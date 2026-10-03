UPSC Key: Captain Smit Machchhar, SCO Meet, India’s proposal to end Ukraine war

Important topics and their relevance in UPSC CSE exam for October 3, 2026. If you missed the October 2, 2026 UPSC CSE exam key from the Indian Express, read it here

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance

Mains Examination:

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General Studies IV: Ethics and Human Interface; Human Values; Contributions of moral thinkers and philosophers; Emotional Intelligence; Probity in Governance

What’s the ongoing story?

— Captain Smit Machchhar, an Indian pilot with flydubai, was seriously injured after his co-pilot allegedly attacked him during flight FZ1073 from Dubai to Tel Aviv on September 30. The aircraft, carrying 174 passengers, subsequently made an emergency landing at Tabuk in Saudi Arabia, with all passengers and crew safe.

— Machchhar fought back despite suffering multiple injuries and managed to unlock the cockpit door. This enabled passengers and crew members to enter the cockpit and overpower the co-pilot. Two flydubai pilots who were travelling as off-duty or relief crew members subsequently took control of the aircraft and landed it safely at Tabuk.

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— During a video call with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Machchhar described how, while injured, he told himself to make one final effort to reach the cockpit door. He also said that he kept reciting the Hanuman Chalisa during the ordeal. Modi praised his courage, presence of mind and composure.

Key Points to Ponder:

— What do courage, presence of mind and composure mean in the context of ethical decision-making?

— How can professional responsibility influence decisions during a crisis?

— What is the relationship between professional competence and ethical conduct?

— How can the actions of individuals during emergencies affect the lives of others?

— What role can emotional resilience play when an individual faces an extreme situation?

— How can teamwork and collective action help manage a crisis?

— What does the incident tell us about the importance of preparedness and human response during emergencies?

Key Takeaways:

— Captain Smit Machchhar was seriously injured after his co-pilot allegedly attacked him aboard flydubai flight FZ1073.

— The aircraft reportedly descended about 14,000 feet in 29 seconds during the incident.

— Despite his injuries, Machchhar managed to unlock the cockpit door.

— Passengers and crew members entered the cockpit and helped overpower the co-pilot.

— Two flydubai pilots travelling as off-duty or relief crew subsequently helped take control of the aircraft.

— The aircraft was diverted and made an emergency landing at Tabuk Airport in Saudi Arabia. All passengers and crew were safe.

— The Indian Embassy in Riyadh said it was in contact with Machchhar’s family and was following up on his condition with Saudi authorities.

— Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Droupadi Murmu praised Machchhar’s courage and presence of mind.

Do You Know?

— Why are cockpit doors heavily reinforced?

The Indian Express Explained reported that cockpit doors were strengthened and made difficult to unlock following the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks in the United States. The objective was to prevent unauthorised access to the flight deck.

The Flydubai incident presented a different situation: according to the report, the threat came from inside the cockpit, rather than from an unauthorised person attempting to enter it. This raised questions about the balance between cockpit security and the possibility of intervention during an emergency.

— What helped bring the aircraft under control?

After Machchhar opened the cockpit door, passengers and crew intervened. One passenger, a plumber by profession, briefly took control of the aircraft while its nose was pointed down. The presence of two off-duty flydubai pilots on board was also crucial in subsequently stabilising and landing the aircraft.

— What is the larger aviation-security question?

An Indian Express editorial noted that the incident could prompt a wider assessment of aviation security, including screening, continuous vetting and procedures for situations in which a threat comes from within the flight deck.

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance

Mains Examination:

General Studies II: India and its neighbourhood relations; Effect of policies and politics of developed and developing countries on India’s interests; Important International institutions, agencies and fora and their structure and mandate.

What’s the ongoing story?

— For the first time since the Russia-Ukraine war began in February 2022, India has put forward a “comprehensive” and “broad” proposal to end the war, Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said on October 2.

— According to Sybiha, Ukraine had received four proposals for a possible ceasefire from India, Turkey, Egypt and the United States, with India’s being the most comprehensive. He said India had, for the first time, signalled its willingness to play a role.

— Sybiha said Ukraine was prepared to consider an energy and agricultural truce in the Black Sea, as well as an unconditional ceasefire along the line of contact. Kyiv, however, wants any ceasefire to cover not only combat operations but also attacks on energy and port infrastructure and the situation in the Black Sea.

— The development came after Russian President Vladimir Putin said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had been consistently raising the issue of ending the conflict and had “very good ideas” aimed at finding mutually acceptable solutions.

Key Points to Ponder:

— What does India’s engagement with both Russia and Ukraine indicate about its approach to international diplomacy?

— Why has India consistently emphasised dialogue and diplomacy in the Russia-Ukraine conflict?

— What is the significance of the Black Sea in the Russia-Ukraine conflict?

— Why are energy, ports, shipping and agricultural supplies important in discussions on a ceasefire?

— What challenges could India face if it seeks to contribute to efforts aimed at ending the conflict?

— How can a conflict in one region have implications for food, fuel and fertiliser security beyond the immediate region?

Key Takeaways:

— India has put forward a “comprehensive” and “broad” proposal to end the Russia-Ukraine war, according to Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha.

— This is the first time since the war began in February 2022 that India has signalled such a proposal, according to the report.

— Ukraine said it had received four proposals from India, Turkey, Egypt and the United States.

— Ukraine said it was ready to consider an energy and agricultural truce in the Black Sea.

— Ukraine also said it was considering an unconditional ceasefire along the line of contact.

— Kyiv wants a ceasefire to cover attacks on energy and port infrastructure, besides combat operations.

— Turkey and Egypt have proposed a ceasefire in the Black Sea, which could create conditions for the resumption of Ukrainian grain exports.

— The United States has proposed halting strikes on energy infrastructure.

— Putin said Modi had been raising the issue of ending the conflict and expressed appreciation for his efforts towards a peaceful solution.

— On August 31, Modi urged Putin to move from “endless war” to “end of war” during their meeting in Bishkek on the sidelines of the SCO summit.

— PM Modi had earlier told Putin in September 2022 that “this is not the era of war”. During their July 2024 meeting in Moscow, he said peace talks could not succeed amid bombs, guns and bullets and that a solution could not be found on the battlefield.

Do You Know?

— Why is the Black Sea important in the conflict?

The Black Sea has been an important part of discussions between India and Ukraine. During External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar’s September visit to Kyiv, discussions included threats to commercial shipping, freedom of navigation in the Black Sea and global food security.

The Indian Express reported that attacks on commercial shipping had affected Indian seafarers and that disruption to shipping was affecting countries of the Global South through its impact on fuel, fertiliser and food supplies.

— What has India said about resolving the conflict?

India has repeatedly emphasised dialogue and diplomacy. During his August 31 meeting with Putin, Modi said that India supported all efforts towards peace and that the two sides must move from “endless war” towards an “end of the war”.

During his September visit to Ukraine, Jaishankar said India was ready to “help in any manner” to end the conflict and said that the war would be resolved through dialogue, diplomacy and negotiations.

— How is India engaging with both sides?

The Indian Express reported that India has remained in contact with both Ukraine and Russia. Jaishankar said India was trying to identify ideas and suggestions that could contribute to the mitigation or cessation of the conflict.

The Editorial Page

UPSC Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Geography; Important geographical phenomena; General issues on Environmental Ecology, Biodiversity and Climate Change

Mains Examination:

General Studies I: Important geophysical phenomena such as earthquakes, Tsunami, Volcanic activity, cyclones etc.

General Studies III: Conservation, environmental pollution and degradation, environmental impact assessment; Disaster management

What’s the ongoing story?

— India has entered a potentially difficult post-monsoon period after recording a 12.6 per cent rainfall deficit during the southwest monsoon. The India Meteorological Department expects extremely dry conditions over most of the country for the rest of the year. A strengthening El Niño can reduce water availability in rivers and wetlands and increase stress on farms, forests and oceans.

— The Indian Express editorial argues that monitoring atmospheric conditions alone is not enough. Two forests with similar rainfall deficits, for instance, may respond differently because of differences in soil moisture, vegetation, groundwater and human pressure. Similarly, wetlands may differ in their ability to withstand a prolonged dry spell.

— The editorial calls for satellite observations to be complemented by field-level observations. It points to Uttarakhand’s move towards real-time monitoring of glacial lakes and the installation of sensors at Vasundhara Tal.

— A separate Indian Express Explained report provides details of the Vasundhara Tal system, including monitoring of water levels, weather, snow conditions, water flow and movement around the lake.

Key Points to Ponder:

— Why can the same climate stress produce different ecological outcomes in different regions?

— Why is monitoring ecological stress different from monitoring weather?

— How can satellite observations be complemented by field-level observations?

— Why is local-level ecological data important for disaster preparedness?

— How can ecological monitoring help in the allocation of scarce resources?

— What is the relationship between climate variability, ecological resilience and livelihoods?

— Why is coordination between research institutions, government departments, universities and citizen groups important for ecological monitoring?

Key Takeaways:

— India recorded a 12.6 per cent rainfall deficit during the southwest monsoon.

— The IMD expects extremely dry conditions over most of the country for the rest of the year.

— A strengthening El Niño can reduce water availability in rivers and wetlands and increase stress on farms, forests and oceans.

— Two forests with similar rainfall deficits can respond differently because of differences in soil moisture, vegetation, groundwater and human pressure.

— Two wetlands may also have different capacities to withstand a prolonged dry spell.

— A very strong El Niño may push an already stressed ecological system beyond a threshold.

— Micro-monitoring can help identify ecological nuances, direct scarce resources towards imperilled ecosystems and identify resilience.

— Satellite observations of the Earth’s atmosphere and surface have transformed weather forecasting and disaster response, but the editorial argues that they need to be complemented by field-level observations.

— Uttarakhand has moved towards real-time monitoring of glacial lakes, including monitoring at Vasundhara Tal.

— The Vasundhara Tal system will monitor water level, weather, snow conditions, water flow and movement around the lake.

— Tracking soil moisture, vegetation stress and animal movement can help identify unusually dry patches in forests early.

— Warmer winters, erratic western disturbances and declining snow cover are altering the moisture cycle in the Himalaya and leaving forests vulnerable to fires before spring.

— Monitoring thermal distress in coral reefs can provide information about the health of marine ecosystems and help protect shorelines from waves and erosion.

— Nearly 200 ecologists issued an appeal for an emergency ecosystem-wide monitoring network.

— Ecological monitoring in India remains divided among research institutions, government departments, universities and citizen groups. The editorial calls for a coordination framework among them.

Do You Know?

— In this article, The Indian Express focuses on how a strengthening El Niño can contribute to reduced water availability and greater ecological stress across farms, forests, wetlands and oceans.

— The editorial discusses ecological stress in the context of ecosystems experiencing conditions such as prolonged dryness and reduced water availability. The impact can vary according to local conditions such as soil moisture, vegetation, groundwater and human pressure.

— The term micro-monitoring is used for closer monitoring of local ecological conditions. It can help identify ecological nuances, direct resources towards imperilled ecosystems and identify resilience.

— Satellite observations provide continuous information about the Earth’s atmosphere and surface. The editorial argues that such observations need to be complemented with field-level information because local ecological conditions can determine how an ecosystem responds to climate stress.

— Uttarakhand’s real-time monitoring of glacial lakes as an example. At Vasundhara Tal, sensors will monitor changes in water levels, snow depth and other features and connect them with early-warning mechanisms.

UPSC Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Indian Polity and Governance; Constitution; Political System; Panchayati Raj; Rights Issues

Mains Examination:

General Studies II: Indian Constitution and governance; Important aspects of governance, transparency and accountability; Role of civil society; Issues related to democratic institutions.

General Studies IV: Human Values; Contributions of moral thinkers and philosophers; Ethics in public administration; Moral and political attitudes.

What’s the ongoing story?

— In a recent Indian Express column, political scientist Hilal Ahmed examines whether Mahatma Gandhi can help us imagine the future of democracy in India. The article takes forward a challenge posed by Yogendra Yadav, who argued that Gandhi and other thinkers of modern India could be used as “resources” to reimagine a more egalitarian institutional architecture.

— The article notes that Gandhi is usually remembered for protest politics and non-violent resistance, particularly Satyagraha. But it argues that Gandhi’s relevance extends beyond protest because his writings and politics also contained a constructive impulse towards humane, decentralised, inclusive and democratic public institutions.

Key Points to Ponder:

— Why does the article argue that Gandhi should be seen as more than a symbol of protest politics?

— What is the relationship between Satyagraha and public opinion?

— Why is an informed and morally conscious electorate important for democracy?

— How can social and economic inequalities affect meaningful democratic participation?

— What challenges arise when the distinction between news and propaganda becomes blurred?

— How can decentralisation contribute to more inclusive democratic institutions?

— What role can citizens play in making democratic institutions more accountable?

— How can truth and self-introspection strengthen ethical public life?

— What is the relationship between political centralisation and democratic participation?

Key Takeaways:

— Gandhi is often remembered for protest politics and non-violent Satyagraha, but the article argues that his ideas also have relevance for institutional building.

— Gandhi was critical of the idea of the modern state and described himself as a philosophical anarchist.

— At the same time, his writings and politics contained a constructive interest in developing humane, decentralised, inclusive and truthfully democratic public institutions.

— Gandhi argued that opposition to injustice should be grounded in truth and non-violence.

— The article identifies three challenges raised by Yogendra Yadav: social hierarchies and economic disparity; politically controlled mass media; and political centralisation leading towards person-centric authoritarianism.

— The article discusses caste-based prejudices, communal stereotypes and the influence of wealth and power on public life, and examines these issues through a Gandhian perspective.

— It argues that concerns of marginalised groups should not be treated merely as group-specific issues, but should be recognised as matters of national concern.

— Gandhi considered an informed and reasonable public opinion important to social change.

— The article discusses Gandhi’s view that an awakened and intelligent public opinion could act as a powerful instrument of Satyagraha.

— The author connects this idea to the contemporary situation in which the dividing line between news and propaganda has become increasingly blurred and the relationship between media economy and political power is visible.

— The article identifies three elements in Gandhi’s approach to this problem: peaceful politics of action, politics of discourse, and politics of belief and commitment.

— Gandhi also emphasised self-introspection and self-analysis for those who sought to oppose social evils.

— On political centralisation, the article presents Gandhi’s view that the problem is connected not only with professional politicians but also with voters.

— Gandhi advocated an electorate that was impartial, independent and intelligent.

— The article concludes that Gandhi can be seen not merely as a historical figure but as a “guide and co-traveller” in thinking about the future of Indian democracy.

Do You Know?

— The Indian Express article notes that Gandhi was critical of the modern state and preferred to describe himself as a philosophical anarchist. It also points out that Gandhi celebrated his inconsistencies and context-specific responses to questions of public life.

— The article cites Gandhi’s 1925 writing in Young India, where he argued that loyalty to an institution depended on whether it contributed to the growth of the individual and the nation. If an institution instead obstructed that growth, Gandhi considered opposition to it a duty.

— According to the article, Gandhi considered an awakened and intelligent public opinion a powerful instrument of Satyagraha. The argument was that when public opinion was sufficiently mobilised against a social abuse, even influential individuals would find it difficult to openly support that abuse.

— The article cites Gandhi’s 1920 writing in Young India, where he called for an electorate that was impartial, independent and intelligent. He warned against voters choosing representatives based on private relationships or personal benefits rather than national affairs.

UPSC Syllabus

Preliminary Examination: Indian Polity and Governance, Constitutional bodies, Election Commission of India

Mains Examination:

GS-II: Constitutional bodies; Election Commission; electoral reforms; institutional independence; democratic governance

What’s the ongoing story?

