UPSC Mains Answer Practice GS 1: spread of Buddhism and role of oak forests in the Indian Himalayan region | Week 149

UPSC Essentials brings to you its initiative for the practice of Mains answer writing. It covers the essential topics of static and dynamic parts of the UPSC Civil Services syllabus covered under various GS papers. This answer-writing practice is designed to help you as a value addition to your UPSC CSE Mains. Attempt today’s answer writing on questions related to topics of GS-1 to check your progress.

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Discuss the historical significance of the Piprahwa relics in the context of Buddhist traditions. Highlight the role of northern India, especially Ladakh in the spread of Buddhism and India’s cultural linkages with Central and East Asia?

QUESTION 2

Discuss the geographical distribution and ecological role of oak forests in the Indian Himalayan region.

QUESTION 1: Discuss the historical significance of the Piprahwa relics in the context of Buddhist traditions. Highlight the role of northern India, especially Ladakh in the spread of Buddhism and India’s cultural linkages with Central and East Asia?

Relevance: The question enhances understanding of ancient archaeological discoveries linked to Gautama Buddha and the Shakya clan. It is relevant to themes in Indian art and culture, which is a core theme under GS 1. Aspirants can expect questions related to Buddhism and Jainism.

Note: This is not a model UPSC answer. It only provides you with a thought process which you may incorporate into the answers.

Introduction:

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— The arrival of the sacred Piprahwa relics in Leh on Buddha Purnima is seen not only as religious event but a moment of civilisational significance. The relics — bone fragments, reliquary caskets, crystal, soapstone, ornaments, and funerary objects associated with the Buddha — are among the most important Buddhist discoveries in India.

— Unearthed in 1898 at Piprahwa in present-day Uttar Pradesh, they are widely regarded as part of the tradition of the Sakya clan, the Buddha’s own people. Their repatriation to India in 2025, after 127 years abroad and following an attempted auction in Hong Kong, was rightly celebrated as an act of cultural recovery.

Body:

You may incorporate some of the following points in your answer:

Cultural linkages with Central and East Asia

— Ladakh was one of Asia’s great civilisational corridors. It connected India to China, Central Asia, and the wider Buddhist world beyond the Himalaya. From Kashmir and Gandhara, Buddhism moved through the mountain world of Ladakh toward the trans-Karakoram Hindu Kush routes and onward into the oasis kingdoms of the Tarim Basin, especially Khotan. Along with merchants and caravans travelled monks, manuscripts, artistic styles, ritual traditions, and sacred ideas.

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— Across Ladakh and Kargil, traces of early Buddhist presence survive: Ancient stupas, inscriptions, rock carvings, and monumental sculptures that reflect clear links with Kashmir, Gandhara, and northwestern Indian Buddhist traditions. Sites in the Suru and Dras regions, the old Buddhist remains around Khaltse, and iconic sculptures such as the Maitreya at Mulbek all point to a Ladakh deeply embedded in Buddhist history.

— Beyond Ladakh, across the passes and desert plateaus, lay the routes leading toward Khotan, one of the great Buddhist kingdoms of ancient Central Asia in present-day Xinjiang.

— Buddhism spread through connected landscapes — passes, caravan towns, monasteries and frontier societies, including Ladakh.

Conclusion:

— The return of the relics affirms that Ladakh is not simply an administrative unit at the edge of the Republic, but one of the regions through which India’s Buddhist inheritance was preserved and transmitted.

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(Source: With Piprahwa relics, Leh’s Buddhist history comes home)

Points to Ponder

How do relics and stupas reflect the evolution of Buddhist devotional practices?

How does Ladakh’s Buddhist heritage strengthen India’s civilisational and trans-Himalayan connections?

Related Previous Year Questions

Pala period is the most significant phase in the history of Buddhism in India. Enumerate. (2020)

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Early Buddhist Stupa-art, while depicting folk motifs and narratives successfully expounds Buddhist ideals. Elucidate. (2016)

QUESTION 2: Discuss the geographical distribution and ecological role of oak forests in the Indian Himalayan region.

Relevance: The topic is significant for physical geography and ecology, particularly vegetation types of the Himalayan region. It can be a UPSC pick in the context of biodiversity, watershed conservation, and ecosystem services. Aspirants should focus on current affairs and developmental schemes on climate change, deforestation, and sustainable mountain development.

(Photo – Himachal Forest Dept.) (Photo – Himachal Forest Dept.)

Note: This is not a model UPSC answer. It only provides you with a thought process which you may incorporate into the answers.

Introduction:

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— Oak belongs to the genus Quercus in the Fagaceae family and holds immense social and ecological importance in the Indian Himalayan regions.

— In these regions, 35 species of oaks have been reported between 800 and 3,000 metres above sea level. In the western Himalaya, five oaks have been reported, and the species are providers of numerous ecosystem services such as conservation of soil, water, native flora and fauna, and serve as a lifeline for the local communities.

Body:

You may incorporate some of the following points in your answer:

Ecological role of oak forests

— Oak forests assist watershed protection by promoting the recharge of springs.

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— Oak forests support a remarkably diverse web of life. Their trees host lichens, bryophytes, pteridophytes (all three being moss-like plants), orchids, and other flowering plants, creating layered microhabitats.

— These ecosystems also sustain a wide range of animals. Birds and mammals such as jays, Himalayan langurs, red giant flying squirrels, and Asiatic black bears feed on oak leaves and acorns, often caching them for leaner periods.

— In the Indian Himalayan region, oak is used as fuel wood and fodder by locals from the forests near their settlements. The oak species are the most preferred fuel species due to their sustained burning and for the production of better heat.

Conclusion:

— A December 2025 paper titled “Degradation of Oak Forests in the Himalaya: Impacts on Diversity Carbon Stock, and Regeneration”, published in the Trees, Forests, and People journal, pegged the degradation of forests in the Indian Himalayan regions at a rate of 0.36 sq km per year due to both natural calamities as well as anthropogenic disturbances, including developmental activities.

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(Source: Uttarakhand HC stays felling of oak trees in Mussoorie: Why these matter for Himalayan ecology)

Points to Ponder

How do oak forests contribute to water conservation and the sustenance of Himalayan springs?

How does deforestation in hill stations like Mussoorie increase the risks of landslides and water scarcity?

Related Previous Year Questions

Identify and discuss the factors responsible for diversity of natural vegetation in India. Assess the significance of wildlife sanctuaries in rain forest regions of India. (2023)

Examine the status of forest resources of India and its resultant impact on climate change. (2019)

Previous Mains Answer Practice

UPSC Essentials: Mains answer practice — GS 3 (Week 148)

UPSC Essentials: Mains answer practice — GS 3 (Week 149)

UPSC Essentials: Mains answer practice — GS 2 (Week 148)

UPSC Essentials: Mains answer practice — GS 2 (Week 149)

UPSC Essentials: Mains answer practice — GS 1 (Week 148)

UPSC Essentials: Mains answer practice — GS 1 (Week 147)

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