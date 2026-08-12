UPSC Mains 2026 Revision Checklist: Top 15 Ethics topics aspirants shouldn’t miss

Written by Raveena Baneta

“Ethics is knowing the difference between what you have the right to do and what is right to do”.

The quote, often attributed to United States Supreme Court Justice Potter Stewart, captures a distinction that lies at the heart of GS Paper IV.

That is where the real challenge of Ethics begins: moving from knowing what is right to demonstrating how you would choose and act when the right choice is not always obvious.

Mains 2026 is here. You may have sharpened your arsenal with content, examples and definitions, but the Ethics paper asks for more than what you have learnt. It asks: What is the right thing to do?

A case study or a theoretical question may place you between competing values such as legality and morality, compassion and impartiality, or efficiency and fairness. With little time and no perfect answer, you must identify the ethical dilemma, weigh competing values and justify your decision.

That is ethical judgement under pressure. This checklist is designed to prepare you for precisely that moment.

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What to expect?

These current-affairs issues will serve as an ethical laboratory to examine dilemmas, values, stakeholders, consequences and possible choices.

The aim is to build practical tools for ethical reasoning and help you move from “What can I do?” to “What ought I to do?”

Definitions, examples and frameworks can strengthen an answer. But under pressure, what matters most is recognising the ethical principles at play and defending your course of action.

Use this revision checklist not merely to know what happened in the news, but to practise thinking like the person who may one day have to decide what happens next.

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Let us begin with a crucial distinction between an ethical issue and an ethical dilemma.

(Infographic source: AI generated) (Infographic source: AI generated)

Now, let’s look at some key topics you shouldn’t miss. Beyond revision, these can help you anticipate different question angles, including the unexpected ones that may appear in the exam.

# 1 War and Peace

The post-pandemic world has seen growing conflicts, from Russia-Ukraine to West Asia, highlighting the human and economic costs of war and the importance of ethics in warfare and international relations. It is an important theme for International Relations and Ethics.

Connect the dots: Every ethics question begins with competing values. Before taking a position, identify the dilemma: national security or global peace? Diplomacy or military action? Justice or reconciliation? Strategic interests or moral responsibility? Then ask: which ethical principles should guide your answer?

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Just War Theory argues that the use of force is ethically justified only as a last resort, by a legitimate authority, for a just cause, and in a proportionate manner. Immanuel Kant reminds us that every individual possesses inherent dignity and must never be treated merely as a means to an end.

International Humanitarian Law (IHL) requires that civilians, prisoners of war and refugees be protected and treated humanely, even during armed conflict. Nations must also uphold the principles of sovereignty, territorial integrity and proportionality while minimising unnecessary human suffering.

(Infographic source: AI generated) (Infographic source: AI generated)

Quotes/Thinkers: Bertrand Russell- “War does not determine who is right, only who is left.” Mahatma Gandhi- “An eye for an eye makes the whole world blind.”

Think like a civil servant:

— If every nation believes its war is “just”, who becomes the final judge of justice?

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— Ponder on major wars and conflicts across the world and the consequent humanitarian crisis.

— How can public administrators promote peace, dialogue and conflict resolution in an increasingly polarised world?

— If you were advising the Government of India, would you recommend neutrality, mediation or taking sides in an international conflict? Why?

FYI: In GS IV paper, the examiner is rarely looking for a pro-war or anti-war stance. UPSC wants to understand your ability to recognise competing values, apply ethical principles, and justify a balanced course of action.

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UPSC CSE previous year mains question on the same theme:

Carl von Clausewitz once said, “War is a diplomacy by other means.” Critically analyse the above statement in the present context of contemporary geo-political conflict. (UPSC CSE, 2025/GS-IV)

Source: UPSC Ethics Simplified | What should world leaders know about ethics in International Relations?

# 2 International Aid – an act of assistance or strategy?

From COVID-19 vaccine diplomacy to aid during natural disasters and conflicts, international assistance has become a key instrument of foreign policy, extending beyond humanitarian relief to strategic interests. This raises an ethical question: Should aid prioritise humanitarian values, national interests, or a balance of both?

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For India, this also reflects the principles of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam and South-South Cooperation.

Connect the dots: In international aid, the dilemma may be humanitarian responsibility or national interest, compassion or strategic objectives, immediate relief or long-term self-reliance, sovereignty or conditional assistance.

