week 161)

UPSC Essentials: Mains answer practice — GS 2 (Week 162)

UPSC Essentials: Mains answer practice — GS 2 (Week 161)

UPSC Essentials: Mains answer practice — GS 1 (Week 161)

UPSC Essentials: Mains answer practice — GS 1 (Week 160)

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