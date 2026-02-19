UPSC Mains Answer Practice GS 1: establishment of the Danish colony at Tranquebar and spread of the Tamil language and culture to the Malay Peninsula | Week 142

UPSC Essentials brings to you its initiative for the practice of Mains answer writing. It covers the essential topics of static and dynamic parts of the UPSC Civil Services syllabus covered under various GS papers. This answer-writing practice is designed to help you as a value addition to your UPSC CSE Mains. Attempt today’s answer writing on questions related to topics of GS-1 to check your progress.

Discuss the factors that led to the establishment of the Danish colony at Tranquebar in the early 17th century. How did it differ from the colonial models of other European powers in India?

QUESTION 2

Discuss the historical factors that facilitated the spread of the Tamil language and culture to the Malay Peninsula. How did maritime trade and early settlements shape this cross-cultural connection?

QUESTION 1: Discuss the factors that led to the establishment of the Danish colony at Tranquebar in the early 17th century. How did it differ from the colonial models of other European powers in India?

Relevance: The topic highlights the lesser-known European colonial powers like Denmark alongside Portuguese, Dutch, French, and British. It would help in comparing different colonial models, useful for analytical questions in GS-1. It is also important for questions on regional colonial experiences and heritage preservation.

Note: This is not a model UPSC answer. It only provides you with a thought process which you may incorporate into the answers.

Introduction:

— In November 1618, a Danish fleet sailed from Copenhagen, the most ambitious overseas expedition ever attempted by the Danish crown. The destination was Ceylon (present-day Sri Lanka), where the Kandyan ruler sought an alliance with another European power to counter Portuguese dominance on the island. The plan, however, unravelled soon after the expedition reached South Asia. The Danes eventually established their first trading post in India at the small coastal town of Tranquebar (now Tharangambadi) in present-day Tamil Nadu.

— Tranquebar marked the beginning of a brief and largely forgotten chapter of Danish colonialism in India. Beyond this small Tamil enclave, Danish influence extended — if only fleetingly — to Serampore in Bengal, to Balasore and Pipli in Odisha, and to the distant Nicobar Islands.

Body:

You may incorporate some of the following points in your answer:

Factors that led to the establishment of the Danish colony at Tranquebar

— Failed alliance with Ceylon: Denmark’s original attempt to win military backing from the Kandyan ruler against the Portuguese failed when diplomatic circumstances altered after arriving in South Asia. With the alliance off the table, Danish fleets were forced to rethink their approach.

— Early Danish Aspirations in Asia: One of the Danish ships became aground on India’s Coromandel Coast. Raghunatha Nayak, the Thanjavur Nayak monarch, saw an opportunity to balance European dominance and granted the Danes land at Tranquebar to establish a trading post.

— Establishment of the Trading Post led to the establishment of the Fort Dansborg and Danish trading operations at Tranquebar.

How the Danish Model Differs From Other European Powers?

— Unlike the Portuguese, Dutch, and English, Denmark was a small European state with limited naval and military capabilities. As a result, its efforts in India remained limited and ancillary to imperial strategy.

— Denmark’s colonial involvement was essentially focused on building a trade post with limited territorial ambitions beyond commercial operations. Other countries, such as the British and Portuguese, combined trade with territorial expansion and aggressive military action, consolidating larger areas via conquest or annexation.

— Military assertiveness and administrative centralisation differed throughout European colonial models. The Portuguese, Dutch, and British used fortifications, huge garrisons, and, subsequently, systematic territorial control to protect their trading interests. In contrast, the Danish kept smaller garrisons and fewer resources, making Tranquebar a considerably less threatened or contested location among dominating countries.

Conclusion:

— One of the most significant ways the Danes gained was by using Danish ships and flags to convey commodities for other European powers. For example, if the French and English were at war, they would seek to capture each other’s ships. The Danes, as a minor and neutral power, could transport their products without being recognised.

— The Danish presence in Tranquebar did not even concern the other European countries, who were always battling or fighting for their possessions.

(Source: The forgotten Danish colony in India: How Tranquebar became Denmark’s foothold in Tamil Nadu)

Points to Ponder

Read more about Danish Presence in India

Read about other European countries’ presence in India in the early 17th century.

Related Previous Year Question

In what ways did the naval mutiny prove to be the last nail in the coffin of British colonial aspirations in India? (2014)

QUESTION 2: Discuss the historical factors that facilitated the spread of the Tamil language and culture to the Malay Peninsula. How did maritime trade and early settlements shape this cross-cultural connection?

Relevance: The question connects ancient maritime trade networks (Chola period, merchant guilds) with cultural diffusion — strengthening answers on India’s historical overseas contacts. It links colonial-era indentured labour migration to the formation of Indian diaspora communities.

Note: This is not a model UPSC answer. It only provides you with a thought process which you may incorporate into the answers.

Introduction:

— India and Malaysia are also united by a shared love for the Tamil language. The strong and vibrant presence of Tamil in Malaysia is visible in education, media, and cultural life.

— Tamil is not merely a migrant language here. It is a public language: heard in schools, temples, television, newspapers, and cinema halls. It is older than the Malaysian nation-state itself, older even than colonial rule.

Body:

You may incorporate some of the following points in your answer:

— These connections were “established and sustained over an extended period reaching back well beyond the first century BCE”. Maritime routes linked the Coromandel coast to ports along the Malay Peninsula, especially the state of Kedah and the Strait of Malacca. Spices, textiles, and forest goods moved both ways.

— Merchant guilds from South India established semi-permanent settlements. Temples appeared. Tamil inscriptions followed. Cultural exchange travelled alongside commerce, carrying Hindu and Buddhist practices into local societies.

— Under colonial rule, plantation capitalism transformed Malaya’s economy. Rubber estates, railways, tin mines, and ports required vast pools of labour. Recruiters turned to the Madras Presidency – districts like Thanjavur, Tirunelveli, and Ramanathapuram – and devised the “kangani” system, where foremen brought entire groups of workers, often bound by debt or contract.

A group of Tamil people in British Malaya, 1898. (Wikimedia Commons) A group of Tamil people in British Malaya, 1898. (Wikimedia Commons)

— Language became the spine of the community. Over generations, the estates produced teachers, clerks, small traders and, eventually, professionals who moved into towns and cities.

— The large-scale migration of Indians to Malaya throughout the nineteenth century and the first few decades of the twentieth century led to the creation of a distinctively Malaysian Indian society

Conclusion:

— That continuity makes Malaysia’s Tamil community distinct from newer migrations elsewhere. It is not simply an expatriate population but a historical community: shaped first by maritime trade, then by empire, and finally by nationhood. It is why Tamil of Malaysia feels less like an imported tongue and more like an inherited one.

— The connection between Tamil and Malaysia did not begin with governments. It began with the sea.

(Source: PM Modi highlighted Tamil’s presence in Malaysia: the centuries-old story of how the language crossed the seas)

Points to Ponder

Read more about India-Malaysia relations

Read about similarity in the culture of Malaysia and Tamil Nadu

Related Previous Year Questions

Why did the armies of the British East India Company – mostly comprising of Indian Soldiers – win consistently against the more numerous and better equipped armies of the then Indian rulers? Give reasons. (2022)

Why was indentured labour taken by British from India to other colonies? Have they been able to preserve their cultural identity over there? (2018)