Use values such as human dignity, global solidarity, justice, compassion, accountability and Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam to arrive at a balanced judgment. India has reflected these principles through Vaccine Maitri, HADR operations, disaster response and demand-driven development assistance in Africa.

Quotes/Thinkers: “Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere.” — Martin Luther King Jr.

Think like a civil servant:

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— Should international aid be considered an act of charity or a moral responsibility?

— Can humanitarian assistance ever be truly neutral when donor countries also pursue strategic interests?

— How can governments ensure that international aid empowers communities instead of creating long-term dependency?

FYI: When it comes to aid, it is not the amount or volume of charity/assistance that matters but the ethical intent behind it and the procedural transparency ensuring aid reaches the most needy. In ethics paper, can you link it with Mahatma Gandhi’s means over ends philosophy?

UPSC CSE previous year mains question on the same theme:

“’International aid’ is an accepted form of helping ‘resource-challenged’ nations. Comment on ‘ethics in contemporary international aid’. Support your answer with suitable examples. (UPSC CSE Mains 2023/GS-IV)

(Source: India’s quick response to earthquake in Afghanistan speaks of it as an emerging leader in providing food aid, Global South alone can’t bear war burden, needs financial support: Modi to G7)

#3 Public Protests — demanding a balance between rights and duties

(Express photos/Collage by AI) (Express photos/Collage by AI)

Public protests often present ethical dilemmas that go beyond law and order. Many situations involving public protests demand not only legal judgement but also ethical judgement. Communication, negotiation, persuasion, patience, and empathy often become as important as enforcement.

Connect the dots: A common ethical dilemma in public administration is balancing law with compassion. The State must maintain public order while protecting human dignity, just as citizens must exercise their right to peaceful expression within the constitutional framework.

Think of constitutional morality, empathy, tolerance, restraint, proportionality, impartiality and accountability.

Quotes/Thinkers: “The time is always right to do what is right.” — Martin Luther King Jr.

Think like a civil servant:

— In the case of public protests, how would you weigh — the right to dissent and the need to maintain public order? Individual liberty and collective security? Rule of law and compassion?



— Should force always remain the last resort, and what standards of accountability should govern its use?

— What role should empathy, restraint, proportionality, emotional intelligence, and constitutional values play while maintaining public order?

FYI: Wherever circumstances permit, dialogue should be exhausted before coercive measures are considered. The objective is not merely to restore law and order but also to preserve public trust.

Source: UPSC Ethics Simplified | CJP protest: Why responses to protests are an ethics case study

#4 Preventing fire tragedies — Strengthening safety, accountability and preparedness

Recurring fire incidents across the country raise a larger question: What does it say about governance when preventable fires continue to claim lives? When such tragedies become routine, they are not merely administrative failures but ethical failures.

Connect the dots: Identify the conflict — institutional reputation or transparency? Procedural compliance or substantive fairness? Efficiency or accountability? System protection or public trust?

Public administration derives legitimacy not just from law, but from integrity, accountability, compassion, social justice and responsiveness. During crises, protecting life and dignity may require public servants to act beyond formal instructions, guided by courage, compassion and duty.

As Kant argues, ethical action is driven by what is inherently right, not by favourable consequences.

Quotes/Thinkers: Kant claimed that every man must be regarded as an end in himself. (Just to remind you, Mahatma Gandhi also emphasised on ‘means and ends’.)

Think like a civil servant:

— If a fire tragedy was preventable, where does administrative responsibility end and ethical responsibility begin?

— How would you (as a DM) balance strict regulatory enforcement with economic and developmental interests when safety violations are discovered?

— If an inspection reveals serious safety violations but closing the establishment may affect livelihoods, what should take priority — immediate economic interests or the duty to protect life?

FYI: Ethical governance is not only about responding compassionately when lives are lost. It is about having the integrity and institutional courage to prevent avoidable loss of life in the first place.

(Source: UPSC Ethics Simplified | Can ethics stop the next fire tragedy?)

#5 Trust as a governance foundation

Recent exam-related controversies have shaken the confidence of millions of students and families. For young people, exams represent years of hard work, sacrifice and hope. When their credibility is questioned, trust in institutions and the social contract itself suffers. Repeated governance failures raise concerns about whether the system can uphold its responsibility to India’s youth.

