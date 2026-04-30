UPSC Mains Answer Practice GS 1: translation of ancient Indian sources and heatwaves in India | Week 152

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Translation as a tool of cultural transmission has shaped the spread and interpretation of ancient Indian knowledge systems. Discuss.

QUESTION 2

Discuss the relationship between El Niño and the increasing frequency and intensity of heatwaves in India.

QUESTION 1: Translation as a tool of cultural transmission has shaped the spread and interpretation of ancient Indian knowledge systems. Discuss.

Relevance: The topic highlights the role of language in transmitting cultural, political, and ethical ideas across regions in India. It also links ancient sources to themes of society and continuity in Indian history. It will help in understanding how interpretation of texts shapes social norms and power structures.

Note: This is not a model UPSC answer. It only provides you with a thought process which you may incorporate into the answers.

Introduction:

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— The term ‘translation’ comes from the Latin translatio (to carry across), which implies a transfer of meaning from one language to another.

— Long before translation became institutionalised, ancient Indian techniques were closely involved with linguistic diversity. One early example is Emperor Ashoka’s edicts from the fourth century BCE. These inscriptions were written in multiple languages, including Sanskrit and several Middle-Indic dialects known as Prakrits.

Body:

You may incorporate some of the following points in your answer:

— Two early influences stood out: European novels translated into Bengali, and ancient Indian tales like the Panchatantra, which travelled across centuries and continents—from Sanskrit to Persian, Arabic, Greek, Hebrew, and beyond.

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— Translation has traditionally played an important role in the spread of ideas across areas and cultures. In ancient India, Emperor Ashoka intentionally used translation to spread his Dhamma philosophy, which is a system of ethical government and social conduct. While his edicts were written in Magadhi Prakrit using the Brahmi script in the eastern regions, they were translated into Kharoshthi, Greek, and Aramaic in the northwestern frontiers to ensure that diverse linguistic groups could understand and internalise his moral and welfare-oriented message.

— Similarly, during the colonial era, translation influenced the interpretation and implementation of ancient literature. The Manusmriti was translated into English by British Orientalists like as Sir William Jones, and it was used in colonial legal administration as a representative system of Hindu law. This selective translation shaped both governance and our understanding of Indian society.

— Beyond India, translations and adaptations of the Manusmriti, such as the Burmese Wareru Dhammathat, helped to establish legal and moral frameworks throughout Southeast Asia. This indicates how translation promoted not only cultural interchange, but also the transregional impact of Indian legal traditions on judicial systems in Myanmar and Thailand.

Conclusion:

— Cultural transmission across regional languages was difficult, with the main hurdles being writers’ typical apathy toward translation, a scarcity of multilingual translators, and the low marketability of regional-language literature, particularly translations.

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(Source: From Ashokan edicts and Manusmriti to modern novels: deciphering the art and politics of translation in multilingual South Asia)

Points to Ponder

In what ways did rulers like Ashoka use language and scripts to reach wider populations?

How did translation contribute to cultural integration as well as diversity in India?

Related Previous Year Question

The ancient civilization in the Indian sub-continent differed from those of Egypt, Mesopotamia and Greece in that its culture and traditions have been preserved without a breakdown to the present day. Comment. (2015)

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QUESTION 2: Discuss the relationship between El Niño and the increasing frequency and intensity of heatwaves in India.

Relevance: The question directly connects current climate events with core physical geography concepts. It is relevant for analysing extreme weather trends and their growing impact on India. It can be also useful for integrating geography with societal impacts like health, agriculture, and livelihoods.

Note: This is not a model UPSC answer. It only provides you with a thought process which you may incorporate into the answers.

Introduction:

— El Niño enhances heatwaves in India, especially during its decaying phase, due to higher-than-average ocean temperatures and altered air circulation. This phenomenon, which often occurs between March and May, delays the Indian Summer Monsoon, prolonging the pre-monsoon season and resulting in drier, hotter weather.

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— For the past several days, significant sections of India have been experiencing the first heatwaves of the season. Temperatures are expected to continue high this year, not just in the summer, but also during the monsoon season and beyond.

Body:

You may incorporate some of the following points in your answer:

— The below-normal rainfall forecast, for example, is no indicator of the number of extreme rainfall events that are likely to occur this coming season. These kinds of events have been steadily increasing over the last decade or two, and have routinely turned into, or triggered, large-scale disasters. Several studies have linked the increasing trend of such incidents in recent years to climate change.

El Niño-Heatwave Relationship

— There is a noticeable rise in the number of heatwave days in India during El Niño occurrences, especially during the fading phase. Heatwaves are typically more powerful and last longer.

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— El Niño weakens the monsoon circulation and results in less precipitation than usual by shifting the Walker Circulation eastward.

— Heatwaves have become more severe in recent years due to El Niño’s impact, which has been exacerbated by anthropogenic climate change.

What are Heatwave zones? Summers have always been very warm in most parts of India, but heatwaves are very specific conditions defined by the India Meteorological Department (IMD). If the maximum temperature of a place gets at least 5℃ higher than normal, and this condition is reached at least two days in succession, the place is said to be experiencing a heatwave. If the temperature gets warmer than normal by 7℃, a severe heatwave is declared. A few other things are factored in before declaring a heatwave, particularly whether the place is located in plains or mountains and whether its normal temperature is below 40℃ or higher. But the main idea is the same. Heatwave is a condition where the temperature of the place gets unusually, and uncomfortably, higher than the normal. The thresholds defined by IMD are specific to India and are not universal definitions of heatwave.

Conclusion:

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— Several studies have found a strong correlation between the frequency and severity of heatwaves in India and the El Nino event in the eastern Pacific Ocean. In India, the El Nino phase is most usually connected with a propensity to reduce rainfall, whereas the La Nina phase causes greater rain.

— Most forecasts for this El Nino indicate that it will grow in power and stay for the rest of the year. This indicates that its impact on causing heatwaves could be felt next year. Historically, the frequency and severity of heatwaves in India have been observed to be above average in the year after an El Nino event.

(Source: Why India should brace for more heatwave spells in the coming months, Monsoon likely to be below-average this year, but flood threat stands: Here’s why, mausam.imd.gov.in)

Points to Ponder

How do regional geographical factors influence the spatial distribution of heatwaves in India?

What are the socio-economic impacts of increased heatwave frequency on vulnerable populations?

Related Previous Year Questions

What characteristics can be assigned to monsoon climate that succeeds in feeding more than 50 percent of the world population residing in Monsoon Asia? (2017)

Most of the unusual climatic happenings are explained as an outcome of the El-Nino effect. Do you agree? (2014)

🚨 Click Here to read the UPSC Essentials magazine for April 2026. Share your views and suggestions in the comment box or at manas.srivastava@indianexpress.com🚨

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