UPSC Mains 2026 Revision Checklist: 15 Science and Technology topics aspirants shouldn’t miss

Are you UPSC Mains ready? The UPSC Civil Services Mains Examination 2026 will start from August 21. No subject is predictable — each one can throw in unexpected topics when you least expect them. Science and Technology stands out in General Studies Paper III as a rapidly growing section in which conceptual depth must coexist with knowledge of the most recent discoveries and breakthroughs.

You probably already have an exhaustive revision list. Just check if you have included these topics too.

Why this topic is relevant: For UPSC Mains 2026 (GS-3: Science & Technology), Biotechnology is no longer confined to questions on GM crops or vaccines. UPSC increasingly links biotechnology with health security, food security, climate resilience, bioeconomy, ethics, AI, and national security. The topic should be prepared in an interdisciplinary manner.

Key dimensions to cover:

• Principles of biotechnology

• Classical vs Modern biotechnology

• What is the Genome India Project, and why it matter

• How can genome sequencing and precision medicine transform India’s healthcare system?

• Potential of the BioE3 Policy in positioning India as a global hub for biomanufacturing and the bioeconomy.

• Role of biotechnology in India’s transition towards a circular and low-carbon economy.

PYQ Insight:

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• How can India achieve energy independence through clean technology by 2047? How can biotechnology can play a crucial role in this endeavour? (2025)

• What are the research and developmental achievements in applied biotechnology? How will these achievements help to uplift the poorer sections of the society? (2021)

• Why is there so much activity in the field of biotechnology in our country? How has this activity benefitted the field of biopharma? (2018)

Other important article covering the same topic:

What is genome editing technology and how is it different from GM technology?

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10 years after breakthrough, a CRISPR solution to problems of health begins to take shape

From gene modification to genome editing – India’s journey

UPSC Essentials | Mains answer practice — GS 3 : Biotechnology

UPSC Essentials | Mains answer practice — GS 3 : Genome India Project

2. Quantum Technology

Why this topic is relevant: With increasing global investments by countries such as the US, China, EU, and Japan, UPSC is likely to test not only the technology but also its applications, governance, challenges, and India’s preparedness. It is also important because it intersects with artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, semiconductors, defence, finance, healthcare, space technology, and Industry 4.0, making it a multidisciplinary topic for GS-III.

Key dimensions to cover:

• Fundamentals of Quantum Technology

• Why is quantum computing fundamentally different from classical computing?

• National Quantum Mission

• Potential applications of quantum technologies in defence, healthcare, finance, and governance.

• How can quantum communication strengthen India’s cyber resilience and national security?

PYQ Insight:

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• How is science interwoven deeply with our lives? What are the striking changes in agriculture triggered off by science-based technologies? (2020)

Other important article covering the same topic:

Quantum Computing: Journey from bits to qubits still has far to go

Knowledge Nugget: India’s first quantum facility in Andhra Pradesh’s Amravati — what UPSC aspirants must know

Can quantum computing make AI better at designing cancer vaccines? A scientist explains

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UPSC Mains Answer Practice — GS 3: Role of Quantum Computing in healthcare

3. Antimicrobial Resistance (AMR)

Why this topic is relevant: AMR poses significant risks to achieving Universal Health Coverage (UHC) and the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). The topic is highly relevant for UPSC as it integrates Science & Technology (GS-III) with Health (GS-II), Agriculture (GS-III), Environment (GS-III), and Ethics (GS-IV). Recent global initiatives, India’s National Action Plan on AMR (NAP-AMR), the One Health approach, and increasing reports of drug-resistant infections make it a recurring current affairs theme.

Key dimensions to cover:

• How has AMR evolved from a healthcare challenge into a threat to sustainable development and national security?

• Significance of the One Health approach in combating Antimicrobial Resistance.

• Misuse of antimicrobials in agriculture and animal husbandry

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• Why does India face a significant burden of multidrug-resistant tuberculosis (MDR-TB)?

• What institutional mechanisms are needed for effective One Health governance?

