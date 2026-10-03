Premium

UPSC Key: Captain Smit Machchhar, SCO Meet, India’s proposal to end Ukraine war

UPSC Current Affairs October 3, 2026: From India’s proposal to help end the Russia-Ukraine war and the impact of El Niño on ecological stress to Gandhi’s ideas on democracy, the Election Commission’s appointment process, Delhi’s Central Ridge restoration and India’s engagement with the SCO, here are the important topics to read for UPSC CSE.

UPSC key Captain Smit Machchaar, who allegedly foiled an attempt by his co-pilot to crash an Israel-bound flydubai flight and is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital in the UAECaptain Smit Machchaar, who allegedly foiled an attempt by his co-pilot to crash an Israel-bound flydubai flight and is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital in the UAE. (Source: PTI)
Written by: Manas Srivastava
29 min readNew DelhiOct 3, 2026 08:15 PM IST First published on: Oct 3, 2026 at 08:15 PM IST

Important topics and their relevance in UPSC CSE exam for October 3, 2026. If you missed the October 2, 2026 UPSC CSE exam key from the Indian Express, read it here

FRONT PAGE

‘Told myself door right there, do it,’ pilot tells PM; UAE calls attack an act of terror

Syllabus:

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
newsguard-logo
Manas Srivastava is currently working as deputy copy editor at The Indian Express and writes for UPSC and other competitive exams related projects.
Manas Srivastava

Manas Srivastava is an Assistant Editor at The Indian Express Read More

Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments