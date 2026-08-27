UPSC Issue at a Glance | Food Safety in spotlight: What IAS Tukaram Mundhe’s drive brings into focus

UPSC Issue at a Glance is an initiative by UPSC Essentials aimed at streamlining your UPSC Current Affairs preparation for the prelims and mains examinations by focusing on issues making headlines. In this edition, we cover the food safety from a broader perspective. Let’s get started.

If you missed the previous UPSC Issue at a Glance | Assam Floods: The anatomy of flash floods, from sudden disasters to smarter preparedness from the Indian Express, read it here.

In the last few days, the visuals of inspection drives conducted by the Maharashtra FDA commissioner have been trending all over social media. Since Tukaram Mundhe took charge as Maharashtra FDA Commissioner in May, inspection drives have intensified, and the Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) recent wave of licence suspensions across Pune, Mumbai, and other cities in Maharashtra has forced hotels and restaurants to re-examine their kitchen hygiene, processing standards, and legal compliance.

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FDA commissioner Tukaram Mundhe. (Express photo by Sankhadeep Banerjee) FDA commissioner Tukaram Mundhe. (Express photo by Sankhadeep Banerjee)

This has brought an important topic into the spotlight as it holds great importance for public health, i.e., food safety. In this context, let’s understand the issue of food safety from a broader perspective.

What will you learn from this article? What is food safety, and why is it important for public health? W hat are the emerging and evolving challenges to food safety? What are the major global standards and frameworks governing food safety? What is the present state of food safety in India, and what are the key gaps? What are the key gaps in the present food safety?

Question 1: What is food safety and why is it important?

Food is the third most basic human need after air and water. We are all food consumers, and we all want our food to be safe. Safe food is essential to human health and well-being. Only when food is safe can we fully benefit from its nutritional value and from the mental and social benefits of sharing a safe meal.

Safe food is one of the most critical guarantors for good health. However, with the emerging challenges of use of high chemicals at different stages of food production and lack of proper hygiene make it crucial to maintain the safety of food and ensure that it is not harmful to people. Unsafe food can lead to a large number of foodborne diseases.

According to the Food and Agriculture Organization’s (FAO),

With an estimated 600 million cases of foodborne illnesses annually, unsafe food is a threat to human health and economies, disproportionally affecting vulnerable and marginalized people, especially women and children, populations affected by conflict, and migrants.

Food safety holds great importance as food-borne illnesses have wider ramifications, it can not only result in mortality but can also impede economic growth by damaging trade and tourism, loss of earnings, and unemployment.

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In this context, it is important to ensure that food stays safe at every step of the food chain, from production to consumption.

Connection between food safety and food security According to World Health Organisation (WHO), food safety, nutrition, and food security are closely linked. Unsafe food creates a vicious cycle of disease and malnutrition, particularly affecting infants, young children, elderly and the sick. In addition to contributing to food and nutrition security, a safe food supply also supports national economies, trade and tourism, stimulating sustainable development.

(Infographic: AI-generated) (Infographic: AI-generated)

Question 2: What are the emerging and evolving challenges to food safety?

One in ten people worldwide fall ill from contaminated food each year. It affects all countries.- FAO

Food contamination and food adulteration have emerged as a major global challenge to the food safety. Here are some of the major food safety challenges:

1. Food adulteration: It is a process by which substances are either intentionally added to food items or food gets contaminated due to negligence or poor handling practices. Adulterants could be harmful chemicals or harmless fillers, which can be added at any stage of the production process. For instance, the dilution of milk by farmers or the mixing of edible oil with mineral oil are examples of food adulteration.

The issue of food adulteration is present in both organised and unorganised sectors. If the adulteration of milk-based sweets by small sweet shops during Diwali is a common local concern, big corporations have also been found involved in food adulteration.

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Evidence worldwide suggests that 57 per cent of individuals have had health issues as a result of consuming adulterated food. Food adulteration can cause a range of health issues, including digestive disorders, allergic reactions, nutritional deficiencies, weakened immune system, and chronic diseases like cancer and liver damage.

2. Chemical Contaminants in Food: Chemical contamination threatens food safety at all phases of production. The high concentration of chemicals such as pesticides, chemical residues, toxic metals, polychlorinated biphenyls, preservatives, food colors, and other additives in food poses a serious challenge to food safety and human health.

Health risks associated with pesticide residues in food! According to WHO- “Pesticides are chemicals used in agriculture to protect crops against insects, fungi, weeds and other pests. In addition to their use in agriculture, pesticides are also used to protect public health in controlling the vectors of tropical diseases, such as mosquitoes. But pesticides are also potentially toxic to humans. They may induce adverse health effects including cancer, effects on reproduction, immune or nervous systems.”

3. Effect of Climate Change on Food Safety: Climate change, which is characterized by an increase in Earth’s temperature and global changes in weather patterns, is also impacting food safety. Climate change engenders climate variability. In this context, the food supply chain’s safety is believed to be threatened by both climate change and variability in several ways.

Ashok Gulati writes, chair professor for agriculture at ICRIER-“The challenge today is to develop technologies that supply the food and nutritional needs of the world while also addressing climate change imperatives. Today, there seems to be a lack of sync between policies and technologies.”

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4. Biological Hazards: Among the various hazards, these are an important cause of food-borne illnesses. Living organisms, including microbiological ones, constitute biological hazards. Despite all the efforts in the area of food safety, microbial food-borne pathogens are still a serious concern and new pathogens continue to emerge.

Question 3: What are the major global standards and frameworks governing food safety?

Food standards are a mechanism for promoting food safety and quality among the general public. They ensure that established food safety practices are followed. They provide guidance on hygienic food handling for farmers and processors. They also define the maximum levels of additives, contaminants, residues of pesticides, and veterinary drugs that can safely be consumed by all.

Furthermore, standards specify how the food should be measured, packaged, and transported to keep it safe. With the application of standards on things like nutrition and allergen labeling, consumers can know the quality of the food.

Most governments and organizations adopt and enforce food standards that are based on scientific risk assessments, covering hazards that are biological, chemical, and physical in nature.

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Key international standards and frameworks governing food safety

1. FAOLEX: It is one of the world’s largest digital collections of national laws and regulations on food, agriculture and renewable natural resources.

2. Sanitary and Phytosanitary Measures (SPS): It sets out the basic rules for food safety and animal and plant health standards. It allows countries to set their standards. SPS agreement entered into force with the establishment of the World Trade Organization on 1 January 1995.

3. Codex Alimentarius: Also known as the “Food Code,” it is a collection of standards, guidelines, and codes of practice adopted by the Codex Alimentarius Commission. The Codex Alimentarius Commission is a joint intergovernmental body of the FAO and WHO. Currently, it has 189 members and India is a member.

World Food Safety Day World Food Safety Day is observed annually on June 7 to draw attention and inspire action to prevent, detect, and manage foodborne risks. The United Nations General Assembly established World Food Safety Day in 2018 to raise awareness of this important issue. WHO and the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations jointly facilitate the observance of World Food Safety Day, in collaboration with the Member States and other stakeholders. The theme for World Food Safety Day 2026 is “From burden to solutions – safe food everywhere.”

4. International Plant Protection Convention (IPCC): It aims to protect the world’s plants, agricultural products, and natural resources from plant pests. It is an intergovernmental treaty. It develops, adopts, and promotes the application of international phytosanitary measures as the main tool to safeguard global food safety and security and facilitate safe trade. It has been ratified by 185 contracting parties, and India is also a contracting party to it.

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Question 4: What is the present state of food safety in India?



The prevalence of food adulteration and contamination raises an important question about food safety mechanisms in India. Notably, the Food Safety and Standard Act, 2006, provides the legal framework for monitoring the status of food safety, and the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) is the main authority for ensuring food safety in India.

→ Food Safety and Standard Act, 2006: It aims to establish a single reference point for all matters relating to food safety and standards, by moving from multi-level, multi-departmental control to a single line of command. The Act established FSSAI and the State Food Safety Authorities for each State.

→ FSSAI: It is an autonomous statutory body established under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006. Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Government of India is the administrative Ministry of FSSAI. Its headquarters is in Delhi. The FSSAI is responsible for regulating and overseeing food safety. It conducts periodic pan-India surveillance of food products, especially staple food and commodities that are prone to adulteration.

FDA officials raiding the eatery in Maharashtra’s Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. (Photo Credit: Special Arrangement) FDA officials raiding the eatery in Maharashtra’s Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. (Photo Credit: Special Arrangement)

– Food Safety and Standards Rule, 2011: It provides for the Food Safety Appellate Tribunal and the Registrar of the Appellate Tribunal, food safety standards for organic food, and regulates food advertising.

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It covers licensing and registration, packaging and labelling of food businesses, food product standards, and food additive regulations. It prohibits and restricts sales or approval of non-specified foods and food ingredients; such ingredients may cause harm to human health.

Important initiatives for food safety in India

1. Eat Right India Movement: To transform the country’s food system to ensure safe, healthy, and sustainable food for all Indians. It is aligned with the National Health Policy 2017 with its focus on preventive and promotive healthcare and flagship programmes like Ayushman Bharat, POSHAN Abhiyaan, Anemia Mukt Bharat, and Swachh Bharat Mission.

2. Eat Right Station Certification: It is awarded by FSSAI to railway stations that have set benchmarks (as per the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006) in providing safe and wholesome food to passengers.

3. State Food Safety Index (SFSI): Developed by the FSSAI, the index aims to measure the performance of states and Union Territories on selected “parameters” of food safety. The SFSI is released annually for a financial year. SFSI measures the performance of states on five parameters of food safety. The parameters include human resources and institutional data, compliance, food testing, infrastructure and surveillance, training and capacity building, and consumer empowerment.

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Food safety in India: rules, regulators and reform UPSC ISSUE AT A GLANCE — GOVERNANCE As FDA crackdowns put food safety back in the news, here's how global standards, India's laws and its flagship initiatives fit together. Global standards India's framework India's initiatives GLOBAL FRAMEWORK How food safety is governed worldwide Standards set safe additive levels, guide hygienic handling and define how food is packaged and labelled. Four frameworks anchor this system globally. ★ FAOLEX One of the world's largest digital collections of national laws on food, agriculture and natural resources. ⚖ SPS Agreement Sets basic food safety and plant/animal health rules under the WTO, in force since January 1, 1995. ◆ Codex Alimentarius The joint FAO-WHO "Food Code" body has 189 members, including India. ✓ IPPC Protects plants and agricultural produce from pests; ratified by 185 contracting parties, including India. THE LAW Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006 Creates a single reference point for food safety, replacing multi-level, multi-departmental control with one line of command. The Act established FSSAI and State Food Safety Authorities. ★ FSSAI Autonomous statutory body under the Health Ministry, headquartered in Delhi, running pan-India surveillance of adulteration-prone foods. ⚖ FSS Rules, 2011 Sets up the Food Safety Appellate Tribunal and covers organic food standards, licensing, labelling and advertising rules. MOVEMENT Eat Right India Aims to transform India's food system for safe, healthy and sustainable food, aligned with the National Health Policy 2017, Ayushman Bharat and POSHAN Abhiyaan. CERTIFICATION & INDEX Eat Right Station and SFSI FSSAI certifies railway stations meeting food safety benchmarks. Its annual State Food Safety Index scores states on five parameters: institutional capacity, compliance, food testing, infrastructure, and consumer empowerment. Express InfoGenIE

Question 5: What are the key gaps in the present food safety?

Despite a comprehensive legal and regulatory framework for food safety in India, significant gaps persist in its implementation. Challenges range from inadequate food-safety compliance to lack of awareness among consumers. Bridging these gaps is essential to ensure that food safety laws translate into safer food practices and better public health outcomes.

Shortcomings of FSSAI

According to Express View: From MDH to Ceralac and Cadbury – where is the regulator?

Frequent controversies over food products in India show the country’s food business regulator, FSSAI, in poor light. The agency has had a chequered record. It has consistently been hamstrung by staff and infrastructure shortages. This has meant that a large section of the market views regulation as paperwork rather than regular inspections followed by expert guidance.