PYQ Insight:

• How can biotechnology help improve the living standards of farmers? Discuss with reference to disease management and sustainable agriculture. (2014)

• What do you understand by Fixed Dose Drug Combinations (FDCs)? Discuss their merits and demerits. (2013)

Other important article covering the same topic:

On antibiotics, problem isn’t just overprescribing

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UPSC Essentials | Mains answer practice — GS 3 : Questions on awareness campaigns on antibiotic misuse

UPSC Issue at a Glance | Antimicrobial Resistance and India

India using too many powerful antibiotics meant for specific infections, says global Lancet study

4. Nobel Prizes 2025

Why this topic is relevant: These discoveries have implications for healthcare, artificial intelligence, quantum technologies, climate change mitigation, clean energy, water security, and India’s scientific ambitions under initiatives such as the National Quantum Mission and BioE3 Policy. The prizes also reflect the importance of fundamental research translating into societal benefits.

(a) Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine 2025

• “For their discoveries concerning peripheral immune tolerance.” Their findings demonstrated the significance of regulatory T (Treg) cells in stopping the immune system from attacking the body’s own tissues, opening up new treatment options for autoimmune diseases, cancer, and immunological disorders.

Key dimensions to cover:

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• Why must the immune system distinguish between self and non-self?

• What happens when immune tolerance breaks down?

• Can precision immunotherapy replace generalised immune suppression?

• How could Treg therapies improve transplant outcomes?

(b) Nobel Prize in Physics 2025

• “For the discovery of macroscopic quantum mechanical tunnelling and energy quantisation in an electric circuit.” Their findings revealed quantum activity in superconducting electrical circuits, providing the groundwork for scalable quantum computers, quantum sensors, and quantum technology.

Key dimensions to cover:

• How did discoveries in superconductivity lead to quantum computers?

• What are the challenges in India emerging as a global quantum technology leader?

(c) Nobel Prize in Chemistry 2025

• “For the development of metal-organic frameworks (MOFs).” MOFs are highly porous crystalline materials that can store, separate, and catalyse molecules. Their applications range from carbon capture and hydrogen storage to water harvesting and medication delivery.

Key dimensions to cover:

• Why are advanced materials driving the next industrial revolution?

• Can MOFs contribute to carbon neutrality?

• Can MOFs make green hydrogen commercially viable?

PYQ Insight:

• The Nobel Prize in Physics of 2014 was jointly awarded to Akasaki, Amano and Nakamura for the invention of Blue LEDs in 1990s. How has this invention impacted the everyday life of human beings? (2021)

• What is the basic principle behind vaccine development? How do vaccines work? What approaches were adopted by the Indian vaccine manufacturers to produce COVID-19 vaccines? (2022)

Other important article covering the same topic:

UPSC Issue at a Glance | Nobel Prize 2025 Overview: Winners, Themes and Key Takeaways

Physics Nobel 2025: How winners revealed quantum physics in action

Nobel Prize 2025 Chemistry Winners: What have the three done, what are the real-world uses of their work

Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine 2025: Doctors, scientists praise pioneering work in autoimmune disease, immune regulation

5. Nuclear Energy

Why this topic is relevant: Nuclear energy has re-emerged as a critical component of the global clean energy transition due to its ability to provide reliable, low-carbon baseload power. For India, it is central to achieving energy security, Net Zero commitments (2070), decarbonisation of the power sector, and long-term strategic autonomy. The topic integrates Science & Technology (GS-III), Environment (Climate Change), Economy (Energy Security), International Relations (Civil Nuclear Cooperation), and Internal Security (Nuclear Safety & Security).

Key Dimensions to Cover:

• Why is nuclear energy considered both a scientific breakthrough and a strategic technology?

• Compare nuclear energy with fossil fuels and renewables in terms of energy density, reliability, emissions, and land use.

• How does the three-stage programme address India’s limited uranium and abundant thorium reserves?

• Why are SMRs attracting global attention? Can SMRs complement renewable energy?

• India’s participation in ITER. Can fusion permanently solve the clean energy challenge?

• Why is thorium strategically important for India? Can thorium redefine India’s energy security?

• Is nuclear waste more manageable than fossil fuel pollution?

PYQ Insight:

• Give an account of the growth and development of nuclear science and technology in India. What is the advantage of fast breeder reactor programme in India? (2017)

• With growing energy needs should India keep on expanding its nuclear energy programme? Discuss the facts and fears associated with nuclear energy? (2018)

• The fusion energy programme in India has steadily evolved over the past few decades. Mention India’s contributions to the international fusion energy project International Thermonuclear Experimental Reactor (ITER). What will be the implications of the success of this project for the future of global energy? (2025)

Other important article covering the same topic:

Why rising project costs for nuclear power matter for India’s clean energy plans

Why Thorium-based nuclear power generation is key to securing India’s energy independence

India’s pitch to US nuclear mission: Scale up capacity, small modular reactors key

How India’s nuclear energy programme transitions from uranium to thorium

UPSC Essentials | Mains answer practice — GS 3 : India’s three-stage nuclear programme

6. Space Missions

Why this topic is relevant: Space missions have become central to national security, disaster management, climate monitoring, scientific research, economic growth, and international cooperation. For UPSC, these missions are important because they combine frontier science, technology, governance, international relations, private sector participation, and applications for sustainable development.

(a) NISAR Mission

Key dimensions to cover:

• Why is radar-based Earth observation superior to optical imaging in many applications?

• How can NISAR strengthen India’s climate adaptation and mitigation strategies?

• Significance of the NISAR mission in strengthening disaster resilience, climate monitoring, and sustainable resource management in India.

• Can satellite-based monitoring shift disaster management from preparedness to response?

(b) Axiom Mission (Axiom-4)

Key dimensions to cover:

• Why is microgravity research important for the future of biotechnology and medicine?

• What challenges exist in translating microgravity research into commercial applications?

• How does human spaceflight contribute to technological sovereignty?

• How has the Axiom-4 mission strengthened India’s preparedness for Gaganyaan?

(c) Artemis II Mission

Key dimensions to cover:

• How is the Artemis programme different from the Apollo missions?

• Can space mining become commercially viable in the coming decades?

• How should global governance evolve to regulate commercial activities on the Moon?

• What implications does the Artemis programme have for India’s strategic interests?

(d) NAVIC

Key dimensions to cover:

• Why are satellite navigation systems considered strategic national infrastructure?

• Why do major powers invest in independent navigation systems despite the availability of GPS?

• How does NavIC determine precise Position, Navigation, and Timing (PNT) information?

• What role can NavIC play in precision-guided weapons, surveillance, and maritime security?

• What are the challenges in the widespread adoption of NavIC in India?

PYQ Insight:

• What is the main task of India’s third moon mission which could not be achieved in its earlier mission? List the countries that have achieved this task. Introduce the subsystems in the spacecraft launched and explain the role of the Virtual Launch Control Centre’ at the Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre which contributed to the successful launch from Sriharikota. (2023)

• India has achieved remarkable successes in unmanned space missions including the Chandrayaan and Mars Orbiter Mission, but has not ventured into manned space mission. What are the main obstacles to launching a manned space mission, both in terms of technology and logistics? Examine critically. (2017)

• What do you understand by ‘Standard Positioning System’ and ‘Precision Positioning System’ in the GPS era? Discuss the advantages India perceives from its ambitious IRNSS programme employing just seven satellites. (2015)

Other important article covering the same topic:

Artemis II splashes down: How the Moon mission heralds new era in human space travel

Why the launch of NASA-ISRO joint satellite NISAR matters

Knowledge Nugget: Axiom-4 mission — What you must know for UPSC Exam

ISRO’s NavIC system can no longer provide navigation data independently: Government

UPSC Essentials | Mains answer practice — GS 3 : Axiom-4 mission

UPSC Essentials | Mains answer practice — GS 3 : Significance of the Artemis II mission

7. Rare Earth Elements

Why this topic is relevant: REEs are important to India because of the country’s goals in Atmanirbhar Bharat, energy transformation, National Critical Minerals Mission, semiconductor manufacturing, Make in India, defence indigenisation, and green industrialisation. The issue has also taken on a geopolitical dimension, with China’s dominance in the global REE supply chain and countries’ increasing efforts to diversify essential mineral supplies.

Key dimensions to cover:

• Why are Rare Earth Elements considered “strategic minerals” despite not being geologically rare?