Connect the dots: Such incidents test not just rules but the values behind governance: integrity, accountability, responsiveness and compassion. Their true test comes during crises, when ethical governance requires the courage to uphold rules in spirit, not merely on paper.

Public trust is the invisible capital connecting citizens and institutions. Civil servants exercise authority as a fiduciary responsibility, acting in the public interest.

Ask yourself: Institutional reputation or transparency? Procedural compliance or substantive fairness? Efficiency or accountability? Identify the dilemma, weigh competing values and arrive at a balanced ethical judgment.

Quote/Thinkers: You can use a very well established principle in public administration- ‘Public office is a public trust.’ Or what Francis Fukuyama said: “Social capital is the sine qua non of stable liberal democracy.”

Think like a civil servant:

— How would you ( as Secretary of the Department of Higher Education) respond when correcting a systemic failure may further inconvenience or distress thousands of students?

— If you discover a serious irregularity within an institution, would you prioritise protecting the institution’s image or disclosing the truth? Why?

FYI: In the Ethics paper, examination controversies should not be viewed merely as questions of administrative efficiency or procedural compliance. At their core, they test the foundational values of civil services.

(Source: UPSC Ethics Simplified | How can India’s civil services and governance rebuild Gen Z’s trust?)

#6 Government accountability in era of technology

(File Photo) (File Photo)

Large scale concerns over CBSE’s digital evaluation system have once again highlighted a critical ethical dilemma in an increasingly digital age. While technology promises efficiency, speed, and standardisation, the recent controversy reminds us that fairness cannot be automated.

Connect the dots: Digital governance can improve efficiency and service delivery, but technology cannot replace ethical responsibility. Human judgment remains essential for ensuring fairness, addressing grievances, and correcting unintended consequences. Institutions cannot hide behind technology when systems fail. Accountability must remain visible, accessible, and responsive.

Citizens interact with institutions, not algorithms. Therefore, institutions must remain answerable for the outcomes produced by the systems they deploy.

Max Weber’s rational-legal authority highlights that institutional legitimacy rests on predictable, rule-based procedures. When systems fail to ensure fairness, public trust and institutional legitimacy can suffer.

The Second Administrative Reforms Commission (ARC) emphasised accountability, transparency, responsiveness, and citizen-centricity as pillars of ethical governance. This also highlights the importance of emotional intelligence, as administrators must understand and respond sensitively to citizens affected by institutional decisions.

Quote/ Thinker: “Government is a trust, and the officers of the government are trustees; and both the trust and the trustees are created for the benefit of the people.” — Henry Clay

Think like a civil servant:

— As the head of an institution facing complaints about an automated evaluation system, what institutional mechanisms would you put in place to ensure transparency, grievance redressal and accountability?

— If a digital system produces widespread errors but its immediate suspension would disrupt the examination process, what course of action would you adopt?

— As a senior administrator, how would you ensure that technological efficiency does not come at the cost of fairness and citizen trust?

FYI: A key lesson for UPSC aspirants is that technology itself is neither ethical nor unethical. It is a tool whose impact depends upon how it is designed, implemented, monitored, and corrected.

UPSC CSE previous year mains question on similar theme:

“What do you understand by the term ‘good governance’? How far have recent initiatives in terms of e-Governance steps taken by the State have helped the beneficiaries? Discuss with suitable examples.” (UPSC CSE, 2022/GS IV)

(Source: UPSC Ethics Simplified : CBSE row as a case study on accountability when technology fails)

# 7 Ethical governance in public examinations — fixing leaks and frauds

The recurring NEET paper-leak controversy has put the credibility of India’s competitive examination system under scrutiny. For millions of aspirants, these exams represent years of effort and a path to professional success. Repeated leaks therefore raise concerns not just about malpractice, but deeper institutional weaknesses affecting the integrity of public examinations.

Connect the dots: Ethical governance in public examinations is a constitutional and moral obligation to protect merit, equality, and public trust (Virtue ethics). From a consequentialist lens, paper leaks undermine equal opportunity, students’ well-being, and institutional credibility. The response must therefore go beyond punishing individuals to addressing systemic weaknesses and incentives that enable malpractice.

Quotes/Thinkers: “Government is a trust, and the officers of the government are trustees; and both the trust and the trustees are created for the benefit of the people.”— Henry Clay

Think like a civil servant:

— As Director General of the NTA, what institutional reforms would you introduce to prevent examination malpractice and restore public confidence in the examination system?