— In a recent column, former Ambassador Manjeev Singh Puri examines how the process of appointing the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) and Election Commissioners (ECs) could be made more trusted and consensual. He draws a comparison with the UN Security Council’s approach to selecting the UN Secretary-General and argues that the principle of reducing distrust among key stakeholders could offer a lesson for India.

— The article discusses the constitutional position of the Election Commission, the changes brought by the Supreme Court’s March 2023 judgment and the law enacted by Parliament in 2023. It also discusses the possible roles of the Chief Justice of India (CJI), the Leader of the Opposition, the Union government and the Cabinet Secretary in the selection process.

Key Points to Ponder

— What is the constitutional position of the Election Commission of India?

— How are the CEC and ECs appointed?

— What changed after the Supreme Court’s March 2023 judgment?

— How did the 2023 law alter the selection committee?

— Why does institutional independence matter for an election management body?

— What is the relevance of consensus in selecting members of constitutional institutions?

— How does the UN Security Council’s approach to selecting the UN Secretary-General provide a possible comparison?

— What are the respective roles of the Prime Minister, Leader of Opposition, CJI and Cabinet Secretary in the article’s proposed framework?

Key Takeaways

— Article 324 of the Constitution vests the superintendence of national and state elections in the Election Commission of India, while leaving the appointment process of the CEC and ECs to Parliament.

— For nearly 75 years, in the absence of legislation governing these appointments, the executive filled the constitutional vacuum and appointed the CEC and ECs.

— In March 2023, the Supreme Court ruled against exclusive executive control over the appointments. Until Parliament enacted a law, the Court created a selection committee comprising the Prime Minister, Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha and Chief Justice of India.

— At the end of 2023, Parliament enacted a law that excluded the CJI and included a Union Cabinet Minister in the three-member selection committee. The Cabinet Secretary was tasked with preparing a shortlist, while decisions were to be taken by majority vote.

— The article notes the argument that this arrangement could favour the government because the Cabinet Minister would be unlikely to differ from the Prime Minister.

— The columnist argues that institutional arrangements should ensure that the CEC and ECs are as free as possible from bias and act with fairness.

— The article emphasises the importance of having the government and Opposition on the same page in the selection process, not merely to constitute a bipartisan body but also to ensure that its outcomes reflect bipartisan agreement.

— The article draws a comparison with the UN Security Council’s procedure for selecting the UN Secretary-General. None of the five permanent members with veto power must dissent from the choice.

— The columnist argues that such a process may not always produce the candidate with the best technical qualifications, but can produce someone who is not distrusted by any of the five permanent members.

— The article therefore presents removing distrust among key stakeholders as a possible practical principle when complete consensus is difficult to achieve.

— The columnist suggests that the selection committee could be headed by the Chief Justice of India and include a Union Cabinet Minister and the Leader of the Opposition.

— The article also highlights the role of the Cabinet Secretary in suggesting candidates, including people who have served in senior bureaucratic positions and those who are not perceived to have political leanings or to be close to political leadership.

— The underlying argument of the column is that selecting people to head the election machinery requires institutional arrangements that build trust and minimise perceptions of political bias.

Do You Know?

— Article 324: The article notes that Article 324 entrusts the Election Commission with the “superintendence” of elections. It also leaves the appointment of the CEC and ECs to Parliament.

— Selection committee created by the Supreme Court in 2023: The interim arrangement consisted of the Prime Minister, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha and Chief Justice of India.

— 2023 parliamentary law: The subsequent law replaced the CJI with a Union Cabinet Minister in the three-member selection committee and provided for a shortlist prepared by the Cabinet Secretary.

— UNSC comparison: The article points to the requirement that none of the five permanent members of the UN Security Council veto the choice of the UN Secretary-General as an example of a selection process where avoiding distrust among key stakeholders becomes important.

The Ideas Page

UPSC Syllabus

Preliminary Examination: Environment and Ecology, Biodiversity and conservation, Forests and invasive species, Environmental governance

Mains Examination:

GS-III: Environment and ecology; conservation; environmental degradation; biodiversity

GS-II: Environmental governance and role of institutions

What’s the ongoing story?