• Why are Rare Earth Elements indispensable for the clean energy transition and Industry 4.0?

• Despite having significant REE reserves, why does India remain dependent on imports for processed rare earth materials?

• How has China’s dominance in Rare Earth Elements reshaped global geopolitics and industrial policies?

• How can India integrate REE strategy with semiconductor, EV, defence, and renewable energy policies?

PYQ Insight:

• Critical minerals are vital for the clean energy transition and technological development. Discuss India’s preparedness to secure critical mineral supply chains. (2024)

Other important article covering the same topic:

Knowledge Nugget: Geopolitics and Minerals – What is the UPSC relevance of Rare Earth Elements?

What is India’s share in rare earth elements, the backbone of modern technologies?

Why rare earths are at the heart of a renewed China-US trade slugfest

How urban mining can transform waste into wealth and operationalise circular economy

8. Non-Communicable Diseases (NCDs)

Why this topic is relevant: For UPSC, NCDs are no longer merely a public health issue but intersect with biotechnology, genomics, Artificial Intelligence, digital health, environmental health, nutrition, governance, economics, and sustainable development. Recent developments such as genomic medicine, precision medicine, wearable technologies, AI-assisted diagnostics, digital health platforms, and India’s National Programme for Prevention and Control of Non-Communicable Diseases (NP-NCD) make this topic highly relevant.

Key dimensions to cover:

• Why have Non-Communicable Diseases become a greater public health challenge than infectious diseases in many countries, including India?

• Why should NCDs be viewed as a developmental challenge rather than merely a healthcare issue?

• How can preventive healthcare be integrated into India’s public health system to reduce the NCD burden?

• How are genomics and precision medicine transforming the prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of Non-Communicable Diseases?

• How can digital health technologies strengthen population-level screening and disease surveillance?

• What institutional reforms are required to strengthen early screening, diagnosis, and long-term management of NCDs?

PYQ Insight:

• Can overuse and free availability of antibiotics without Doctor’s prescription, be contributors to the emergence of drug-resistant diseases in India? What are the available mechanisms for monitoring and control? Critically discuss the various issues involved. (2014)

• “Strengthening primary healthcare is essential for achieving Universal Health Coverage.” Discuss. (2020)

Other important article covering the same topic:

UPSC Essentials | Mains answer practice — GS 3 : Noncommunicable Diseases

India’s burden of lifestyle diseases is growing. We need a multi-pronged approach

From yoga to medicine access: India steps up fight against growing non-communicable disease crisis

Knowledge Nugget: What the Global Burden of Disease Report reveals — a must-read for UPSC aspirants

Can stronger awareness drives on the benefits of quitting tobacco help?

9. IndiaAI Mission

Why this topic is relevant: For UPSC, the IndiaAI Mission is significant since it extends beyond technology. It overlaps with governance, the economy, education, healthcare, agriculture, cybersecurity, ethics, data governance, the semiconductor ecosystem, and geopolitical competition in artificial intelligence. Recent advancements, such as the implementation of GPU infrastructure, indigenous Large Language Models (LLMs), AI safety, and India’s leadership in Global South AI collaboration, make it a high-probability topic.

Key dimensions to cover:

• Why is Artificial Intelligence increasingly being viewed as a foundational technology comparable to electricity or the internet?

• How can India reduce dependence on imported AI hardware while expanding domestic compute capacity?

• Why does India need indigenous AI foundation models instead of relying entirely on global AI platforms?

• How can India balance data accessibility for innovation with the protection of individual privacy?

• How can India ensure that AI-driven growth remains inclusive across sectors and regions?

PYQ Insight:

• Introduce the concept of Artificial Intelligence (AI). How does AI help clinical diagnosis? Do you perceive any threat to privacy of the individual in the use of AI in healthcare? (2023)

Other important article covering the same topic:

UPSC Issue at a Glance | India AI Impact Summit 2026: Backdrop, key highlights, initiatives and concerns

Why the UN’s first scientific report on AI wants governments to act before it’s too late

IndiaAI Mission: How the government can realise its goal of AI without a digital divide

Knowledge Nugget | Sarvam and IndiaAI Mission: All you need to know for UPSC Exam

10. Cyber Security and Emerging Cyber Threats

Why this topic is relevant: Cybersecurity today is no longer merely an IT issue; it is a matter of national security, economic competitiveness, digital trust, and strategic autonomy. UPSC increasingly expects candidates to understand cybersecurity from technological, governance, legal, geopolitical, and ethical perspectives.

