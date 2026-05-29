UPSC Mains Answer Practice GS 1 (Week 156): Padma Awards and air pollution

UPSC Essentials brings to you its initiative for the practice of Mains answer writing. It covers the essential topics of static and dynamic parts of the UPSC Civil Services syllabus covered under various GS papers. This answer-writing practice is designed to help you as a value addition to your UPSC CSE Mains. Attempt today’s answer writing on questions related to topics of GS-1 to check your progress.

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The air pollution challenge is increasingly shaped by environmental degradation and urban ecological imbalance, rather than solely by seasonal factors. Discuss its implications for public health and sustainable urban planning in India.

QUESTION 2

“Civilian honours in a democracy are not merely instruments of recognition but also reflect changing social values and citizen participation.” Discuss in the context of the evolving significance of the Padma Awards in India.

QUESTION 1: The air pollution challenge is increasingly shaped by environmental degradation and urban ecological imbalance, rather than solely by seasonal factors. Discuss its implications for public health and sustainable urban planning in India.

Relevance: This is relevant to GS-1 as it examines the impact of urban environmental changes on human life and settlements. It also helps analyse how environmental degradation shapes the quality of life in urban India.

Note: This is not a model UPSC answer. It only provides you with a thought process which you may incorporate into the answers.

Introduction:

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— India’s air pollution problem is no longer just a seasonal occurrence tied to winter stubble burning or weather inversion. It is progressively being caused by environmental deterioration and urban ecological imbalance, such as rising road dust, unregulated building, declining green cover, concretisation, and poor waste management.

— The expanding role of dust pollution in cities like Delhi underscores structural flaws in urban planning and environmental administration.

Body:

You may incorporate some of the following points in your answer:

Implications for public health and sustainable urban planning in India

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— Road dust is a major source of PM2.5 and PM10, the fine particles that can penetrate deep into the lungs and enter the bloodstream. Inhaling these particles can cause lung irritation and inflammation, and worsen pre-existing conditions such as asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, often leading to persistent coughing and wheezing.

— Long-term exposure to PM2.5 has been linked to premature death, particularly among people with chronic heart or lung disease, and to reduced lung function growth in children.

— It emphasises the importance of greater road maintenance, stricter control over construction-related dust, regular mechanised cleaning, and enhanced urban management methods for long-term planning. The issue demonstrates that air pollution prevention needs tackling local urban characteristics and environmental deterioration through long-term planning initiatives rather than depending just on seasonal solutions.

— A January 2026 report by a panel of top experts constituted by the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) identified road dust as a major pollution source in Delhi because it acts as “both a primary emission and a persistent source”. The panel defined road dust broadly to include airborne dust from roads and shoulders, vehicle movement, dry soil, and road wear. It said poor road surfaces, potholes, broken edges, unpaved stretches, road-tyre-brake wear, and debris falling from the transport of construction and demolition (C&D) material all contribute to the dust load.

Conclusion:

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— A road-dust committee set up by the CAQM last year said resuspension is driven by continuous dust deposits along road edges and medians, unsuitable road infrastructure design, poor maintenance, and inadequate dust-management practices.

— Three elements need to be distinguished when assessing road dust: the sources of dust, the share that is wind-blown versus anthropogenic (including construction-related), and the amount of loose material available on road surfaces for resuspension. There is a need to prepare a standard operating procedure (SOP) for the operation of mechanical road sweepers on a particular type of road based on scientific study.

(Source: Why road dust is emerging as Delhi’s biggest pollution threat)

Points to Ponder

How has the nature of urban air pollution changed beyond seasonal factors?

How can sustainable urban planning reduce long-term pollution risks?

Related Previous Year Question

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Mumbai, Delhi and Kolkata are the three mega cities of the country but the air pollution is much more serious problem in Delhi as compared to the other two. Why is this so? (2015)

QUESTION 2: “Civilian honours in a democracy are not merely instruments of recognition but also reflect changing social values and citizen participation.” Discuss in the context of the evolving significance of the Padma Awards in India.

Relevance: This is important for GS-1 as it highlights social change, inclusivity, and democratic participation in Indian society. The question helps in understanding the link between social transformation and democratic deepening in India.

Note: This is not a model UPSC answer. It only provides you with a thought process which you may incorporate into the answers.

Introduction:

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— In India, the Padma Awards have developed from simply prestige symbols to instruments that represent democracy strengthening, shifting societal norms, and increased citizen participation.

— The Padma Awards seek to embody this democratic ideal by recognising public service. While the identities of civilian honourees pique the public’s curiosity, and sometimes cause controversy, the award’s troubled past, judicial disputes, and political movements are not widely known.

Body:

You may incorporate some of the following points in your answer:

— In 1954, the Padma Awards were instituted through an executive order. Initially started with two civilian awards — the Bharat Ratna (highest civilian award) and the three-tier Padma Vibhushan — the awards were restructured a year later into three distinct awards known today: Padma Vibhushan (for exceptional and distinguished service), Padma Bhushan (for distinguished service of a high order) and Padma Shri (for distinguished service).

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— A significant shift has been the emphasis on rewarding regular citizens whose effort has had a real societal influence, sometimes outside of public view. This reflects shifting social values, in which service, dedication, and community involvement are valued alongside traditional measurements of success.

— The awards process has grown more participatory with public nominations, which allow citizens to recognise and promote outstanding persons. This has made the awards system more transparent and democratic.

— The recognition of various honourees from rural areas and nontraditional fields demonstrates a desire to broaden the national perception of achievement and service.

Conclusion:

— The Padma Awards’ expanded significance stems from its position as vehicles of democratic inclusion, reflecting social development by encouraging greater citizen participation in the process of national acknowledgement.

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— The government also broadened the selection criteria from mere “excellence” to recognise “service at grassroots”. The change is reflected in the faces now seen at civil investiture ceremonies — be it an 84-year-old barefoot ecologist from the Halakki tribe of Karnataka who planted 30,000 trees; or an unassuming fruit farmer from Nagaland who mentored farmers on non-native varieties; or a Bharatanatyam dancer from Tamil Nadu who became the first transgender awardee. Felicitating the quiet service of “unsung heroes” along with those who attained excellence in more visible fields of industry and science under the same high-domed halls of Rashtrapati Bhavan is a unique celebration of our unity in diversity.

(Source: The Padma Awards aren’t just about prestige — they’re about deepening democracy)

Points to Ponder

In what ways have the Padma Awards become more inclusive and representative?

What is the role of symbolic state recognition in shaping social consciousness?

Related Previous Year Question

Describe any four cultural elements of diversity in India and rate their relative significance in building a national identity. (2015)

Previous Mains Answer Practice

UPSC Essentials: Mains answer practice — GS 3 (Week 156)

UPSC Essentials: Mains answer practice — GS 3 (Week 155)

UPSC Essentials: Mains answer practice — GS 2 (Week 156)

UPSC Essentials: Mains answer practice — GS 2 (Week 155)

UPSC Essentials: Mains answer practice — GS 1 (Week 154)

UPSC Essentials: Mains answer practice — GS 1 (Week 155)

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