— In his Indian Express column, environmentalist and author Pradip Krishen examines the ongoing work to “restore” Delhi’s Central Ridge. The column questions whether clearing existing vegetation and creating dense plantations can be considered ecological restoration.

— The debate centres on the removal of vilayati keekar, the clearing of vegetation and soil, the choice and density of trees being planted, and the possible ecological consequences of these interventions.

Key Points to Ponder

— What is the Central Ridge and why is it ecologically significant?

— Why has vilayati keekar become central to the debate over Ridge restoration?

— What is the difference between ecological restoration and plantation?

— Why does the choice and density of tree species matter in forest restoration?

— What role do soil microorganisms, fungi and insects play in an ecosystem?

— What are the possible consequences of large-scale clearing and plantation in an existing ecosystem?

— How can invasive species be managed without disturbing the wider ecosystem?

— What challenges arise when urban forests are treated like landscaped parks?

Key Takeaways

— The Central Ridge is a semi-wild tract of about 8.5 sq km in Delhi. The column says nearly half of the original area was lost in the 1960s.

— The column notes that several animal species that once inhabited the Ridge have disappeared. It mentions the disappearance of foxes and nilgais, while civets, hares, mongooses, rodents and snakes remain.

— Vilayati keekar was planted on the Ridge in the 1920s by William Mustoe. According to the column, other trees planted earlier died when irrigation was withdrawn, while vilayati keekar survived because it was better adapted to the Ridge’s thin, dry and rocky soil.

— The Forest Department says it is restoring the Ridge to its “pristine purity”. The column says bulldozers have cleared 200 hectares of the Central Ridge, removing old woody shrubs and lianas.

— The column says trees whose canopies could eventually span 12 metres or more are being planted just 1.2 metres apart. It also mentions the planting of jamun and arjun and a plantation density of 2,500 trees per hectare.

— The column raises concerns about the use of anti-termite chemicals during plantation work. It argues that such chemicals can affect microorganisms, fungi and insects that contribute to living soil. It also says one of the toxins mentioned in a Forest Department tender was banned in India, following which the tender was retracted after public criticism.

— The column describes the emergence of small one-acre “vans” featuring bougainvillea and other exotic ornamental plants and raises the question of whether the Ridge is being “parkified”.

— It also mentions plans for dense Miyawaki forests, gaushalas, a bonsai park and a new interpretation centre on parts of the Ridge.

— An earlier Indian Express report said that the Delhi Forest Department had initiated the removal of vilayati keekar from the Central Ridge as part of the Centre-approved Delhi Eco-restoration Plan 2026-30, with the aim of making way for indigenous plantation.

— The same report said the work was paused after the Delhi High Court sought the Forest Department’s response to allegations that earlier court directions concerning the forest area had been violated.

— The Forest Department said the restoration plan sought to remove the invasive species and allow indigenous vegetation to thrive.

Central Ridge and environmental governance

— The issue illustrates a broader question in environmental governance: Does removing an invasive species automatically constitute ecological restoration, or does restoration also require attention to the existing soil, vegetation and wider ecosystem?

— The column argues for a more gradual, phased approach to removing vilayati keekar rather than clearing large areas of existing vegetation.

Do You Know?

Vilayati keekar: The column identifies vilayati keekar as Prosopis juliflora, a tree from Central and South America that was planted on the Ridge in the 1920s.

Central Ridge: The column describes it as a semi-wild tract of 8.5 sq km in the heart of Delhi.

Delhi Eco-restoration Plan 2026-30: Indian Express reported that the plan involves removal of invasive vilayati keekar and plantation of indigenous species in the Ridge.

Miyawaki forests: The column mentions plans for dense Miyawaki forests as part of the proposed interventions on the Ridge.

