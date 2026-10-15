Expert talk: What does it mean to wear a police uniform? Former IPS Officer Meeran Chadha Borwankar tells us

As UPSC Essentials marks three years of bringing aspirants closer to the people, ideas and issues that shape public service, we look at what lies beyond the examination and the eventual appointment letter: the responsibility of wearing the police uniform, exercising authority and remaining humane in public life.

In this special interview with Manas Srivastava of The Indian Express, veteran IPS officer Meeran Chadha Borwankar looks back on a career spanning nearly four decades. The first woman district police chief and the first woman police commissioner in Maharashtra, Borwankar was also the sole woman officer in the 1981 IPS batch at the National Police Academy in Hyderabad.

Her career took her through some of Maharashtra’s most high-profile and challenging cases and assignments, including the Jalgaon sex scandal, investigations involving organised crime figures such as Chhota Rajan and Dawood Ibrahim’s sister Haseena Parkar, overseeing Sanjay Dutt’s imprisonment, and her tenure in Maharashtra prisons during the executions of Ajmal Kasab and Yakub Memon.

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But this conversation is not merely about the cases that made headlines. It is about what those years taught her about power, integrity, failure, family, leadership and the human side of policing. Borwankar speaks candidly about political pressure, the importance of investigative skills, the changing nature of crime, the challenges faced by women in uniform and why young officers must guard against complacency once they enter the civil services.

The author of Madam Commissioner, Leaves of Life and Inspector Chougule, Borwankar also reflects on a question every aspirant eventually has to confront: What does public service demand from you when nobody is watching?

Question: The public often sees a police officer as the person who must always be certain, decisive and in control. But policing also means encountering violence, grief, injustice and human vulnerability every day. Did the job ever change you emotionally?

Meeran Chadha Borwankar: I cannot say specifically if I changed emotionally, but the uniform and its duties do make one strong. One has to work on oneself so as not to get overwhelmed by crime and criminals. Remaining humane has not been tough, as the ‘service’ element of a police officer’s job ensures that we are in regular touch with and cater to the poor and weaker sections of society. That kept me grounded.

Strong family ties are a definite help. I loved being around my kids after heavy police duties. Annual family get-togethers with my parents and siblings were uplifting and soothing. The lesson is that we should neither forget nor ignore our roots. Cherishing them gives tremendous strength to face life’s challenges.

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Question: Before an officer learns to wear the uniform, they have to learn how to carry its weight. What are the lessons from your training days that you still carry with you?

Meeran Chadha Borwankar: Balance, punctuality and discipline in personal and professional life have been long-lasting lessons from the rigorous training at the National Police Academy in Hyderabad. Balance in life and punctuality are the ones I carry to this day.

I think training institutes need to emphasise teamwork more than they did during our time. Leadership comes naturally to many, though training does help.

Question: Every police officer has cases that stay with them long after the files are closed. What did those cases teach you that no training academy could have?

Meeran Chadha Borwankar: The acquittal of criminal cases has always bothered me. In my opinion, our training academies, for all levels of police officers, must train us in high-quality investigative skills, with consistent inputs throughout our service on forensics and technology as aids to investigation.

In fact, I feel that citizens must follow up on the final verdicts of criminal cases, as our conviction rate has plummeted. No one is noticing or raising a voice about this important issue that concerns all of us. It is also sad but true that, in complicated legal processes, victims get ignored. We need more focus on them.

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During my tenure in Maharashtra prisons, the hangings of Ajmal Kasab and Yakub Memon were examples of outstanding teamwork, where many government departments worked together. It proved how vital coordination is in sensitive operations.

Question: For a woman in policing, authority can sometimes come with a double expectation: to be as tough as the men, but also to navigate assumptions about how a woman in authority should behave. Did you ever feel that you had to negotiate this contradiction? And what did you learn about exercising authority without losing your own identity?

Meeran Chadha Borwankar: Yes, initially I did get confused, as I had no role model in the police. I was the only woman officer among about 70 male officers in the IPS batch of 1981. I navigated my way through trial and error, and it was tough and painful.

I wanted to be ‘me’, but citizens wanted to see me only as a ‘Singham’-kind-of-lady police officer. One has to stay away from such temptations and focus on work rather than fame or a show of raw power.

Irrespective of gender, balance in life is essential for an officer. It pays in the long run, as it has in my case. Now, with many women joining the police at various levels, gender contradictions are gradually being sorted out.

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Question: The police officer of today is dealing with a very different criminal landscape from the one you encountered at the beginning of your career: cybercrime, digital fraud, organised networks operating across borders, deepfakes and crimes that leave no conventional crime scene. What worries you most about the future of crime, and what do you think the police are still not prepared for?

