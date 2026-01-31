UPSC Mains Answer Practice GS 1: Polar Vortex and Chola Empire | Week 139

UPSC Mains Answer Practice GS 1 : Are you preparing for Civil Services Exam 2026? Here are questions from GS paper 1 for this week with essential points as the fodder for your answers. Do not miss points to ponder and answer in the comment box below.

Written by: Nitendra Pal Singh
Jan 31, 2026
UPSC Mains Answer Practice GS 1Are you preparing for Civil Services Exam 2026? Attempt a question on the polar vortex in today's answer writing practice. (@TNWeatherCenter/via REUTERS)
UPSC Essentials brings to you its initiative for the practice of Mains answer writing. It covers the essential topics of static and dynamic parts of the UPSC Civil Services syllabus covered under various GS papers. This answer-writing practice is designed to help you as a value addition to your UPSC CSE Mains. Attempt today’s answer writing on questions related to topics of GS-1 to check your progress.

QUESTION 1

What is the Polar Vortex? Explain its structure and functioning. How does its southward displacement lead to extreme winter events in the mid-latitudes, particularly in North America and Eurasia?

QUESTION 2

Discuss the concept of the ‘Chola Empire’ as a framework to understand India’s historical maritime outreach in Southeast Asia.

UPSC Mains Answer Practice GS 1 (Week 131)

QUESTION 1: What is the Polar Vortex? Explain its structure and functioning. How does its southward displacement lead to extreme winter events in the mid-latitudes, particularly in North America and Eurasia?

Relevance: This question helps in understanding global atmospheric circulation, stratosphere–troposphere interaction, and jet stream dynamics, which are core areas of physical geography. It also explains the increasing frequency of extreme weather events (cold waves, blizzards) in the context of climate change and Arctic amplification. It is directly relevant for disaster geography and climate variability, especially in explaining mid-latitude weather anomalies.

Note: This is not a model UPSC answer. It only provides you with a thought process which you may incorporate into the answers.

Introduction:

— The polar vortex is a large area of low-pressure and cold air that swirls like a wheel around both of the Earth’s polar regions. There are two types of polar vortex: tropospheric and stratospheric.

— Recently, a powerful winter storm triggered heavy snow, sleet and freezing rain from the Ohio Valley and mid-South to New England in the United States.

Body:

You may incorporate some of the following points in your answer:

Structure and functioning of the polar vortex

— There are two types of polar vortex:

(i) The tropospheric polar vortex occurs at the lowest layer of the atmosphere — it extends from the surface up to about 10 km to 15 km — where most weather phenomena occur.

(ii) The stratospheric polar vortex occurs at around 15 km to 50 km high. Unlike the tropospheric polar vortex, the stratospheric polar vortex disappears during the summer and is the strongest during the autumn.

When does the polar vortex cause extreme cold?

— The US, parts of Europe, and Asia experience chilly winds when the polar vortex at the North Pole weakens and travels from its usual position. “As this system weakens, some of the cold, arctic air can break off and migrate south, bringing plenty of cold air with it. Areas as far south as Florida may experience arctic weather as a result,” according to a report in the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) SciJinks.

— That happens because when the polar vortex is strong and stable, it keeps the jet stream travelling around the planet in a circular path. The jet stream is a narrow band of strong wind in the upper levels of the atmosphere, which plays a key role in keeping cold air north and warm air south.

— “Without that strong low-pressure system, the jet stream does not have enough force to maintain its usual path. It becomes wavy and rambling. When high-pressure systems get in its way, a collection of cold air pushes south, along with the rest of the polar vortex system,” the report added.

Conclusion:

— Scientists are still researching the precise impact of climate change on the polar vortex, and whether rising temperatures are making the low-pressure system buckle more frequently.

— Some researchers believe that as the poles are getting warmer at a faster rate than the rest of the Earth, the polar vortex and jet stream are becoming weaker. Warmer temperatures make it easier for the polar vortex and jet stream to get disrupted.

(Source: Polar vortex: What’s behind the lethal winter storm in the United States?)