— If you discover that a paper leak has occurred but cancelling the examination would cause hardship to millions of genuine candidates, what course of action would you take?

— If you were a student whose years of preparation were affected by an examination leak, how would you respond to the injustice without losing faith in the system?

FYI : A paper leak may appear to be an individual act of malpractice. But UPSC has repeatedly asked you to think one level deeper — about institutional quality, administrative culture, civil-service integrity and public trust.

UPSC CSE previous year mains question on similar theme:

“Institutional quality is a crucial driver of economic performance. In this context, suggest reforms in Civil Service for strengthening democracy.” (UPSC CSE, 2020/GS II)

(Source: NEET Paper Leak: What is ethical governance in public examinations?)

#8 Minister- Civil Servant relationship

The recent incident in Haryana, where a Minister told a Police officer to “get up from the meeting if you have no power” during a district grievance redressal session, highlights the friction that can arise between the political and permanent executive. When such clashes go viral, they expose the fragile balance between political authority and bureaucratic independence.

Connect the dots: In Nicomachean Ethics, Aristotle’s Doctrine of the Mean argues that virtue lies between excess and deficiency. In public life, ethical communication similarly requires a balance between arrogance and submission.

Plato’s Form of the Good and the Indian idea of dharma emphasise right conduct as the basis of public life.

Not every ethics question involves right versus wrong. Often, the challenge is balancing two legitimate roles. The political executive derives authority from the people’s mandate, while the permanent executive draws legitimacy from rules and procedures. Both are essential to good governance.

The ethical dilemma may involve political responsiveness vs administrative impartiality, democratic mandate vs professional advice, or assertiveness vs accommodation. The guiding principles should be integrity, neutrality, accountability, emotional intelligence, respect, and constitutional morality.

Quote/Thinker: Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, addressing probationers of the Indian Administrative Service, 1947, said—“The Union will go, you will not have a united India if you do not have a good All India Service which has the independence to speak out its mind, which has a sense of security.”

Think like a civil servant:

— You are the District Magistrate and a Minister publicly disagrees with a decision taken by your administration. How would you respond while maintaining the working relationship without compromising your professional judgement?

— If a Minister asks you to take an action that clearly conflicts with the law or your official duties, how would you handle the situation?

— As a civil servant, how would you distinguish between being responsive to the elected government and becoming politically compliant?

FYI: In the Ethics paper, do not reduce the minister–civil servant relationship to a simple “politician is wrong, bureaucrat is right” or vice versa. The ethical challenge is to understand the distinct legitimacy and responsibilities of both. A healthy relationship thus requires mutual respect, candid advice, impartiality, emotional intelligence, patience, and maturity— as important as knowledge of law or policy.

UPSC previous year mains question on similar theme:

It is believed that adherence to ethics in human actions would ensure in smooth functioning of an organization/system. If so, what does ethics seek to promote in human life? How do ethical values assist in the resolution of conflicts faced by him in his day-to-day functioning? (UPSC CSE, 2022/GS-IV)

(Source: Ethics Simplified | Minister vs Civil Servant : In governance, mature conversation is the key)

#9 Ethics in the age of AI

(Illustration: C R Sasikumar) (Illustration: C R Sasikumar)

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) is exploring a consent-based framework for synthetically-generated content, along with curbs on agentic AI autonomy, and regulatory sandboxes for high-risk applications as it weighs a separate law to regulate artificial intelligence (AI)

Connect the dots: AI can improve efficiency and reduce arbitrariness, but raises concerns of bias, transparency, explainability and human autonomy. When algorithms influence welfare, healthcare, loans or policing, equality, dignity, due process and natural justice must remain central.

The key question is: Can technology make administration more rational without making it less humane?

AI lacks conscience and empathy and can reproduce human biases through data, developers and algorithms. Key concerns include opacity, manipulation, sycophancy and biased outcomes.

AI therefore does not create ethical problems so much as amplify human intentions and biases. Hans Jonas’ Imperative of Responsibility reminds us that greater technological power demands greater responsibility to anticipate and prevent harm.

Quote/Thinker: As James Madison famously asked, “Who will guard the guardians?” This question remains deeply relevant in the age of AI.

Think like a civil servant:

— An AI system used for welfare targeting repeatedly excludes a particular social group due to biased training data. As the responsible officer, what safeguards would you demand?

