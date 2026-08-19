UPSC Mains 2026 Revision Checklist: Top 15 International Relation topics aspirants shouldn’t miss

“This is a time for us to engage America, manage China, cultivate Europe, reassure Russia, bring Japan into play, draw neighbours in, extend the neighbourhood and expand traditional constituencies of support.” (S. Jaishankar in The India Way: Strategies for an Uncertain World)

These words of India’s external affairs minister capture the complexity faced by India’s foreign policy, which is constantly shaped by changing geopolitical realities, strategic partnerships, interests and institutions. That is also what makes revising the international relations topic a major challenge.

Moving beyond simply remembering countries, organisations and agreements to understanding how global developments influence India’s interests, choices and strategic position is crucial. With UPSC Mains just a few days away, to help you make these connections, here’s a checklist of important International Relations current affairs topics with PYQ insights based on the syllabus of General Studies-II, to better understand why the given topic is relevant.

Revision Checklists for UPSC Mains 2025 | Environment and Geography (Click here) | Science & Tech (Click here) | Polity (Click here) | Ethics (Click here)

The ‘Indispensable’: Special Emphasis on Regional and Global Groupings

The quantity of PYQs tells us that theme of regional and global groupings is unavoidable. A significant number of questions have been asked on the groupings and agreements that involve India or affect India’s interests. These questions often focus on India’s participation in various groups such as the SCO, SAARC, BIMSTEC, I2U2, QUAD and AUKUS, particularly concerning India’s foreign policy goals and strategic interests. Therefore, groups and summits that have been in the news could potentially be topics for the main examination.

#1 Arctic Council

📌Why is it relevant?

The Parliamentary committee on External Affairs in its report has recommended that India should appoint a Polar Ambassador and urged the government to seek “full-fledged membership” of the Arctic council so that India can engage in its activities more effectively.

Key dimensions to cover:

— What is the Arctic Council?

— Why is the Arctic becoming the centre of geopolitical competition?

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— What is the significance of India’s status as an Observer in the Arctic Council?

— What is the strategic significance of the Arctic region?

— How has India’s Arctic policy evolved?

— Know about the role of the Arctic Council in managing environmental and geopolitical challenges arising from Arctic melting.

— Evaluate India’s Arctic Policy, 2022.

PYQ Insight:

Why is India taking a keen interest in the Arctic region? (UPSC CSE 2018)

How do the melting of the Arctic ice and glaciers of the Antarctic differently affect the weather patterns and human activities on the Earth? Explain. (UPSC CSE 2021)

Click here to read more on Arctic council.

How Arctic thaw aggravates climate concerns, ignites geopolitical competition

#2 Pax Silica

📌Why is it relevant?

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India, along with 35 other countries, signed a US-led initiative to build trusted and resilient supply chains to power artificial intelligence (AI) technologies at the second Pax Silica Summit in Washington on 25th June, 2026. As Pax Silica has been in the news and it’s a US-led initiative, covering this grouping becomes important for the mains.

India and the United States sign the Pax Silica declaration. (Photo: ANI) India and the United States sign the Pax Silica declaration. (Photo: ANI)

Key dimensions to cover:

— What is Pax Silica?

— Objectives of Pax Silica.

— Significance of Pax Silica in the changing geopolitics of technology and critical minerals.

— Its significance for India.

— Know about the Minerals Security Partnership (MSP).

— What opportunities and challenges does Pax Silica present for India’s strategic autonomy?

PYQ Insight:

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‘The West is fostering India as an alternative to reduce dependence on China’s supply chain and strategically to counter China’s political and economic dominance.’ Explain this statement with examples. (UPSC CSE 2024)

Click here to read more on Pax Silica.

#3 European Union and India

📌Why is it relevant?

Sealing what they called the “mother of all deals”, India and the European Union (EU) on January 27 announced that they had reached a free trade agreement — described as “a milestone” in their strategic partnership to deepen economic ties and “drive shared prosperity”. Firming up 13 outcomes at 16th India-EU summit meeting in New Delhi, the two sides not only concluded negotiations on the FTA, but also signed a security and defence partnership, a mobility framework, and a joint India–European Union Comprehensive Strategic Agenda for 2026–2030. In this context, it becomes essential to know about India-EU relations and recent developments for mains.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, with President of the European Council António Luís Santos da Costa, and President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen, during the signing of India-EU FTA at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, with President of the European Council António Luís Santos da Costa, and President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen, during the signing of India-EU FTA at Hyderabad House, in New Delhi. (ANI Photo)

Key dimensions to cover:

— History of India-European Union relations.

