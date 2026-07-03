UPSC Mains Answer Practice — GS 1: Foundational education, human capital and Buddhism as a Vehicle of Civilisational Outreach (Week 161)

UPSC Essentials brings to you its initiative for the practice of Mains answer writing. It covers essential topics from both the static and dynamic portions of the UPSC Civil Services syllabus across various GS papers. The questions are carefully selected on the basis of their relevance to the UPSC examination and current developments, helping aspirants focus on themes that matter most for Mains. This answer-writing practice is designed as a value addition to your UPSC CSE Mains preparation. Attempt today’s GS-1 questions and check your progress.

🚨 Click Here to read the UPSC Essentials magazine for June 2026. Share your views and suggestions in the comment box or at manas.srivastava@indianexpress.com🚨

QUESTION 1

“Human capital formation is the cornerstone of India’s aspiration to become a Viksit Bharat by 2047.” Discuss the role of foundational literacy and numeracy in achieving inclusive economic and social development.

QUESTION 2

“Buddhism has served not only as a religious tradition but also as a vehicle of India’s cultural and civilisational influence across Asia.” Discuss with suitable examples.

QUESTION 1: “Human capital formation is the cornerstone of India’s aspiration to become a Viksit Bharat by 2047.” Discuss the role of foundational literacy and numeracy in achieving inclusive economic and social development.

Relevance: The question is relevant to GS Paper 1 (Indian Society) and intersects with GS Paper 2 (Education and Human Resource Development). It addresses contemporary themes such as human capital, demographic dividend, educational reforms, and inclusive development, which are central to India’s Viksit Bharat vision. The topic also draws from recent policy initiatives like NEP 2020 and NIPUN Bharat, making it highly relevant for UPSC.

Note: This is not a model UPSC answer. It only provides you with a thought process which you may incorporate into the answers.

Introduction:

Story continues below this ad

— India’s ambition of Viksit Bharat by 2047 depends on the development of a productive, skilled, and flexible workforce.

— The National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 identified Foundational Literacy and Numeracy (FLN) as the highest priority of the school education system, recognising that human capital development begins with ensuring that every child learns basic reading, writing, and arithmetic skills in their early years of schooling.

Body:

You may incorporate some of the following points in your answer:

Role of Foundational Literacy and Numeracy in Human Capital Formation

Story continues below this ad

— FLN provides youngsters with crucial cognitive and problem-solving skills. It facilitates the development of higher-order skills like critical thinking and adaptability, which are essential in a knowledge economy.

— Foundational learning helps to overcome educational gaps caused by socioeconomic disadvantages. It boosts self-esteem, social mobility, and access to opportunities, especially among first-generation students and marginalised communities.

— India’s young population can only become a demographic advantage if they are prepared with fundamental skills. Early investment in education produces a trained workforce capable of adjusting to technological and economic changes.

— Evidence from PARAKH 2024 and ASER 2024 suggests that the NIPUN Bharat Mission improves basic learning results in the early grades.

Story continues below this ad

— A workforce with strong basic skills is better prepared for training, higher education, and employment. Thus, FLN is necessary for sustaining economic growth and reaping the demographic dividend.

Conclusion:

— Human capital cannot be built on weak educational foundations. As India advances towards the goal of Viksit Bharat by 2047, universal foundational literacy and numeracy must be treated not merely as an educational objective but as a national developmental imperative. Investing in FLN today is essential for ensuring inclusive growth, social justice, and long-term economic prosperity.

(Source: For Viksit Bharat, the most important foundations need to be laid in the classroom – at the right level, Education gaps are closing – and there’s a blueprint for learning success, Behind NEP’s success story, the real heroes)

Points to Ponder

What are the challenges in achieving universal FLN?

Measures to Strengthen FLN

Related Previous Year Questions

Discuss the main objectives of Population Education and point out the measures to achieve them in India in detail. (2021)

Story continues below this ad

How have digital initiatives in India contributed to the functioning of the education system in the country? Elaborate your answer. (2020)

QUESTION 2: “Buddhism has served not only as a religious tradition but also as a vehicle of India’s cultural and civilisational influence across Asia.” Discuss with suitable examples.