— An AI system makes a harmful recommendation, while the vendor argues that the government officer approved the final decision and the officer argues that they relied on the system’s technical expertise. Who should bear responsibility?

Just FYI: AI may reshape the future, but it cannot replace the need for conscience, integrity, and moral responsibility. AI can assist administrative judgement— but it cannot inherit administrative responsibility. The final test of AI-enabled decision making is not merely accuracy or efficiency, but fairness, explainability, accountability and human dignity.

UPSC CSE previous year GS IV mains question on similar theme:

“The application of Artificial Intelligence as a dependable source of input for administrative rational decision-making is a debatable issue. Critically examine the statement from the ethical point of view.” (UPSC CSE, 2024)

(Source: Ethics Simplified: UPSC aspirants ask — Are humans failing ethically in the AI age? Here’s an answer)

#10 Ethics of public money: Is financial irregularity merely a procedural violation?

Public money is not merely a financial resource but a public trust. The 2025 UPSC GS-IV paper (as mentioned below) highlighted the ethical challenge of under-utilised or misutilised funds, while recent CAG audits have flagged misappropriation, diversion and under-utilisation. This raises a key question: Is financial irregularity merely a procedural violation, or an ethical failure?

Connect the dots: Financial probity goes beyond following expenditure rules. Public officials are stewards of citizens’ resources, so even permissible spending can be unethical if it is wasteful, inequitable or fails its public purpose.

Asteya (non-stealing) and Aparigraha (non-possessiveness) emphasise restraint and self-awareness. As Plato reminds us, power must serve the good. Unchecked temptation can turn into greed, corruption and ultimately a compromise of public trust.

Quote/Thinker: Paul M. Hughes, in ‘The Logic of Temptation’, writes: “Temptation is normally thought to be morally dubious, in part because it involves desiring what we think is immoral, imprudent, illegal, unaesthetic, or in some other way wrong or bad.”

Think like a civil servant:

— As a DM of an underdeveloped district, you find that a welfare scheme has unspent funds nearing the end of the financial year. Your superior suggests hurriedly spending the money to avoid a lower utilisation rate. What would you do?

— During disaster relief, strict financial procedures delay urgent assistance to affected citizens. How would you balance financial discipline with the need for timely humanitarian action?

FYI: Probity is not merely preventing theft of public money. It also means preventing waste, avoidable expenditure, diversion, favouritism and inefficient use of resources, because every rupee misused means a lost opportunity to serve a citizen.

UPSC previous year mains question on similar theme:

India is an emerging economic power of the world as it has recently secured the status of fourth largest economy of the world as per IMF projection. However, it has been observed that in some sectors, allocated funds remain either under-utilised or misutilised. What specific measures would you recommend for ensuring accountability in this regard to stop leakages and gaining the status of third largest economy of the world in near future ? (UPSC CSE, 2025/GS-IV)

#11 Relation between Constitutional Morality and law:

Recent debates, from the removal of Ministers facing prolonged incarceration under proposed Constitution (130th Amendment) Bill, 2025, to the Supreme Court’s reconsideration of constitutional morality in the Sabarimala case— have revived a fundamental question: What should guide constitutional governance— the text of the Constitution or its underlying values?

At the heart of these debates lie competing claims of rule of law, individual liberty, equality, religious freedom and democratic accountability.

Connect the dots: Constitutional morality elevates the Constitution from a social contract to the moral basis of governance. It demands adherence to both the letter and spirit of the Constitution.

In common-law systems like India and the US, stare decisis allows law to evolve through judicial precedent. Natural law links law with morality, while Lon L. Fuller’s “inner morality of law” highlights its ethical foundations.

The key dilemmas are: constitutional text or spirit, popular will or individual rights, majority morality or minority rights? Constitutional morality seeks to ensure that even legally permissible practices uphold equality, dignity and justice.

Quote/Thinker: “Constitutional morality is not a natural sentiment. It has to be cultivated and nurtured.”— B.R. Ambedkar. Or you can also use what Swami Vivekananda said- “The strength of a society is not in its laws, but in the morality of its people.”

Think like a civil servant:

— Should a civil servant uphold constitutional values even when they conflict with prevailing social or political sentiments?

— When the law is ambiguous, how should administrators interpret it while remaining within their legal mandate?

