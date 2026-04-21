UPSC daily subject quiz | History (Week 153) : Think you can master these prelims questions? Check out explanations

UPSC Essentials brings to you its initiative of daily subject-wise quizzes. These quizzes are designed to help you revise some of the most important topics from the static part of the syllabus. Attempt today’s subject quiz on History and Culture to check your progress. Find links to previous quizzes for UPSC towards the end of the article.

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Consider the following women:

1. Ammu Swaminathan

2. Begum Qudsia Aizaz Rasul

3. Annie Mascarene

4. Dakshayani Velayudhan

5. Durgabai Deshmukh

6. Matangini Hazra

7. Kanaklata Barua

Which of the above were members of the Constituent Assembly of India?

(a) 1, 2, 3, 4 and 5 only

(b) 1, 2, 4 and 5 only

(c) 3, 4, 6 and 7 only

(d) 1, 2, 3, 5, 6 and 7 only

UPSC Relevance:

The constitutional amendment on women’s reservation recently collapsed in the Lok Sabha, but this polity topic has an important historical connection. And UPSC does exactly that—connecting the dots. Check this question out.

Explanation:

On the occasion of International Women’s Day 2025, the Legislative Department, Ministry of Law and Justice, released a publication titled “The Life and Contributions of the Women Members of the Constituent Assembly”, paying tribute to fifteen distinguished women who played an instrumental role in drafting the Constitution of India. Some of the noted figures were:

Ammu Swaminathan was a vocal advocate for gender equality in constitutional provisions, ensuring that women’s rights were duly recognized.

Annie Mascarene played a key role in discussions on federalism and state integration, reinforcing India’s unity in diversity.

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Begum Qudsia Aizaz Rasul, the only Muslim woman in the Assembly, stood as a staunch advocate for secularism, arguing for an inclusive national identity.

Dakshayani Velayudhan, the first Dalit woman in the Assembly, fearlessly opposed untouchability and fought for the rights of marginalized communities.

Durgabai Deshmukh was instrumental in shaping social welfare policies and promoting women’s education, contributing to India’s early framework for social justice.

Other prominent women included: Hansa Mehta, Rajkumari Amrit Kaur, Smt. Sucheta Kripalani, and Vijayalakshmi Pandit

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Matangini Hazra and Kanaklata Barua were not part of the Constituent Assembly of India.

Matangini Hazra was martyred on September 29, 1942, in Tamluk, Bengal, when British Indian police opened fire on a procession of freedom fighters she was leading during the Quit India Movement.

Kanaklata Barua, an Assamese freedom fighter, was martyred at the age of 17 while attempting to hoist the tricolour on September 20, 1942.

Therefore, option (a) is the correct answer.

FYI During the Constituent Assembly debates, Hansa Mehta and Renuka Ray emerged as prominent voices against the reservation of seats for women. Both were activists for India’s independence, having participated in the non-cooperation and swadeshi movements, besides serving in the All India Women’s Conference — a non-governmental organisation dedicated to promote women’s welfare.

QUESTION 2

Consider the following statements:

Statement 1: The language of the Charyapada is linguistically unstable.



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Statement 2: It represents a transitional stage between Apabhramsha and early eastern Indo-Aryan languages.

Select the correct answer using the code given below:

(a) Both Statement 1 and Statement 2 are correct, and Statement 2 is the correct explanation of Statement 1

(b) Both Statement 1 and Statement 2 are correct, but Statement 2 is not the correct explanation of Statement 1

(c) Statement 1 is correct, but Statement 2 is incorrect

(d) Statement 1 is incorrect, but Statement 2 is correct

UPSC Relevance:

Language and literature are important themes in UPSC Prelims, especially the evolution of Indian languages. Here, even if you don’t recall the exact linguistic classification, the question tests whether you can make an informed choice from the options or decide to skip wisely.

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Explanation:

The Charyapada was composed roughly between the 8th and 12th centuries by Buddhist tantric teachers known as siddhas.

The language of the Charyapada is linguistically unstable. It belongs to the transitional stage between Apabhramsha and early eastern Indo-Aryan languages. Grammar is simpler and less standardised. Many forms look like early Bengali or Assamese, but they are not yet fixed. In linguistic terms, the Charyapada reflects the birth of new regional languages

The Charyapada poets deliberately use Sandhya-bhasha, or twilight language. Every day images conceal tantric teachings.