Key dimensions to cover:

• Why has cybersecurity become a core component of national security in the digital age?

• Why are cyber threats becoming more sophisticated despite advances in cybersecurity technologies?

• How vulnerable are India’s critical sectors—power grids, telecommunications, defence, banking, and transportation—to cyberattacks?

• What institutional and technological measures are required to protect essential digital services from cyber disruptions?

• How can India ensure the responsible use of AI in cybersecurity while preventing its misuse?

• Does India require a comprehensive National Cyber Security Strategy to address evolving threats?

PYQ Insight:

• Social media and encrypting messaging services pose a serious security challenge. What measures have been adopted at various levels to address the security implications of social media? Also suggest any other remedies to address the problem. (2024)

Other important article covering the same topic:

CERT-In’s new AI cybersecurity guidelines call for 12-hour patch windows for critical flaws: Key takeaways

UPSC Issue at a Glance | India’s Cybercrime Challenge : Rise and Response

UPSC Mains Answer Practice — GS 3: Cyberattacks on critical infrastructure

11. Critical and Emerging Technologies (CETs)

Why this topic is relevant: For India, CETs are critical to accomplishing the objectives of Atmanirbhar Bharat, Viksit Bharat 2047, Digital India, Make in India, and technical sovereignty. The development of projects such as the India-US Initiative on Critical and Emerging technological (iCET), the India AI Mission, the National Quantum Mission, the India Semiconductor Mission, and an increasing emphasis on trusted technological collaborations has increased the importance of CETs.

Key dimensions to cover:

• What makes a technology “critical” rather than merely “emerging”? How do economic, strategic, and security considerations determine this classification?

• Why are CETs increasingly viewed as strategic national assets comparable to energy security or natural resources?

• How are Critical and Emerging Technologies redefining the nature of national security and warfare?

• Can India achieve strategic autonomy without developing indigenous capabilities in Critical and Emerging Technologies?

• How can initiatives such as the India-US iCET strengthen India’s technological capabilities while preserving strategic autonomy?

PYQ Insight:

• India aims to become a semiconductor manufacturing hub. What are the challenges faced by the semiconductor industry in India? Mention the salient features of the India Semiconductor Mission. (2025)

Other important article covering the same topic:

How dual-use technologies shape conflicts, raise legal and ethical questions

Knowledge Nugget | Understanding the Readiness for Frontier Technologies Index — A must-know for UPSC Exam

With Pax Silica, India gets a seat at the table

12. Advanced Materials and Nanotechnology

Why this topic is relevant: Advanced materials and nanotechnology are propelling the next wave of technological innovation, with applications in semiconductors, clean energy, electric vehicles, defence, aerospace, healthcare, electronics, quantum technologies, and sustainable manufacturing. Materials like graphene, carbon nanotubes, metamaterials, smart materials, nanocomposites, biomaterials, and 2D materials are increasingly regarded as strategic technologies due to their potential to transform industrial output and national competitiveness.

Key dimensions to cover:

• How are Advanced Materials fundamentally different from conventional materials, and why are they becoming the foundation of next-generation technologies?

• What role can advanced materials play in overcoming the physical limitations of current electronic devices?

• Can nanomedicine improve healthcare outcomes while making treatments more targeted and less invasive?

• How do advanced materials contribute to strategic autonomy in defence and aerospace technologies?

PYQ Insight:

• How does nanotechnology offer significant advancements in the field of agriculture? How can this technology help to uplift the socio-economic status of farmers? (2025)

• What do you understand by nanotechnology and how is it helping in health sector? (2020)

• Why is nanotechnology one of the key technologies of the 21st century? Describe the salient features of Indian Government’s Mission on Nanoscience and Technology and the scope of its application in the development process of the country. (2016)

Other important article covering the same topic:

How nanobots may help deliver targeted treatment against cancer

UPSC Essentials | Mains answer practice — GS 3 : Role of nanotechnology in healthcare

13. Brain Science and Neurotechnology

Why this topic is relevant: Neurotechnology is essential in India due of the rising prevalence of neurological illnesses, dementia, Parkinson’s disease, stroke, epilepsy, mental health concerns, and an ageing population. It also meshes with India’s goals for AI, biotechnology, precision medicine, digital health, and indigenous medical technology development.