— Key takeaways of 16th India-European Union Summit.

— How have India-EU relations evolved?

— What is the significance of the India-EU trade deal?

— Significance of the recent India–EU agreements?

— Challenges in implementing the India–EU Free Trade Agreement?

— Carbon Border Tax and concerns associated with it.

— Challenges in India-EU relations?

Click here to read more on India-EU relations.

#4 BRICS and India

📌Why is it relevant?

India assumed the presidency of the BRICS bloc on January 1, 2026, succeeding Brazil. UPSC has asked several questions related to BRICS. UPSC Mains has also featured questions on BRICS. Therefore, it is important to know about the new developments around it.

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BRICS Environment Ministers’ Meeting held on August 18. (PTI) BRICS Environment Ministers’ Meeting held on August 18. (PTI)

Key dimensions to cover:

— Evolution of BRICS.

— What is the Fortaleza Declaration?

— Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa (BRICS) Economy-Key Features

— Why BRICS Matters?

— Significance of BRICS for India.

— South-South cooperation

— How is BRICS rewriting some of the rules of global politics, and increasingly positioning itself as a challenger to the Western-led liberal international order?

PYQ Insight:

India has recently signed to become a founding member of New Development Bank (NDB) and also the Asian Infrastructure Bank (AIIB). How will the role of the two Banks be different? Discuss the strategic significance of these two Banks for India. (UPSC CSE 2014)

Click here to read more on BRICS.

#5 BIMSTEC

📌Why is it relevant?

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Ahead of BIMSTEC’s thirtieth anniversary next year, the Bay of Bengal grouping is stepping up cooperation against evolving security threats, from terrorism and cybercrime to maritime security. At a meeting in New Delhi in July this year, the national security chiefs of seven member countries endorsed a set of guiding principles for maritime law enforcement and disaster relief operations, highlighting the grouping’s growing focus on regional security.

Key dimensions to cover:

— What is BIMSTEC?

— Why was BIMSTEC formed?

— How is BIMSTEC different from SAARC?

— What is Bangkok Vision 2030?

— Why is the Bay of Bengal considered a critical node in the Indo-Pacific architecture?

— Significance of BIMSTEC for India.

— Growth of BIMSTEC as a regional forum and India’s role

— Challenges within BIMSTEC?

PYQ Insight:

Do you think that BIMSTEC is a parallel organisation like the SAARC? What are the similarities and dissimilarities between the two? How are Indian foreign policy objectives realized by forming this new organisation? (UPSC CSE 2022)

Click here to read more on BIMSTEC.

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For the ‘Eggheads’: Emerging focus on Economic and Strategic Partnerships

Every smart candidate will definitely know what not to leave when it comes to IR. Here’s that topic. With the rapidly changing global order, questions also have been asked regarding India’s economic and strategic partnerships with countries such as the US and Russia especially in the areas of defense cooperation, energy security, and trade. You need to develop good interest to deal with such topics effectively.

#6 India-UK FTA

📌Why is it relevant?

The India-UK free trade agreement (FTA) came into effect on July 15 this year. The deal, negotiated over four years and marked by major political volatility in London, is India’s first comprehensive deal with a developed country. The deal laid the framework for India’s negotiations with the European Union.

Britain’s former Prime Minister Keir Starmer and Prime Minister Narendra Modi of India shake hands after signing a free trade agreement at Chequers near Aylesbury, England, July 24, 2025. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung, Pool) Britain’s former Prime Minister Keir Starmer and Prime Minister Narendra Modi of India shake hands after signing a free trade agreement at Chequers near Aylesbury, England, July 24, 2025. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung, Pool)

Key dimensions to cover:

— History of India-UK relations.

— Areas of cooperation between India and UK.

— Key highlights of the India-UK FTA.

— How does the India-UK FTA represent a significant shift in India’s historically protectionist trade strategy?

— What is the significance of the India-UK FTA?

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— What is the UK’s Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM)?

— What are India’s concerns regarding CBAM?

Click here to read more on India-UK FTA.

#7 India-US relations

📌Why is it relevant?

