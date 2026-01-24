UPSC Mains Answer Practice GS 1: challenges posed by protracted refugee situations and cultural exchanges | Week 138

UPSC Essentials brings to you its initiative for the practice of Mains answer writing. It covers the essential topics of static and dynamic parts of the UPSC Civil Services syllabus covered under various GS papers. This answer-writing practice is designed to help you as a value addition to your UPSC CSE Mains. Attempt today’s answer writing on questions related to topics of GS-1 to check your progress.

Discuss the social, cultural, and demographic challenges posed by protracted refugee situations in developing countries. Illustrate your answer with reference to the Rohingya refugees.

QUESTION 2

“Cultural exchanges rooted in shared civilisational heritage can strengthen national integration in a diverse society.” Discuss in the context of the Kashi–Tamil Sangamam.

QUESTION 1: Discuss the social, cultural, and demographic challenges posed by protracted refugee situations in developing countries. Illustrate your answer with reference to the Rohingya refugees.

Relevance: In a culturally diverse society like India, initiatives such as the Kashi–Tamil Sangamam demonstrate how civilisational linkages and cultural exchanges can deepen emotional integration and strengthen national unity.

Note: This is not a model UPSC answer. It only provides you with a thought process which you may incorporate into the answers.

Introduction:

— Protracted refugee situations (PRS), defined by UNHCR as cases in which 25,000 or more refugees have been in exile for five years or more, present significant social, cultural, and demographic challenges, especially in developing countries that frequently lack the infrastructure and resources to manage long-term displacement.

— The Rohingya refugee crisis in Bangladesh exemplifies these issues, with over 1 million Rohingya residing in makeshift camps in Cox’s Bazar, primarily following the big 2017 migration.

Body:

You may incorporate some of the following points in your answer:

— The long-awaited case alleging violations of the Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide, 1948 (“Genocide Convention”) by the Myanmar military in its treatment of the Rohingya has finally reached the International Court of Justice.

— Reports suggest that the crimes committed during these clearance operations included mass murder, rape and other forms of sexual violence, and systematic destruction by fire of Rohingya villages, often with inhabitants locked inside burning houses. Independent investigations by various international institutions have already characterised these operations as amounting to “genocidal” acts.

— The Genocide Convention was adopted by the United Nations to make genocide a crime under international law and to prevent and punish it. The Convention most importantly imposes positive obligations on states to prevent genocide, making them accountable even if they are not directly affected by it.

Challenges posed by protracted refugee situations in developing countries

— Long-term circumstances put a great deal of strain on the local infrastructure. The Rohingya camps in Ukhiya and Teknaf, Bangladesh, are among the world’s most densely populated places.

— Increases in criminal activity, such as drug trafficking, kidnapping, and, occasionally, the influence of radical groups, are caused by a lack of formal employment, travel restrictions, and insufficient policing.

— Although host communities in Bangladesh first demonstrated solidarity, as the situation has worsened, compassion has given way to animosity over resource sharing, cultural differences, and security concerns.

— The number of Rohingya living in camps has significantly increased, resulting in severe overcrowding and a rise in the need for food, water, and sanitary facilities. Many undertake perilous sea excursions to other adjacent nations since they are unable to find a long-term solution.

— The local labour market in Cox’s Bazar has been disrupted by the entrance of a desperate labour force prepared to work for low salaries, which has lowered wages for impoverished locals. Camp building has resulted in significant deforestation, depletion of water sources, and loss of biodiversity, making the area more vulnerable to floods and landslides.

Conclusion:

— A finding by the International Court of Justice that Myanmar violated the Genocide Convention would strengthen the legal basis for national courts to recognise the Rohingya as genocide victims, influencing asylum, non-refoulement, and complementary protection decisions, as well as reinforcing states’ obligations under international refugee and human rights law to provide them with enhanced protection.

— For the Rohingya, this is a war for recognition in a world where they are locked in a cycle of crimes and impunity.

(Source: Rohingya genocide case against Myanmar at ICJ can shape standards on evidence and accountability)

Points to Ponder

How do refugee inflows affect health, education, housing, and sanitation systems?

How does displacement affect inter-generational cultural continuity?

Related Previous Year Question

Why do large cities tend to attract more migrants than smaller towns? Discuss in the light of conditions in developing countries. (2024)

QUESTION 2: “Cultural exchanges rooted in shared civilisational heritage can strengthen national integration in a diverse society.” Discuss in the context of the Kashi–Tamil Sangamam.

Relevance: Protracted refugee crises, as seen in the Rohingya displacement, transform from short-term humanitarian challenges into long-term social, cultural, and demographic issues, particularly in developing countries.

Note: This is not a model UPSC answer. It only provides you with a thought process which you may incorporate into the answers.

Introduction:

— Cultural contacts based on shared civilisational past are critical for promoting national integration in a varied culture like India. The Kashi-Tamil Sangamam, launched by the Government of India in 2022, is a prime example of this, with the goal of bridging geographical boundaries by renewing old cultural, linguistic, and spiritual ties between Tamil Nadu and Kashi (Varanasi).

— The 2025 edition is centred on “Let Us Learn Tamil – Tamil Karkalam,” putting Tamil language learning and linguistic unification at the heart of the Sangamam.

Body:

You may incorporate some of the following points in your answer:

— The current administration has had numerous opportunities to popularise Tamil culture throughout India and develop the spirit of “Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat”. The Kashi-Tamil Sangamam serves as a prominent example of such an effort.

— Sangam, or confluence, holds a special place. In this view, the Kashi-Tamil Sangamam stands out as a really unique project, celebrating the living oneness of India’s numerous traditions while respecting their individual identities.

— The first edition of Kashi-Tamil Sangamam planned to continue presenting new subjects, novel formats, and greater interaction, while the second edition, due in 2023, used technology on a wider scale to ensure that language does not become a barrier for people.

— The Sage Agastya Vehicle Expedition (SAVE) was a one-of-a-kind event that took place between Tenkasi and Kashi. Along the way, a variety of programs were held, including eye camps, health awareness camps, and computer literacy camps. The voyage paid respect to King Adi Veera Parakrama Pandiyan, a famous Pandya ruler who promoted cultural harmony. There were exhibitions at Namo Ghat, academic seminars at Banaras Hindu University, and cultural events.

— The Kashi-Tamil Sangamam attracts hundreds of young people, demonstrating our Yuva Shakti’s desire to strengthen their connection to our heritage.

— In addition to the Sangamam, efforts have been taken to make the trip to Kashi memorable for the attendees. The Indian Railways ran special trains from Tamil Nadu to Uttar Pradesh.

Conclusion:

— The Kashi-Tamil Sangamam has achieved significant results, such as increasing cultural understanding, developing academic and people-to-people exchanges, and forming long-lasting relationships across areas of the country that share a civilisational ethos.

— This spirit has thrived for generations in our festivals, literature, music, art, food, architecture, and educational institutions, among other things.

— People are excitedly celebrating holidays such as Sankranti, Uttarayan, Pongal, and Magh Bihu, which are associated with the Sun, nature, and farming, and which bring people together and develop the spirit of harmony in our community.

(Source: PM Modi writes | Kashi & the Tamil Sangamam: A celebration of unity, a cultural confluence, http://www.pib.gov.in)

Points to Ponder

How do cultural confluences promote unity without erasing diversity?

How can youth participation strengthen emotional integration?

Related Previous Year Questions

What is regional disparity? How does it differ from diversity? How serious is the issue of regional disparity in India? (2024)

Critically analyse the proposition that there is a high correlation between India’s cultural diversities and socio-economic marginalities. (2024)