Meeran Chadha Borwankar: Digital crime and its huge financial implications are worrisome. Citizens have to be very vigilant, as I find police officers quite competent in handling cybercrime.

Lack of human resources, however, is one big handicap. Police are so overworked that our investigating officers barely get time to investigate at length. They are running around performing security, law-and-order and sundry duties.

Digital fraud, organised crime and deepfakes need skill, patience and access to the latest technology. An inadequate number of investigating officers is adversely affecting the investigation of these serious crimes. This worries me a lot.

Question: A police officer often stands at the intersection of law, political pressure, public emotion and individual rights. Tell us about a moment when doing what you believed was right was not necessarily the easiest thing to do. How does an officer distinguish between lawful authority and the responsible use of authority?

Meeran Chadha Borwankar: Many politicians seek legal intervention, and that is welcome, as they are public representatives with lawful authority. It is only when they want police officers to carry out extrajudicial or illegal orders that an officer has to take a stand.

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It is tough, as politicians carry out our postings and transfers. Once, when I refused to part with around three acres of Yerwada police station land at the orders of a powerful politician, I faced extreme pressure. I have written a chapter about it in my book, Madam Commissioner.

I found citizens to be very supportive of honest and competent officers. They can get emotional sometimes, and our ground-level officers handle such issues quite well.

But, in general, I would like citizens to take more interest in governance and raise their voices when their rights are breached or violated. An accountable government and an efficient criminal justice system are for the good of all.

Question: For an aspirant, the uniform can represent authority, prestige and the power to make a difference. But after decades in the system, what do you think young officers most misunderstand about that power? What does wearing the uniform actually demand from a person when nobody is watching?

Meeran Chadha Borwankar: It is true that power gets into the heads of many officers, and they start ignoring their core duties. Some get caught up in a hectic social life, while many become corrupt.

The uniform is to maintain law and order in society and prevent and investigate crime. It is to help the weakest and the marginalised against exploitation. To remain true to these values even when no one is watching may be a little hard, but it is extremely satisfying.

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The government pays us well, and living within our means is not difficult. In any case, greed has no limit, so it is better to stay away from it and cherish the sweet sleep of an honest life.

The uniform is to ensure that the rule of law prevails, not personal whims and fancies. Aspirants must take this message along when they join the civil services.

Question: If you could meet the young Meera just before she entered the police service, what would you tell her about ambition, power, failure and the price of public service? And what would you tell today’s young officers who are entering the service in an India that is far more complex, connected and impatient than the India you began your career in?

Meeran Chadha Borwankar: I was quite prepared for a police career, as I had seen my father, who was in the Punjab Police, working hard and going out at odd times. So, for me, it was a conscious decision.

I advise young people that if you want to wear a uniform, be ready for 12-hour duties initially and accept midnight calls gracefully. If you want a 9-to-5 job, the police are not for you.

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As far as complexity is concerned, I find youth very good at handling it. They are also technology-savvy, and being well connected with the community is a boon for an officer.

But one should not stagnate once one gets a secure government job. This inertia and complacency that government jobs can generate is what the youth have to guard against. They must remain curious and be lifelong learners.

In long careers in the civil services, one is bound to fail sometimes. So did I. Getting up and moving ahead despite the setbacks is the way of life. And let me acknowledge that, occasionally, you also get unexpected success. So, with time, one learns to accept both.

Question: When you were away from the uniform and the files, what did you turn to? And is there one you would particularly recommend to young officers and aspirants?

Meeran Chadha Borwankar: I am more of an outdoor person, and nature is a great soother. I like walking, exercising and swimming. I like reading but rarely watch movies or TV serials. I consciously stay away from crime movies.

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Family and my close circle of friends have been my consistent strengths. I would recommend that young officers and aspirants interact with people from diverse backgrounds. This enables one to understand different perspectives and grow exponentially.

Maintaining a balance between personal and professional life has been my mantra in life, and it has helped me remain grounded.

🚨As we mark the 3rd anniversary of the UPSC Essentials magazine, we thank our readers for being part of this journey. Your trust, feedback and continued support have shaped the magazine and encouraged us to keep improving with every edition. Click Here to read the UPSC Essentials magazine for September 2026. Share your views and suggestions in the comment box or write to us at manas.srivastava@indianexpress.com.🚨

Have a thought, suggestion or feedback to share? Write to Manas Srivastava at manas.srivastava@indianexpress.com. We would love to hear from you.

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