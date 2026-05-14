UPSC Mains Answer Practice GS 1 (Week 154) : Revolt of 1857 and disappearance of lakes

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Discuss the major factors responsible for the disappearance of lakes and examine their implications for urban ecology, livelihoods and water security.

QUESTION 2

Discuss how the Revolt of 1857 reflected the collective grievances of different sections of Indian society against colonial rule, rather than remaining merely a military rebellion.

QUESTION 1: Discuss the major factors responsible for the disappearance of lakes and examine their implications for urban ecology, livelihoods and water security.

Relevance: This question is important for understanding issues of urbanisation, environmental degradation and changing land-use patterns in India. It links geography with contemporary concerns such as urban flooding, groundwater depletion, biodiversity loss and climate resilience.

Note: This is not a model UPSC answer. It only provides you with a thought process which you may incorporate into the answers.

Introduction:

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— Globally, around 117 million lakes cover nearly 4% of Earth’s land surface. They provide 90% of the world’s surface fresh water and perform critical ecological and socio-economic functions that no other natural system can replicate.

— Lakes, a vital natural resource, are vanishing at an alarming rate because of the intense human interference in Earth’s system, which makes their decline a matter of serious ecological concern. For instance, 518 of the total 697 lakes recorded in 1967 in Jammu and Kashmir have either disappeared or shrunk, according to a recent report by the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of India on Conservation and Management of Lakes.

Body:

You may incorporate some of the following points in your answer:

Major factors responsible for the disappearance of lakes

— Due to inadequate waste management and land scarcity, especially in urban areas, lakes have increasingly become dumping grounds for waste and sewage. Bellandur Lake of Bengaluru is one such lake that has become highly toxic due to pollution.

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— The inflow of waste, sewage, and agricultural runoff containing fertilizers leads to eutrophication – the excessive enrichment of water with nutrients. This results in rampant algal bloom and oxygen depletion, making it impossible for aquatic life to survive. Hussain Sagar Lake in Hyderabad, as well as Dal lake, are suffering from severe eutrophication.

— Illegal encroachment and land-use change are other key drivers of lake loss, particularly in urban and peri-urban settings. Sprawling cities and rising land values have led to lakes and wetlands being viewed as real estate rather than ecological assets. As a result, encroachment has increased.

— Illegal mining of sand and gravel from lakebeds contributes to their degradation. Such activities have an impact on both Balsamand Lake in Rajasthan and Surajkund Lake in Haryana.

— Some cultural and religious traditions, such as idol immersion, also have a negative impact on water quality and increase ecological stress.

Ecological and socio-economic significance of lakes

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— One of the key functions of lakes is groundwater recharge. They act as reservoirs that support long-term water security, especially in regions dependent on groundwater for drinking and irrigation.

— Lakes also help in flood regulation. During heavy rainfall, these water bodies function as natural buffers by absorbing and holding excess rainwater and runoff, thereby reducing surface water that can contribute to flooding.

— Lakes, including wetlands, are critical biodiversity hotspots. They provide habitat for aquatic species, birds and plants. In addition to native biodiversity, they also provide appropriate ecological conditions for migratory species. For example, Chilika Lake in Odisha, the largest brackish water lagoon in the world, is a crucial habitat for migratory birds, especially during the winter season.

— Lakes also hold substantial socio-economic value. They support livelihoods through fisheries, agriculture, and related activities. They also provide water for domestic use, and contribute to local economies through tourism and recreation.

Conclusion:

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— The government launched the National Lake Conservation Programme (NCLP) in 2001. The programme largely focuses on restoring water quality and ecology of lakes, and developing policies for their protection.

— Effective implementation of pollution control laws, along with the regulation of activities like sewage discharge, is crucial. Strengthening community participation can also help in efficient monitoring.

(Source: What are the socio-ecological implications of disappearing lakes in India?)

Points to Ponder

What are the natural and anthropogenic factors behind the disappearance of lakes in India?

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How does climate change intensify the vulnerability of lake ecosystems?

Related Previous Year Questions

How are climate change and the sea level rise affecting the very existence of many island nations ? Discuss with examples. (2025)

What are the environmental implications of the reclamation of the water bodies into urban land use? Explain with examples. (2021)

QUESTION 2: Discuss how the Revolt of 1857 reflected the collective grievances of different sections of Indian society against colonial rule, rather than remaining merely a military rebellion.

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Relevance: The topic helps in understanding the nature of early anti-colonial resistance and the evolution of Indian nationalism under British rule. Aspirants need to analyse how political, economic, social and religious grievances combined to create widespread resistance.

Note: This is not a model UPSC answer. It only provides you with a thought process which you may incorporate into the answers.

Introduction:

— On May 10, 1857, the Revolt of 1857 — also known as the Sepoy Mutiny or the First War of Indian Independence — broke out when a band of Indian soldiers (sepoys) in the British army ransacked an army base and murdered their European officers.

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— With the Revolt ended the rule of the East India Company over India, which would now be governed by and in the name of the British Monarch through a Secretary of State. The British were forced to announce the aim of their rule, and what would be their future policy with regard to India.

Body:

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You may incorporate some of the following points in your answer:

Beginning of the Revolt The revolt began as a result of discontent among Indian East India Company soldiers. The immediate trigger was the introduction of Enfield rifle cartridges supposedly coated with cow and pig fat, which offended both Hindu and Muslim soldiers’ religious sensibilities. Mangal Pandey’s reluctance to use these ammunition, combined with his attack on British officers at Barrackpore, marked the symbolic start of the revolution.

— The uprising highlighted grievances that extended beyond military concerns. The annexation of Awadh in 1856 enraged both soldiers and citizens. Because many sepoys were from peasant households in Awadh, British land revenue policy and the confiscation of taluqdari lands had a direct impact on them.

— The insurrection also received support from dispossessed rulers, taluqdars, peasants, and urban residents.

— Religious and cultural anxieties fuelled hostility toward colonial rule. The cartridge debate fuelled the belief that the British meant to destroy Indian religions while promoting Christianity.

Conclusion:

— The Revolt of 1857 represented the first major collective challenge to British authority in India. Its importance lay in bringing together soldiers, peasants, dispossessed rulers, and sections of common people in opposition to colonial rule, thereby laying the foundation for later nationalist movements.

— The British parliament passed an Act on August 2, 1858, transferring all powers of the Company to the Crown. Queen Victoria was declared the Sovereign of British India. The Queen’s Proclamation made by Lord Canning on November 1, 1858, to the Princes, Chiefs and people of India, unveiled a new policy of perpetual support for the native Princes, and non-intervention in matters of religious beliefs in India.

(Source: On May 10, 1857, how Mangal Pandey inspired a rebellion that rattled the British)

Points to Ponder

How did political annexations and the Doctrine of Lapse create resentment among rulers and nobles?

What were the major consequences of the revolt on British administration and Indian society?

Related Previous Year Questions

Explain how the uprising of 1857 constitutes an important watershed in the evolution of British policies towards colonial India. (2016)

What were the events that led to the Quit India Movement? Point out its results. (2024)

🚨 Click Here to read the UPSC Essentials magazine for April 2026. Share your views and suggestions in the comment box or at manas.srivastava@indianexpress.com🚨

Previous Mains Answer Practice

UPSC Essentials: Mains answer practice — GS 3 (Week 154)

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