US President Donald Trump said on February 2 that he had agreed on a new trade deal with India and that New Delhi agreed to curb its purchases of Russian oil and increase energy imports from the United States and potentially Venezuela. While the passing of a recent bill in the US Senate facilitating extra tariffs on buyers of Russian oil is a matter of concern, despite this, India-US trade talks are still going on. In this context, covering India-US relations due to the highly volatile nature of geopolitics becomes important.

Key dimensions to cover:

— What is the status of India-US bilateral relations.

— Areas of cooperation between both nations.

— Recent agreements signed between India and the USA.

— Know about the India-US trade deal talks.

— Potential benefits of India-US trade deal.

— Challenges in India-US bilateral relations.

— How does India-Russia relations affect India’s relations with the US?

— Why does America want India to reduce defence and energy imports from Russia?

— The US’s imposition of tariffs on India and its potential impact.

PYQ Insight:

‘What introduces friction into the ties between India and the United States is that Washington is still unable to find for India a position in its global strategy, which would satisfy India’s National self-esteem and ambitions’. Explain with suitable examples. (UPSC CSE 2019)

Click here to read more on India-US relations.

#8 India-Russia relations

📌Why is it relevant?

Deepening their ties, India hosted the 23rd India-Russia summit in December last year. With the USA imposing sanctions on buying oil from Russia, India-Russia relations have been in the focus. Thus, it becomes essential to cover it for mains.

Key dimensions to cover:

— History of India-Russia bilateral relations.

— Areas of cooperation between India and Russia

— Key takeaways of 23rd India-Russia summit.

— What are the emerging challenges to India-Russia ties?

— India-Russia relations in the light of Growing Moscow-Beijing Ties.

— What is India’s stand on the Ukraine-Russia War?

— What is India’s Russia dilemma in the light of the US-Russia relations.

PYQ Insight:

What is the significance of Indo-US defence deals over Indo-Russian defence deals? Discuss concerning stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (UPSC CSE 2020)

Click here to read more on India-Russia relations

Modi, Putin chart roadmap: Labour mobility, n-energy, trade & defence

The ‘Obvious’ for IR: Focus on India’s Neighborhood Relations

If you want to start with a topic frequently asked, pick up your Atlas and start looking at India’s immediate neighbours. In previous years, a good number of questions have been asked regarding India and its neighbouring countries. These questions covered India’s relations with neighbouring nations such as Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Pakistan, China and the Maldives.

The focus has been on India’s efforts in maintaining peace and stability, as well as addressing challenges stemming from political crises, terrorist activities, and regional security issues in neighbouring countries.

#9 India-Bangladesh Relations

📌Why is it relevant?

The political change in Bangladesh that resulted in the ouster of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and the establishment of a new government has introduced new dynamics in regional politics. As a neighbouring country of India, Bangladesh has always played a crucial role in India’s “neighbourhood first” policy.

The Tarique Rahman government in Bangladesh has asked India to expeditiously act on its request to extradite The Tarique Rahman government in Bangladesh has asked India to expeditiously act on its request to extradite Sheikh Hasina and “other fugitive criminals”. (File Photos enhanced using AI)

Key dimensions to cover:

— India and Bangladesh Bilateral Relations-Know in Detail.

— Areas of cooperation between India and Bangladesh.

— Challenges in India and Bangladesh ties.

— How have the recent political changes affected India-Bangladesh relations?

— How has India assisted Bangladesh in capacity building and human resource development?

— What is the significance of Bangladesh for India?

— How are India–Bangladesh ties under strain as China strengthens its foothold?

— What are the key highlights of the India-Bangladesh Extradition Treaty?

— How can India maintain stable relations with Bangladesh amid political changes in Dhaka?

PYQ Insight:

Critically examine the compulsions which prompted India to play a decisive role in the emergence of Bangladesh. (UPSC CSE 2013)

The protests in Shahbag Square in Dhaka in Bangladesh reveal a fundamental split in society between the nationalists and Islamic forces. What is its significance for India? ( UPSC CSE 2013)

Analyze internal security threats and transborder crimes along Myanmar, Bangladesh and Pakistan borders including Line of Control (LoC). Also discuss the role played by various security forces in this regard. (UPSC CSE 2018)

Click here to read more on India-Bangladesh relations.

#10 India-China relations

📌Why is it relevant?