Points to Ponder

Read more about polar vortex

Read about jet streams

Related Previous Year Questions

What is the concept of a ‘demographic winter’? Is the world moving towards such a situation? Elaborate. (2024)

What is a twister? Why are the majority of twisters observed in areas around the Gulf of Mexico? (2024)

QUESTION 2: Discuss the concept of the ‘Chola Empire’ as a framework to understand India’s historical maritime outreach in Southeast Asia.

Relevance: This question highlights India’s maritime traditions, naval power, overseas trade, and cultural diplomacy, moving beyond land-centric history. It demonstrates peaceful cultural diffusion of Indian civilisation in Southeast Asia, crucial for Indian cultural history.

UPSC Mains Answer Practice GS 1 Gangaikonda Cholapuram was established as the capital of the Cholas by Rajendra Chola I, the son and successor of Rajaraja Chola. (Wikipedia)

Note: This is not a model UPSC answer. It only provides you with a thought process which you may incorporate into the answers.

Introduction:

— The 11th-century Chola naval operations remain a touchstone for debates on South Asian history and ancient India’s maritime expanse.

— An essential historical backdrop for India’s marine outreach is the Chola Empire, which exemplifies a skilful combination of naval might, economic diplomacy, and cultural development throughout Southeast Asia. The Cholas, led by Rajaraja I and Rajendra I, used a powerful navy to dominate trade routes in the Indian Ocean, protecting business interests from the Srivijaya Empire in Sumatra and promoting close cultural interactions.

Body:

You may incorporate some of the following points in your answer:

— According to Tamil inscriptions, Chola naval campaigns struck at ports of the Srivijaya Empire (Sumatra and parts of the Malay Archipelago). The Tirukkadaiyur inscription and related archaeological materials convey ships, gates, and booty as measures of Chola success in Southeast Asia.

— Historians of Southeast Asian maritime polities tell us that political sovereignty in the region was often thalassocratic — organised around ports rather than contiguous land empires. Historian Hermann Kulke emphasises Srivijaya’s role as a maritime mandala that mediated Indian cultural forms to islands further east.

— India’s Southeast Asian influence cannot be articulated without recapitulating the journeys of a diaspora of Indo-Southeast Asian merchants and priestly travellers who transmitted Sanskrit vocabulary and ritual artefacts into the Malay Archipelago. Seen thus, the Chola expedition was a chapter in a much longer history of maritime diplomacy and cultural exchanges between India and Southeast Asia.

— India’s Coromandel ports became integrated into an eastern Indian Ocean circuit that reached the Strait of Malacca. Subsequently, this undergirded exchanges with the south-east Asian countries.

— There is a strong practical equivalent to this historical setting. According to contemporary Filipino scholars such as Santarita, Indian culture may not have been the sole driver of modernisation in the transition of Southeast Asian chiefdoms to kingdoms, but Indian notions of kingship, as well as related cultural beliefs and rituals, influenced the metamorphosis of chiefs into rajas and maharajas in the Malay Archipelago — even in precolonial Philippines.

— A deeper understanding of India’s long-distance contacts with Southeast Asia can help achieve far greater, sophisticated cultural cooperation under India’s Act East policy.

Conclusion:

— This “maritime-civilizational” perspective indicates that the Cholas were more than just regional rulers; they were essential builders of a maritime network that connected South India to the rest of the world.

— In reality, the ‘Chola Network’ could be used as a policy metaphor to structure institution-building along historically plausible lines, provided it is carefully entrenched in peer-reviewed research, transparent pedagogy, and multilateral frameworks.

(Source: Ports, polities, and partnerships: The history of India-Philippines ties)

Points to Ponder

Read more about Chola Empire (Monuments and Administrations)

Read about Chola naval operations

Related Previous Year Questions

Though the great Cholas are no more yet their name is still remembered with great pride because of their highest achievements in the domain of art and architecture. Comment. (2024)

Chola architecture represents a high watermark in the evolution of temple architecture. Discuss. (2013)

