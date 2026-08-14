UPSC Mains 2026 Revision Checklist: Top 15 Polity topics aspirants shouldn’t miss

“Constitution is not a mere lawyer’s document; it is a vehicle of life, and its spirit is always the spirit of age.”

— Dr. B.R. Ambedkar

These words of Ambedkar beautifully capture the dynamic nature of Indian polity, a subject where constitutional provisions, principles, and institutions continuously interact with contemporary developments. That is also what makes the revision of Polity a major challenge. Moving beyond just remembering articles, provisions, and judgments to understanding how they shape Indian polity and governance in reality.

With UPSC Mains just a week away, you may have covered the polity syllabus well, but this subject demands more than recall. It asks: Can you connect the constitutional principle with the contemporary issue? To help you in connecting those dots, here is a revision checklist of 15 important policy and governance current affairs topics with PYQ insights based on the syllabus of General Studies-II to better understand why the given topics are relevant.

#1 AI Governance

📌 Why is it relevant?

India wrapped up the India AI Impact Summit 2026 on February 21, with its organisers describing it as the world’s “largest and most historic” AI summit. The summit achieved significant diplomatic heft and positioned New Delhi as a convening power in global AI governance discussions, producing a declaration with broader country participation than any previous summit in the series. Therefore, it is crucial to not only know about AI from a science and technology perspective but also as an emerging theme in digital governance and public policy debates.

(Representational Image) (Representational Image)

Key dimensions to cover:

— AI and its use

— Benefits of AI

— Challenges and concerns associated with the rapid growth of AI

— ‘MANAV’ vision

— What role should governments and institutions play in balancing innovation with regulation?

— India’s AI policy initiatives

— Digital Public Infrastructure initiatives

PYQ Insight:

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Introduce the concept of Artificial Intelligence (AI). How does Al help clinical diagnosis? Do you perceive any threat to privacy of the individual in the use of Al in healthcare? (UPSC CSE 2023)

e-governance projects have a built-in bias towards technology and back-end integration than user-centric designs. Examine. (UPSC CSE 2025)

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#2 Electoral Reforms

📌 Why is it relevant?

In the backdrop of Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls being undertaken by the Election Commission of India, a discussion on electoral reforms took place in winter session of Parliament in December last year. It drawn attention to some important questions related to elections in India and reforms.

Key dimensions to cover:

— How do the Constitution of India and statutory institutions delegate electoral functions and responsibilities among various legal entities?

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— What procedures ensure the free and fair conduct of elections?

— Electoral reforms since independence.

—“One Nation, One Election” Debate.

— Recommendations of the Kovind committee.

— Is the multi-layered electoral administrative system safeguards adequately equipped to defend the electoral credibility and fairness?

— Major electoral reforms implemented on the basis of the recommendations of various committees.

— Impact of T.N. Seshan’s electoral reforms on the autonomy and functioning of the Election Commission of India.

— Benefits and concerns associated with simultaneous elections.

PYQ Insight:

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To enhance the quality of democracy in India the Election Commission of India has proposed electoral reforms in 2016. What are the suggested reforms and how far are they significant to make democracy successful? (UPSC CSE 2017)

Examine the need for electoral reforms as suggested by various committees with particular reference to “one nation – one election” principle. (UPSC CSE 2024)

‘Simultaneous election to the Lok Sabha and the State Assemblies will limit the amount of time and money spent in electioneering but it will reduce the government’s accountability to the people’ Discuss. (UPSC CSE 2017)

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3. Caste Census

📌 Why is it relevant?

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The Cabinet Committee on Political Affairs (CCPA) last year approved the inclusion of caste data in the population census and the Registrar General of India (RGI) has decided to use an “open-ended question on caste” rather than a drop-down menu of castes for the caste census to be conducted alongside the population enumeration phase of the Census. The move revives a long-standing debate over caste-based enumeration and its use in governance, policy, and politics. In this context, it becomes essential for aspirants to understand caste and census from a broader perspective.

Key dimensions to cover:

— History of census in India

— What are the Constitutional Provisions related to census in India?

— What is caste and its historical basis in India?

— What is caste census?

— What is the objective of caste census?

— What is the significance of caste census?

— What is the difference between caste census and socio economic caste census?

— What are the advantages and disadvantages of caste census?

Click here to read more on UPSC Issue at a Glance | From Caste to its Census

#4 Constitutional morality

📌 Why is it relevant?

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Constitutional morality entails the adherence to constitutional norms within a democratic system. It has remained a recurring theme in UPSC Mains through questions on the balance between individual rights, social morality, constitutional values and institutional powers. Its relevance has also increased amid recent debates and developments concerning the separation of powers, federalism, individual liberty, and the role of constitutional institutions.

Key dimensions to cover:

— What is meant by constitutional morality? How does one uphold constitutional morality?

— What is the significance of constitutional morality for our democracy?

— According to B R Ambedkar, why must constitutional morality be cultivated and nurtured?

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— How does constitutional morality relate to the idea of constitutional patriotism?

— How does constitutional morality operate in resolving morally divisive legal issues?

— How is the concept of constitutional morality observed by the Indian Supreme Court?

— How does the evolution of constitutional morality reflect the changing relationship between law, morality, and society?

PYQ Insight:

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‘Constitutional Morality’ is rooted in the Constitution and founded on its essential facets. Explain the doctrine of ‘Constitutional Morality’ with the help of relevant judicial decisions. (UPSC CSE 2021)

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#5 Federalism

📌 Why is it relevant?

In the last decade, the government has been emphasising more on cooperative and competitive federalism. Thus, it becomes an important topic for the mains.

The Constitution follows a quasi-federal design of governance and division of power with strong centre. The Constitution follows a quasi-federal design of governance and division of power with strong centre.

Key dimensions to cover:

— What is federalism?

— India’s journey towards federalism

— Why is Indian federalism described as quasi-federalism?

— What are the unitary elements of Indian federalism?

— What issues and challenges has Indian federalism faced over time?

— How is Indian federalism different from American federalism?

— What is the significance of the tripartite division of powers in the Indian Constitution?

— How has the dynamic allocation of powers between the Union and states enabled India to adapt to modern challenges such as climate change, artificial intelligence, and cybercrime?

PYQ Insight:

What changes has the Union Government recently introduced in the domain of Centre-State relations? Suggest measures to be adopted to build the trust between the Centre and the States and for strengthening federalism. (UPSC CSE 2024)

Examine the evolving pattern of Centre-State financial relations in the context of planned development in India. How far have the recent reforms impacted the fiscal federalism in India? (UPSC CSE 2025)

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#6 RTI and Public Authority

📌 Why is it relevant?

Recently, the Central Information Commission held that the BCCI is not a “public authority” under the Right to Information Act and therefore cannot be compelled to disclose information under the law. Last year the RTI Act, which came into force in October 2005, also completed its 20 years. RTI is seen as a significant development towards freedom of information. It gave ordinary citizens the right to request information from government bodies, making authorities accountable for their actions and decisions. In this backdrop, it becomes important to cover this topic for the exam.