The FSSAI is mandated to educate businesses and consumers on food safety. It is also tasked to “collect and collate data regarding food consumption, incidence and prevalence of biological risk, contaminants in food, residues of various contaminants in foods products, and identify risks”. The frequent controversies around food items indicate that the agency has done scarce justice to its remit.

Thus, regulations must contend with scientific uncertainty and the variance in rules amongst nations. Food authorities must regularly update standards and handhold exporters. The FSSAI has fallen short on both counts. A country with a growing food market and an aspiration to increase its footprint in the global market needs a more proactive regulator.

Rules are changing but awareness is still catching up

Effective April 1 this year, FSSAI revised its turnover-based licensing categories. Food businesses with annual turnover of up to Rs 1.5 crore must obtain FSSAI registration; those with turnover between Rs 1.5 crore and Rs 50 crore require a State FSSAI licence; and businesses with turnover above Rs 50 crore require a Central FSSAI licence. The distinction is important because India’s food sector ranges from small local vendors and retailers to large restaurants, manufacturers, importers and exporters.

A licence establishes that a business is within the regulatory system. It does not necessarily establish that safe practices are consistently followed. Also, the major cause of non-compliance is lack of awareness and education.

The gaps go beyond kitchens and restaurants

The implementation problem is larger than restaurant hygiene. Dr Arun Gupta, convenor of Nutrition Advocacy in Public Interest (NAPi), believes immediate action is needed to assess risks and generate data about consumption of ultra-processed foods.

India’s regulatory framework is extensive. The more difficult question is how enforcement resources are deployed. Pawan Agarwal, former CEO of FSSAI, believes the system needs to move beyond intensive inspection. “Visible and credible action, as seen in Maharashtra recently, can change behaviour. However, long delays between violation detection and final accountability weaken deterrence. Not all violations pose the same health risk, so regulatory efforts should prioritize foods, establishments, and supply chains with the highest risk, including microbial and chemical hazards that are not always visible during inspections,” he explains.

What does WHO say about different stakeholders’ role in strengthening food safety? Governments — Encourage and engage in multi-sector collaboration at the local, national, regional and global levels. — Public support programmes must focus on healthy and safe food. — Design strong policies and practice good governance. Support policy measures and legal frameworks to strengthen the national food safety system and ensure it complies with food safety standards. Food Businesses — Comply with international food standards. — Everyone involved in food production, processing, distribution, and retail – must ensure compliance with standards to identify, evaluate, and control food safety hazards. — Engage employees, suppliers, and other stakeholders to grow and develop a food safety culture. Organize regular informational sessions, trainings or workshops on food safety. Consumers — Keep informed and promote food safety. Consumers have the power to drive change. By making safe and healthy dietary choices, you help reduce the global burden of disease and support sustainable food systems.

Post Read Questions

Prelims

Consider the following statements: (UPSC CSE 2018)

1. The Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006 replaced the Prevention of Food Adulteration Act, 1954.

2. The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) is under the charge of the Director General of Health Services in the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Which of the statements given above is/are correct?

(a) 1 only

(b) 2 only

(c) Both 1 and 2

(d) Neither 1 nor 2

(2) Consider the following statements:

1. FSSAI is a statutory body established under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006.

2. Codex Alimentarius is a collection of standards, guidelines, and codes of practice adopted by the Codex Alimentarius Commission.

Which of the statements given above are correct?

(a) 1 only

(b) 2 only

(c) Both 1 and 2

(d) Neither 1 nor 2

Mains

Elaborate the policy taken by the Government of India to meet the challenges of the food processing sector. (UPSC CSE 2021)

Why is food adulteration considered a major public health concern in India? What are some of the long-term health effects of consuming adulterated food?

What role does the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) play in ensuring food safety? Why is it important to have different regulatory approaches for the organised and unorganised food sectors?

Prelims Answer Key

1. (a) 2, (c)

(Sources: Food safety raids at restaurants: The bigger challenge is what happens next, Understanding the WTO Agreement on Sanitary and Phytosanitary Measures, IPCC, FAOLEX , UPSC Essentials: One word a day- Food safety (Part 1),fssai.gov.in, Food adulteration and its consequences on health)

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