The Charyapada rarely refers to temples. Its imagery is drawn instead from village life – fishermen, hunters, farmers, boats, rivers, craftsmen, and wandering yogis. The language reflects a more marginal world of tantric practitioners moving between monasteries, forests, and rural communities.

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In the Charyapada, the focus is not devotional worship but inner realisation. The language speaks of the body, the mind, and the transformation of consciousness.

Therefore, option (a) is the correct answer.

FYI Tamil Bhakti Poetry The Tamil bhakti poets mostly belong to the 6th–9th centuries. Their hymns were later compiled into canonical collections such as the Nalayira Divya Prabandham and the Tevaram. Tamil bhakti poetry uses a mature Dravidian literary language with established grammar, poetic conventions, and metres. Tamil literature had already developed sophisticated forms during the earlier Sangam period. The Alvar and Nayanar poets therefore write within a recognisable literary framework even when their tone is emotional and devotional. To read more on differences between Tamil bhakti poetry and Charyapada, click here

QUESTION 3

‘Tulughma’ in history is related to:

(a) Military tactics in battles by Mughals

(b) Land revenue system under Delhi Sultanate

(c) Administrative divisions of the Vijayanagara Empire

(d) Trade practices in medieval India

UPSC Relevance:

Terms from Ancient and Medieval India have been consistently asked in the Prelims, often testing conceptual clarity rather than rote learning.

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Explanation:

At Battle of Panipat, Babur deployed ordinary carts tied with rawhide, creating a mobile barricade. Between each cart column, he left gaps wide enough for 100 troopers to pass in single file. Behind the carts, he placed turah (mantlets) to shield individual matchlock men.

On one flank stood heavy bronze mortars (farangi), on the other light artillery (zarb-wa-zan). Behind these, he arrayed his wings (maimana and maisara) and the central reserve, with Babur himself in the centre. On the flanks of the reserve were “turning parties”, units designed to wheel away from the enemy, then charge into their flanks.

This was the Tulughma formation, borrowed from the Ottomans (the “ghazis of Rum”) who had shattered the Safavids at Chaldiran in 1514. Babur had first used it at Qandahar in 1507. At Panipat, he anchored three sides of his camp, two with ditches, one against the town of Panipat itself.

The only approach left for Ibrahim Lodi, his oponent, was a frontal charge into the cart-and-gun line. Ibrahim, young and inexperienced, compressed his massive army into a dense, unmaneuverable mass. As they reached close range, Babur’s artillery and matchlocks slaughtered them. They could neither advance nor retreat.

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Mughal artillery and troops in action during the First Battle of Panipat (1526). Photo: Wikimedia Commons Mughal artillery and troops in action during the First Battle of Panipat (1526). Photo: Wikimedia Commons

FYI On April 21, exactly 500 years ago, a small, isolated army of 12,000 men defeated the vast forces of Ibrahim Lodi on the plains of Panipat (in present-day Haryana). The victor, Zahir-ud-din Muhammad Babur, is often celebrated as the founder of the Mughal Empire. Syed Ali Nadeem Rezavi writing for Explained, The Indian Express, highlights: “What was Babur’s innovation? Three things: First, he brought handguns (arquebuses) into open-field battles. Before 1526, Indian powers used cannon for sieges or as fixed shore batteries. Second, his handgun-equipped infantry fought on foot, not from elephant-back, a crucial advance in accuracy and rate of fire. Third, and most importantly, he devised a defensive-offensive formation that protected his gunners from cavalry charges, the perennial weakness of early artillery.” Suggested Reading- 500 years of Mughals: An Expert Explains how Babur came to conquer Hindustan

Therefore, option (a) is the correct answer.

QUESTION 4

Consider the following statements:

1. The First Battle of Panipat ended the ‘Hindu Raj’ established by Hemu in North India, albeit for a short period.

2. The Third Battle of Panipat created a power vacuum that later facilitated the British conquest of India.

Which of the statements given above is/are correct?