One bilateral relation you should know everything about is India-China relations. In India’s neighbourhood, China has been a significant geopolitical player on which various kinds of questions have been asked in the mains. These questions have delved into India-China relations, both on a bilateral level and within larger regional contexts such as the South China Sea and the Indo-Pacific.

Key dimensions to cover:

— History of India-China relations.

— Areas of cooperation and conflict between India and China

— India-China Border Dispute- Know the background

— What is the ‘String of Pearls’?

— Know the terms ‘De-induction’ ‘Disengagement’ and ‘De-escalation’

— What coordination mechanism do India and China have on transboundary rivers?

— What is the Yarlung Tsangpo project? Why does China want this megaproject?

PYQ Insight:

‘China is using its economic relations and positive trade surplus as tools to develop potential military power status in Asia’, In the light of this statement, discuss its impact on India as her neighbor. (UPSC CSE 2017)

With respect to the South China sea, maritime territorial disputes and rising tension affirm the need for safeguarding maritime security to ensure freedom of navigation and over flight throughout the region. In this context, discuss the bilateral issues between India and China. (UPSC CSE 2014)

What do you understand by ‘The String of Pearls’? How does it impact India? Briefly outline the steps taken by India to counter this. (UPSC CSE 2013)

Other important article covering the same topic:

Click here to read more on India-China relations

Not missing the ‘Fundamentals’: Various Doctrine and Important Foreign Policies of India

You are preparing for not just ‘any’ exam. It is UPSC which demands you to have some depth. This is that area. From time to time, questions have been asked on India’s popular foreign policies and doctrines. This includes India’s Look East Policy and its engagement with ASEAN nations, as well as the Gujral doctrine.

#11 SAGAR And MAHASAGAR Doctrines

📌Why is it relevant?

India’s emerging strategic posture in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR) has become central to its foreign policy, particularly in light of growing geopolitical rivalries and maritime security concerns. In this context, it’s crucial to know the initiatives like Security and Growth for All in the Region (SAGAR) and MAHASAGAR (Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security and Growth Across Regions).

Key dimensions to cover:

— Know about the SAGAR initiative?

— How has SAGAR evolved into the MAHASAGAR initiative?

— Significance of island nations in India’s IOR strategy.

— India’s strategic collaboration with QUAD members—the United States, Japan, and Australia.

— IOR as a strategic theatre

— India’s strategic presence in IOR.

— How India’s strategic presence in the IOR complements its growing coordination with QUAD members?

— India’s evolving maritime doctrine.

— How does the MAHASAGAR doctrine reflect India’s evolving maritime vision in the Indian Ocean Region?

PYQ Insight: Questions about India’s actions in safeguarding freedom of navigation in its maritime areas, especially concerning China’s influence have been asked. Additionally, questions have been asked about India’s participation in different alliances aimed at ensuring maritime security.

Click here to read more on SAGAR and MAHASAGAR.

#12 Act East Policy

📌Why is it relevant?

India’s proactive ‘Act East’ policy speaks volumes about its commitment to strengthen strategic, economic, and cultural ties with countries in Southeast Asia and Indo-Pacific. Thus, knowing about it from a broader perspective becomes important.

Key dimensions to cover:

— Read about the ‘Look East’ policy and ‘Act East’ policy.

— How has India’s ‘Look East’ policy evolved into ‘Act East’ policy?

— What was the reason behind adding the strategic dimension to it?

— How India’s proactive Act East policy enables it to position itself as a counterweight to China in the region?

— Progress made under the Act East Policy

— Factors inhibiting the success of Act East Policy

— Significance of India’s ‘Act East’ policy

— Act East policy and India’s Northeast

— India-Southeast Asia connections and the Cold War

— How is India’s North-East a vital part of the ‘Act East’ policy?

— How is India’s proactive ‘Act East’ policy helping it deepen its strategic, economic, and cultural ties with countries in Southeast Asia and Indo-Pacific?

— Challenges of Act East Policy and Way forward.

PYQ Insight:

Evaluate the economic and strategic dimensions of India’s Look East Policy in the context of the post-Cold War international scenario. (UPSC CSE 2016)

Click here to read on India’s evolving engagement with Southeast Asia and Indo-Pacific

Significance of India’s ‘Act East’ policy amid disputes around the South China Sea

#13 Neighbourhood First policy

📌 Why is it relevant?