CIC Rules: BCCI Is Not a "Public Authority" Under RTI Act EXPLAINED — RIGHT TO INFORMATION The Central Information Commission has ruled that cricket's governing body cannot be compelled to disclose information under the RTI Act, reviving the debate over what makes a body a "public authority." The Ruling What's a Public Authority? BCCI vs RTI Function ≠ Authority THE VERDICT CIC: BCCI cannot be forced to disclose information In its May 2026 ruling, the CIC held that the BCCI is a private society registered under the Tamil Nadu Societies Registration Act, 1975 — and as "a private association of individuals which has obtained legal recognition through registration," it is not subject to meaningful government control. May 2026 When the CIC issued its ruling 1975 Act under which BCCI is registered (Tamil Nadu Societies Registration Act) SECTION 2(H), RTI ACT Four ways a body can qualify The Act defines "public authority" as any body established or constituted in one of these ways — plus a separate financing/control test. ⚖ By or under the Constitution Bodies directly created through constitutional provisions. ★ By law made by Parliament or State Legislature Bodies set up through central or state legislation. ◆ By government notification or order Bodies constituted by an order of the appropriate government. ✓ Owned, controlled, or substantially financed Extends even to NGOs substantially financed, directly or indirectly, by government funds. Supreme Court, in Zee Telefilms v Union of India, holds BCCI is not "State" under Article 12 of the Constitution. In Thalappalam Service Cooperative Bank v State of Kerala, SC rules "control" must be substantial — mere regulation isn't enough; "substantial financing" means funds essential for the body to function. Then-CIC M Sridhar Acharyulu rules BCCI IS a public authority, directing it to set up RTI disclosure mechanisms. BCCI challenges this in the Madras High Court. Madras High Court sends the matter back to the CIC for a fresh look. CIC reverses the 2018 ruling, relying on Thalappalam, Zee Telefilms, and Dalco Engineering v Satish Prabhakar Padhye to hold BCCI does not meet Section 2(h)'s requirements. THE CORE ARGUMENT Performing public functions ≠ being a public authority The CIC held that the term "public function" appears nowhere in the Act's definition of "public authority." The law tests governmental control and financing — not the nature of the functions performed. CRITICS POINT TO Use of "India" nomenclature, tax exemptions, regulatory control over cricket, and picking the national team — with tacit State consent CIC HELD Tax exemptions ≠ substantial government financing; performing significant public functions alone doesn't satisfy Section 2(h) Express InfoGenIE

Key dimensions to cover:

— What is RTI?

— What led to the establishment of the RTI Act in 2005, and how has it influenced freedom of information in India?

— Central Information Commission and its functions.

— What is the significance of RTI?

— RTI Amendments

— What constitutes a “public authority” under the Right to Information Act?

— What are the key obligations of public authorities under the Right to Information Act, 2005?

— Why is the BCCI often viewed as a body exercising significant public influence despite being a private organisation?

— Recommendation of Lodha Committee .

— What challenges or limitations does the RTI Act face in ensuring full transparency and accountability?

— Should institutions performing public functions be treated as public authorities under the Right to Information Act? Why or why not?

PYQ Insight:

The Right to Information Act is not all about citizens’ empowerment alone, it essentially redefines the concept of accountability.” Discuss. (UPSC CSE 2018)

“Recent amendments to the Right to Information Act will have a profound impact on the autonomy and independence of the Information Commission”. Discuss. (UPSC CSE 2020)

Click here to read more on the Right to Information Act.

Click here to read more on why BCCI is not covered under the Right to Information Act

What constitutes public authority under the RTI Act

#7 Inter-state water dispute

📌 Why is it relevant?

Increasing water demand, driven by growing developmental needs, rapid urbanisation, environmental degradation, and spatial and seasonal variations in water availability, is putting pressure on India’s existing water resources and contributing to inter-state river water disputes. River water disputes are frequently linked to inter-state conflicts and debates over cooperative federalism. The topic has high relevance given recurring disputes over rivers such as the Cauvery and Mahanadi.

Source: Reply by Minister of state, Ministry of Jal Shakti, to a question in Lok Sabha dated 20.03.2025. Source: Reply by Minister of state, Ministry of Jal Shakti, to a question in Lok Sabha dated 20.03.2025.

Key dimensions to cover:

— Constitutional provisions governing interstate river water disputes in India.

— Major inter-state river water sharing disputes.

— How effective is the Inter-State River Water Disputes Act, 1956 in resolving conflicts between states?

— Legal framework governing interstate disputes

— Water dispute tribunals: Structure, powers, challenges

— Role and performance of water dispute tribunals in India. Illustrate with examples.