(a) 1 only



(b) 2 only



(c) Both 1 and 2



(d) Neither 1 nor 2

UPSC Relevance:

Battles and wars in Indian history are a recurring theme in UPSC Prelims, especially iconic ones like Panipat. When framed with subtle twists, they test not just knowledge but how well an aspirant performs under pressure.

Explanation:

The First Battle of Panipat was fought on 21 April 1526 between Ibrahim Lodhi, Sultan of Delhi, and Babur. Babur defeated Ibrahim’s much larger force. This First battle of Panipat thus ended the ‘Lodi Rule’.

“The Second Battle of Panipat was fought in November 1556 between the forces of Akbar and Samrat Hem Chandra Vikramaditya, a King of North India, who belonged to Rewari in Haryana and had captured the large states of Agra and Delhi defeating Akbar’s forces. This king, also known as Vikramaditya had won 22 battles against the Afghan rebels from 1553–1556 from Punjab to Bengal, and had his coronation at Purana Quila in Delhi on 7 October 1556 and had established ‘Hindu Raj’ in North India, before the 2nd battle of Panipat.

Hem Chandra had a large army, and initially his forces were winning, but suddenly Hemu was struck by an arrow in the eye and he lost his senses. On not seeing him in his howdah on the back of an elephant, his army fled. He was later captured and beheaded by the Mughals. His head was sent to Kabul to be hanged outside Delhi Darwaza and torso was hanged outside Purana Quila in Delhi. This Second battle of Panipat thus ended the ‘Hindu Raj’ established by Hemu in north India, albeit for a short period.” (panipat.gov.in/history/)

Hence, statement 1 is not correct.

The Third Battle of Panipat was fought in 1761 between the Afghan invader Ahmad Shah Abdali and the Marathas under Sadashivrao Bhau Peshwa of Pune. Ahmad Shah won but with a very heavy casualty rate on both sides. It resulted in the worst defeat of Marathas in their history. The war led to a power vacuum which later led to the British conquest of India. Hence, statement 2 is correct.

Therefore, option (b) is the correct answer.

(Source: panipat.gov.in)

QUESTION 5

Consider the following statements:

1. Al-Biruni, a Persian scholar, stayed in India while Mahmud of Ghazni was raiding temples.

2. Marco Polo, an Italian traveller, in his account described the Slave dynasty during his visit to India.

3. Abdur Razzaq from Persia visited the Vijayanagara Kingdom during the reign of Deva Raya II.

4. Travels in the Mogul Empire was written by Niccolò de’ Conti.

How many of the above statements are correct?

(a) Only one

(b) Only two

(c) Only three

(d) All four

UPSC Relevance:

Travellers to India and their accounts are a favourite area in UPSC Prelims, often testing factual recall with subtle distinctions. However, when multiple travellers are clubbed together (even on simple points) they can become surprisingly confusing; check this one out.

Explanation:

1. Al-Biruni: He came to India with Mahmud of Ghazni and stayed on, studying Indian society, religion, and science while Mahmud carried out his raids. Hence, statement 1 is correct.

2. Marco Polo: He visited India in the late 13th century (mainly South India, especially under the Pandya kingdom). He did not describe the Slave (Mamluk) dynasty of Delhi. Hence, statement 2 is not correct.

3. Abdur Razzaq: He visited the Vijayanagara Empire during the reign of Deva Raya II and left a detailed account. Hence, statement 3 is correct.

4. Travels in the Mogul Empire: This book was written by François Bernier, not Niccolò de’ Conti. Hence, statement 4 is not correct.

Therefore, option (b) is the correct answer.

🚨 Click Here to read the UPSC Essentials magazine for April 2026. Share your views and suggestions in the comment box or at manas.srivastava@indianexpress.com🚨

Previous Daily Subject-Wise-Quiz

Daily subject-wise quiz – International Relations (Week 158)

Daily Subject-wise quiz — History, Culture, and Social Issues (Week 153)

Daily subject-wise quiz — Polity and Governance (Week 158)

Daily subject-wise quiz — Science and Technology (Week 158)

Daily subject-wise quiz — Economy (Week 158)

Daily subject-wise quiz — Environment and Geography (Week 158)

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