The Neighbourhood First policy is an important component of India’s foreign policy, as it guides India’s relations with countries in its immediate neighbourhood. It focuses on creating mutually beneficial, people-orientated, regional frameworks for stability and prosperity through the building of physical, digital and people-to-people connectivity.

Key dimensions to cover:

— What is the Neighbourhood First policy?

— What is the Gujral doctrine?

— What is the status of India’s relationship with the neighbouring countries?

— What is the Gujral doctrine?

— What are the significance and challenges of India’s neighbourhood-first policy?

— What initiatives have been taken by the government to promote the neighbourhood first policy?

PYQ Insight: Previously, questions have been asked on India’s popular foreign policies and doctrines; thus, knowing the Neighbourhood First policy in the context of China’s increasing regional dominance becomes important.

Everyone’s favourite: International Organizations

You’ve spent days and months covering this theme for your prelims – from all possible sources you had at your disposal, making sure that you only gain marks from here. Here is a chance to brush up on this topic for your Mains too.

International organizations form a crucial part of the International Relations section. On average, one question related to international organizations such as the WTO, UN, WHO, and IMO is asked every year. These questions typically focus on the structure, mandate, and India’s stance regarding these organizations. UPSC tends to explore how India engages with global institutions like the IMF, World Bank, and UNSC to further its economic and strategic interests. It also examines how India approaches issues of reform within these institutions.

#14 UN Security Council

📌 Why is it relevant?

India recently launched its campaign to serve the two-year (2028-29) term on the United Nations Security Council (UNSC). India has also called out attempts to introduce new parameters such as religion and faith as the basis for representation in a reformed UNSC, asserting that this runs completely counter to the accepted basis of regional representation.

UNSC reform has also been at the centre of demand for multilateral reforms, and as the world’s largest democracy and an emerging global power, India has been advocating strongly for UNSC reforms, seeking a permanent seat to ensure greater inclusivity in global governance. In this context, understanding the demand of UNSC reforms from a broader perspective becomes important.

Key dimensions to cover:

— Read about the United Nations.

— What is the composition and mandate of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC)?

— Why is there a growing demand for reforming the UNSC?

— What role has India as a founding member of the UN played in UN peacekeeping missions since their inception?

— Why should India be a permanent member of the UNSC?

— How does India’s status as the world’s largest democracy influence its advocacy for UN Security Council reforms?

— In what ways could expanding the Security Council enhance global governance and address contemporary challenges, and what are the potential obstacles in it?

PYQ Insight:

Discuss the impediments India is facing in its pursuit of a permanent seat in UNSC. (UPSC CSE 2015)

Click here to read more on UNSC: Composition, need for reform, and India’s claim for permanent membership

Making IR ‘Comprehensive’: Indian Diaspora, Soft Power and Cultural Diplomacy

The syllabus of IR doesn’t seem to leave anything. The economic and political influence of the Indian diaspora, especially in the West and Southeast Asia has also been asked. Questions majorly have focused on how the diaspora contributes to diplomacy, economic relations, and political influence, which in turn strengthens India’s soft power on a global scale.

#15 Indian Diaspora

📌Why is it relevant?

The topic of the Indian diaspora is significant from multiple perspectives. It is explicitly mentioned in the syllabus for the UPSC CSE General Studies Paper II and connects closely with India’s economy and foreign policy. Additionally, the UPSC has previously asked about the economic and political influence of the Indian diaspora. Therefore, it is an important topic to be covered.

Key dimensions to cover:

— What is the history of the evolution of the Indian diaspora?

— Which countries host the largest Indian diaspora populations?

— Indian diaspora and West Asia.

— Impact of West Asia crisis on Indian diaspora

— How has the Indian diaspora shaped India’s soft power globally and contributed to India’s economic growth?

— What are the initiatives taken by the Government of India to engage with the Indian diaspora?

PYQ Insight:

Indian diaspora has scaled new heights in the West. Describe its economic and political benefits for India. (UPSC CSE 2023)

Indian diaspora has a decisive role to play in the politics and economy of America and European Countries.’ Comment with examples (UPSC CSE 2020)

Indian Diaspora has an important role to play in South-East Asian countries’ economy and society. Appraise the role of Indian Diaspora in South- East Asia in this context. (UPSC CSE 2017)

Click here to read more on the role of Indian diaspora in nation’s economic growth and cultural diplomacy

All the best !

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