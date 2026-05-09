UPSC Mains Answer Practice GS 1: Gandhi–Tagore Ideological Differences and India’s AI Innovation Challenge | Week 153

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What were the ideological differences between Mahatma Gandhi and Rabindranath Tagore regarding nationalism, modernity, and the path of India’s development.

QUESTION 2

“Globalisation in the age of Artificial Intelligence is increasingly creating a divide between technology producers and technology consumers.” In this context, discuss the challenges before India in becoming an AI innovation hub rather than merely a market and infrastructure provider.

QUESTION 1: What were the ideological differences between Mahatma Gandhi and Rabindranath Tagore regarding nationalism, modernity, and the path of India’s development.

Relevance: The Gandhi–Tagore ideological engagement is important for understanding diverse strands of Indian nationalism, debates on modernity, and competing visions of development during the freedom struggle. It is relevant for GS-1 topics related to modern Indian history, socio-cultural reform movements, and intellectual currents in colonial India.

Note: This is not a model UPSC answer. It only provides you with a thought process which you may incorporate into the answers.

Introduction:

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— Gandhi and Tagore shared an enduring friendship that lasted from 1914-15 till the latter’s death in 1941. But they also shared profound disagreements about political, social and economic matters.

— No object symbolised their deepest philosophical differences more than the charkha. Tagore recoiled from Gandhi’s insistence that every true Indian must spin, while Gandhi remained unwavering in his belief that spinning carried deep moral and symbolic significance.

Body:

You may incorporate some of the following points in your answer:

— The conflict between them, despite a deep friendship rooted in respect, was probably inevitable. The first signs appeared in 1915, when Gandhi visited Shantiniketan after returning from South Africa. They disagreed on a range of topics — from nationalism to education and politics.

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— The gap grew after the Amritsar Massacre, when Gandhi initiated movements such as Non-Cooperation. Tagore worried these movements would lead to blind nationalism. Instead, he renounced his knighthood in protest.

— In the aftermath of a devastating earthquake in Bihar in 1934, Gandhi called the calamity a “divine chastisement for the great sin we [upper castes] have committed against… Harijans”. Tagore did not agree.

— “They had differences on fundamental philosophical questions, which led to disputation about many political, social, and economic matters,” wrote historian Sabyasachi Bhattacharya in his 1997 book The Mahatma and The Poet: Letters and Debates between Gandhi and Tagore 1915-1941.

— As Gangeya Mukherji notes in Gandhi and Tagore: Politics, Truth and Conscience (2016), many biographers see Tagore as more outspoken and willing to take risks than Gandhi, since he issued public statements even when he risked punishment under the Defence of India Act during a period of strong state repression. By mid-1921, their disagreements were being openly expressed through speeches, essays and letters.

The cult of the charkha Story continues below this ad Tagore was deeply unsettled by what he saw as the moral tyranny embedded in the spinning movement — the cult of the charkha and the Congress directive mandating khadi, or hand-spun cloth. In November 1924, Gandhi and other Congress leaders resolved that all Congress members must wear khadi while attending political or Congress functions, and contribute 2,000 yards of evenly spun yarn every month. Gandhi believed this would not only make India self-reliant in clothing, but also morally transform Congress workers themselves. Tagore disagreed sharply. He dismissed the directive as “censure in printer’s ink” and responded with the essay The Cult of the Charkha in The Modern Review.

Conclusion:

— Tagore was not opposed to the charkha as a means of meeting a basic human need. What troubled him was the excessive importance it had acquired in Gandhi’s political and moral programme.

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— Yet Tagore approached this disagreement with visible reluctance. He openly acknowledged, “It is extremely distasteful to me to have to differ from Mahatma Gandhi in regard to any principle or method. Not that, from a higher standpoint, there is anything wrong in doing so: but my heart shrinks from it.”

(Source: On Rabindranath Tagore’s birth anniversary, recalling his clash with Mahatma Gandhi over the ‘cult’ of the charkha)

Points to Ponder

How did both thinkers envision India’s social and cultural development?

How are these ideological differences relevant to contemporary debates on development and nationalism?

Related Previous Year Questions

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What was the difference between Mahatma Gandhi and Rabindranath Tagore in their approach towards education and nationalism? (2023)

Highlight the difference in the approach of Subhash Chandra Bose and Mahatma Gandhi in the struggle for freedom. (2016)

QUESTION 2: “Globalisation in the age of Artificial Intelligence is increasingly creating a divide between technology producers and technology consumers.” In this context, discuss the challenges before India in becoming an AI innovation hub rather than merely a market and infrastructure provider.

Relevance: The question highlights issues of technological dependence, innovation capacity, research ecosystem, and strategic autonomy in the era of AI-driven globalisation. The question is relevant for GS-1 as it reflects how globalisation is evolving from trade-led integration to technology-driven interdependence, particularly through Artificial Intelligence.

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Note: This is not a model UPSC answer. It only provides you with a thought process which you may incorporate into the answers.

Introduction:

— Globalisation in the AI era is progressively splitting countries into technology producers and consumers. India risks staying simply a land, power, and infrastructure provider for international AI corporations unless it develops local research, innovation, and technology capabilities.

— The Economic Survey of 2025-26 noted that only 2 per cent of the world’s AI training-data startups are based in India, against 40 per cent in the United States and 21 per cent in the European Union.

Body:

You may incorporate some of the following points in your answer:

Challenges Before India in Becoming an AI Innovation Hub

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— India is developing big AI hubs and data centres, but foreign businesses own the essential technologies – processors, models, and AI systems. India contributes mostly land, electricity, and operations.

— The IT-services boom began 30 years ago with a related deal. India provided low-cost engineering personnel proficient in English to American firms seeking someone to write and maintain the systems they had designed.

— For decades, India has spent less than 1 per cent of its GDP on R&D. The country also lacks internationally competitive research universities, deep-tech venture capital, and long-term industrial financing.

— Frontier AI demands focused talent, vast computational resources, and advanced research institutes, all of which India now lacks. India’s policy discourse is mainly focused on expanding AI applications across sectors rather than developing indigenous frontier technologies and sovereign compute capabilities.

Conclusion:

— As AI diffuses into military systems and strategic decision-making, this gap will bear on India’s strategic autonomy in a world where security partnerships cannot be assumed.

(Source: How can India produce AI, instead of becoming its tenant?)

Points to Ponder

How can India balance AI diffusion with the creation of frontier technologies?

What lessons can India draw from its IT-services-led growth model?

Related Previous Year Questions

Do you think that globalization results in only an aggressive consumer culture? Justify your answer. (2025)

Globalization has increased urban migration by skilled, young, unmarried women from various classes. How has this trend impacted upon their personal freedom and relationship with family? (2024)

🚨 Click Here to read the UPSC Essentials magazine for April 2026. Share your views and suggestions in the comment box or at manas.srivastava@indianexpress.com🚨

Previous Mains Answer Practice

UPSC Essentials: Mains answer practice — GS 3 (Week 152)

UPSC Essentials: Mains answer practice — GS 3 (Week 153)

UPSC Essentials: Mains answer practice — GS 2 (Week 152)

UPSC Essentials: Mains answer practice — GS 2 (Week 153)

UPSC Essentials: Mains answer practice — GS 1 (Week 152)

UPSC Essentials: Mains answer practice — GS 1 (Week 151)

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