— Why are tribunal awards alone insufficient to resolve interstate water disputes?

— How effective has the constitutional and legal framework been in resolving conflicts?

PYQ Insight:

Constitutional mechanisms to resolve the inter-state water disputes have failed to address and solve the problems. Is the failure due to structural or process inadequacy or both? Discuss. (UPSC CSE 2013)

Click here to read more on inter-state river water disputes.

# 8 Urban Local Governance

📌 Why is it relevant?

The rapid urbanisation, municipal finance constraints, weak decentralisation, and implementation gaps in the 74th Constitutional Amendment are recurring governance concerns. It raises issues related with smart cities, urban infrastructure, local democracy, and cooperative federalism. The topic is relevant for GS Paper 2 as UPSC can focus on decentralisation and institutional reforms.

Key dimensions to cover:

— Constitutional provisions related to Urban local bodies in India.

— Devolution of powers to urban local bodies.

— How did the introduction of the 74th Constitutional Amendment Act (1992) change urban governance in India?

— Key challenges faced by urban local bodies.

— How does excessive state government control weaken the autonomy of Urban Local Bodies?

— Significance of empowering local bodies for effective urban governance in India.

— What steps can be taken to further empower these local bodies to address complex urban challenges?

— How can municipal governance reforms help cities respond more effectively to urban challenges?

— How can metropolitan governance be improved in rapidly expanding cities?

PYQ Insight:

‘‘The states in India seem reluctant to empower urban local bodies both functionally as well as financially.’’ Comment. (UPSC CSE 2023)

Analyse the role of local bodies in providing good governance at the local level and bring out the pros and cons of merging rural local bodies with urban local bodies. (UPSC CSE 2024)

The basis of providing urban amenities in rural areas (PURA) is rooted in establishing connectivity. Comment. (UPSC CSE 2013)

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#9 Sixth Schedule

📌 Why is it relevant?

Protest rallies were held in Ladakh over the demand for statehood and safeguards under the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution. The issue dates back to 2019, when Article 370 was repealed and the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir was bifurcated into two Union Territories: Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh. In this context, knowing about the sixth schedule becomes important.

Explained India's Constitutional Shields for Tribal Areas How the Fifth and Sixth Schedules differ — and what lies beyond Fifth Schedule Art. 244(1) Covers Scheduled Areas & Tribes in all states except Assam, Meghalaya, Tripura & Mizoram Sets up Tribal Advisory Councils — advisory bodies only Limited autonomy Sixth Schedule Art. 244(2) Applies to tribal areas in Assam, Meghalaya, Tripura & Mizoram Creates Autonomous District Councils — self-governing bodies Extensive powers What ADCs Can Do Under the Sixth Schedule 🌲 Manage land & non-reserved forests ⚖️ Set up village courts & councils 🏫 Run primary schools & dispensaries 💰 Levy taxes on land & buildings ⛏️ Grant mineral extraction licences 🚫 Control money-lending by non-tribals Art. 371 A–J The Third Route Special provisions tailored to the political & cultural contexts of specific states — a middle path beyond the Fifth and Sixth Schedules. Nagaland Assam Manipur Andhra Pradesh + 6 more Indian Express InfoGenIE

Key dimensions to cover:

— What are the provisions of the Sixth Schedule under the Constitution?

— Know about the Autonomous District Councils.

— India’s Constitutional Shields for Tribal Areas.

— Why has there been a consistent demand to include Ladakh under the Sixth Schedule?

People carrying banners demanding statehood and safeguards under the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution. (Special Arrangement) People carrying banners demanding statehood and safeguards under the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution. (Special Arrangement)

— How does Sixth Schedule differ from the Fifth Schedule in terms of governance, autonomy, and institutional mechanisms?

— Why Sixth Schedule is often seen as a tool for protecting tribal identity. Examine with reference to Ladakh and other regions.