EXPLAINED

UPSC Syllabus

Preliminary Examination: International Relations, International organisations and groupings, India and its neighbourhood, Regional groupings

Mains Examination:

GS-II: India and its neighbourhood; bilateral, regional and global groupings; international institutions and agreements

What’s the ongoing story?

— India sent a senior Ministry of External Affairs official, Alok Dimri, to Islamabad for the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation’s (SCO) national coordinators’ meeting. It was the first visit by an Indian official delegation to Pakistan since Operation Sindoor.

— The SCO Council of National Coordinators meets under a rotational presidency. Pakistan assumed the SCO presidency after the Bishkek summit, leading to the meeting being held in Islamabad.

— For India, the article says, participation was important because it is an SCO member, despite the current state of bilateral relations with Pakistan.

Key Points to Ponder

— Why does India participate in multilateral forums such as the SCO despite difficult bilateral relations with some member countries?

— What is the significance of the SCO’s rotational presidency?

— Why is Central Asia important to India’s foreign policy?

— How does regional connectivity influence India’s engagement with the SCO?

— Why is Pakistan’s hosting of the SCO significant for India?

— How can multilateral forums provide channels for engagement even when bilateral ties remain difficult?

— What are the strategic implications of India balancing its relations with Pakistan, China, Russia and Central Asian countries?

— What role do connectivity, transit and trade play in India’s engagement with the SCO?

Key Takeaways

— Alok Dimri, a 1998-batch Indian Foreign Service officer and Additional Secretary in the Ministry of External Affairs, led the Indian delegation at the SCO national coordinators’ meeting in Islamabad. He is a former ambassador to Kyrgyzstan and has also served as Joint Secretary in charge of G20 and BRICS.

— The meeting was held under Pakistan’s presidency of the SCO. Pakistan assumed the presidency after the Bishkek summit of August 31-September 1.

— The visit was also the first such Indian delegation visit to Pakistan since External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar travelled to Islamabad for the SCO Council of Heads of Government meeting in October 2024.

— The Indian government has maintained that while bilateral engagement with Pakistan requires a conducive environment free from terrorism, India will engage with Pakistan through the SCO format.

— The Indian Express report describes India’s participation as a way of maintaining situational awareness about how Pakistan conducts its activities under the SCO framework and monitoring the direction of Pakistan’s SCO-related activities.

India and the diplomatic tightrope

— The article identifies a difficult diplomatic environment for India. It notes India’s concerns about Pakistan and China’s roles, while also pointing out that Delhi has had to engage with both countries through multilateral formats.

— The article says India will watch whether Pakistan hosts SCO-related meetings in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, as well as whether maps or other official SCO material depict Indian territory as part of Pakistan or China.

Connectivity, transit and trade

— Connectivity is another important theme in India’s SCO engagement.

— During the Islamabad meeting, Indian SCO Coordinator Alok Dimri highlighted connectivity, regional connectivity, transit and trade as issues being discussed under Pakistan’s SCO presidency.

— The Indian Express noted that Pakistan has blocked India’s overland access to Afghanistan and Central Asia, making regional connectivity an important issue for India.

— Dimri also referred to the SCO’s movement from East Asia and Central Asia towards the neighbourhood, with previous summits held in Bishkek and Tianjin before the Islamabad meeting.

Why is Central Asia important for India?

— An Indian Express expert explainer on the SCO notes that India’s objectives in joining the organisation included strengthening ties with Central Asian countries, which India considers part of its extended neighbourhood.

— The explainer identifies energy resources, security, counter-terrorism, connectivity and economic relations among the areas relevant to India’s engagement with Central Asia.

— It also discusses India’s efforts to pursue connectivity with Central Asia through Iran and the Chabahar route, given the lack of direct overland access through Pakistan.

India and the possibility of PM Modi’s visit

— The article says Pakistan is expected to invite Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the SCO leaders’ summit in Pakistan next year. The dates have not been announced, and the article notes that whether Modi attends would be a political decision.

— The SCO meetings, according to the article, will provide an opportunity to assess the circumstances surrounding such a possible visit.

For any queries and feedback, contact manas.srivastava@indianexpress.com

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