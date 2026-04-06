UPSC Expert Talk : Despite recent Civil Services reforms, why is the interview stage still problematic?

As the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) entered its centenary year, reforms related to the Civil Services Examination were announced and widely welcomed by aspirants. However, experts closely associated with UPSC exam preparation argue that while meaningful progress has been made in fixing structural issues, the last mile remains unaddressed, the personality test or interview stage. Despite improvements in written exams and preliminary stages, the interview remains a grey area — one that could significantly impact a candidate’s final outcome.

This raises an important question: is it time for UPSC to consider similar reforms in its interview process? If so, why are they needed, and how might they be implemented? We explore these questions in conversation with our expert.

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About our expert: Shikhar Sachan, a UPSC educator and mentor with ten years of experience in the ed-tech sector and in developing structured, scientific approaches to complex questions, speaks to Manas Srivastava of The Indian Express for the UPSC Essentials “Expert Talk” series.

Q1. The UPSC exam is often called both rigorous and controversial. Why is that?

Answer: India’s civil services examination, conducted by the Union Public Service Commission, is widely seen as one of the most merit-based and demanding selection systems globally. However, it has long been a paradox. While its structure ensures rigorous evaluation, concerns about uneven marking and subjectivity at all stages prelims, mains and especially in the final interview stage, have persisted.

Q2. Has UPSC taken steps to address these concerns over time?

Answer: Yes, particularly over the past decade, UPSC has shown a consistent willingness to reform. These changes may appear incremental individually, but collectively they signal a shift toward improving fairness through better institutional design rather than relying solely on intent.

FYI The UPSC Personality Test (Interview) is the final 275-mark stage of the Civil Services Examination. Conducted by a panel of experts, it is a conversation in which the Detailed Application Form (DAF) plays a significant role.

Q3. What are some key reforms in the preliminary and mains stages?

Answer: Several structural corrections have been introduced:

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Reduction of optional subjects: Earlier, candidates had to choose two optional subjects, which created disparities due to varying scoring trends. Reducing this to one has helped level the playing field.

CSAT reform: The Civil Services Aptitude Test was made qualifying rather than merit-ranking. This corrected the unintended advantage it gave to candidates from certain educational backgrounds.

Transparency in prelims: UPSC will now release answer keys after the exam and will allow candidates to raise objections, enhancing procedural transparency.

In a first, UPSC chairperson, Dr Ajay Kumar, held a live interaction session with civil services aspirants on October 1, 2025, marking the beginning of the country’s premier recruitment body – UPSC’s centenary year. In the open interaction, Dr Kumar addressed long-standing questions related to eligibility, CSAT, evaluation, reforms, and fairness in the examination system. (Screengrab from live telecast) In a first, UPSC chairperson, Dr Ajay Kumar, held a live interaction session with civil services aspirants on October 1, 2025, marking the beginning of the country’s premier recruitment body – UPSC’s centenary year. In the open interaction, Dr Kumar addressed long-standing questions related to eligibility, CSAT, evaluation, reforms, and fairness in the examination system. (Screengrab from live telecast)

Q4. Despite these reforms, why does the interview stage remain controversial?

Answer: Assessing personalities is one of the most complex tasks. The UPSC Personality Test is designed to assess their inherent biases, value systems, sensitivity towards marginalised groups, their ability to function within institutional frameworks, and beyond written knowledge. There is a clear logic to the design.

Interviews are largely anchored in the Detailed Application Form (DAF), which captures a candidate’s education, employment, achievements, and interests. The interaction typically draws from this background, supplemented by questions on contemporary developments.

However, it remains opaque. Candidates are not given clear insight into how their performance translates into marks, which creates uncertainty.

Candidates invest considerable effort in crafting their DAF, yet once the interview concludes, they are often left guessing how they have been assessed. Over time, certain panels have acquired reputations not just for their questioning style but for their marking behavior. Some conduct smooth, conversational interactions, only to award unexpectedly low scores. This disconnect between experience and outcome adds to the opacity of the process.

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Q5. What do available data suggest about interview scoring?

Answer: Publicly available mark sheets indicate that interview scores vary widely — often ranging from around 130 to 220 marks. While scoring criteria exists, the panels use their own subjectivity to mark candidates against those criteria creating such variation.

More tellingly, candidates who perform consistently well in mock interviews end up scoring less in the interviews, while others secure significantly higher marks. Such divergence raises legitimate concerns about consistency.

Q6. Why is the weight of the interview stage significant in this debate?

Answer: The interview carries 275 marks, more than any single General Studies paper in the Mains. Such weight would be justified if the process were demonstrably consistent. However, variability in duration, tone, and questioning styles introduces unpredictability in a high-stakes exam. This raised the concern about inconsistency across interview boards.

Many aspirants informally report differences in marking patterns across boards, often describing them as “strict” or “lenient.” While these are perceptions and not officially confirmed, their persistence suggests a need for greater standardisation and clearer communication.

This variability raises deeper concerns. The absence of normalization across boards and the high weight of the interview together introduce an element of unpredictability that can disproportionately affect outcomes. In a high stakes examination with limited attempts, such randomness is difficult to justify.

FYI Story continues below this ad Interestingly, some state commissions have already initiated changes. For instance, the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) reduced interview marks in the UPPCS examination from 200 to 100 starting in 2018, signalling a shift toward limiting subjectivity in the final stage.

Q7. Can UPSC learn from other selection systems?

Answer: Yes. It is striking that other sectors have evolved solutions to similar challenges. Large organizations increasingly rely on structured interviews and standardized evaluation frameworks to reduce individual bias.

For instance, the multi-stage evaluation model used by the Services Selection Board (SSB) provides useful insights. Instead of a single short interaction, the personality assessment in SSB could extend over multiple days, allowing candidates to be evaluated across varied situations. It involves:

Multi-day assessments

Psychometric testing

Group tasks and simulations

Continuous observation

Multiple assessors

Such approaches are often considered more reliable in evaluating personality and leadership potential.

Q8. What reforms could improve the UPSC interview process?

Answer: Several practical steps could strengthen the final stage:

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Clear scoring rubrics, evaluation criteria and ensuring every panel sticks with the standardized rules.

Standardisation of interview structure and duration

Inclusion of multiple assessors to reduce bias

Use of supplementary tools like situational judgment tests or group exercises

These would need to be adapted carefully, considering the scale and mandate of UPSC.

Q9. What is the “last mile” challenge in UPSC reforms?

Answer: UPSC has already made meaningful progress in improving fairness and transparency in earlier stages. The remaining challenge lies in ensuring that the interview stage matches this level of consistency.

In an exam where even a few marks can determine rank, service, and career trajectory, reducing unpredictability is crucial. Strengthening the final stage would not only enhance fairness but also reinforce public trust in the system.

Q10. So, is the system fixed?

Answer: In many ways, yes. The system has undergone important corrections. But ensuring that the last mile, the personality test, aligns with the integrity of the rest of the process is the next step in UPSC’s reform journey.

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What is your experience with UPSC interviews? Share your thoughts on these proposed reforms in the comments below or write at manas.srivastava@indianexpress.com

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