— How balancing regional autonomy with national security poses a significant challenge in border regions like Ladakh.

Click here to read more on Sixth Schedule.

#10 Anti-defection law

📌 Why is it relevant?

There are numerous examples available in the history of Parliament and State Assemblies where Members of Parliament (MPs) or Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs) have changed their party. These activities led to the frequent falling of governments. In this context, it is important to cover this topic.

India's Anti-Defection Law — Explained CONSTITUTION — TENTH SCHEDULE When can a legislator be disqualified? Who decides? And what have the courts said? Three key dimensions of the Anti-Defection Law, introduced in 1985 to curb political horse-trading. When is it defection? The Speaker's role Courts step in THE TENTH SCHEDULE Four grounds for disqualification Under the Anti-Defection Law, a legislator — whether an MP or state MLA — can be disqualified on any of the following grounds. The law applies to both Parliament and state legislatures. ① Voluntarily gives up party membership Need not file a formal resignation — the Supreme Court ruled in Ravi S Naik (1994) that conduct alone, such as holding positions in another party, can constitute voluntary exit. ② Votes or abstains against party direction If a member votes contrary to their party whip without prior permission, and the party does not condone the act within 15 days, disqualification follows. ③ Independent joins a party post-election An independently elected member who joins any political party after winning their seat is liable to be disqualified. ④ Nominated member joins a party A nominated member must not join any political party after six months of taking their seat in the House. The one exception: merger EXCEPTION TO DISQUALIFICATION Two-thirds merger is protected — but splitting is not A legislator escapes disqualification if at least two-thirds of their party's legislators agree to merge with another party. The original law also allowed a one-third "split" exemption, but this was widely abused for mass defections. The 91st Constitutional Amendment (2003) removed the split exception entirely. The same amendment also barred defectors from holding ministerial offices until they are re-elected. PARA 6(1) — TENTH SCHEDULE The Speaker decides — but is the Speaker neutral? The Tenth Schedule vests the power to decide disqualification petitions in the Presiding Officer — the Speaker of the Lok Sabha or the state Assembly, or the Chairman of the Rajya Sabha. Their decision was originally declared final, reflecting constitutional faith in the Speaker as an impartial authority above party lines. ⚖ Sole authority on disqualification Only the Speaker (or Chairman in the Rajya Sabha) can decide whether a legislator has defected and must be disqualified. No other body has original jurisdiction. ◆ Neutrality concerns in practice Speakers are typically elected members of the ruling party. Allegations of political bias — particularly in deciding petitions against their own party's rivals — have repeatedly raised questions about institutional independence. ★ Timing as a political tool Speakers have been accused of deliberately delaying decisions on disqualification petitions — keeping legislators in limbo and allowing governments to survive floor tests. This timing question prompted direct Supreme Court intervention. JUDICIAL EVOLUTION From "no review" to a three-month deadline The Tenth Schedule originally barred courts from reviewing the Speaker's decisions. The Supreme Court has since dismantled that shield through a series of landmark rulings spanning three decades. Judicial review restored. The Supreme Court upheld the constitutional validity of the Anti-Defection Law but struck down the bar on judicial review. The court held that the Speaker acts as a Tribunal under the Tenth Schedule, and judicial review is part of the basic structure of the Constitution — it cannot be bypassed. Conduct can equal defection. The court ruled that a formal resignation from a party is not necessary for disqualification. An inference of voluntary exit can be drawn from a legislator's conduct — such as joining positions in a rival party — even without a written resignation. Speaker cannot act under a cloud. The court held that a Speaker facing a pending notice of removal cannot decide on disqualification petitions. This ruling significantly constrained the Speaker's power during moments of political crisis — the very moments when defection cases most commonly arise. Three-month deadline recommended. The court recommended that Speakers ordinarily decide disqualification petitions within three months. The ruling acknowledged that prolonged inaction on petitions had become a mechanism to subvert the Anti-Defection Law itself. Sources: PRS Legislative Research · The Indian Express · Kihoto Hollohan vs Zachillhu (1992) · Ravi S Naik vs Union of India (1994) · Nabam Rebia vs Deputy Speaker (2016) · Keisham Meghachandra Singh vs Speaker, Manipur (2020) Express InfoGenIE

Key dimensions to cover:

— What is the anti-defection law? What are its major features?

