Expert Talk — Beyond notes, reels and AI : Why reading still matters for UPSC success

Are UPSC aspirants still reading deeply, or simply skimming smarter? In an exam preparation ecosystem flooded with quick fixes, from reels and one-page summaries to AI-generated notes, this fundamental question quietly persists.

This conversation explores that tension at a time when the UPSC Civil Services Examination continues to demand not just information, but interpretation, balance, and intellectual depth. While formats have evolved and access to content has expanded dramatically, the core challenge remains unchanged: how to build clarity in a sea of information.

Drawing on years of experience within the education ecosystem, Prashant Jain, our expert, in conversation with Manas Srivastava, reflects on the role of sustained reading in shaping analytical ability, decision-making, and ultimately, the temperament of a future civil servant. “Shortcuts may help start preparation, but they may not sustain success”, says Jain.

At its heart, this interview is not just about preparation strategies. It is about the evolving reading culture among aspirants, and what it reveals about the kind of administrators the system is likely to produce. This conversation is based on observations from within the education ecosystem and reflects evolving preparation patterns among aspirants.

About our expert: Prashant Jain is a leader in the education publishing space, associated with widely used learning resources for school and competitive examinations, including UPSC CSE. He engages regularly with themes such as education reform, student mindset, exam readiness, and the importance of reducing stress in learning.

Question: In an era of reels, summaries, and AI-generated notes, do you see a decline or a revival in deep reading habits among serious UPSC aspirants?

Prashant Jain: From my vantage point in the education ecosystem, I see evolution rather than erosion. The format of engagement has changed, but the seriousness of committed aspirants remains intact.

Many students begin with summaries or AI assisted tools to understand direction, yet when they move into advanced preparation, they instinctively seek depth. UPSC demands layered understanding, and aspirants who recognise this gravitate toward comprehensive study.

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What stands out today is intentional reading. Aspirants are more selective about what they read and why they read it. The ones who succeed are those who move beyond surface familiarity and invest time in building conceptual clarity.

Question: Civil services preparation demands sustained attention and conceptual clarity. Has the reading stamina of aspirants changed over the years?

Prashant Jain: The attention landscape has become more fragmented, yet serious aspirants continue to build remarkable endurance. Preparing for civil services is a long journey, and it naturally cultivates discipline. Over the years, I have observed that aspirants develop stamina through routine, including daily newspaper reading, structured study plans, repeated revisions, and answer writing practice.

The process itself shapes focus. What has changed is the diversity of sources available, while what remains constant is the need for sustained intellectual engagement. Those who internalise this early in their preparation tend to demonstrate stronger clarity and consistency.

“Preparation becomes a process of character formation as much as examination readiness”, says Prashant Jain. “Preparation becomes a process of character formation as much as examination readiness”, says Prashant Jain.

Question: With the explosion of digital content, how important is structured, long-form reading in shaping analytical ability for UPSC Mains and the Interview stage?

Prashant Jain: Structured, long form reading remains central to developing analytical depth. The Mains examination requires candidates to interpret issues across historical, social, economic, and ethical dimensions. This ability develops gradually through comprehensive reading that trains the mind to connect themes and appreciate nuance.

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During the Interview stage, this maturity becomes evident in how candidates respond to situational and policy based questions. In my experience, aspirants who engage deeply with structured resources demonstrate greater coherence and confidence, as intellectual maturity grows through sustained exposure to well organised ideas.

Question: Many aspirants today rely heavily on compilations and short notes. Do you think this trend affects their ability to engage with complex arguments and multidimensional issues?

Prashant Jain: Concise material plays a valuable role in revision and reinforcement. However, multidimensional issues demand contextual understanding. Governance, federalism, climate policy, or social reform cannot be fully understood through condensed points alone, as they require engagement with broader arguments and perspectives.

Aspirants who first build conceptual foundations and then use summaries for consolidation tend to develop stronger articulation. The capacity to analyse complex problems comes from engaging with ideas in their full context, making preparation more effective when depth forms the base and brevity supports recall.

Question: Despite abundant free content online, serious aspirants continue to invest time and money in well-researched books. Does this reflect a deeper hunger for credibility and depth in preparation?

Prashant Jain: Yes, it reflects discernment. When the stakes are high, aspirants value reliability and credibility in their preparation. Authoritative books undergo careful research, expert review, and editorial refinement, which provides structure and academic integrity and builds confidence in study material.

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Serious candidates understand that clarity in fundamentals influences performance significantly. Investing in credible resources reflects long term thinking and a preference for organised frameworks over scattered information, which contributes to both psychological assurance and academic precision.

Question: Do you believe that cultivating a strong reading culture is not just about clearing UPSC, but about shaping the intellectual temperament expected of a future civil servant?

Prashant Jain: Civil services require informed judgment, ethical balance, and awareness of diverse realities.

A strong reading culture nurtures these qualities through sustained engagement with history, policy debates, constitutional values, and contemporary challenges, helping aspirants develop a solid intellectual grounding.

Preparation thus becomes a process of character formation as much as examination readiness. Reading expands perspective, sharpens reasoning, and strengthens empathy, shaping administrators who are thoughtful, balanced, and prepared to serve with depth and responsibility.

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🚨 Click Here to read the UPSC Essentials magazine for March 2026. Share your views and suggestions in the comment box or at manas.srivastava@indianexpress.com🚨