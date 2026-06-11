UPSC Mains Answer Practice — GS 1: Questions on Birsa Munda movement and Indian Knowledge Systems (Week 158)

UPSC Essentials brings to you its initiative for the practice of Mains answer writing. It covers essential topics from both the static and dynamic portions of the UPSC Civil Services syllabus across various GS papers. The questions are carefully selected on the basis of their relevance to the UPSC examination and current developments, helping aspirants focus on themes that matter most for Mains. This answer-writing practice is designed as a value addition to your UPSC CSE Mains preparation. Attempt today’s GS-1 questions and check your progress.

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QUESTION 1

Discuss the socio-economic factors that led to the emergence of the Birsa Munda movement in the Chotanagpur region during the late nineteenth century.

QUESTION 2

Discuss the challenges involved in integrating Indian Knowledge Systems into modern education and research frameworks.

QUESTION 1: Discuss the socio-economic factors that led to the emergence of the Birsa Munda movement in the Chotanagpur region during the late nineteenth century.

Relevance: The question is important for GS Paper 1: Modern Indian History under tribal movements and resistance against colonial rule. It is also relevant for contemporary issues of Adivasi rights, forest governance and community ownership of resources.

Note: This is not a model UPSC answer. It only provides you with a thought process which you may incorporate into the answers.

Introduction:

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— The Birsa Munda movement, also known as Ulgulan (The Great Tumult), arose in the late nineteenth century in the Chotanagpur region in response to the disruption of traditional Adivasi society by colonialism.

— It was more than just an agrarian insurrection; it was a broader declaration of Adivasi identity, autonomy, land rights, and self-government.

Body:

You may incorporate some of the following points in your answer:

Who was Birsa Munda? Birsa Munda is one of the most influential figures in the history of the Chotanagpur plateau, the mineral-rich region spanning Jharkhand and adjoining states. Birsa’s influence, however, extended beyond the borders of the current Jharkhand state to the remote villages of Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and more.

Socio-economic factors that led to the emergence of the Birsa Munda movement

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— The Munda society used the Khuntkatti system, a collective type of land ownership and government in which descendants of the original settlers maintained rights to village lands. Colonial land policy introduced new income systems, weakening traditional land rights and placing tribal territories under external control.

— Traditional sovereignty over land and village resources waned as outsiders gained power through colonial-backed mechanisms.

— Many tribal tribes endured exploitation due to rent demands and a loss of control over productive resources, resulting in economic uncertainty.

— The decline of village institutions hampered Mundas’ ability to govern their land, resources, and social affairs independently.

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— Many Adivasis faced forced labour and increased demands from colonial authorities and local intermediaries. Such tactics fuelled animosity toward the colonial regime and its local benefactors.

— Previous campaigns, like the Sardari movement, aimed to defend customary land rights but did not fully address tribal problems. Birsa Munda channelled these issues into a larger movement to safeguard Adivasi identity, dignity, and autonomy.

Conclusion:

— The Birsa Munda movement emerged as a result of colonial land policy, economic exploitation, tribal institution weakening, and threats to cultural identity. Ulgulan symbolised not only resistance to exploitation, but also a call for Adivasi self-government and the restoration of indigenous rights.

(Source: Amid debate over Adivasi identity, recalling the icon who helped define it: Birsa Munda)

Points to Ponder

How can Indian Knowledge Systems be integrated?

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How can India preserve traditional knowledge systems while ensuring adherence to scientific temper, evidence-based validation and academic rigour?

Related Previous Year Question

Critically analyse the proposition that there is a high correlation between India’s cultural diversities and socio-economic marginalities. (2024)

QUESTION 2: Discuss the challenges involved in integrating Indian Knowledge Systems into modern education and research frameworks.

Relevance: The question is relevant for GS Paper 1: Indian Culture and themes of heritage, traditions and knowledge systems. It connects with contemporary debates on education reforms, NEP 2020, research innovation and preservation of cultural heritage.

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Note: This is not a model UPSC answer. It only provides you with a thought process which you may incorporate into the answers.

Introduction:

— Indian Knowledge Systems (IKS) encompass India’s varied intellectual traditions, such as Ayurveda, philosophy, agriculture, crafts, and community knowledge.

— However, its incorporation into modern education necessitates a nuanced approach that avoids both mindless adulation and utter rejection of ancient knowledge.

Body:

You may incorporate some of the following points in your answer:

Challenges

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— Reviving traditional knowledge: The revival of IKS frequently runs the risk of viewing the past as a perfect reservoir of solutions rather than a foundation for future research.

— Lack of critical and scientific validation: Systems such as Ayurveda necessitate rigorous investigation, documentation, and evidence-based evaluation rather than just cultural celebration.

— Promotion of IKS: Excessive state-driven promotion may shift the emphasis from true knowledge development to symbolic representation.

— Narrow concept of Indian knowledge: Local practices, agriculture, crafts, medicine, and community experiences all contain elements of Indian knowledge that must be recognised and documented.

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— Institutional and research limitations: Integration necessitates collaboration among historians, scientists, practitioners, and researchers, rather than discrete academic exercises.

— Balancing tradition with scientific temper: The aim is to foster interaction between traditional knowledge and current science, rather than portraying them as diametrically opposed.

Conclusion:

— The integration of Indian Knowledge Systems should prioritise rehabilitation, reconstruction, and innovation over mere revival. Critical engagement with these traditions can help India preserve its intellectual legacy while also producing knowledge relevant to current issues.

(Source: The civilisational trap in the Indian Knowledge Systems debate)

Points to Ponder

Read about the Khuntkatti system

What role did exploitation by zamindars, moneylenders, forced labour (beth begari), and forest regulations play in triggering tribal resistance?

Related Previous Year Question

How did the colonial rule affect the tribals in India and what was the tribal response to the colonial oppression? (2023)

Previous Mains Answer Practice

UPSC Essentials: Mains answer practice — GS 3 (Week 158)

UPSC Essentials: Mains answer practice — GS 3 (Week 157)

UPSC Essentials: Mains answer practice — GS 2 (Week 156)

UPSC Essentials: Mains answer practice — GS 2 (Week 157)

UPSC Essentials: Mains answer practice — GS 1 (Week 156)

UPSC Essentials: Mains answer practice — GS 1 (Week 157)

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