— Rationale behind the anti-defection law

— What constitutes defection under the Tenth Schedule?

— Exception to disqualification

— How effective is it? Is there a need to reform the law?

— What is the process of disqualification?

— Why was the split exception under the Tenth Schedule removed by the Constitution (Ninety-First Amendment) Act, 2003?

— Why the office of the Speaker has become the focal point of constitutional disputes under the Tenth Schedule?

— Three-test formula of the Supreme Court

— Limitations of the anti-defection law

— Major recommendations of various committees on reforming the anti-defection law.

PYQ Insight:

The role of individual MPs (Members of Parliament) has diminished over the years and as a result healthy constructive debates on policy issues are not usually witnessed. How far can this be attributed to the anti-defection law which was legislated but with a different intention? (UPSC CSE 2013)

Click here to read more on anti-defection law.

How the Tenth Schedule regulates political defections

#11 Finance Commission

📌 Why is it relevant?

The recommendations of the Sixteenth Finance Commission (FC) for the period 2026-31 have been accepted by the Union government and have raised serious concerns about the future of federal balance. In this backdrop, knowing the recommendations of 16th FC and linking static constitutional provisions with current debates on state autonomy and fiscal space becomes important.

Key dimensions to cover:

— Read about Finance Commission and its composition.

— How is the Finance Commission of India constituted?

— Key recommendations of 16th FC.

— Role of the Finance Commission in maintaining fiscal federalism.

— How Finance Commission strikes a balance?

— How the recommendations of the Finance Commission enable the States to improve their fiscal position?

— How does the balance between vertical and horizontal devolution reflect changing national priorities?

— Do Finance Commission recommendations adequately address regional disparities and equity concerns?

PYQ Insight:

How have the recommendations of the 14th Finance Commission of India enabled the States to improve their fiscal position? (UPSC CSE 2021)

Examine the evolving pattern of Centre-State financial relations in the context of planned development in India. How far have the recent reforms impacted the fiscal federalism in India? (UPSC CSE 2025)

How is the Finance Commission of India constituted? What do you know about the terms of reference of the recently constituted Finance Commission? Discuss. (UPSC CSE 2018)

Click here to read more on 16th Finance commission.

How Finance Commission becomes an anchor of fiscal discipline

#12 Separation of Powers

📌 Why is it relevant?

The doctrine of separation of powers is the core principle of Indian democratic governance. It emphasises the system of checks and balances to prevent the misuse of power by the various branches of the government. It helps in critically analysing institutional accountability, judicial review, and limits on executive and legislative authority in India. Therefore, covering this doctrine is essential for the Mains examination.

Key dimensions to cover:

— What is the Doctrine of Separation of Powers?

— Evolution of the doctrine of separation of powers.

— Separation of powers in Indian constitution.

— Compare the operation of separation of powers in the American presidential system and the British parliamentary system.

— How has the Supreme Court of India used the power of judicial review to uphold the doctrine of separation of powers?

— What is the significance of the doctrine of separation of powers?

— How it prevents concentration and misuse of authority in constitutional democracies?

— What are the shortcomings of the doctrine of separation of powers? What steps should be taken to address it?

— Is there a suitable approach to maintain the balance of powers between Parliament and the judiciary apart from the basic structure?

PYQ Insight:

Indian Constitution has conferred the amending power on the ordinary legislative institutions with a few procedural hurdles. In view of this statement, examine the procedural and substantive limitations on the amending power of the Parliament to change the Constitution. (UPSC CSE 2025)

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Doctrine of Separation of Powers

#13 Speaker of Lok Sabha

📌 Why is it relevant?