Relevance: The question is directly relevant to GS Paper 1 (Indian Heritage and Culture). It tests understanding of India’s cultural influence, civilizational connections, and the historical spread of Buddhism across Asia. The growing emphasis on cultural diplomacy and soft power in India’s foreign policy makes this a highly probable UPSC theme.

Note: This is not a model UPSC answer. It only provides you with a thought process which you may incorporate into the answers.

Introduction:

Story continues below this ad

— Buddhism, which originated in India in the sixth century BCE, grew from a religious philosophy to become one of India’s most important avenues of cultural and civilisational expansion.

— Buddhism promoted the spread of Indian ideas, art, architecture, and philosophy across Asia via monastic networks, pilgrimage traditions, educational institutions, and shared spiritual values, creating the groundwork for India’s long-term soft power.

Body:

You may incorporate some of the following points in your answer:

Buddhism as a Vehicle of India’s Cultural and Civilisational Influence

Story continues below this ad

— Buddhism’s teachings on compassion, nonviolence, and the middle road spread from India to Sri Lanka, Central Asia, Southeast Asia, East Asia, and Tibet. Buddhist pilgrimage circuits connected India to Sri Lanka, Myanmar, Thailand, China, Japan, and Mongolia.

— Buddhist missionaries and scholars spread Indian philosophical traditions, languages including Pali and Sanskrit, and systems of knowledge throughout Asia. Ancient centers of study such as Nalanda and Vikramashila drew intellectuals from all throughout Asia, enabling intellectual and cultural interchange. These networks promoted a shared Asian cultural consciousness based on Buddhist ideas.

— Buddhist stupas, monasteries, cave architecture, and artistic traditions shaped architectural styles throughout Asia. The dissemination of Buddhist scriptures facilitated the transfer of Indian languages, literature, and iconography.

PM Modi attends the Grand International Exposition of Sacred Piprahwa Relics related to Lord Buddha in New Delhi. (ANI) PM Modi attends the Grand International Exposition of Sacred Piprahwa Relics related to Lord Buddha in New Delhi. (ANI)

— The exhibition of sacred Piprahwa relics in nations such Sri Lanka, Mongolia, Thailand, Singapore, South Korea, and Vietnam has reinforced India’s cultural relations with Buddhist-majority societies. The rebirth of Buddhist circuits and worldwide Buddhist conferences indicates India’s desire to capitalise on its civilisational assets.

Conclusion:

Story continues below this ad

— Buddhism is one of the earliest and most durable manifestations of India’s cultural globalisation. Far beyond a religious tradition, it has served as a conduit for ideas, values, and civilisational linkages throughout Asia.

— In the modern period, the preservation and promotion of Buddhist legacy offers India a rare opportunity to boost its cultural diplomacy while confirming its civilisational identity.

(Source: In travels of Buddha’s sacred relics, India’s soft power outreach, India’s civilisational mission: Converting rhetoric on Buddhism into economic reality, With Piprahwa relics, Leh’s Buddhist history comes home, Buddha relics not mere artefacts but part of India’s revered heritage: PM Modi)

Points to Ponder

In what ways has Buddhism served as an instrument of India’s soft power and cultural diplomacy?

Related Previous Year Questions

Pala period is the most significant phase in the history of Buddhism in India. Enumerate. (2020)

Early Buddhist Stupa-art, while depicting folk motifs and narratives successfully expounds Buddhist ideals. Elucidate. (2016)

Previous Mains Answer Practice

UPSC Essentials: Mains answer practice — GS 3 (Week 160)

UPSC Essentials: Mains answer practice — GS 3 (Week 161)

UPSC Essentials: Mains answer practice — GS 2 (Week 160)

UPSC Essentials: Mains answer practice — GS 2 (Week 161)

UPSC Essentials: Mains answer practice — GS 1 (Week 158)

UPSC Essentials: Mains answer practice — GS 1 (Week 160)

Subscribe to our UPSC newsletter and stay updated with the news cues from the past week.