— A government scheme is formally equal but disproportionately excludes a vulnerable community because of its implementation rules. Would you strictly follow the rules or recommend corrective action? How would you justify it?

FYI: Constitutional morality is not a licence to substitute personal morality for law.

For a civil servant, it means exercising power within the bounds of the Constitution, respecting institutional boundaries and protecting its core values— even when doing so is inconvenient or unpopular.

UPSC previous year mains questions on similar theme:

“Constitutional morality is not a natural sentiment but a product of civil education and adherence to the rule of law.” Examine the significance of constitutional morality for public servants, highlighting its role in promoting good governance and ensuring accountability in public administration. (UPSC CSE, 2025/GS IV)

(Source: On the question of constitutional morality, how are law and morality related?)

#12 Development vs environment: The ethical trade-offs

The NGT cleared the ₹81,000-crore project in February 2026, while debates continue over ecological costs, indigenous rights, transparency and whether strategic importance can justify environmental trade-offs. The NGT, while upholding the environmental clearance, emphasised the need for a “balanced approach” between strategic imperatives and environmental safeguards.

Connect the dots: Development is not ethically justified merely because its objective is desirable. Sustainable development requires balancing present needs with ecological limits, while intergenerational and intragenerational justice ensure that future generations and vulnerable communities do not bear disproportionate costs.

The precautionary principle calls for restraint where environmental harm may be irreversible. Environmental justice, proportionality and the Public Trust Doctrine require weighing developmental benefits against ecological and social costs. Thus, balancing development with environmental protection is central to sustainable development.

Quote/Thinker: You can back your stance by quoting what Mahatma Gandhi emphasized in his philosophy– that the world has enough for everyone’s need, but not enough for everyone’s greed.

Think like a civil servant:

— You are a district official overseeing a development project that may damage a fragile ecosystem. How would you balance development needs with environmental protection?

— A project will generate employment for thousands but displace a small tribal community. What factors would you consider before giving your recommendation?

FYI: Development is a means, not an end. Ethical governance asks not merely “What can we build?” but “At what cost, borne by whom, and with what consequences for those yet to come?”

UPSC previous year mains question on similar theme:

Keeping the national security in mind, examine the ethical dilemmas related to controversies over environmental clearance of development projects in ecologically sensitive border areas in the country. (UPSC CSE, 2025/GS-IV)

#13 Social Media Governance vs. Free Speech: An ethical debate that doesn’t fade

(Illustration: C R sasikumar) (Illustration: C R sasikumar)

Social media has transformed citizens from passive recipients of information into active participants in democratic discourse. Yet debates persist about regulating harmful online content without infringing on free expression. This is an ethical dilemma as digital platforms grapple with misinformation, harassment, and platform liability amid public scrutiny. As governments seek greater platform accountability, the ethical dilemma is how to protect citizens from digital harms without giving the State or platforms excessive power to algorithmically manipulate citizens and obstruct fundamental right to free speech.

Connect the dots: Social-media governance connects free speech with responsibility, autonomy with manipulation, and individual liberty with collective welfare.

The ethical principles of truthfulness, accountability, privacy, non-maleficence, proportionality and respect for autonomy require platforms and the State to address genuine harms without turning regulation into censorship. Media literacy and critical thinking therefore become ethical safeguards alongside legal regulation.

Quote/Thinker: “Falsehood flies, and the truth comes limping after it.” — Jonathan Swift

Think like a civil servant:

— A viral post contains misinformation capable of triggering communal tension, but removing it could also affect legitimate political criticism. What would you do?

— A social-media platform refuses to remove harmful content, claiming freedom of expression. How would you balance individual liberty with public order?

— An AI-driven platform algorithm repeatedly recommends increasingly polarising content to users. Should the platform be held responsible for harms arising from its design choices?

FYI: Free speech is not a license to forget responsibilities and duties, just as regulation is not a licence for censorship. Ethical social-media governance must protect truth, dignity and public safety while preserving autonomy, dissent and democratic debate.

UPSC previous year mains question on similar theme:

In the present digital age, social media has revolutionised our way of communication and interaction. However, it has raised several ethical issues and challenges. Describe the key ethical dilemmas in this regard. (UPSC CSE, 2025/GS-IV)

(Source: Why social media governance demands balancing free speech with accountability)

#14 Environmental Ethics: The duty that can’t wait

Climate and environmental challenges, including water security, air pollution, and resource depletion, highlight ethical duties toward sustainability and equitable access to natural resources for present and future generations.