This year, the opposition moved a no-confidence motion against Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla; it brought focus on the office of the Speaker, procedural safeguards, impartiality, and institutional accountability within Parliament. In this backdrop, it is important to understand the office of the Speaker in Lok Sabha from a broader perspective.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla.

Key dimensions to cover:

— What are the constitutional mandates related to the Speaker?

— How is the Speaker elected?

— What are the roles and powers of the Speaker?

— Is a speaker always a speaker?

— Why should the speaker rise above party loyalties and be ‘neutral’?

— What is the constitutional procedure for the removal of a Speaker?

PYQ Insight:

‘Once a Speaker, Always a Speaker’! Do you think this practice should be adopted to impart objectivity to the office of the Speaker of Lok Sabha? What could be its implications for the robust functioning of parliamentary business in India? (UPSC CSE 2020)

Click here to read more on the Office of Speaker.

#14 Election Commission and CEC

📌 Why is it relevant?

The Election Commission of India is central to ensuring free and fair elections in India’s democracy. The office of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) have also been in the news as the Opposition moved a motion to remove CEC Gyanesh Kumar for alleged “biased conduct” this year. In this backdrop knowing about ECI and CEC in detail becomes important for Mains.

CEC Gyanesh Kumar. (PTI) CEC Gyanesh Kumar. (PTI)

Key dimensions to cover:

— What is the ECI, how did it come into existence and evolve?

— What is the composition and responsibilities of the body?

— Functions of the Election Commission of India?

— Process for removal of a CEC

— How does the Election Commission of India manage the election process?

— Evaluate the functions of the Election Commission of India in the light of the Model Code of Conduct.

— What do you understand by the delimitation? Discuss the constitutional provisions which deal with it?

— What are the challenges for the Election Commission of India in conducting elections and how should it deal with them?

— Why is institutional autonomy of electoral bodies crucial for maintaining free and fair elections in a democracy?

PYQ Insight:

Discuss the role of the Election Commission of India in the light of the evolution of the Model Code of Conduct. (UPSC CSE 2022)

Click here to read more on the Election commission.

#15 Panchayati Raj and local governance

📌 Why is it relevant?

In May 2026, the Panchayat Advancement Index (PAI) 2.0, which assessed 259,867 rural local bodies based on their performance and progress across nine themes aligned with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), was released by the Ministry of Panchayati Raj. Local governance and Panchayati Raj are important topics, and questions on this topic have been asked in the Mains as well. Thus, it becomes essential to prepare this topic well for mains.

Key dimensions to cover:

— Evolution of Panchayati Raj Institutions

— What were the earliest references to local self-governance? How did colonial administrative reforms, such as Lord Mayo’s resolution of 1870, shape the early structure of village governance?

— The 73rd and 74th amendment to the Constitution.

— How does the Ministry of Panchayati Raj assess the performance of these institutions across different states?

— How does the e-Gram Swaraj application aim to improve Panchayat functioning?

— Despite constitutional backing and digital interventions, why do Panchayati Raj Institutions still struggle with financial autonomy and transparency? Suggest the way forward.

PYQ Insight:

To what extent, in your opinion, has the decentralisation of power in India changed the governance landscape at the grassroots? (UPSC CSE 2022)

Assess the importance of the Panchayat system in India as a part of local government. Apart from government grants, what sources can the Panchayats look out for financing developmental projects? (UPSC CSE 2018)

Click here to read more on Panchayati Raj.

Aspirants, these themes and topics will help you revise broader concepts, connect current affairs with the static syllabus, and strengthen your recall. Even if a topic is not directly asked, its underlying themes and ideas can help you approach related questions with greater clarity.

All the best !

🚨 Click Here to read the UPSC Essentials magazine for July 2026. Share your views and suggestions in the comment box or at manas.srivastava@indianexpress.com🚨

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