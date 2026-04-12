Ethics Simplified: UPSC aspirants ask — Are humans failing ethically in the AI age? Here’s an answer

(UPSC Ethics Simplified is a special series under UPSC Essentials by The Indian Express. It examines news and syllabus themes through an ethical lens, linking current affairs with core ethical principles to help aspirants build clarity, application skills, and a value-based understanding for GS Paper IV. Today’s article addresses an important question in the minds of aspirants and citizens, emerging from current events that are increasingly becoming the new normal. It is also an invitation for you to ask your queries on ethical dilemmas and issues—whether basic or dynamic.)

Are we witnessing a new ethical crisis where both Artificial Intelligence (AI) and human behaviour are testing the very foundations of morality? When a bank chairman resigns over policies that undermine societal interests, or an IAS officer steps down in response to systemic complicity, uncomfortable questions arise. Why do educated individuals fail to uphold ethics? What should an honest person do in an unethical system? And as AI grows more powerful, can it ever distinguish between right and wrong? You often ask these questions, don’t you?

These questions are not isolated. They point to a deeper crisis of integrity, moral courage, and ethical reasoning in contemporary society.

The crisis beyond literacy: where education falls Short

Modern society often equates education with ethical awareness. Yet, repeated instances of misconduct by highly educated individuals challenge this assumption. This reveals a crucial gap between knowledge and values.

From the perspective of Aristotle, ethics is not merely theoretical knowledge but a habit cultivated through practice. Similarly, Immanuel Kant emphasized that ethical action must be guided by duty and universal moral principles, not convenience or personal gain.

However, in reality, individuals frequently prioritise self-interest over duty. This highlights a decline in conscience-driven behaviour, where awareness of what is right does not translate into action.

Interestingly, acts of integrity are often demonstrated not only by individuals outside formal power structures but also by those within them. Such examples underline that true education lies in internalising values, not merely in acquiring information.

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AI and the ethical dilemma: Intelligence without conscience

When ChatGPT launched in 2022, millions rushed to use it for everything from homework to job applications. But few asked: What values are embedded in this system? Whose perspective does it represent?

The rise of artificial intelligence adds a new dimension to this ethical crisis. Yuval Noah Harari has described AI as an “alien intelligence,” capable of evolving beyond human cognitive patterns. As AI systems become more autonomous, they may influence decisions, creativity, and even human emotions at an unprecedented scale.

Yet, a fundamental question persists: Can AI be ethical?

AI in its present form lacks conscience, empathy, and moral judgment. It operates on data and algorithms, reflecting the biases and intentions of its creators. Key ethical concerns may include:

1. Algorithmic bias leading to unfair outcomes

2. Opacity in decision-making (lack of transparency)

3. Manipulation and persuasion, especially through targeted content

4. Sycophancy, where AI prioritises user approval over truth

Dario Amodei, CEO of AI company Anthropic, has pointed out that advanced AI systems may become overly agreeable, reinforcing user beliefs rather than challenging misinformation. This makes AI a powerful yet potentially dangerous tool in ethically weak environments.

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Thus, AI does not create ethical problems independently; it amplifies existing human intentions — both good and bad.

Ethical Dilemma “You are a civil servant in a system where unethical practices are widespread. Do you resign to uphold personal integrity, or remain within the system to attempt gradual reform?” This reflects a classic conflict between Personal integrity and Institutional responsibility. Such dilemmas test moral courage, a key component of ethical competence in public service. As Mahatma Gandhi emphasized, the means are as important as the ends. Compromising ethics for short-term outcomes can erode public trust in the long run.

Ethics, democracy, and constitutional values

The ethical crisis extends beyond individuals to institutions and governance. In a democracy, accountability is not limited to laws and regulations but is deeply rooted in values.

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The Indian constitutional framework emphasises on Justice, Liberty, Equality, Fraternity.

These are not merely legal ideals but ethical commitments. When individuals in positions of power disregard these principles, it weakens both governance and public trust. Initiatives promoting ethical awareness and responsible use of technology must align with these foundational values, ensuring that progress does not come at the cost of morality.

The real risk: Human choices, not AI

While AI poses significant challenges, the greater risk lies in human decision-making. Technology is ultimately a tool; its ethical direction depends on those who design and use it.

Repeated instances of ethical failure, driven by greed, power, or indifference, highlight a decline in self-regulation and accountability. When the distinction between right and wrong becomes blurred, even credible institutions lose legitimacy.

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At the same time, acts of honesty and integrity, whether by public officials or ordinary citizens, serve as reminders that ethical values still endure.

Who will guard the guardians?

As James Madison famously asked, “Who will guard the guardians?” This question remains deeply relevant in the age of AI.

The ethical crisis of our time is not merely about machines surpassing human intelligence, but about humans failing to uphold their own values. AI may reshape the future, but it cannot replace the need for conscience, integrity, and moral responsibility.

Ultimately, the future of ethics will depend not on artificial intelligence, but on the strength of human character.

Speaking Ethically The Way Forward Story continues below this ad Addressing the ethical challenges of both human conduct and AI requires a multi-dimensional approach. 1. Institutional Transparency and Accountability: Robust checks and balances must be strengthened to ensure ethical governance and prevent misuse of power. 2. Value-Based Education: Education systems need to go beyond information transfer and focus on embedding ethics, empathy, and critical thinking. 3. Ethical AI Development: AI systems should be designed with fairness, transparency, and accountability at their core, ensuring they serve human values rather than undermine them. Story continues below this ad 4. Ethical Leadership: There is a need to promote leaders who demonstrate integrity, responsibility, and moral courage in both public and private institutions. 5. Citizen Awareness and Participation: An informed and engaged citizenry plays a crucial role in upholding ethical standards and demanding accountability. At an individual level, ethical engagement can begin with small but meaningful steps. Regularly auditing the AI tools used in daily life is one such step: Does the application respect privacy? Does it present diverse perspectives? Equally important is the need to demand transparency and responsibility from the companies developing and deploying these systems.

Dear aspirants, the conversation doesn’t end here. We will be waiting for your questions on ethics for our ethicist.

POST READ QUESTION A bank’s AI system approves loans based on biased data, systematically excluding certain communities. Human executives know this is happening but choose profits over fairness. What is the real ethical failure here: the AI, or the humans who programmed it to discriminate?

(The writer is the author of ‘Being Good’, ‘Aaiye, Insaan Banaen’, ‘Kyon’ and ‘Ethikos: Stories Searching Happiness’. He teaches courses on and offers training in ethics, values and behaviour. He has been the expert/consultant to UPSC, SAARC countries, Civil services Academy, National Centre for Good Governance, Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Competition Commission of India (CCI), National Judicial Academy, etc. He has PhD in two disciplines and has been a Doctoral Fellow in Gandhian Studies from ICSSR. His second PhD is from IIT Delhi on Ethical Decision Making among Indian Bureaucrats. He writes for the UPSC Ethics Simplified (concepts and caselets) fortnightly.)

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