Connect the dots: The principle of sustainable development seeks to balance present needs with ecological limits, while intergenerational equity protects the interests of those yet to be born. Intragenerational equity and environmental justice demand that the poor and vulnerable do not bear a disproportionate share of pollution or resource scarcity.

The precautionary principle, polluter pays principle and Public Trust Doctrine further emphasise prevention, accountability and responsible stewardship of natural resources.

Climate justice adds one more dimension: those who have contributed least to climate change often face its greatest impacts, making equity and Common but Differentiated Responsibilities and Respective Capabilities (CBDR-RC) central to the debate.

Time has arrived to coalesce and enlighten with Summum Bonum or that ultimate goodness.

Quote/Thinker: “But man is a part of nature, and his war against nature is inevitably a war against himself.”— Rachel Carson

Think like a civil servant:

— Your district faces severe water scarcity, but a water-intensive industry promises employment and revenue. Would you permit it? What factors would guide your decision?

— Your district has limited funds for pollution control. Would you focus on reducing pollution at its source or protecting the most vulnerable populations from its effects?

— A proposed project is likely to provide significant benefits today but could cause irreversible ecological damage decades later. How would you account for the interests of future generations in your decision?

FYI: Environmental ethics is not about choosing the environment over development; it is about ensuring that development does not dilute the rights, dignity and well-being of vulnerable communities, future generations and nature itself.

UPSC previous year mains question on similar theme:

Global warming and climate change are the outcomes of human greed in the name of development, indicating the direction in which extinction of organisms including human beings is heading towards loss of life on Earth. How do you put an end to this to protect life and bring equilibrium between the society and the environment? (UPSC CSE, 2025/GS-IV)

(Source: UPSC Ethics Simplified: What is Environmental Ethics?)

#15 Role of a civil servant in a a tech-driven India

(Illustration by Suvajit Dey) (Illustration by Suvajit Dey)

The traditional image of the civil servant as a rule-enforcer and gatekeeper is increasingly giving way to that of an enabler, problem-solver, facilitator and catalyst for development. This shift is particularly visible in technology-enabled governance. Can civil servants use innovation, technology and partnerships to make the State an enabler of citizens’ capabilities rather than merely an authority that regulates them?

Connect the dots: This shift expands traditional values like dedication, objectivity and accountability to include public service motivation, empathy, innovation, citizen-centricity and outcome orientation. For instance, IFS officer Pushpendra Rana developed WhereToPlant, an AI/ML-based tool for ecological restoration.

A civil servant should go beyond enforcing rules by simplifying procedures, using technology, engaging citizens and finding solutions within the law. The aim is to create an enabling administration that empowers citizens and overcomes systemic barriers.

Initiatives like Compassionate Kozhikode reflect the shift from “following rules” to “using rules to serve people”, while maintaining fairness and accountability. This resonates with Robert K. Greenleaf’s servant leadership, where authority is exercised as a responsibility to empower citizens.

Quote/Thinker: “The best way to find yourself is to lose yourself in the service of others.”— Mahatma Gandhi

Think like a civil servant:

—A citizen repeatedly visits your office because a government process is too complex to understand. Would you simply explain the rules or find a way to simplify the process?

— Your district has a persistent problem for which no existing government scheme provides a holistic solution. How would you use local resources, technology and community participation to address it?

FYI: A civil servant must remain grounded in the Constitution and law, while constantly adapting to the changing needs of the nation. The challenge is not to bend the rules, but to find innovative, humane and practical solutions within them—turning public authority into an instrument of public welfare.

UPSC previous year mains question on similar theme:

To achieve holistic development goal, a civil servant acts as an enabler and active facilitator of growth rather than a regulator. What specific measures will you suggest to achieve this goal? (UPSC CSE, 2025/GS-IV)

(Source: UPSC Ethics Simplified | How and why Civil Servants should be ‘enablers’ of growth, not mere ‘regulators’)

Aspirants, the topics listed above are broader themes that can help you tackle other connected areas, whether in the static syllabus or case studies. What matters is not whether these topics appear directly in the question paper, but whether they help you understand concepts and apply them effectively in your answers. Hope you revise them well.

All the best!

For your suggestions and feedback, write to Raveena.baneta@indianexpress.com

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