Key dimensions to cover:

• Why is neurotechnology increasingly viewed as a strategic technology with applications extending far beyond healthcare?

• How Brain-Computer Interfaces reshape sectors such as healthcare, defence, education, communication, and industry?

• Can the integration of Artificial Intelligence and neurotechnology accelerate the transition from symptom-based treatment to precision medicine?

• Should brain data receive greater legal protection than other forms of personal data given its intimate connection with human identity and cognition?

PYQ Insight:

• India’s Traditional Knowledge Digital Library (TKDL), which has a database containing formatted information on more than 2 million medicinal formulations is proving a powerful weapon in country’s fight against erroneous patents. Discuss the pros and cons of making this database publicly available under open-source licensing. (2015)

Other important article covering the same topic:

We will soon need ‘neuro rights’ to protect our brains and thoughts from technology

New study confirms adult brains can generate neurons into old age

Scientists develop vitamin K-derived compounds that may help regenerate brain cells

14. Underwater and Maritime Technologies

Why this topic is relevant: Recent developments, including Air Independent Propulsion (AIP)-equipped submarines, Unmanned Underwater Vehicles (UUVs), Deep Ocean Mission, underwater sensor networks, autonomous maritime systems, anti-submarine warfare (ASW), and indigenous submarine-building programs, have brought this topic to light. The expanding strategic competition in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR) emphasises the value of technological dominance beneath the waters.

Key dimensions to cover:

• Why has the underwater domain become one of the most strategically important frontiers for both economic development and national security?

• Can technological superiority beneath the seas become as decisive as dominance in air or space?

• Why are nuclear-powered submarines considered a critical component of credible maritime deterrence?

• What opportunities do underwater robotics offer for India’s Blue Economy and maritime security?

• How can deep-ocean technologies contribute to India’s scientific research, resource security, and strategic interests?

• How can technological innovation strengthen coastal resilience, fisheries management, and maritime logistics?

PYQ Insight:

• Why is maritime security vital to protect India’s sea trade? Discuss maritime and coastal security challenges and the way forward. (2025)

• What are the maritime security challenges in India? Discuss the organisational, technical and procedural initiatives taken to improve the maritime security. (2022)

Other important article covering the same topic:

UPSC Essentials | Mains answer practice — GS 3 :Significance of sea-based nuclear deterrence

Knowledge Nugget: Samudrayaan and Matsya-6000 – What you must know for UPSC Exam?

India can collaborate with us to protect its underwater infra: Top Netherlands Navy officer

Why India needs to develop its deep sea capabilities

15. Defence Innovation Ecosystem

Why this topic is relevant: Modern warfare is increasingly shaped not only by the strength of armed forces, but also by the ability to innovate, swiftly develop sophisticated technologies, and integrate them into defence capabilities. Building a strong Defence Innovation Ecosystem is critical for India to achieve its goals of Atmanirbhar Bharat, defence indigenisation, technical sovereignty, Make in India, Viksit Bharat 2047, and being a major defence exporter.

Key dimensions to cover:

• Why has innovation become as important as conventional military strength in determining a nation’s defence capabilities?

• How can defence indigenisation enhance India’s strategic autonomy while strengthening its technological capabilities?

• What challenges continue to limit India’s transition from a major arms importer to a defence technology developer and exporter?

• How should defence innovation balance technological ambition with operational requirements and affordability?

PYQ Insight:

• How is S-400 air defence system technically superior to any other system presently available in the world? (2021)

Other important article covering the same topic:

‘Indigenous drone production ecosystem must for strategic autonomy, defence preparedness’

UPSC Mains Answer Practice — GS 3: Project 17A frigates

Rajnath Singh releases DFP-2026, will enhance efficiency, timely execution of R&D projects

India’s atmanirbhar defence sector

All the best !

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